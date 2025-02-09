Super Bowl 59: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs — live updates from PFF's in-game grading

New Orleans, La. — Super Bowl 59 is here, and PFF is bringing you live updates straight from our in-game grading.

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the Lombardi Trophy, follow along for real-time insights powered by our expert analysts.

Want to be the smartest fan in the room? Check out PFF’s new AI-driven Key Insights for an edge in betting and fantasy. Need a game breakdown or some last-minute betting picks before kickoff? Our Ultimate Super Bowl 59 Guide has you covered. And for a closer look at how we’re grading every snap in real-time, see what we offer with in-game grading.

Stay tuned as we deliver live updates, key takeaways, and the highest-graded performances from Super Bowl 59.

QUARTER 1

Eagles offense

Eagles defense

The narrative heading into Super Bowl 59 centered on whether Jalen Hurts could deliver a performance strong enough to lead the Eagles to victory. After one quarter, he's been the best player on the field. Hurts was magnificent in the opening frame, completing six of seven passes for 75 yards while adding 15 rushing yards and a touchdown. However, he opened the second quarter with a costly interception in scoring range.

On defense, rookie Cooper DeJean continues to impress. The young cornerback has already made his presence felt, recording a tackle for a defensive stop in coverage early in the game.

Chiefs offense

Chiefs defense

A slow start for the Chiefs offense is shown in the PFF grading, with nobody impressing early in the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has struggled, going 3-for-6 for just 17 yards. On defense, interior defender Tershawn Wharton has been their best player.

QUARTER 2

Eagles offense

Eagles defense

Hurts bounced back from his interception to get the Eagles’ offense back on track, but the real story of this game has been Philadelphia’s defense.

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, who surprisingly fell to the second round despite being the eighth-ranked player on Trevor Sikkema’s final 2024 NFL Draft big board, has been the highest-graded player on the field. His standout moment? A stunning interception returned for a touchdown, showcasing the playmaking ability that had many scouts ranking him as a first-round talent.

Chiefs offense

Chiefs defense

It has been a first half to forget for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it starts with Patrick Mahomes. Through two quarters, the star quarterback has struggled, completing just six of 14 passes for 33 yards with two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown — resulting in a PFF grade of just 29.6.

On the defensive side, Tershawn Wharton has been a bright spot, impressing both against the run and as a pass-rusher. However, his efforts won’t matter if the Chiefs can’t spark their offense—and fast.

QUARTER 3

Eagles offense

Eagles defense

Jalen Hurts continues to be the Eagles' best player on offense and is on track to win Super Bowl MVP — unless one of the team's defensive standouts can steal the spotlight.

As has been the case all season, the play of Philadelphia’s off-ball linebackers has been a key storyline on defense. While Zack Baun made the game's biggest defensive play with his early interception, Oren Burks — filling in for the injured Nakobe Dean — is also delivering another impressive performance.

Chiefs offense

Chiefs defense

The Chiefs finally found the end zone in the third quarter as their passing game started to show signs of life. However, Patrick Mahomes continues to struggle, holding a PFF grade of just 31.2—making this arguably one of the worst performances of his career. To make matters worse, no player on Kansas City’s offense has earned a PFF grade above 70.0 through three quarters.

QUARTER 4

Coming soon! Follow along in PFF Premium Stats for real-time updates!