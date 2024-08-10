NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Miami Dolphins 20, Atlanta Falcons 13

The Miami Dolphins kicked off their preseason with a 20-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday evening.

All eyes were on Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.‘s first NFL action, and while the Washington product wasn't perfect, he did show off a couple of the traits that enabled him to be the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He finished just nine-of-16 for 104 yards and showed off his deep ball accuracy when he hit receiver Chris Blair in stride down the sideline for a 41-yard gain.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

In the preseason, it's often hard to select a “Player of the Game” because most players don't play a ton of snaps. Therefore, with that in mind, Falcons cornerback Kevin King takes home that prestigious honor for his performance. Over his 21 snaps in coverage, King was able to haul in a Skylar Thompson pass for an interception near midfield, which he returned all the way to the 16-yard line, in addition to forcing a fumble that unfortunately went out of bounds before a Falcon could recover it. He also accrued a forced incompletion to round out his evening.

BOX SCORE

Falcons Dolphins Total points 13 20 Total offensive plays 71 68 Average EPA per play -0.396 -0.381 Total net yards 216 263 Avg yards per play 3 3.9 Total first downs 11 13 Rushing first downs 4 8 Passing first downs 7 5 Penalty first downs 0 0 Third-down efficiency 12% 29% Fourth-down efficiency 13% 0% Possessions 17 15 Avg plays per drive 4.8 5.3 Avg yards per drive 12 16.4 Avg points per drive 0.7 1.3 Red-zone possessions 4 3 Red-zone plays 17 9 Red-zone TDs 1 2 Red-zone FGs 0 0 Red-zone scoring efficiency 25% 67%

