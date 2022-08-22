NFL scores and recaps for every Week 2 preseason game

PFF's analysts broke down the numbers immediately after every Week 2 preseason game:

• Bears TE Cole Kmet ran only five routes Thursday night, but he hauled in two catches for 31 yards and two first downs. He finished with an impressive 90.0-plus grade on first review.

• Geno Smith recorded three big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays while dealing with three dropped passes. Smith finished with a 6.9-yard average depth of target.

• First-round left guard Cole Strange earned an 85.1 pass-blocking grade on first review, letting up one hurry on 20 pass-blocking snaps.

• Rookie edge defender Amare Barno provided three hurries on 15 pass-rushing snaps, and defensive tackle Bravvion Roy earned an 82.1 grade on first pass across 30 snaps.

• Zach Tom continues to impress in pass protection. After not allowing a single pressure on 18 pass-blocking snaps a week ago, he didn’t allow one yet again on 19 pass-blocking snaps.

• Payton Turner was held off the stat sheet as a pass-rusher for the second straight week. The 2021 first-rounder didn’t register a pressure on 12 pass-rushing snaps.

• Derek Stingley Jr. made his highly-anticipated debut after missing last week while recovering from his foot injury. The No. 3 overall pick was targeted twice on 12 coverage snaps and allowed one catch for 22 yards while forcing an incompletion.

• The Rams offensive line had a rough night, allowing six sacks and 14 pressures on 39 pass-blocking snaps.

• Rookie James Cook looked much better this week, carrying four times for 38 yards — 17 of which came after contact.

• Rookie Nik Bonitto flashed his pass-rush ability, generating a couple of pressures and another couple of winning reps that didn’t get a chance to become pressure from just nine pass-rushes.

• Rookie third-round safety Kerby Joseph struggled a bit in coverage, allowing three receptions from four targets into his coverage for 41 yards and three first downs.

• Dayo Odeyingbo made his presence felt as a pass-rusher against Detroit, posting a team-high two sacks to go with six total pressures and a 22.2% pass-rush win rate.

• Rookie George Karlaftis played 18 pass-rushing snaps and tallied a clean-up sack.

• Brian Robinson Jr. continued his RB1 pursuit by having a team-best 77.4 rushing grade on the afternoon. The performance included three rushing first downs and 27 yards after contact on eight rushing attempts.

• Malik Willis completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 80 yards and a touchdown. He threw the ball 11.4 yards down the field on average and didn't record a single turnover-worthy play.

• Ke'Shawn Vaughn led the Bucs' running back group in carries, with 10. He ran for 54 yards and three first downs, averaging 3.2 yards after contact per attempt and forcing four missed tackles.

• Alex Leatherwood continues to be an issue on the right side. He allowed a sack, a hit and a hurry on 23 pass-blocking snaps.

• Former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene continues to get picked on. He allowed all three of his targets for 34 yards on only 12 coverage snaps.

• Tyrion Davis-Price handled the majority of work out of San Francisco’s backfield. On 10 carries, he tallied 41 yards — 31 of which came after contact.

• First-round rookie Lewis Cine gave up one catch on two targets for 19 yards, and second-round rookie Andrew Booth Jr. surrendered two grabs on as many targets for 14 yards.

• Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett each ran with the starters, with both quarterbacks churning out solid play. Pickett averaged 10.9 yards per attempt and a 100% adjusted completion percentage from his seven pass attempts.

• No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker registered no pressure on 13 pass-rushing snaps after tallying a hurry in Week 1. He did make a stop in run defense.

• Rookie Tyler Smith, playing left guard, didn’t let up a pressure on 12 pass-blocking snaps.

• WR Joshua Palmer, a 2021 third-round pick, looked like a star in the making, hauling in a 41-yard contested catch and scampering through the Cowboys defense for an 18-yard touchdown off of a screen pass. He finished with three catches on four targets for 75 yards.

• Rookie center Cam Jurgens was perfect in pass protection across 10 such snaps. He has now allowed one hurry on 31 pass-blocking snaps this preseason.

• Third-round rookie Alex Wright posted three run stops across 14 such snaps and made four tackles overall in the run game.

• Kayvon Thibodeaux rushed the passer 10 times, tallying one quarterback hurry on first review. Through two games, the 2022 first-round pick has managed an 11.1% pass-rush win rate across 18 snaps.

• First-rounder Daxton Hill shined in coverage, making a diving interception and allowing only two catches for 11 yards on three targets.

• While Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews stood on the sideline for this contest, Huntley and Isaiah Likely formed their own elite connection. The pair connected on eight targets for 100 yards and a score in the first half.

• Dennis Gardeck and Devon Kennard combined for five total pressures tonight, Gardeck claiming three and Kennard taking two. Both players recorded an 80.0% win rate and will likely finish reviews with 85.0-plus PFF grades.

