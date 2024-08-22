NFL Preseason Week 3 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• It's time for the Colts offense to show some cohesion: With camp quickly coming to a close, time is running out for Anthony Richardson and this Colts offense to build some chemistry. Reports out of Colts-Bengals joint practices paint a picture of an offense that has struggled to get going. With such limited live reps with Richardson at the helm last season — and this preseason — getting this unit on the same page is vital.

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason is upon us. This preview includes the schedule, betting lines and storylines to watch.

Away team Home team Day Time (ET) Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals Thu 22 Aug 8:00 PM Chicago Bears Kansas City Chiefs Thu 22 Aug 8:15 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Atlanta Falcons Fri 23 Aug 7:00 PM Miami Dolphins Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fri 23 Aug 7:30 PM San Francisco 49ers Las Vegas Raiders Fri 23 Aug 10:00 PM Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans Sat 24 Aug 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Green Bay Packers Sat 24 Aug 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Buffalo Bills Sat 24 Aug 1:00 PM Minnesota Vikings Philadelphia Eagles Sat 24 Aug 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Sat 24 Aug 1:00 PM Los Angeles Chargers Dallas Cowboys Sat 24 Aug 4:00 PM New York Giants New York Jets Sat 24 Aug 7:30 PM Cleveland Browns Seattle Seahawks Sat 24 Aug 10:00 PM Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Sun 25 Aug 2:00 PM Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos Sun 25 Aug 4:30 PM New England Patriots Washington Commanders Sun 25 Aug 8:00 PM

Storyline of the Game: The Colts offense has not been cohesive

With camp quickly coming to a close, time is running out for Anthony Richardson and this Colts offense to build some chemistry. Reports out of Colts-Bengals joint practices paint a picture of an offense that has struggled to get going. With such limited live reps with Richardson at the helm last season — and this preseason — getting this unit on the same page is vital.

Matchups to Watch: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs Bengals CB Dax Hill or CB DJ Turner II

The Colts' most important connection to build on is the one between QB1 and his WR1. Richardson and Pittman shared a strong connection early last season, accounting for 40 targets in 4.5 games. This offense needs to amplify that connection to take steps forward.

While the Bengals aren’t expected to play their starters this week, we may see some exceptions regarding key battles on the depth chart—namely, the competition between Hill and Turner for the starting job at cornerback. Hill has positioned himself at the top with good showings in camp, but this defense may opt for a few more live reps after neither player was targeted last week.

Additional News:

Colts head coach Shane Steichen isn't concerned with kicker Matt Gay’s preseason struggles.

RB Chris Evans (knee) and OT D’Ante Smith (knee) suffered season-ending injuries in rainy joint practice last week.

With the preseason quickly coming to an end, all eyes turn to Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’s contract dispute.



Storyline of the Game: Both Chicago and Kansas City feel comfortable with where they stand heading into Week 1.

After a solid showing in camp for both franchises, the Bears and Chiefs have opted to rest most of their starters in the preseason finale.

Chicago is poised to find long-elusive success after seeing early flashes from franchise quarterback Caleb Williams and building a solid defense headlined by Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat. They’ll now look to solidify the depth on the roster.

The defending champs haven’t skipped a beat this offseason and look as locked in as ever, with Patrick Mahomes showcasing his seemingly bottomless bag of tricks during camp. Some questions still stand for this roster, but unlike other teams, this team has a far larger margin for error, given their talent and track record.

Matchups to Watch: Bears WR Dante Pettis vs Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson

One of the questions Kansas City still faces is: Who wins the job to replace L’Jarius Sneed? And this question has been difficult to answer so far due to injuries.

Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson are all in the mix, yet only Williams has been healthy enough to compete. While Johnson returned to the field recently, Watson has yet to play in the preseason, making the decision difficult on the Chiefs' defensive staff.

The Bears find themselves flush with talented receivers at the top, and their attention turns to solidifying depth. Pettis is one of the names to watch after a solid showing in camp, culminating in a pair of scores in Week 2 of the preseason, helping him to an 89.4 PFF receiving grade.

Additional News:

Bears S Jaquan Brisker returned to limited practice, while S Kevin Byard missed his first practice of camp.

Bears rookie OT Kiran Amegadjie (quad) debuted in limited practice this week.

Chiefs S Justin Reid (quad) is expecting to be ready for Week 1.



Storyline of the Game: Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix Jr. will sit for the preseason finale.

After positioning themselves for a long look at Penix this preseason, the Falcons have again thrown a curveball, opting to sit Penix for two of three preseason matchups. That move has left many with questions about the Falcons' motives. Needless to say, they’re obviously comfortable with what they saw from the rookie and now look to sure up the back end of the roster.

Matchups to Watch: Jaguars TE Evan Engram vs Falcons S Richie Grant

The Jags are set to trot out their starters in the preseason finale, giving us an extended look at the key playmakers of this offense. The connection between Engram and Trevor Lawrence flourished this past season, with the veteran tight end earning his best PFF receiving grade (73.2) since 2018.

Justin Simmons‘ late arrival in Atlanta relegated Grant to a reserve role on this Falcons defense, but we may still see a somewhat sizable snap share from him this season. Grant has room for improvement after earning a 51.1 PFF defensive grade as a starter in 2023.

Additional News:

Jags WR Christian Kirk (calf) will miss the final preseason game and hopes to recover in time for Week 1.

Jags DI Arik Armstead returned to limited practice this week.

Jags S Darnell Savage (shoulder) returned to practice this week after recovering from rotator cuff surgery.

New Falcons S Justin Simmons and ED Matthew Judon are unlikely to play in the preseason finale.



Storyline of the Game: Bucs starters to make preseason debut in final matchup

The Bucs have opted to rest most of their starters to this point in the preseason but plan to play them in the finale. Reports out of camp have relayed glowing reviews for the Baker Mayfield–Mike Evans connection. In 2023, that connection led both Mayfield and Evans to the best PFF overall grades in the past three seasons.

Matchups to Watch: Bucs C Graham Barton vs Dolphins DI Neville Gallimore

As many expected, The Bucs named Barton their starting center this past week, cementing the first-round rookie's spot as the anchor of this offensive line. The former Duke Blue Devil has put together a solid preseason, earning an 81.8 pass-blocking grade and a 75.2 run-blocking grade.

On the opposite side, The Dolphins aren’t expected to play their starters in the finale, which will give us an extended look at this team’s depth. Gallimore fits the bill of a solid rotational defender who can produce in both facets of the game. Gallimore has flashed at times this preseason, generating six total pressures (including a sack) and a 41.7% positively graded play rate against the run.

Additional News:

Tampa released ED Randy Gregory after he failed to report to camp.

Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. is not expected to return to practice this week.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (hand) is dealing with a minor injury and wore a brace at practice Tuesday.

Storyline of the Game: First preseason reps for Brock Purdy and the Niners' starting offense

Injuries began mounting for the 49ers early in camp, ultimately forcing the team to prioritize health over preseason reps. Key contributors have sat for most of the preseason matchups to this point, with the exception of Purdy, who saw some snaps this past week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly wants to see his starters play in the finale if practice goes well, which could mean Purdy takes the field with his full complement of weapons.

Matchups to Watch: 49ers G Dominick Puni vs Raiders DI Byron Young

With Jon Feliciano heading to the IR, attention turns to the rookie out of Kansas. Puni projects to be a quality interior pass blocker, having produced a 90.4 pass-block grade in his final collegiate season and an 81.1 grade up to this point in the preseason.

With the Raiders opting to sit starters in the finale, we should see an extended outing from 2023 third-round interior defender Byron Young, who has struggled to find his footing since entering the league. His preseason has been lackluster, as he has earned a 36.0 PFF overall grade due to a slim 4.3% pass-rush win rate and a 33% negatively graded play rate against the run. He needs to take a step forward if this defense is to trust him in this interior rotation.

Additional News:

Raiders name Gardner Minshew as their starting QB.

49ers G Jon Feliciano (knee) is likely heading for IR, with the potential to return around mid-season.

49ers S Talanoa Hufanga (knee) is still at least a week away from making a return to practice.

49ers first-round pick at WR, Ricky Pearsall (shoulder), is unlikely to play at all this preseason.



Storyline of the Game: The Bills opt to sit starters for the finale, and the Panthers hold cards close to the chest.

With injuries mounting for the Bills in Camp, head coach Sean McDermott has decided to hold back his key players in this matchup. This is understandable, given the ever-growing list of Bills unable to play due to various ailments, including backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee), who is expected to miss an extended period.

The Panthers head coach, Dave Canales, was a bit coy when asked this week if he would play his starters in the finale, stating that he was “open” to it. Thus far, the Panthers have held back nearly every key contributor in their preseason matchups, which may bode well for seeing at least work from the team's starting units, but that remains to be seen.

Matchups to Watch: Bills QB Ben DiNucci vs Panthers Pass Rush

With the injury to Trubisky (knee), the Bills began searching for depth options under center and will be forced to lean on DiNucci in the interim. The extended workload in the finale will surely give this coaching staff a good idea of how worried they should be.

DiNucci may be in for a long night should the Panthers play some defensive starters, namely DI Derrick Brown and ED Jadeveon Clowney, the headliners of this Carolina pass rush, who would undoubtedly feast on the Bills reserve offensive line.

Additional News:

Injuries have swept through Bills camp, leaving questions about their level of health come Week 1.



Storyline of the Game: With roster cuts near, both franchises are set to take an extended look at roster depth in the finale.

It'll be business as usual for Sean McVay and the Rams, as his approach to preseason workload is well-known by now. We don't expect to see his starters for the third straight preseason matchup.

On the other hand, Houston is coming off an impressive offensive performance this past week and will likely also opt to rest key players, although it's unconfirmed at the time of this writing.

Matchups to Watch: Texans WR John Metchie III vs Rams CB Josh Wallace

Coming off a great performance this past week, Metchie has quickly become a name to watch in this Texans WR room. Against the Giants, Metchie secured an impressive 85.4 PFF receiving grade, powered by his trio of receptions of 15 or more yards. Another showing like that may gain him an expanded workload this season.

Wallace will match up with Metchie, who is currently in contention for potentially the Rams' last roster spot at CB. Wallace has played well on the outside in camp, earning a 71.7 coverage grade and allowing a 68.8 passer rating when targeted.

Additional News:

Texans' defensive starters stole the show this past week.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s hamstring injury may be more troublesome than initially thought.



Storyline of the Game: How much will the starters play, if at all?

At the time of this writing, it remains unclear whether Packers head coach Matt LaFleur or Ravens head coach John Harbaugh intends to get their starters snaps in the preseason finale. Leave it to two teams poised for big seasons to resort to gamesmanship in the final matchup of the preseason.

The expectation is that both teams sit the starters in order to get an extended look at roster depth, but that remains to be seen.

Matchups to Watch: Packers QB Sean Clifford vs Ravens Secondary

After a solid performance in the preseason opener, Clifford saw a sizable drop-off this past week, earning just a 39.0 PFF passing grade against Denver. That surely set off alarms for the Packers coaching staff, who now have to evaluate whether Clifford can reliably fill in should Jordan Love go down at any point.

The Ravens have a deep secondary, evidenced by the performances we’ve seen from names further down the depth chart. One depth piece who has particularly stood out is CB Trayvon Mullen, who produced a fantastic 90.0 coverage grade this past week, albeit against Atlanta’s reserve unit.

Additional News:

Green Bay understandably struggled last week as they sat nearly all key contributors.

Storyline of the Game: Some Key questions remain for both rosters heading into the final week of preseason.

The Vikings' questions at the most important position in the game continue to creep up following the season-ending injury to first-round rookie QB J.J. McCarthy. QB Nick Mullens has looked serviceable in the preseason and is projected to slot into the backup role, while QB Jaren Hall is clawing to make his case after earning an 89.2 passing grade last week.

Matchups to Watch: Vikings HB Ty Chandler vs Eagles LB Nakobe Dean

At the time of this writing, neither team has announced their plans for starters, but given some limited usage from key players, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they will see some live reps.

The most exciting of which has to be the breakout candidate in the Vikings backfield. Chandler didn’t suit this past week after a limited showing in the opener, and the masses are chomping at the bit to see if the hype is real.

However, Chandler may face down Dean, who is pushing for a starting job at linebacker after an incredible showing in the preseason. The third-year linebacker has generated an impressive 87.7 PFF overall grade this preseason and will be looking to cap that off this week with a good outing.

Additional News:

Vikings signed veteran CB Stephon Gilmore

Eagles CB Cooper DeJean to make preseason debut



Storyline of the Game: The Steelers' head coach states that the quarterback battle is an “incomplete study” after the team's poor offensive showing last week.

Russell Wilson‘s return to the lineup wasn’t what the Steelers coaching staff had hoped for, with Tomlin opting to continue the battle into the final week of camp. Pittsburgh's protection has been shaky, allowing eight sacks in just two preseason games and failing to surpass an 80.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating in either game. That's an alarming rate with Week 1 on the horizon that this team will hope to figure out this week.

Matchups to Watch: Steelers RT Broderick Jones vs Lions ED Josh Paschal

The glaring struggles from Jones in pass protection this far into camp are starting to further affect the team’s evaluation of the quarterbacks. He particularly struggled this past week, earning a 40.8 pass-blocking grade and allowing three quick losses resulting in three pressures, two of which finished as sacks.

The Lions have gone the way of McVay’s Rams, opting not to play starter in the preseason, albeit with their plans for the finale still unknown at the time of this writing. However, the Lions have gotten an extended look at key depth players like Paschal, who totaled three pressures and a sack this past week on his way to a 73.0 pass-rushing grade.

Additional News:

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) status is uncertain for Week 1.



Storyline of the Game: Dak Prescott may call plays in the finale

While Prescott is unlikely to play in the preseason finale — he usually doesn’t see the field much in the preseason — the Cowboys franchise passer may act as the offensive playcaller in this matchup. The nine-year veteran did the same in last year’s finale, and HC Mike McCarthy says, “It's part of the conversation.”

Matchups to Watch: Dallas QB Trey Lance vs Chargers Pass Rush

Lance has settled into his role as this team's backup quarterback and has started making strides in his game while learning from Prescott. Now, the pair will potentially link up as quarterback and play-caller following Lance’s solid performance this past week, in which he earned a 78.8 PFF passing grade.

It's unclear at this point what the Chargers' plans are regarding personnel in the finale, but one thing Lance will have to contend with is a deep Chargers pass rush. Bud Dupree and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu fit into this pass-rush rotation well and should cause some headaches for the mobile Lance.

Additional News:

Dallas signed ED Carl Lawson to supplement the pass-rush depth.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (foot) returned to practice.



Storyline of the Game: Jets and Giants may opt to rest starters in the finale.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been no stranger to voicing his opinion on camp up to this point, stating it's been a “much harder” camp than previously, which may be why we haven’t seen many of the team’s key players in preseason games. With that said, Rodgers stated he has “no preference” on his status for the finale, leaving few answers on the Jets personnel choices in this one.

Matchups to Watch: Giants LT Joshua Ezeudu vs Jets ED Braiden McGregor

The Giants added depth tackle Yodny Cajuste to the IR this week, putting attention on this team's depth at tackle. While you can never have enough depth on the offensive line, the Giants have seen Ezeudu take strides in camp, and he should project as the team's go-to reserve tackle. Ezeudu has produced a quality 80.2 PFF overall grade this preseason, powered by his 87.5 run-blocking grade.

McGregor, the undrafted rookie, has been making waves this preseason as a productive rotational pass rusher pushing to make the roster. While the former Michigan Wolverine has only generated four pressures this preseason, he’s amassed an impressive 21.9% pass-rush win rate.

Additional News:

Giants QB Daniel Jones had a mixed performance in his return from injury.

Jets WR Mike Williams is on track to suit up in Week 1 and hopes to return to team drills next week.



Storyline of the Game: Cleveland is expected to play starters in the finale.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media this week that starters “should expect to play” in the finale against Seattle. This marks the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson to game action for the first time since going down in Week 10 of last season. Questions remain about whether Watson can effectively lead this team, and this matchup will go a long way toward giving an indication.

Matchups to Watch: Browns WR Jerry Jeudy vs Seahawk CB Devon Witherspoon

The Browns hadn’t seen much of Jeudy in camp after the new receiver went down with an injury in OTAs, forcing him to miss time. It's been revealed recently that Jeudy was dealing with a knee injury but is back now, which may mean he makes his debut in the finale looking to expedite the chemistry building with his QB.

It's still unknown whether the Hawks plan to suit their starters for this matchup, but they may feel compelled to do so, given the Browns move to play theirs. If so, Wetherspoon, who is looking to build off his excellent 84.1 overall grade in 2023, will get a look at the field.

Additional News:

Injuries at the tackle position have started to mount for Cleveland in camp.

Storyline of the Game: Titans look to get starters going in the finale

Tennessee sat 38 players in their preseason win this past week, but attention will now turn to the headliners as the Titans are expected to get their starters a few drives with Week 1 on the horizon. Second-year QB Will Levis could surely use some live reps to acclimate for the season, having dropped back just six times so far.

Matchups to Watch: Saints G Kyle Hergel vs Titans DI Jeffery Simmons

After Lucas Patrick struggled early in camp, the Saints have shaken up their offensive line, working in undrafted rookie G Kyle Hergel into the left guard spot. The former Boston College Eagle has been excellent, particularly in pass protection, where he’s secured an 86.8 pass-blocking grade and allowed 0 pressures across 50 snaps.

The rookie's first test against front-line talent comes in the form of Simmons. The veteran interior pass rusher is coming off his third straight 74.0-plus pass rush grade and will pose a tough challenge.

Additional News:

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (knee) is hopeful to be ready for Week 1



Storyline of the Game: Denver officially named Bo Nix as the starting QB

After a pair of outstanding performances in the first two preseason games, it was only a matter of time before Nix was named the starter under center, with that decision being announced on Wednesday. Now, the Broncos can focus on solidifying their roster depth in the preseason finale and possibly allow key players to rest after an intensive workload in camp.

Matchups to Watch: Cardinals WR Andre Baccellia vs Broncos S Keidron Smith

With some injury concerns surrounding safety Brandon Jones in camp, Denver was able to get an extensive look at its safety depth and unearthed a gem in Smith. The undrafted second-year safety out of Kentucky has been fantastic in the preseason, having secured a pick in each of the team’s matchups, paving the way to his 90.7 coverage grade.

Baccellia is fighting to secure a roster spot in the Cardinals' WR room. While he hasn’t stood out much to this point in camp, Baccellia has produced a respectable 70.9 receiving grade so far this preseason and will look to build off that in the finale.

Additional News:

Cardinals extend C Hjalte Froholdt for two years.



Storyline of the Game: New England is hoping to get a clear look at the top end of the roster.

As questions swirl about whether it will be veteran Jacoby Brissett or rookie Drake Maye starting under center for Week 1, head coach Jerod Mayo hopes to get one last look at his roster from top to bottom. Mayo told the media this week that “everyone that’s healthy” will play in the finale.

The Commanders, however, have yet to announce their plans regarding personnel for the finale.

Matchups to Watch: Patriots Interior offensive Line vs Commanders Interior defensive Line

The Patriots have been plagued by blocking issues, but they may be making progress, with left guard Sidy Sow, who has struggled in the run game but excelled as a pass blocker, earning an impressive 86.5 pass blocking grade in his two preseason outings.

It’s unknown whether the Commanders will opt to play their starters in the finale, but they may feel compelled to, given New England's approach. That could mean some limited snaps for starters, including the vaunted DI Jonathan Allen.

Additional News: