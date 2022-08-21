NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Las Vegas Raiders 15, Miami Dolphins 13

It was a back-and-forth game that ultimately went the Las Vegas Raiders‘ way after a Daniel Carlson 31-yard field goal with 5:49 remaining put the Miami Dolphins away for good.

QUARTERBACKS

Jarrett Stidham looked more than ready to run Josh McDaniels' offense in a pinch this season. He finished 7-of-10 for 80 yards and led the Raiders down for a score on the very first drive of the game.

After a couple of solid outings, Nick Mullens had his worst showing of the preseason. He finished 6-of-9 for 39 yards with a turnover-worthy play.

RUNNING BACKS

Brittain Brown made his best case for a roster spot. He racked up 70 yards on nine carries. He broke two tackles and had four of his carries result in first downs.

RECEIVERS

There wasn’t much in the way of yards to go around for the Raiders' backup receivers. Tight end Jesper Horsted paced the group with three catches for 53 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Alex Leatherwood continues to be an issue on the right side. He allowed a sack, a hit and a hurry on 23 pass-blocking snaps.

All the while, Jermaine Eluemunor didn’t allow a single pressure on 21 pass-blocking snaps Saturday.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Malcolm Koonce continues to flash as a pass-rusher. He racked up a quick hurry on only seven pass-rushing snaps. He should factor into third downs this season.

Tashawn Bower had a solid, all-around day. He tallied three run stops and three pressures, including a sack.

LINEBACKER

Rookie UDFA Darien Butler didn’t have his best showing to try to get a roster spot. He missed two of his five tackle attempts and allowed 42 yards in coverage.

SECONDARY

Johnathan Abram looks far more comfortable in Patrick Graham’s scheme than he did in years past. We look forward to seeing him more as a blitzer after he got home for pressures on all three of his pass-rushing snaps in this contest.

Isaiah Brown had himself a heck of a day at cornerback, breaking up both of his targets.

QUARTERBACKS

Skylar Thompson impressed once again. He finished 9-of-10 for 129 yards with two big-time throws. His only incompletion came via a drop.

Tua Tagovailoa was on target during his eight dropbacks. He went 6-of-8 for 58 yards with a drop.

RUNNING BACK

ZaQuandre White showed why he was one of the more intriguing receiving backs in the draft. He flashed his talent in the open field on a swing pass score from Skylar Thompson.

RECEIVERS

Erik Ezukanma made the play of the day when he mossed cornerback Chris Jones for a big gain up the right sideline. He paced all receivers with six catches for 114 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The first team offensive line handled business in pass protection. They combined to not allow a single pressure on their nine pass-blocking snaps together.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Andrew Van Ginkel looked ready for the regular season. He had two pressures and two more wins on 12 pass-rushing snaps.

LINEBACKER

Channing Tindall continues to make his presence felt this preseason. He notched two stops and didn’t miss a tackle on the day.

The Dolphins' linebackers had a solid tackling day, as they combined to only miss one tackle on 11 attempts.

