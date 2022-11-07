NFL scores and recaps for every Week 9 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 9 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Jump to a game:

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

[email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected] | [email protected]

Offensive spotlight: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert put together an exceptional performance in the team's win Thursday night, especially as a pass-catcher, catching eight of his nine targets for 100 yards, a touchdown and seven first down en route to a 90.0-plus receiving grade and a game-high 4.00 yards per route run on first review.

Running back Dameon Pierce was the only real standout for the Texans' offense, as his notable power and impressive balance enabled him to gobble up 139 rushing yards from 27 carries. Pierce, who came into the game as PFF's highest-graded rookie on offense, picked up eight first downs and forced eight missed tackles on his way to an 85.0-plus rushing grade on first review.

Defensive spotlight: Even though the Eagles' defense underperformed against a seemingly overmatched Texans offense, edge defender Brandon Graham and interior defender Javon Hargrave put together winning performances.

Graham showed off his well-rounded game, notching a couple of pressures and a 16.7% pass-rush win rate in addition to a run stop on his way to a 75.0-plus overall grade on first review. Hargrave, on the other hand, made his presence felt mostly as a pass-rusher, generating six pressures, three sacks and a dominant 35.3% pass-rush win rate en route to a 90.0-plus pass-rush grade.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: There really weren’t any true standout performances from either team on offense. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored the lone offensive touchdown on a three-yard pass from Jones. Stevenson picked up 42 of his 60 rushing yards after contact on 15 carries. He also forced three missed tackles on the ground. He caught three passes for 10 yards, and seven of those came after contact.

Ehlinger completed less than half of his passes but did make a big-time throw. Jones never looked comfortable in the pocket while averaging less than five yards per passing attempt.

Defensive spotlight: The Patriots sacked Ehlinger nine total times. Matt Judon and Josh Uche came away with three sacks apiece. Judon also registered a quarterback hit on 21 pass-rush snaps. Uche also tallied a hurry on just 14 pass-rush snaps. The Patriots pressured Ehlinger 16 times on 39 dropbacks. The Colts pressured Jones 15 times on 34 dropbacks.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Rodgers threw three interceptions in the game. Two of them were in the Detroit end zone, and the third was caught just outside of it as he tried to make something happen without receivers he trusts. Rodgers picked up several key first downs with his legs, scrambling three times and generating 40 rushing yards.

Defensive spotlight: Lions safety Kerby Joseph had the game of his life and was a big reason the Lions emerged victorious. He snagged two interceptions and a critical pass breakup that saved a touchdown on the play.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: The Falcons came into this game with a clear advantage over the Chargers' run defense, and they pressed that advantage. Atlanta ran on 55% of their offensive snaps and averaged 6.7 yards per run play. That was over a yard higher than Los Angeles’ league-worst 5.6 yards allowed per run play entering the week.

Cordarrelle Patterson led the way in attempts with 13 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, but there were four different players who carried the ball at least five times for Atlanta — Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Marcus Mariota. The Falcons’ 34% conversion rate was their highest of the season.

Defensive spotlight: Pass rush remains a problem for the Falcons, who were credited with pressure on just five of Herbert’s 45 dropbacks today. Part of that can be attributed to all the quick game the Chargers run on offense, but it’s not as if generating pressure is a new issue for Atlanta. Their 22% pressure rate entering the week ranked 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the Chicago Bears, and Atlanta ranked last in the league in pressure rate across the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Grady Jarrett led the defense with six pass-rush wins today, but at some point, Atlanta is going to have to find some long-term pieces around him.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Even without Breece Hall, the Jets ground game punched the Bills in the mouth over and over again Sunday. Michael Carter had his best game of the season with 76 yards on 12 carries, including seven broken tackles.

The most notable offensive performance wasn't so positive, as Bills QB Josh Allen had easily his worst game all season, finishing 18-of-34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two picks. He continually tried to attack downfield (12.1-yard average depth of target) to no avail. He particularly struggled under pressure, going 1-of-5 for 15 yards and taking five sacks on 12 dropbacks.

Defensive spotlight: The Jets defensive line came to play on Sunday. John Franklin-Myers was the headliner, with five total pressures on 26 pass-rushing snaps. As a team, they had five sacks from five different players on the day in an all-around tremendous performance.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Wide receiver Justin Jefferson ended up with a big day overall. He caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, as well as tallied 10 rushing yards. He also failed to come up with several important contested catches, including two in the end zone, that would have made the win much more comfortable.

Defensive spotlight: Jonathan Allen was a constant problem for the Vikings' offensive line. Washington did a good job working as a unit up front and ensuring a lot of one-on-one plays. Allen had a 19.4% pass-rush win rate overall.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: It was the Joe Mixon show all afternoon. The Bengals' run game had been a sore spot on the offense all season, but that changed Sunday. Mixon had his first 100-yard game this season — and he did it by halftime. He finished with 153 yards on 22 carries and four scores on the ground in the win. He added another score through the air with four catches for 58 yards.

Defensive spotlight: The Bengals' secondary came to play, even without its best cornerback, Chidobe Awuzie. Not a single player in the secondary allowed more than 31 yards in their coverage. Franchise-tagged safety Jessie Bates III continues to warrant a big new contract next offseason, as he didn’t allow a catch and had an interception in the win.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Davante Adams bounced back with a fabulous performance on the afternoon for the Raiders. The ninth-year veteran snagged six first-down receptions, four plays of 15 or more yards and two touchdowns, putting up 146 yards in total.

Defensive spotlight: Nose Tackle Davon Hamilton registered two stops and a tackle for loss. If first-run grades hold, ill will be Hamilton's fourth 70.0-plus run-defense grade of the season.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and three scores, recording five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in the process. If first-run grades hold, it will be another 90.0-plus PFF grade for the young quarterback.

Defensive spotlight: Christian Wilkins added to his impressive season in run defense with two stops, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He finished with a 70.0 run-defense grade on 29 run snaps.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: Kenneth Walker III continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. He gained 129 yards and two touchdowns on 29 total touches, forcing five missed tackles along the way.

Defensive spotlight: Shelby Harris dominated the Cardinals' interior offensive line. He produced a sack and five pressures on 24 pass-rushing snaps and finished with an 84.9 grade on first review, which would be his highest since 2020.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: In Week 9, Tom Brady became the first QB in NFL history to reach 100,000 passing yards. He also recorded his 55th regular-season game-winning drive, overtaking Peyton Manning for the most by a quarterback since 1960.

Given the desperate state of the Bucs' running game, Brady attempted a colossal 58 passes, completing 36 for 280 yards and the game-winning touchdown. If that initial stat line looks underwhelming at first glance, it's because his receivers dropped a total of seven passes on the night.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer went 5-of-6 for 54 yards (9.0 yards per attempt) on the final drive, which could well turn out to be the most important drive of the Bucs' season.

Defensive spotlight: Rams CB Troy Hill was targeted seven times in coverage tonight, but he gave up just four catches for 13 yards. He didn't give up a single first down and forced two incompletions.

Click here for the full game recap

Offensive spotlight: These two offenses played two different games tonight. Kansas City threw the ball on over 85% of their plays, while Tennessee dropped back on less than 40% of theirs.

The Titans defense didn’t throw a ton of blitzes at Mahomes, and they did a good job of covering one-on-one to limit what Mahomes could do downfield. With tight coverage and small windows all over, the Chiefs QB spent a large chunk of his dropbacks under duress.

Mahomes was hyper-efficient from a clean pocket, completing 33-of-45 attempts for 343 yards, one touchdown and one interception. And he didn’t have a ton of high-level plays under duress until it mattered most, near the end of the game. In overtime, he connected on multiple low-probability throws under pressure to help seal the win.

Defensive spotlight: With Tennesee leaning on the ground game as expected, the defensive line only had so many opportunities to rush the quarterback. But when rookie quarterback Malik Willis did drop back to pass, the Chiefs' front won consistently. Kansas City got pressure on 48% of their pass-rush opportunities and came away with multiple sacks in overtime to help ice the game.

Star interior defensive lineman Chris Jones is the Chiefs’ highest-graded pass-rusher on first review, with four pressures — one of which was a sack — and two other wins on his 21 opportunities.

Click here for the full game recap

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints

Coming soon!