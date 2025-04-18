Ranking the NFL teams with the biggest Super Bowl windows ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

The defending Super Bowl champions are built for future success: The Eagles' young cornerback duo and elite offensive line are the foundation of their Super Bowl window.

The Chiefs will always be contenders with Patrick Mahomes at the helm: While Kansas City's core pieces are getting older, Mahomes and Andy Reid are capable of winning a championship every year.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Click here for more draft tools:

NFL Draft Big Board | Mock Draft Simulator | NCAA Premium Stats

2025 PFF Draft Guide | Mock Draft Hub | Prospect Data Profiles

Draft Position Rankings

Just because an NFL team is in contention to win the Super Bowl at the end of a season doesn't necessarily mean it is set up for future success — that requires strategic roster-building and a strong foundation.

We're looking ahead, past 2025, and ranking the 10 NFL teams with the biggest current Super Bowl windows ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Not only are the Eagles the defending champions, but they also have a relatively young roster, especially on defense. Rookie cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell combined to log more than 2,000 snaps in 2024, and DeJean’s 86.3 PFF overall grade ranked first among cornerbacks while Mitchell’s 78.5 mark placed eighth at the position.

Philadelphia also continues to boast one of the best offensive lines in the league, if not the best, which raises the floor of the team's offense.

Admittedly, plenty of question marks surround the Bills' defense going forward. Safeties Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp earned PFF overall grades below 60.0 in 2024, and the secondary lost cornerback Rasul Douglas. However, the 2024 season proved that even with less experienced players surrounding him, Josh Allen will have his offense playing at a level that can compete for championships.

So, while there was uncertainty going into the 2024 season, Buffalo's offense seemingly being set for years keeps the franchise's championship window open for the foreseeable future. The Bills' Super Bowl chances would just improve if they could get better on defense.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Inarguably, the Chiefs’ Super Bowl window will be open as long as they have Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid on the sideline. However, the state of the supporting cast prevents them from being ranked higher on this list.

While tight end Travis Kelce still played more than 1,000 snaps across the 2024 regular season and playoffs, he is no longer an elite difference-maker, proven by his 71.7 PFF overall grade last season, which ranked 13th among tight ends. Similarly, although interior defender Chris Jones was the highest graded player at his position (90.2) in 2024, he will turn 31 before the season, which could be a concern for Kansas City's defense.

While Baltimore's roster is set up to win now, it also has a relatively big window to compete, especially with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson still being only 28 years old. The Ravens added a handful of young players who became immediate contributors in recent years, with some playing at a very high level, such as safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, who both ranked among the top three at their positions in 2024 with PFF overall grades of 90.0 and 79.9, respectively.

One cause for concern for the long-term future might be how Baltimore relied heavily on some aging players last season. Derrick Henry led all running backs with a 94.3 PFF overall grade in 2024, but he will turn 31 before the season. And Kyle Van Noy’s 75.8 PFF overall grade led Baltimore's edge defenders, but the BYU product is about to turn 35.

Losing coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson is concerning for Detroit, but the team still has a lot of young talent, which should help it compete for championships in the upcoming years. Quarterback Jared Goff, who will turn 31 during the 2025 season, is the second-oldest projected starter on offense, highlighting his young supporting cast. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs are not only young, but they also all ranked among the 10 highest-graded players at their positions in 2024.

On the other side of the ball, the Lions have arguably the best safety tandem in the league in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch — both of whom are 24 years old or younger. And, of course, there is 24-year-old edge defender Aidan Hutchinson, who was on track to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Even though the Texans made the playoffs in quarterback C.J. Stroud’s second NFL season, it certainly felt like the team took a step back in 2024. However, aside from the offensive line, Houston actually has plenty of young building blocks.

Nico Collins has arguably been the best wide receiver in the NFL over the past two seasons and is only 26, and Stroud should have even better weapons if third-year wide receiver Tank Dell can stay healthy going forward. On defense, Kamari Lassiter (74.7 PFF overall grade) and Derek Stingley Jr. (80.4 PFF overall grade) both ranked among the top 20 cornerbacks, and neither has turned 24 yet. Finally, Will Anderson Jr. may be the best young edge defender in the NFL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year earned an 88.8 PFF overall grade in 2024, which ranked ninth at the position.

Some might argue that San Francisco’s Super Bowl window was abruptly shut in 2024 when the 49ers finished last in their division and missed the playoffs. Brock Purdy’s expected contract extension could also make things more difficult for the franchise when it comes to building the roster.

While that almost certainly will impact the 49ers' long-term chances, the current roster could still compete for a Super Bowl in 2025. Although left tackle Trent Williams, tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey could all be considered older at their positions, when healthy, they are still among the best in the NFL.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Even though the Rams' defense is built for the future and should be a strong unit for years to come, the length of the team's Super Bowl window depends solely on how long a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford can play at a high level.

Stafford’s 74.7 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked 21st among quarterbacks and was his second-lowest grade over the past nine seasons. While the addition of a 32-year-old Davante Adams at wide receiver could help Stafford maintain his level of play, the aging wide receiver does not extend the Rams’ Super Bowl window. An offensive rebuild will be necessary after Stafford’s eventual departure.

As we near the end of this list, it's questionable whether these teams even have a Super Bowl window. But if the Commanders have a window, it's large, mainly because of who they have at the most important position. There are gaping holes and aging players on the defensive side of the ball in Washington, but the team's young quarterback can compensate for that.

Jayden Daniels earned a 90.6 PFF overall grade as a rookie, which ranked fifth among quarterbacks. He immediately elevated the team's offense. The addition of Laremy Tunsil — one of the best pass-blocking left tackles in the league — should further help the unit. However, Washington’s defense will need to step up to truly call this a Super Bowl window for the Commanders.

Similar to the Commanders, the Chargers, who have not won a playoff game since 2018, may not even have a Super Bowl window. However, with a 27-year-old quarterback who is coming off a career season, they should be in the fold.

Justin Herbert’s 91.2 PFF overall grade ranked fourth among quarterbacks in his first season under Jim Harbaugh. And while there were holes on offense in 2024, it is very encouraging for Los Angeles that none of its best players on that side of the ball are over 27 years old. The tandem of Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt should give the Chargers arguably the best offensive tackle duo in the NFL for years to come, and Ladd McConkey could be a true No. 1 receiver if he can build on his promising rookie season in which he earned an 84.3 PFF overall grade (13th among all wide receivers).