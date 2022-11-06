NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

The Miami Dolphins won an offensive shootout against the Chicago Bears 35-32 to go 6-3 on the season.
Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and three scores, recording five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in the process. If first-run grades hold, it will be another 90.0-plus PFF grade for the young quarterback.
Defensive spotlight: Christian Wilkins added to his impressive season in run defense with two stops, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He finished with a 70.0 run-defense grade on 29 run snaps.
Rookie spotlight: Kyler Gordon continued his struggles in coverage. He surrendered six catches on eight targets for 63 yards and two first downs to finish with what will likely be a sub-50.0 coverage grade.
Offensive line spotlight: The Chicago Bears line surrendered 11 total pressures and allowed just one sack to finish with a 75.0 pass-blocking grade. Teven Jenkins surrendered just two pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps.
Box Score
Passing
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|27.1
|21 / 30
|302
|10.1
|3
|0
|0
|135.7
Chicago Bears
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Justin Fields
|45.7
|17 / 28
|123
|4.4
|3
|0
|2
|106.7
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Tua Tagovailoa
|27.1
|5
|0
|0.0
|0
|4
|0
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|16.2
|9
|51
|5.7
|0
|28
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|8.6
|9
|26
|2.9
|1
|14
|0
Chicago Bears
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Justin Fields
|45.7
|15
|178
|11.9
|1
|61
|0
|Cole Kmet
|22.0
|2
|9
|4.5
|0
|8
|0
|Darnell Mooney
|17.5
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|2
|0
|David Montgomery
|5.4
|14
|36
|2.6
|0
|8
|0
|Chase Claypool
|3.7
|1
|4
|4.0
|0
|4
|0
|Khalil Herbert
|2.3
|7
|23
|3.3
|0
|5
|0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Tyreek Hill
|30.3
|8
|7
|143
|17.9
|1
|39
|Jaylen Waddle
|19.5
|7
|5
|85
|12.1
|1
|26
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|16.2
|3
|3
|21
|7.0
|1
|10
|Raheem Mostert
|8.6
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Trent Sherfield
|5.7
|3
|3
|27
|9.0
|0
|18
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|4.3
|2
|2
|23
|11.5
|0
|14
|Mike Gesicki
|1.3
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|0
|3
|Durham Smythe
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
Chicago Bears
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|TD
|Long
|Cole Kmet
|22.0
|6
|5
|41
|6.8
|2
|18
|Darnell Mooney
|17.5
|8
|7
|43
|5.4
|1
|16
|David Montgomery
|5.4
|2
|1
|8
|4.0
|0
|8
|Chase Claypool
|3.7
|6
|2
|13
|2.2
|0
|12
|Dante Pettis
|2.2
|1
|1
|12
|12.0
|0
|12
|N'Keal Harry
|1.6
|2
|1
|6
|3.0
|0
|6
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0