NFL Week 11 Rookie Grades & Snaps Report for all 32 teams

It’s time for our monthly check-up on the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races before we get into all the rookie grades and snaps from Week 11 of the regular season.
Vegas has the offensive award as a two-horse race at the moment, while the defensive accolade is all but a runaway. Let’s dive into who has a chance to take home the hardware.
Offensive Rookie of the Year
|Rookie
|Week 7
|Week 11
|Mac Jones
|+400
|-105
|Ja'Marr Chase
|+110
|+125
|Najee Harris
|+800
|+1200
|Trevor Lawrence
|+1000
|+5000
|Kyle Pitts
|+1400
|+5000
It has officially become Mac Jones versus Ja’Marr Chase for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Chase still has the stats advantage, but Jones tops him in the win column plus the strong historical deference to the quarterback position. And Jones also wins out from a grading perspective. His 86.9 overall grade is the highest we’ve ever seen from a rookie quarterback through their first 11 weeks. Chase’s six drops on 53 catchable targets and five contested catches on 19 such targets so far this season have hurt his overall grade. But of course, there's plenty of time for him in the season to turn things around.
If you’re looking to bet anywhere else, I’d save your money. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris doesn’t have the offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has no healthy receivers and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has no one to take the attention off of him with wide receiver Calvin Ridley still away from the team.
Defensive Rookie of the Year
|Rookie
|Week 7
|Week 11
|Micah Parsons
|+225
|-400
|Patrick Surtain II
|+1000
|+1000
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|+1200
|+1600
|Odafe Oweh
|+750
|+1600
|Gregory Rousseau
|+1000
|+1800
We said Micah Parsons was far and away the best defensive prospect at draft time, and he’s certainly living up to that billing. He’s played more off-ball linebacker than defensive end yet still has eight sacks to lead this rookie class by 2.5. His 92.6 pass-rushing grade is tied for the highest of any defensive player in the NFL. Honestly, -400 still seems low — injury is really the only way he doesn’t win the award at this point. The only rookie defender playing near comparable football from a grading perspective is Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye, but Paye is far behind statistically with only two sacks.
Click here for more PFF tools:
Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Rookie Grades and Snaps
New England Patriots (25) at Atlanta Falcons (0)
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|QB
|63
|70.4
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|HB
|21
|80.1
|Shaun Wade
|Patriots
|CB
|4
|64.8
|Christian Barmore
|Patriots
|DI
|34
|68.5
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Feleipe Franks
|Falcons
|QB
|1
|51.2
|Frank Darby
|Falcons
|WR
|6
|53.7
|Jalen Mayfield
|Falcons
|G
|54
|50.6
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|TE
|44
|59.9
|Richie Grant
|Falcons
|CB
|24
|52.1
|Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|Falcons
|ED
|27
|65.2
|Ta'Quon Graham
|Falcons
|DI
|26
|34.5
|Darren Hall
|Falcons
|CB
|14
|60.3
Indianapolis Colts (41) at Buffalo Bills (15)
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Kylen Granson
|Colts
|TE
|24
|77.1
|Deon Jackson
|Colts
|HB
|7
|52.5
|Sam Ehlinger
|Colts
|QB
|7
|69.2
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|ED
|38
|77.8
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|Colts
|ED
|14
|55.3
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Snaps
|Grade
|Damar Hamlin
|Bills
|S
|7
|63.5
|Boogie Basham
|Bills
|ED
|31
|79.1
|Gregory Rousseau
|Bills
|ED
|41
|72.4
Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading
Already have a subscription? Sign In