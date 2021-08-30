NFL Preseason Week 3 Rookie Report: Grades, snaps, game takeaways and more

The 2021 NFL preseason has come to a close, and all 32 NFL teams will soon cut their rosters down to the final 53.

This past week was pivotal for many rookies, from those vying for a roster spot to those who are locks to make it to the regular season. And PFF is here to break down the biggest rookie winners and losers from this last week of exhibition play.

​​Below is a list of the big takeaways from the most notable performances, followed by snap counts and PFF grades from those who played at least 15 snaps.

THE BIG STORYLINES

Mac Jones had one of the best preseasons PFF has ever seen

Jones closed out his first preseason in the NFL ranks with another quality performance. Once again, he made several accurate and anticipatory throws, just as he did at Alabama, and he made very few mistakes as a passer over three games.

Jones earned a 77.1 passing grade for his Week 3 game and a 92.2 mark overall for the preseason. The latter beat out Patrick Mahomes in 2017 for the best single-preseason passing grade by a rookie quarterback since PFF began tracking the games in 2013.

The first-year signal-caller led all quarterbacks this preseason in passing grade on 10-plus-yard throws, negatively graded throw rate and turnover-worthy play rate (0%). The rookie did everything he could to win the starting quarterback job, and the chances are that he'll be taking the reins in New England sooner rather than later.

Trevor Lawrence overcame his early preseason struggles

The Jaguars and their 2021 No. 1 overall pick looked lethargic over the first two weeks of the preseason. And last week's game against the Saints was particularly disappointing, as Lawrence was put under pressure on 12 of his 25 dropbacks en route to a 62.4 passing grade and a successful pass play rate of just 36% for the Jags.

It was different this week against the Cowboys’ backups, as the Jags prodigy was decisive, accurate and ultra-efficient in the few series he played. He completed a couple of deep balls for 56 yards and a score, while his average time to throw dipped from 3.02 to 2.18 seconds.

In turn, Lawrence was only pressured on one of his 12 dropbacks. He earned an elite passing grade, and the Jaguars recorded an 83.3% successful pass play rate when he was leading the offense.

Trey Lance had his best performance but still wasn’t spectacular

Lance looked as expected in his first two weeks of preseason action. The high-end flashes were shared all over Twitter, but at the end of the day, he didn’t look ready to start. He produced five turnover-worthy plays on 37 dropbacks those two weeks, and the shaky accuracy was in full view. He put up a 46.3 passing grade for those outings.

Lance’s decision-making was better on Sunday, as evidenced by his zero turnover-worthy plays. And while his receiving unit dropped three passes for the third straight week, his 33.3% accurate-pass rate didn’t help his 46.2% completion percentage.

The North Dakota State product ended up earning a 69.2 passing grade for the game — nothing to write home about, but it is still progress.

Justin Fields got the ball out quicker

Holding onto the ball was one of the cons on Fields’ scouting report coming out of Ohio State, and it was a little bit of an issue early in the preseason. He did make some remarkable plays on the run long after the snap, but having an average time to throw of over three seconds, as he did in Weeks 1 and 2, isn’t conducive for long-term success.

This week, Fields cut his average time to throw down to 2.75 seconds. His 6.5-yard average depth of target also decreased four yards from the two weeks prior, but the passing offense he led was more successful.

Chicago produced 0.38 expected points added (EPA) per pass with Fields leading the charge. For reference, they were at -0.32 in preseason Week 2 with Fields.

While the rookie quarterback stayed in the pocket at a higher rate, he still conjured an insane play off-structure. This touchdown from Fields was one of the better throws of the week and shows the kind of special player he can be:

Kwity Paye dominated competition

Paye was impressive in his preseason debut in Week 2, earning an 82.9 PFF grade. This week, he managed to top that. The Michigan product finished with a 95.2 PFF grade across 17 snaps, anchored by a strip-sack.

Paye was among the toolsy but raw edge defenders to come out of the 2021 draft class, but he has looked anything but raw so far. His pass-rush plans have improved, and he’s been near unblockable at times. Paye will be a dominant player in the NFL if he continues to take rapid strides from a technique standpoint.

Penei Sewell and Ja’Marr Chase both failed to improve

Both Sewell and Chase were widely considered “generational” talents at their respective positions, but they played far below expectations this preseason.

The Lions’ tackle earned a 35.3 PFF grade against the Colts, bringing his grade for the preseason to 38.6 — 175th of 183 rookie tackles in exhibition games since 2015 and the worst mark among first-rounders.

It’s clear the 20-year-old is rusty after not playing in 20 months. Don’t panic yet, but don’t expect Sewell to have a fantastic rookie campaign.

The yips also continued for the Bengals receiver. After dropping all three of his targets in preseason Week 2, Chase dropped the one target he saw in Week 3.

Similar to Sewell, it’s nowhere near the time to panic. He didn’t run even a dozen routes in the preseason and also hasn’t played in a game since LSU’s national title game in January of 2020. It’s clearly not ideal to have your No. 5 overall pick going through something like this, but as Chase said himself, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman — the secret superstar of the preseason

Newman has gone from just another Day 3 pick to a possible Week 1 starter after his top-notch performance in the preseason.

Green Bay was in need of someone to step up, as the team had to shuffle its starting five along the line with left tackle David Bakhtiari out to at least start the year. Newman had been a notable performer the first two weeks with 83.6 and 78.0 PFF grades, and he took that to elite status this past weekend against Buffalo. He didn’t lose a single rep in either facet en route to a 91.2 PFF grade across 21 snaps on offense.

Colts Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Kwity Paye 95.2 17 HB Deon Jackson 82.4 20 WR Michael Strachan 76.6 49 TE Kylen Granson 64.6 17 G Will Fries 62.2 61 WR Tarik Black 61.0 33 WR Tyler Vaughns 57.4 19 LB Isaiah Kaufusi 55.4 51 S Shawn Davis 44.8 48

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): QB Sam Ehlinger (6)

Lions Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps LB Derrick Barnes 74.6 21 DI Levi Onwuzurike 68.2 26 C Evan Heim 64.7 23 LB Tavante Beckett 63.5 31 HB Jermar Jefferson 62.9 24 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 62.2 20 CB Ifeatu Melifonwu 61.8 22 TE Brock Wright 60.6 24 CB Jerry Jacobs 60.1 39 G Tommy Kraemer 52.5 64 T Penei Sewell 35.3 17

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Dedrick Mills (14), WR Sage Surratt (13), CB AJ Parker (13), WR Javon McKinley (7), DI Alim McNeill (7)

Eagles Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Tarron Jackson 83.1 46 CB Zech McPhearson 78.5 32 G Kayode Awosika 71.1 38 HB Kenneth Gainwell 69.9 18 DI Marlon Tuipulotu 63.3 50 TE Jack Stoll 61.4 46 LB JaCoby Stevens 54.4 34 LB Patrick Johnson 49.7 36 EDGE JaQuan Bailey 39.6 43

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Milton Williams (6), TE Cary Angeline (1)

Jets Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps TE Kenny Yeboah 93.8 32 T Grant Hermanns 78.6 42 CB Michael Carter II 73.6 22 CB Jason Pinnock 65.0 33 G David Moore 49.6 42 EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr. 45.7 30 LB Jamien Sherwood 42.1 25 LB Hamsah Nasirildeen 29.7 25 DI Jonathan Marshall 29.2 36

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Michael Carter (12), CB Isaiah Dunn (12), LB Milo Eifler (11), CB Brandin Echols (8)

Steelers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Quincy Roche 66.6 37 S Donovan Stiner 61.6 59 C Kendrick Green 56.5 22 DI Isaiahh Loudermilk 55.2 44 S Lamont Wade 50.4 35 WR Mathew Sexton 49.4 16 CB Shakur Brown 49.2 19 CB Mark Gilbert 49.0 35 LB Buddy Johnson 44.2 35 EDGE Jamar Watson 41.6 29 T Dan Moore Jr. 38.0 22 S Tre Norwood 36.2 41

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Pat Freiermuth (5)

Panthers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 81.9 23 CB Keith Taylor 79.1 23 CB Jaycee Horn 69.2 19 WR Shi Smith 67.2 17 HB Spencer Brown 66.7 28 HB Chuba Hubbard 58.8 35 T Brady Christensen 58.8 20 G Deonte Brown 50.8 35 DI Daviyon Nixon 42.3 23

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Tommy Tremble (14), RB Darius Clark (13), DI Phil Hoskins (11), WR C.J. Saunders (9), LB Paddy Fisher (8)

Vikings Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps HB Asim Rose 79.8 34 QB Kellen Mond 76.7 52 LB Tuf Borland 70.3 22 WR Myron Mitchell 69.2 22 WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette 65.7 60 WR Whop Philyor 63.8 37 LB Chazz Surratt 63.1 26 DI Zeandae Johnson 61.2 20 ED Patrick Jones II 57.4 28 S Camryn Bynum 55.2 65 TE Zach Davidson 48.1 41 G Wyatt Davis 38.9 63

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Shane Zylstra (10)

Chiefs Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Joshua Kaindoh 81.2 57 CB Dicaprio Bootle 68.0 44 G Trey Smith 66.2 15 TE Noah Gray 64.0 34 C Creed Humphrey 61.8 15 S Zayne Anderson 59.0 29 S Devon Key 56.1 29 QB Shane Buechele 55.9 50 WR Cornell Powell 55.8 15 CB Marlon Character 43.9 29

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): LB Nick Bolton (14)

Packers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps G Royce Newman 91.2 21 LB Isaiah McDuffie 79.5 68 S Innis Gaines 72.3 69 DI Jack Heflin 70.8 44 DI Carlo Kemp 69.4 16 WR Amari Rodgers 67.7 41 T Coy Cronk 65.0 22 HB Kylin Hill 63.3 16 DI Tedarrell Slaton 61.7 37 CB Shemar Jean-Charles 60.7 47 C Josh Myers 60.4 21 S Christian Uphoff 58.5 51 WR Damon Hazelton 55.2 22 G Cole Van Lanen 50.0 39

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): G Jacob Capra (10)

Bills Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Damar Hamlin 65.8 39 EDGE Boogie Basham 65.7 25 CB Rachad Wildgoose 65.1 22 T Tommy Doyle 58.5 17 G Jack Anderson 57.3 25 EDGE Gregory Rousseau 45.0 16 CB Nick McCloud 34.0 19

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Olaijah Griffin (12), TE Quintin Morris (9), WR Marquez Stevenson (8)

Ravens Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Brandon Stephens 74.5 36 T Adrian Ealy 73.7 21 G Ben Cleveland 71.2 41 WR Tylan Wallace 68.2 57 FB Ben Mason 67.7 35 G Foster Sarell 63.2 42 CB Ar'Darius Washington 62.0 34 HB Nate McCrary 61.2 45 DI Jovan Swann 51.8 24 EDGE Daelin Hayes 44.2 22 EDGE Odafe Oweh 40.6 21

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Tony Poljan (14)

Football Team Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Shaka Toney 72.2 41 TE John Bates 64.7 28 EDGE William Bradley-King 62.7 36 WR Dax Milne 61.1 42 TE Sammis Reyes 49.5 22 HB Jaret Patterson 37.9 18

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None

Bears Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps QB Justin Fields 69.5 21 T Larry Borom 63.3 26 CB Thomas Graham Jr. 62.7 58 WR Dazz Newsome 58.6 26 HB Khalil Herbert 58.5 20 CB Dionté Ruffin 52.5 58 TE Scooter Harrington 42.8 23 EDGE Charles Snowden 40.6 63 DI Daniel Archibong 34.8 63 EDGE Sam Kamara 30.7 53 LB Caleb Johnson 28.9 40

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None

Titans Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps HB Javian Hawkins 79.5 20 C Cole Banwart 77.1 74 G Chandon Herring 72.6 52 LB Monty Rice 69.1 27 EDGE Rashad Weaver 65.8 27 T Dillon Radunz 62.8 80 DI Naquan Jones 62.8 16 CB Elijah Molden 60.1 20 WR Dez Fitzpatrick 56.3 63 TE Miller Forristall 56.3 31 CB Caleb Farley 56.1 21 HB Mekhi Sargent 54.6 26

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): FB Tory Carter

Buccaneers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps EDGE Joe Tryon 74.1 32 WR Jaelon Darden 63.3 28 QB Kyle Trask 59.9 33 EDGE Elijah Ponder 57.1 27 LB K.J. Britt 50.5 41 CB Chris Wilcox 49.0 17 LB Grant Stuard 45.3 38 C Robert Hainsey 25.0 49

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None

Texans Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps T Carson Green 78.1 27 TE Brevin Jordan 68.6 17 DI Roy Lopez 68.2 25 C Ryan McCollum 63.2 27 WR Nico Collins 42.9 38 QB Davis Mills 29.1 52

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): LB Garrett Wallow (6)

Rams Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps T Alaric Jackson 79.7 73 EDGE Earnest Brown IV 75.2 23 EDGE Chris Garrett 71.1 26 HB Otis Anderson 68.7 20 WR Tutu Atwell 59.3 69 DI Bobby Brown III 58.3 27 CB Robert Rochell 57.3 19 G Jordan Meredith 56.9 27 S Troy Warner 50.0 23 TE Jacob Harris 49.9 25 LB Ernest Jones 47.3 20 CB Brontae Harris 27.5 41

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Jeremiah Haydel (3), WR Landon Akers (1)

Broncos Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Jamar Johnson 80.7 49 LB Curtis Robinson 67.5 27 CB Kary Vincent Jr. 64.6 19 EDGE Andre Mintze 60.7 29 TE Shaun Beyer 60.7 22 C Quinn Meinerz 60.0 41 LB Barrington Wade 57.2 26 LB Baron Browning 56.9 21 WR Seth Williams 55.3 16 EDGE Jonathon Cooper 54.1 30 CB Mac McCain III 48.9 30

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Stevie Scott III (14), DI Marquiss Spencer (14), CB Patrick Surtain II (11), FB Adam Prentice (6), T Drew Himmelman (3)

Chargers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Ben DeLuca 74.2 35 HB Larry Rountree III 68.8 22 LB Nick Niemann 66.8 56 CB Asante Samuel Jr. 66.4 15 G Brenden Jaimes 64.2 42 WR Josh Palmer 59.7 32 ED Chris Rumph II 59.4 42 WR Michael Bandy 57.9 39 S Mark Webb 43.6 34 DI Forrest Merrill 42.5 27

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Willie Yarbary (14), T Darius Harper (13), TE Hunter Kampmoyer (10), CB K.J. Sails (10), TE Tre’ McKitty (7)

Seahawks Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps LB Jon Rhattigan 94.5 20 T Stone Forsythe 79.8 25 DI Jarrod Hewitt 76.0 16 WR Darece Roberson 66.3 18 WR Cade Johnson 66.2 18 WR Travis Toivonen 65.7 15 S Aashari Crosswell 64.6 32 HB Josh Johnson 60.8 23 T Jake Curhan 59.3 47 WR Connor Wedington 54.2 17 LB Lakiem Williams 28.0 20

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR D’Wayne Eskridge (13), T Greg Eiland (10), G Jared Hocker (10), G Pier-Olivier Lestage (10), LB Aaron Donkor (9)

Jaguars Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps QB Trevor Lawrence 93.0 17 DI Jay Tufele 73.7 17 T Walker Little 71.1 57 S Andre Cisco 68.2 23 CB Corey Straughter 61.5 32 CB Lorenzo Burns 60.2 23 TE Luke Farrell 55.7 27 EDGE Jordan Smith 47.4 43

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Jalen Camp (6)

Cowboys Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps HB Brenden Knox 68.3 30 WR Brandon Smith 66.8 18 C Matt Farniok 64.7 62 S Tyler Coyle 63.7 45 TE Nick Eubanks 62.5 44 S Israel Mukuamu 59.0 67 LB Jabril Cox 58.9 65 WR Simi Fehoko 58.7 42 G Braylon Jones 56.5 62 HB JaQuan Hardy 55.7 32 DI Quinton Bohanna 55.5 48 CB Nahshon Wright 52.1 67 WR Osirus Mitchell 51.6 23 DI Austin Faoliu 28.7 30

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Kelvin Joseph (9), TE Artayvious Lynn (6), FB Nick Ralston (1)

Dolphins Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps G Robert Jones 72.5 65 EDGE Jaelan Phillips 62.4 29 WR Kai Locksley 61.6 33 HB Gerrid Doaks 57.5 31 T Larnel Coleman 56.3 65 TE Hunter Long 49.5 35 CB Trill Williams 42.4 18

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Khalil McClain (14), TE Carl Tucker (9)

Bengals Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps G Jackson Carman 73.0 48 G D'Ante Smith 68.4 45 ED Darius Hodge 64.9 34 DI Tyler Shelvin 57.1 35 EDGE Cameron Sample 54.6 44 CB Antonio Phillips 37.7 35

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): OT Gunnar Vogel (13), C Trey Hill (11), HB Chris Evans (7), WR Ja’Marr Chase (3)

Raiders Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps WR Dillon Stoner 80.7 42 TE Matt Bushman 72.4 24 C Jimmy Morrissey 69.4 52 HB Trey Ragas 68.4 21 WR DJ Turner 67.2 29 S Tyree Gillespie 49.6 25 EDGE Malcolm Koonce 48.1 50 HB BJ Emmons 36.2 25 LB Max Richardson 34.9 71 T Devery Hamilton 32.5 44 LB Divine Deablo 25.9 64

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Garrett Groshek (10)

49ers Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps T Jaylon Moore 86 37 QB Trey Lance 67.2 35 HB Trey Sermon 65.8 28 S Talanoa Hufanga 64.2 18 LB Justin Hilliard 59.1 44 CB Ambry Thomas 52.8 52 CB Deommodore Lenoir 36.9 35

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Elijah Mitchell (14), LB Elijah Sullivan (13)

Patriots Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps HB Rhamondre Stevenson 81.2 16 QB Mac Jones 78.6 32 WR Tre Nixon 62.6 18 CB Shaun Wade 57.1 39 G William Sherman 56.8 18 EDGE Ronnie Perkins 36.4 26

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Christian Barmore (13)

Giants Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Jordyn Peters 68.9 35 EDGE Azeez Ojulari 66.1 19 TE Jake Hausmann 62.8 17 CB Rodarius Williams 59.8 36 DI Raymond Johnson III 56.2 24 HB Gary Brightwell 54.0 17

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): G Jake Burton (12), C Brett Heggie (10)

Browns Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps S Richard LeCounte 81.7 21 CB Emmanuel Rugamba 74.7 24 T James Hudson 64.6 63 WR Anthony Schwartz 53.0 19 CB Greg Newsome II 51.5 17 DI Tommy Togiai 38.5 32 DI Marvin Wilson 38.4 23

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Demetric Felton (14)

Falcons Rookies

Player PFF Grade Off/Def Snaps C Joe Sculthorpe 85.9 27 CB Avery Williams 73.8 35 G Jalen Mayfield 72.5 51 S JR Pace 72.5 37 WR Antonio Nunn 69.8 17 QB Feleipe Franks 69.2 23 DI Zac Dawe 66.5 21 S Dwayne Johnson Jr. 66.4 37 EDGE Kobe Jones 64.3 32 CB Darren Hall 64.2 37 CB Richie Grant 61.9 32 EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji 60.9 47 G Ryan Neuzil 60.5 17 WR Frank Darby 60.2 32 HB Caleb Huntley 58.9 23 C Drew Dalman 57.5 34 DI Ta'Quon Graham 52.1 47 LB Erroll Thompson 50.1 31 TE John Raine 49.2 29 LB Dorian Etheridge 32.2 32 T Kion Smith 28.3 32

Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Kyle Pitts (2)