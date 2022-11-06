NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs after the catch as Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (33) gives chase in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

By Kambui Bomani
Nov 6, 2022

The Miami Dolphins won an offensive shootout against the Chicago Bears 35-32 to go 6-3 on the season.

Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and three scores, recording five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in the process. If first-run grades hold, it will be another 90.0-plus PFF grade for the young quarterback. 

Defensive spotlight: Christian Wilkins added to his impressive season in run defense with two stops, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He finished with a 70.0 run-defense grade on 29 run snaps. 

Rookie spotlight: Kyler Gordon continued his struggles in coverage. He surrendered six catches on eight targets for 63 yards and two first downs to finish with what will likely be a sub-50.0 coverage grade.

Offensive line spotlight: The Chicago Bears line surrendered 11 total pressures and allowed just one sack to finish with a 75.0 pass-blocking grade. Teven Jenkins surrendered just two pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 27.1 21 / 30 302 10.1 3 0 0 135.7
Chicago Bears
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Justin Fields 45.7 17 / 28 123 4.4 3 0 2 106.7
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Tua Tagovailoa 27.1 5 0 0.0 0 4 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 16.2 9 51 5.7 0 28 0
Raheem Mostert 8.6 9 26 2.9 1 14 0
Chicago Bears
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Justin Fields 45.7 15 178 11.9 1 61 0
Cole Kmet 22.0 2 9 4.5 0 8 0
Darnell Mooney 17.5 1 2 2.0 0 2 0
David Montgomery 5.4 14 36 2.6 0 8 0
Chase Claypool 3.7 1 4 4.0 0 4 0
Khalil Herbert 2.3 7 23 3.3 0 5 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Tyreek Hill 30.3 8 7 143 17.9 1 39
Jaylen Waddle 19.5 7 5 85 12.1 1 26
Jeff Wilson Jr. 16.2 3 3 21 7.0 1 10
Raheem Mostert 8.6 2 0 0 0.0 0 0
Trent Sherfield 5.7 3 3 27 9.0 0 18
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4.3 2 2 23 11.5 0 14
Mike Gesicki 1.3 2 1 3 1.5 0 3
Durham Smythe 0.0 2 0 0 0.0 0 0
Chicago Bears
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT TD Long
Cole Kmet 22.0 6 5 41 6.8 2 18
Darnell Mooney 17.5 8 7 43 5.4 1 16
David Montgomery 5.4 2 1 8 4.0 0 8
Chase Claypool 3.7 6 2 13 2.2 0 12
Dante Pettis 2.2 1 1 12 12.0 0 12
N'Keal Harry 1.6 2 1 6 3.0 0 6
Equanimeous St. Brown 0.0 2 0 0 0.0 0 0

