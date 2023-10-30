NFL scores and recaps for every Week 8 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 8 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Bills quarterback Josh Allen looked back to his old self, finishing 31-of-40 for 324 yards, two touchdowns and one unlucky interception resulting from a tipped ball. He averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt, recorded an 81.6% adjusted completion percentage and added 41 yards and another touchdown on seven carries as a runner.

Defensive spotlight: Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu was everywhere for Carolina. He finished the game with a game-high 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended and a sack.

Rookie spotlight: Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua was largely held in check on his way to three receptions for 43 yards.

Cowboys rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker recorded a 13-yard reception as he works his way back from injury. If Schoonmaker can continue to develop as a blocker and pass-catcher, Dallas could have a nice one-two punch of young tight ends alongside second-year tight end Jake Ferguson, who added four receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 30-of-45 with 324 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. He made two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on first review.

Defensive Spotlight: Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary had his most anonymous pass-rushing performance of the season despite finally seeing a full workload of snaps and pass rushes. Gary rushed the passer 29 times, mostly coming against Brian O’Neill from the Vikings' right side. He posted a sub-5.0% pressure rate, according to PFF's first review of the game film.

Rookie Spotlight: Several rookies played extensively in this game, but the most active was perhaps Giants cornerback Deonte Banks. The first-rounder was targeted a massive 13 times, allowing seven catches for 100 yards. Four of the seven catches Banks gave up moved the chains, but he did have two pass breakups to his credit on the other side of the ledger.

Offensive spotlight: A.J. Brown hauled in eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns on the day, including a remarkable one-handed catch on a back-shoulder with Benjamin St-Juste draped all over him. Brown’s 130 receiving yards in this game made him the first wide receiver in NFL history to post 125 or more receiving yards in six straight games.

Defensive spotlight: Jacksonville’s run defense continues to play like a top-five unit, with the return of interior defender Davon Hamilton just bolstering the group even further. Pittsburgh mustered just 70 yards on 18 carries, and no ball-carrier hit 20 rushing yards. Edge defender Josh Allen continues his torrid pace to start the season, adding two more sacks, with Travon Walker getting home for a sack, as well. Both were consistently generating pressure in the game.

Rookie spotlight: Wide receiver Josh Downs saw plenty of action again, turning nine targets into seven receptions for 72 yards, while offensive tackle Blake Freeland had his struggles both as a run-blocker and in pass protection. For the Saints, both safety Jordan Howden and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee had solid games, seeing significant action in the win.

Offensive spotlight: 2023 second-round pick Will Levis started his first NFL game with Tannehill out, and the early returns were very positive, as he threw for 238 yards and four touchdown passes, good for a 130.5 passer rating.

Levis’ successful NFL debut also allowed for the reemergence of DeAndre Hopkins as a top-tier offensive weapon, as he was on the receiving end of three of the four Levis touchdown passes. Hopkins totaled 128 yards receiving, just the second time this season he's exceeded 65 receiving yards in a game.

Defensive spotlight: The Seattle defense outproduced the Cleveland defense in this game. The Seahawks delivered three sacks, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble. Jamal Adams and Julian Love combined for a clutch interception in the fourth quarter while the team was down, with Adams batting a pass in the air for Love to pick it off. That pick kicked off Seattle's game-winning touchdown drive.

Rookie spotlight: Bengals rookie wide receiver Andrei Iosivas found paydirt again this week, with a snag near the right end line on a scramble to Joe Burrow’s right. Even with a fully healthy trio at wide receiver for Cincinnati, the rookie finds his way onto the field a decent amount, including down in the red zone.

Offensive spotlight: Patrick Mahomes — reportedly playing through the flu — was notably off in the game. He had multiple poor plays, and even though his receivers also let him down, he wasn’t at his usual level. Mahomes averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt and was sacked three times. It marks the first road division loss of his NFL career.

Defensive spotlight: The Ravens were beaten in the trenches early in the game, except for Michael Pierce. The mammoth nose tackle was unblockable at times, finishing the game with four solo tackles, a batted pass and a sack and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals did have some success against a Ravens offense that dominated against the Detroit Lions just a week ago. Dante Stills was involved in a pair of sacks, while Antonio Hamilton Sr. had a pair of pass breakups. Jalen Thompson, Zaven Collins and Starling Thomas V tallied one each, too. Despite that success, Arizona was unable to slow the Ravens' rushing attack late in the game.

Rookie spotlight: This was the best game of rookie Quentin Johnston’s young career. He finished the game with career highs in targets (6), catches (5) and receiving yards (50).

