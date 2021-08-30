NFL Preseason Week 3 Rookie Report: Grades, snaps, game takeaways and more

The 2021 NFL preseason has come to a close, and all 32 NFL teams will soon cut their rosters down to the final 53.
This past week was pivotal for many rookies, from those vying for a roster spot to those who are locks to make it to the regular season. And PFF is here to break down the biggest rookie winners and losers from this last week of exhibition play.
Below is a list of the big takeaways from the most notable performances, followed by snap counts and PFF grades from those who played at least 15 snaps.
Click here for more PFF tools:
PFF Fantasy Draft Kit | PFF Betting Dashboard | PFF Fantasy Rankings
PFF Fantasy Projections | NFL Premium Stats | Win Totals Tracker
THE BIG STORYLINES
Mac Jones had one of the best preseasons PFF has ever seen
Jones closed out his first preseason in the NFL ranks with another quality performance. Once again, he made several accurate and anticipatory throws, just as he did at Alabama, and he made very few mistakes as a passer over three games.
Jones earned a 77.1 passing grade for his Week 3 game and a 92.2 mark overall for the preseason. The latter beat out Patrick Mahomes in 2017 for the best single-preseason passing grade by a rookie quarterback since PFF began tracking the games in 2013.
The first-year signal-caller led all quarterbacks this preseason in passing grade on 10-plus-yard throws, negatively graded throw rate and turnover-worthy play rate (0%). The rookie did everything he could to win the starting quarterback job, and the chances are that he'll be taking the reins in New England sooner rather than later.
Trevor Lawrence overcame his early preseason struggles
The Jaguars and their 2021 No. 1 overall pick looked lethargic over the first two weeks of the preseason. And last week's game against the Saints was particularly disappointing, as Lawrence was put under pressure on 12 of his 25 dropbacks en route to a 62.4 passing grade and a successful pass play rate of just 36% for the Jags.
It was different this week against the Cowboys’ backups, as the Jags prodigy was decisive, accurate and ultra-efficient in the few series he played. He completed a couple of deep balls for 56 yards and a score, while his average time to throw dipped from 3.02 to 2.18 seconds.
In turn, Lawrence was only pressured on one of his 12 dropbacks. He earned an elite passing grade, and the Jaguars recorded an 83.3% successful pass play rate when he was leading the offense.
Trey Lance had his best performance but still wasn’t spectacular
Lance looked as expected in his first two weeks of preseason action. The high-end flashes were shared all over Twitter, but at the end of the day, he didn’t look ready to start. He produced five turnover-worthy plays on 37 dropbacks those two weeks, and the shaky accuracy was in full view. He put up a 46.3 passing grade for those outings.
Lance’s decision-making was better on Sunday, as evidenced by his zero turnover-worthy plays. And while his receiving unit dropped three passes for the third straight week, his 33.3% accurate-pass rate didn’t help his 46.2% completion percentage.
The North Dakota State product ended up earning a 69.2 passing grade for the game — nothing to write home about, but it is still progress.
Justin Fields got the ball out quicker
Holding onto the ball was one of the cons on Fields’ scouting report coming out of Ohio State, and it was a little bit of an issue early in the preseason. He did make some remarkable plays on the run long after the snap, but having an average time to throw of over three seconds, as he did in Weeks 1 and 2, isn’t conducive for long-term success.
This week, Fields cut his average time to throw down to 2.75 seconds. His 6.5-yard average depth of target also decreased four yards from the two weeks prior, but the passing offense he led was more successful.
Chicago produced 0.38 expected points added (EPA) per pass with Fields leading the charge. For reference, they were at -0.32 in preseason Week 2 with Fields.
While the rookie quarterback stayed in the pocket at a higher rate, he still conjured an insane play off-structure. This touchdown from Fields was one of the better throws of the week and shows the kind of special player he can be:
Justin Fields’ ball-placement is ELITE
????????????pic.twitter.com/qhjX6Im05X
— PFF (@PFF) August 29, 2021
Kwity Paye dominated competition
Paye was impressive in his preseason debut in Week 2, earning an 82.9 PFF grade. This week, he managed to top that. The Michigan product finished with a 95.2 PFF grade across 17 snaps, anchored by a strip-sack.
Paye was among the toolsy but raw edge defenders to come out of the 2021 draft class, but he has looked anything but raw so far. His pass-rush plans have improved, and he’s been near unblockable at times. Paye will be a dominant player in the NFL if he continues to take rapid strides from a technique standpoint.
Penei Sewell and Ja’Marr Chase both failed to improve
Both Sewell and Chase were widely considered “generational” talents at their respective positions, but they played far below expectations this preseason.
The Lions’ tackle earned a 35.3 PFF grade against the Colts, bringing his grade for the preseason to 38.6 — 175th of 183 rookie tackles in exhibition games since 2015 and the worst mark among first-rounders.
It’s clear the 20-year-old is rusty after not playing in 20 months. Don’t panic yet, but don’t expect Sewell to have a fantastic rookie campaign.
The yips also continued for the Bengals receiver. After dropping all three of his targets in preseason Week 2, Chase dropped the one target he saw in Week 3.
Similar to Sewell, it’s nowhere near the time to panic. He didn’t run even a dozen routes in the preseason and also hasn’t played in a game since LSU’s national title game in January of 2020. It’s clearly not ideal to have your No. 5 overall pick going through something like this, but as Chase said himself, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
Green Bay Packers guard Royce Newman — the secret superstar of the preseason
Newman has gone from just another Day 3 pick to a possible Week 1 starter after his top-notch performance in the preseason.
Green Bay was in need of someone to step up, as the team had to shuffle its starting five along the line with left tackle David Bakhtiari out to at least start the year. Newman had been a notable performer the first two weeks with 83.6 and 78.0 PFF grades, and he took that to elite status this past weekend against Buffalo. He didn’t lose a single rep in either facet en route to a 91.2 PFF grade across 21 snaps on offense.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (27) at DETROIT LIONS (17)
Colts Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Kwity Paye
|95.2
|17
|HB Deon Jackson
|82.4
|20
|WR Michael Strachan
|76.6
|49
|TE Kylen Granson
|64.6
|17
|G Will Fries
|62.2
|61
|WR Tarik Black
|61.0
|33
|WR Tyler Vaughns
|57.4
|19
|LB Isaiah Kaufusi
|55.4
|51
|S Shawn Davis
|44.8
|48
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): QB Sam Ehlinger (6)
Lions Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Derrick Barnes
|74.6
|21
|DI Levi Onwuzurike
|68.2
|26
|C Evan Heim
|64.7
|23
|LB Tavante Beckett
|63.5
|31
|HB Jermar Jefferson
|62.9
|24
|WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
|62.2
|20
|CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
|61.8
|22
|TE Brock Wright
|60.6
|24
|CB Jerry Jacobs
|60.1
|39
|G Tommy Kraemer
|52.5
|64
|T Penei Sewell
|35.3
|17
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Dedrick Mills (14), WR Sage Surratt (13), CB AJ Parker (13), WR Javon McKinley (7), DI Alim McNeill (7)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (31) at NEW YORK JETS (31)
Eagles Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Tarron Jackson
|83.1
|46
|CB Zech McPhearson
|78.5
|32
|G Kayode Awosika
|71.1
|38
|HB Kenneth Gainwell
|69.9
|18
|DI Marlon Tuipulotu
|63.3
|50
|TE Jack Stoll
|61.4
|46
|LB JaCoby Stevens
|54.4
|34
|LB Patrick Johnson
|49.7
|36
|EDGE JaQuan Bailey
|39.6
|43
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Milton Williams (6), TE Cary Angeline (1)
Jets Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|TE Kenny Yeboah
|93.8
|32
|T Grant Hermanns
|78.6
|42
|CB Michael Carter II
|73.6
|22
|CB Jason Pinnock
|65.0
|33
|G David Moore
|49.6
|42
|EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
|45.7
|30
|LB Jamien Sherwood
|42.1
|25
|LB Hamsah Nasirildeen
|29.7
|25
|DI Jonathan Marshall
|29.2
|36
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Michael Carter (12), CB Isaiah Dunn (12), LB Milo Eifler (11), CB Brandin Echols (8)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9) at CAROLINA PANTHERS (34)
Steelers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Quincy Roche
|66.6
|37
|S Donovan Stiner
|61.6
|59
|C Kendrick Green
|56.5
|22
|DI Isaiahh Loudermilk
|55.2
|44
|S Lamont Wade
|50.4
|35
|WR Mathew Sexton
|49.4
|16
|CB Shakur Brown
|49.2
|19
|CB Mark Gilbert
|49.0
|35
|LB Buddy Johnson
|44.2
|35
|EDGE Jamar Watson
|41.6
|29
|T Dan Moore Jr.
|38.0
|22
|S Tre Norwood
|36.2
|41
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Pat Freiermuth (5)
Panthers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
|81.9
|23
|CB Keith Taylor
|79.1
|23
|CB Jaycee Horn
|69.2
|19
|WR Shi Smith
|67.2
|17
|HB Spencer Brown
|66.7
|28
|HB Chuba Hubbard
|58.8
|35
|T Brady Christensen
|58.8
|20
|G Deonte Brown
|50.8
|35
|DI Daviyon Nixon
|42.3
|23
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Tommy Tremble (14), RB Darius Clark (13), DI Phil Hoskins (11), WR C.J. Saunders (9), LB Paddy Fisher (8)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (25) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (28)
Vikings Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Asim Rose
|79.8
|34
|QB Kellen Mond
|76.7
|52
|LB Tuf Borland
|70.3
|22
|WR Myron Mitchell
|69.2
|22
|WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|65.7
|60
|WR Whop Philyor
|63.8
|37
|LB Chazz Surratt
|63.1
|26
|DI Zeandae Johnson
|61.2
|20
|ED Patrick Jones II
|57.4
|28
|S Camryn Bynum
|55.2
|65
|TE Zach Davidson
|48.1
|41
|G Wyatt Davis
|38.9
|63
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Shane Zylstra (10)
Chiefs Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Joshua Kaindoh
|81.2
|57
|CB Dicaprio Bootle
|68.0
|44
|G Trey Smith
|66.2
|15
|TE Noah Gray
|64.0
|34
|C Creed Humphrey
|61.8
|15
|S Zayne Anderson
|59.0
|29
|S Devon Key
|56.1
|29
|QB Shane Buechele
|55.9
|50
|WR Cornell Powell
|55.8
|15
|CB Marlon Character
|43.9
|29
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): LB Nick Bolton (14)
GREEN BAY PACKERS (0) at BUFFALO BILLS (19)
Packers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Royce Newman
|91.2
|21
|LB Isaiah McDuffie
|79.5
|68
|S Innis Gaines
|72.3
|69
|DI Jack Heflin
|70.8
|44
|DI Carlo Kemp
|69.4
|16
|WR Amari Rodgers
|67.7
|41
|T Coy Cronk
|65.0
|22
|HB Kylin Hill
|63.3
|16
|DI Tedarrell Slaton
|61.7
|37
|CB Shemar Jean-Charles
|60.7
|47
|C Josh Myers
|60.4
|21
|S Christian Uphoff
|58.5
|51
|WR Damon Hazelton
|55.2
|22
|G Cole Van Lanen
|50.0
|39
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): G Jacob Capra (10)
Bills Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Damar Hamlin
|65.8
|39
|EDGE Boogie Basham
|65.7
|25
|CB Rachad Wildgoose
|65.1
|22
|T Tommy Doyle
|58.5
|17
|G Jack Anderson
|57.3
|25
|EDGE Gregory Rousseau
|45.0
|16
|CB Nick McCloud
|34.0
|19
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Olaijah Griffin (12), TE Quintin Morris (9), WR Marquez Stevenson (8)
BALTIMORE RAVENS (37) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (3)
Ravens Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Brandon Stephens
|74.5
|36
|T Adrian Ealy
|73.7
|21
|G Ben Cleveland
|71.2
|41
|WR Tylan Wallace
|68.2
|57
|FB Ben Mason
|67.7
|35
|G Foster Sarell
|63.2
|42
|CB Ar'Darius Washington
|62.0
|34
|HB Nate McCrary
|61.2
|45
|DI Jovan Swann
|51.8
|24
|EDGE Daelin Hayes
|44.2
|22
|EDGE Odafe Oweh
|40.6
|21
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Tony Poljan (14)
Football Team Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Shaka Toney
|72.2
|41
|TE John Bates
|64.7
|28
|EDGE William Bradley-King
|62.7
|36
|WR Dax Milne
|61.1
|42
|TE Sammis Reyes
|49.5
|22
|HB Jaret Patterson
|37.9
|18
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
CHICAGO BEARS (27) at TENNESSEE TITANS (24)
Bears Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|QB Justin Fields
|69.5
|21
|T Larry Borom
|63.3
|26
|CB Thomas Graham Jr.
|62.7
|58
|WR Dazz Newsome
|58.6
|26
|HB Khalil Herbert
|58.5
|20
|CB Dionté Ruffin
|52.5
|58
|TE Scooter Harrington
|42.8
|23
|EDGE Charles Snowden
|40.6
|63
|DI Daniel Archibong
|34.8
|63
|EDGE Sam Kamara
|30.7
|53
|LB Caleb Johnson
|28.9
|40
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
Titans Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Javian Hawkins
|79.5
|20
|C Cole Banwart
|77.1
|74
|G Chandon Herring
|72.6
|52
|LB Monty Rice
|69.1
|27
|EDGE Rashad Weaver
|65.8
|27
|T Dillon Radunz
|62.8
|80
|DI Naquan Jones
|62.8
|16
|CB Elijah Molden
|60.1
|20
|WR Dez Fitzpatrick
|56.3
|63
|TE Miller Forristall
|56.3
|31
|CB Caleb Farley
|56.1
|21
|HB Mekhi Sargent
|54.6
|26
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): FB Tory Carter
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (23) at HOUSTON TEXANS (16)
Buccaneers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|EDGE Joe Tryon
|74.1
|32
|WR Jaelon Darden
|63.3
|28
|QB Kyle Trask
|59.9
|33
|EDGE Elijah Ponder
|57.1
|27
|LB K.J. Britt
|50.5
|41
|CB Chris Wilcox
|49.0
|17
|LB Grant Stuard
|45.3
|38
|C Robert Hainsey
|25.0
|49
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): None
Texans Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|T Carson Green
|78.1
|27
|TE Brevin Jordan
|68.6
|17
|DI Roy Lopez
|68.2
|25
|C Ryan McCollum
|63.2
|27
|WR Nico Collins
|42.9
|38
|QB Davis Mills
|29.1
|52
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): LB Garrett Wallow (6)
LOS ANGELES RAMS (12) at DENVER BRONCOS (17)
Rams Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|T Alaric Jackson
|79.7
|73
|EDGE Earnest Brown IV
|75.2
|23
|EDGE Chris Garrett
|71.1
|26
|HB Otis Anderson
|68.7
|20
|WR Tutu Atwell
|59.3
|69
|DI Bobby Brown III
|58.3
|27
|CB Robert Rochell
|57.3
|19
|G Jordan Meredith
|56.9
|27
|S Troy Warner
|50.0
|23
|TE Jacob Harris
|49.9
|25
|LB Ernest Jones
|47.3
|20
|CB Brontae Harris
|27.5
|41
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Jeremiah Haydel (3), WR Landon Akers (1)
Broncos Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Jamar Johnson
|80.7
|49
|LB Curtis Robinson
|67.5
|27
|CB Kary Vincent Jr.
|64.6
|19
|EDGE Andre Mintze
|60.7
|29
|TE Shaun Beyer
|60.7
|22
|C Quinn Meinerz
|60.0
|41
|LB Barrington Wade
|57.2
|26
|LB Baron Browning
|56.9
|21
|WR Seth Williams
|55.3
|16
|EDGE Jonathon Cooper
|54.1
|30
|CB Mac McCain III
|48.9
|30
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Stevie Scott III (14), DI Marquiss Spencer (14), CB Patrick Surtain II (11), FB Adam Prentice (6), T Drew Himmelman (3)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (0) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (27)
Chargers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Ben DeLuca
|74.2
|35
|HB Larry Rountree III
|68.8
|22
|LB Nick Niemann
|66.8
|56
|CB Asante Samuel Jr.
|66.4
|15
|G Brenden Jaimes
|64.2
|42
|WR Josh Palmer
|59.7
|32
|ED Chris Rumph II
|59.4
|42
|WR Michael Bandy
|57.9
|39
|S Mark Webb
|43.6
|34
|DI Forrest Merrill
|42.5
|27
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Willie Yarbary (14), T Darius Harper (13), TE Hunter Kampmoyer (10), CB K.J. Sails (10), TE Tre’ McKitty (7)
Seahawks Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|LB Jon Rhattigan
|94.5
|20
|T Stone Forsythe
|79.8
|25
|DI Jarrod Hewitt
|76.0
|16
|WR Darece Roberson
|66.3
|18
|WR Cade Johnson
|66.2
|18
|WR Travis Toivonen
|65.7
|15
|S Aashari Crosswell
|64.6
|32
|HB Josh Johnson
|60.8
|23
|T Jake Curhan
|59.3
|47
|WR Connor Wedington
|54.2
|17
|LB Lakiem Williams
|28.0
|20
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR D’Wayne Eskridge (13), T Greg Eiland (10), G Jared Hocker (10), G Pier-Olivier Lestage (10), LB Aaron Donkor (9)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (34) at DALLAS COWBOYS (14)
Jaguars Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|QB Trevor Lawrence
|93.0
|17
|DI Jay Tufele
|73.7
|17
|T Walker Little
|71.1
|57
|S Andre Cisco
|68.2
|23
|CB Corey Straughter
|61.5
|32
|CB Lorenzo Burns
|60.2
|23
|TE Luke Farrell
|55.7
|27
|EDGE Jordan Smith
|47.4
|43
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Jalen Camp (6)
Cowboys Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Brenden Knox
|68.3
|30
|WR Brandon Smith
|66.8
|18
|C Matt Farniok
|64.7
|62
|S Tyler Coyle
|63.7
|45
|TE Nick Eubanks
|62.5
|44
|S Israel Mukuamu
|59.0
|67
|LB Jabril Cox
|58.9
|65
|WR Simi Fehoko
|58.7
|42
|G Braylon Jones
|56.5
|62
|HB JaQuan Hardy
|55.7
|32
|DI Quinton Bohanna
|55.5
|48
|CB Nahshon Wright
|52.1
|67
|WR Osirus Mitchell
|51.6
|23
|DI Austin Faoliu
|28.7
|30
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): CB Kelvin Joseph (9), TE Artayvious Lynn (6), FB Nick Ralston (1)
MIAMI DOLPHINS (29) at CINCINNATI BENGALS (26)
Dolphins Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Robert Jones
|72.5
|65
|EDGE Jaelan Phillips
|62.4
|29
|WR Kai Locksley
|61.6
|33
|HB Gerrid Doaks
|57.5
|31
|T Larnel Coleman
|56.3
|65
|TE Hunter Long
|49.5
|35
|CB Trill Williams
|42.4
|18
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Khalil McClain (14), TE Carl Tucker (9)
Bengals Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|G Jackson Carman
|73.0
|48
|G D'Ante Smith
|68.4
|45
|ED Darius Hodge
|64.9
|34
|DI Tyler Shelvin
|57.1
|35
|EDGE Cameron Sample
|54.6
|44
|CB Antonio Phillips
|37.7
|35
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): OT Gunnar Vogel (13), C Trey Hill (11), HB Chris Evans (7), WR Ja’Marr Chase (3)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (10) at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (34)
Raiders Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|WR Dillon Stoner
|80.7
|42
|TE Matt Bushman
|72.4
|24
|C Jimmy Morrissey
|69.4
|52
|HB Trey Ragas
|68.4
|21
|WR DJ Turner
|67.2
|29
|S Tyree Gillespie
|49.6
|25
|EDGE Malcolm Koonce
|48.1
|50
|HB BJ Emmons
|36.2
|25
|LB Max Richardson
|34.9
|71
|T Devery Hamilton
|32.5
|44
|LB Divine Deablo
|25.9
|64
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): HB Garrett Groshek (10)
49ers Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|T Jaylon Moore
|86
|37
|QB Trey Lance
|67.2
|35
|HB Trey Sermon
|65.8
|28
|S Talanoa Hufanga
|64.2
|18
|LB Justin Hilliard
|59.1
|44
|CB Ambry Thomas
|52.8
|52
|CB Deommodore Lenoir
|36.9
|35
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): RB Elijah Mitchell (14), LB Elijah Sullivan (13)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (22) at NEW YORK GIANTS (20)
Patriots Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|HB Rhamondre Stevenson
|81.2
|16
|QB Mac Jones
|78.6
|32
|WR Tre Nixon
|62.6
|18
|CB Shaun Wade
|57.1
|39
|G William Sherman
|56.8
|18
|EDGE Ronnie Perkins
|36.4
|26
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): DI Christian Barmore (13)
Giants Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Jordyn Peters
|68.9
|35
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari
|66.1
|19
|TE Jake Hausmann
|62.8
|17
|CB Rodarius Williams
|59.8
|36
|DI Raymond Johnson III
|56.2
|24
|HB Gary Brightwell
|54.0
|17
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): G Jake Burton (12), C Brett Heggie (10)
CLEVELAND BROWNS (19) at ATLANTA FALCONS (10)
Browns Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|S Richard LeCounte
|81.7
|21
|CB Emmanuel Rugamba
|74.7
|24
|T James Hudson
|64.6
|63
|WR Anthony Schwartz
|53.0
|19
|CB Greg Newsome II
|51.5
|17
|DI Tommy Togiai
|38.5
|32
|DI Marvin Wilson
|38.4
|23
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): WR Demetric Felton (14)
Falcons Rookies
|Player
|PFF Grade
|Off/Def Snaps
|C Joe Sculthorpe
|85.9
|27
|CB Avery Williams
|73.8
|35
|G Jalen Mayfield
|72.5
|51
|S JR Pace
|72.5
|37
|WR Antonio Nunn
|69.8
|17
|QB Feleipe Franks
|69.2
|23
|DI Zac Dawe
|66.5
|21
|S Dwayne Johnson Jr.
|66.4
|37
|EDGE Kobe Jones
|64.3
|32
|CB Darren Hall
|64.2
|37
|CB Richie Grant
|61.9
|32
|EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
|60.9
|47
|G Ryan Neuzil
|60.5
|17
|WR Frank Darby
|60.2
|32
|HB Caleb Huntley
|58.9
|23
|C Drew Dalman
|57.5
|34
|DI Ta'Quon Graham
|52.1
|47
|LB Erroll Thompson
|50.1
|31
|TE John Raine
|49.2
|29
|LB Dorian Etheridge
|32.2
|32
|T Kion Smith
|28.3
|32
Other rookies to play (w/ snap total): TE Kyle Pitts (2)