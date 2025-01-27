NFL Conference Championship Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl-bound after a 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leveraged his arm and legs to keep the Chiefs' three-peat alive, going 18 of 26 for 245 passing yards and a passing touchdown to go with 11 carries for 43 rushing yards and two additional rushing touchdowns.

Despite losing the total yardage, turnover and time-of-possession battles, the Chiefs once again found a way to win, as the defense made timely stops while the offense put forth one of its best efforts of the season.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, a rematch of two years ago when the Chiefs won a fantastic contest 38-35.

PFF's dedicated team of graders was hard at work, analyzing every player on every play in real time.

In the meantime, we've gathered some high-level data and snap counts from the game to give you an early look. Our expert graders have also nominated the standout player of the game, highlighting exceptional performance on the field.

HIGHEST-GRADED PLAYERS

PLAYER OF THE GAME

To the surprise of no one, Chiefs interior defender Chris Jones was magnificent in the biggest game thus far this year, adding to his already outstanding resume in big-time games.

Jones finished with a game-high seven total pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack on the back of a 19.4% pass-rush win rate. Against the run, Jones added a tackle for loss to round out his excellent performance.

When the Chiefs need him most, Jones often plays his best, and Sunday was no different.

ADVANCED BOX SCORE