PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Conference Championships

By Gordon McGuinness

PFF grades are now live for the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL.

Click below to jump to a game:

WAS@PHI | BUF@KC

Philadelphia Eagles 55, Washington Commanders 23

As the Eagles punched their ticket to Super Bowl 59, rookie cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell shone on defense. DeJean faced seven targets in coverage, allowing just five catches for 32 yards while breaking up two passes. Mitchell, meanwhile, allowed only 10 yards on two receptions from five targets and added the second interception of his young career.

  Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.  

Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

Chiefs DI Chris Jones

The Chiefs’ pursuit of a historic three-peat remains alive, thanks in part to a dominant performance from Chris Jones in their win over the Bills. Jones earned a stellar 90.6 PFF grade, generating two quarterback hits and six hurries on 37 pass-rushing snaps.

  Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

