 NFL Week 11 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

NFL Week 11 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) catches the ball while Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Nov 24, 2021

It’s time for our monthly check-up on the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races before we get into all the rookie grades and snaps from Week 11 of the regular season.

Vegas has the offensive award as a two-horse race at the moment, while the defensive accolade is all but a runaway. Let’s dive into who has a chance to take home the hardware.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Rookie Week 7 Week 11
Mac Jones +400 -105
Ja'Marr Chase +110 +125
Najee Harris +800 +1200
Trevor Lawrence +1000 +5000
Kyle Pitts +1400 +5000

It has officially become Mac Jones versus Ja’Marr Chase for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Chase still has the stats advantage, but Jones tops him in the win column plus the strong historical deference to the quarterback position. And Jones also wins out from a grading perspective. His 86.9 overall grade is the highest we’ve ever seen from a rookie quarterback through their first 11 weeks. Chase’s six drops on 53 catchable targets and five contested catches on 19 such targets so far this season have hurt his overall grade. But of course, there's plenty of time for him in the season to turn things around.

If you’re looking to bet anywhere else, I’d save your money. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris doesn’t have the offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has no healthy receivers and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has no one to take the attention off of him with wide receiver Calvin Ridley still away from the team.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Rookie Week 7 Week 11
Micah Parsons +225 -400
Patrick Surtain II +1000 +1000
Asante Samuel Jr. +1200 +1600
Odafe Oweh +750 +1600
Gregory Rousseau +1000 +1800

We said Micah Parsons was far and away the best defensive prospect at draft time, and he’s certainly living up to that billing. He’s played more off-ball linebacker than defensive end yet still has eight sacks to lead this rookie class by 2.5. His 92.6 pass-rushing grade is tied for the highest of any defensive player in the NFL. Honestly, -400 still seems low — injury is really the only way he doesn’t win the award at this point. The only rookie defender playing near comparable football from a grading perspective is Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, but Paye is far behind statistically with only two sacks.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

Rookie Grades and Snaps

New England Patriots (25) at Atlanta Falcons (0)

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Mac Jones Patriots QB 63 70.4
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots HB 21 80.1
Shaun Wade Patriots CB 4 64.8
Christian Barmore Patriots DI 34 68.5
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Feleipe Franks Falcons QB 1 51.2
Frank Darby Falcons WR 6 53.7
Jalen Mayfield Falcons G 54 50.6
Kyle Pitts Falcons TE 44 59.9
Richie Grant Falcons CB 24 52.1
Adetokunbo Ogundeji Falcons ED 27 65.2
Ta'Quon Graham Falcons DI 26 34.5
Darren Hall Falcons CB 14 60.3

Indianapolis Colts (41) at Buffalo Bills (15)

Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Kylen Granson Colts TE 24 77.1
Deon Jackson Colts HB 7 52.5
Sam Ehlinger Colts QB 7 69.2
Kwity Paye Colts ED 38 77.8
Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 14 55.3
Player Team Position Snaps Grade
Damar Hamlin Bills S 7 63.5
Boogie Basham Bills ED 31 79.1
Gregory Rousseau Bills ED 41 72.4

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 12 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.