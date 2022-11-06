NFL Week 9 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

The Miami Dolphins won an offensive shootout against the Chicago Bears 35-32 to go 6-3 on the season.

Offensive spotlight: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and three scores, recording five big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays in the process. If first-run grades hold, it will be another 90.0-plus PFF grade for the young quarterback.

Defensive spotlight: Christian Wilkins added to his impressive season in run defense with two stops, a tackle for loss and three total tackles. He finished with a 70.0 run-defense grade on 29 run snaps.

Rookie spotlight: Kyler Gordon continued his struggles in coverage. He surrendered six catches on eight targets for 63 yards and two first downs to finish with what will likely be a sub-50.0 coverage grade.

Offensive line spotlight: The Chicago Bears line surrendered 11 total pressures and allowed just one sack to finish with a 75.0 pass-blocking grade. Teven Jenkins surrendered just two pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 27.1 21 / 30 302 10.1 3 0 0 135.7 Chicago Bears Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Justin Fields 45.7 17 / 28 123 4.4 3 0 2 106.7

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Tua Tagovailoa 27.1 5 0 0.0 0 4 0 Jeff Wilson Jr. 16.2 9 51 5.7 0 28 0 Raheem Mostert 8.6 9 26 2.9 1 14 0 Chicago Bears Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Justin Fields 45.7 15 178 11.9 1 61 0 Cole Kmet 22.0 2 9 4.5 0 8 0 Darnell Mooney 17.5 1 2 2.0 0 2 0 David Montgomery 5.4 14 36 2.6 0 8 0 Chase Claypool 3.7 1 4 4.0 0 4 0 Khalil Herbert 2.3 7 23 3.3 0 5 0

Receiving