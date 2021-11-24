NFL Week 11 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

It’s time for our monthly check-up on the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races before we get into all the rookie grades and snaps from Week 11 of the regular season.

Vegas has the offensive award as a two-horse race at the moment, while the defensive accolade is all but a runaway. Let’s dive into who has a chance to take home the hardware.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Rookie Week 7 Week 11 Mac Jones +400 -105 Ja'Marr Chase +110 +125 Najee Harris +800 +1200 Trevor Lawrence +1000 +5000 Kyle Pitts +1400 +5000

It has officially become Mac Jones versus Ja’Marr Chase for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Chase still has the stats advantage, but Jones tops him in the win column plus the strong historical deference to the quarterback position. And Jones also wins out from a grading perspective. His 86.9 overall grade is the highest we’ve ever seen from a rookie quarterback through their first 11 weeks. Chase’s six drops on 53 catchable targets and five contested catches on 19 such targets so far this season have hurt his overall grade. But of course, there's plenty of time for him in the season to turn things around.

If you’re looking to bet anywhere else, I’d save your money. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris doesn’t have the offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has no healthy receivers and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has no one to take the attention off of him with wide receiver Calvin Ridley still away from the team.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Rookie Week 7 Week 11 Micah Parsons +225 -400 Patrick Surtain II +1000 +1000 Asante Samuel Jr. +1200 +1600 Odafe Oweh +750 +1600 Gregory Rousseau +1000 +1800

We said Micah Parsons was far and away the best defensive prospect at draft time, and he’s certainly living up to that billing. He’s played more off-ball linebacker than defensive end yet still has eight sacks to lead this rookie class by 2.5. His 92.6 pass-rushing grade is tied for the highest of any defensive player in the NFL. Honestly, -400 still seems low — injury is really the only way he doesn’t win the award at this point. The only rookie defender playing near comparable football from a grading perspective is Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, but Paye is far behind statistically with only two sacks.

Rookie Grades and Snaps

Player Team Position Snaps Grade Mac Jones Patriots QB 63 70.4 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots HB 21 80.1 Shaun Wade Patriots CB 4 64.8 Christian Barmore Patriots DI 34 68.5

Player Team Position Snaps Grade Feleipe Franks Falcons QB 1 51.2 Frank Darby Falcons WR 6 53.7 Jalen Mayfield Falcons G 54 50.6 Kyle Pitts Falcons TE 44 59.9 Richie Grant Falcons CB 24 52.1 Adetokunbo Ogundeji Falcons ED 27 65.2 Ta'Quon Graham Falcons DI 26 34.5 Darren Hall Falcons CB 14 60.3

Player Team Position Snaps Grade Kylen Granson Colts TE 24 77.1 Deon Jackson Colts HB 7 52.5 Sam Ehlinger Colts QB 7 69.2 Kwity Paye Colts ED 38 77.8 Dayo Odeyingbo Colts ED 14 55.3

Player Team Position Snaps Grade Damar Hamlin Bills S 7 63.5 Boogie Basham Bills ED 31 79.1 Gregory Rousseau Bills ED 41 72.4