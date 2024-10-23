All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after seven weeks

2W9CEY7 Kanas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Nick Tre. Smith)

By Mark Chichester

Lane Johnson is still first among tackles: The longtime Eagles tackle has lost just three of his 140 pass-blocking snaps this season.

Creed Humphrey is in a tier of his own at center: Humphrey has won 98.28% of his reps through seven weeks, the highest mark at the position. 

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through seven weeks of action.

Click here to jump to a position:

Tackle | Guard | Center

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 75 snaps)

Name Team Losses Pass-blocking snaps Win rate
Lane Johnson Eagles 3 140 97.86%
Taylor Moton Panthers 6 178 96.63%
Tristan Wirfs Buccaneers 11 291 96.22%
Jordan Mailata Eagles 8 185 95.68%
Laremy Tunsil Texans 12 277 95.67%
Rashawn Slater Chargers 7 156 95.51%
Penei Sewell Lions 11 205 94.63%
Brian O'Neill Vikings 12 217 94.47%
Ronnie Stanley Ravens 14 245 94.29%
Terron Armstead Dolphins 9 155 94.19%
Orlando Brown Jr. Bengals 15 254 94.09%
Morgan Moses Jets 11 185 94.05%
Trent Brown Bengals 6 98 93.88%
Alex Palczewski Broncos 6 97 93.81%
Zach Tom Packers 16 254 93.70%
Garett Bolles Broncos 19 267 92.88%
Tytus Howard Texans 19 258 92.64%
Dan Moore Jr. Steelers 18 243 92.59%
Jermaine Eluemunor Giants 23 304 92.43%
Andrew Wylie Commanders 20 261 92.34%
Bernhard Raimann Colts 19 247 92.31%
Christian Darrisaw Vikings 17 216 92.13%
Tyron Smith Jets 24 303 92.08%
Spencer Brown Bills 19 238 92.02%
Thayer Munford Jr. Raiders 7 87 91.95%
Cornelius Lucas Commanders 13 161 91.93%
Trent Williams 49ers 22 261 91.57%
Andrew Thomas Giants 22 261 91.57%
Jawaan Taylor Chiefs 20 232 91.38%
Vederian Lowe Patriots 9 104 91.35%
Austin Jackson Dolphins 21 240 91.25%
Kolton Miller Raiders 27 303 91.09%
Joe Alt Chargers 15 167 91.02%
Alaric Jackson Rams 13 143 90.91%
Matt Peart Broncos 7 77 90.91%
Mike McGlinchey Broncos 12 129 90.70%
Braden Smith Colts 23 247 90.69%
Taylor Decker Lions 19 204 90.69%
Ikem Ekwonu Panthers 25 268 90.67%
Darnell Wright Bears 24 257 90.66%
Luke Goedeke Buccaneers 13 137 90.51%
Kelvin Beachum Cardinals 18 184 90.22%
Mike Onwenu Patriots 27 274 90.15%
Yosh Nijman Panthers 9 90 90.00%
Rasheed Walker Packers 26 254 89.76%
Wanya Morris Chiefs 17 164 89.63%
Justin Skule Buccaneers 16 154 89.61%
Cam Robinson Jaguars 25 239 89.54%
Jake Matthews Falcons 30 282 89.36%
JC Latham Titans 24 225 89.33%
Colton McKivitz 49ers 29 271 89.30%
Paris Johnson Jr. Cardinals 27 239 88.70%
Amarius Mims Bengals 18 159 88.68%
Charles Cross Seahawks 40 343 88.34%
Anton Harrison Jaguars 28 238 88.24%
Dion Dawkins Bills 28 235 88.09%
Rob Havenstein Rams 21 175 88.00%
Roger Rosengarten Ravens 19 156 87.82%
Kaleb McGary Falcons 27 216 87.50%
Trevor Penning Saints 34 260 86.92%
Dawand Jones Browns 33 242 86.36%
DJ Glaze Raiders 31 216 85.65%
Jedrick Wills Jr. Browns 24 167 85.63%
Braxton Jones Bears 37 256 85.55%
Taliese Fuaga Saints 38 260 85.38%
Tyler Guyton Cowboys 30 198 84.85%
Olumuyiwa Fashanu Jets 18 118 84.75%
Brandon Coleman Commanders 16 101 84.16%
Terence Steele Cowboys 48 282 82.98%
James Hudson III Browns 29 159 81.76%
Broderick Jones Steelers 40 217 81.57%
Stone Forsythe Seahawks 55 298 81.54%
Warren McClendon Jr. Rams 18 85 78.82%
Demontrey Jacobs Patriots 39 184 78.80%
Nicholas Petit-Frere Titans 39 173 77.46%
Fred Johnson Eagles 29 99 70.71%

OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 75 snaps)

Name Team Losses Pass-blocking snaps Win rate
Jordan Meredith Raiders 3 82 96.34%
Cody Mauch Buccaneers 12 291 95.88%
Elgton Jenkins Packers 11 254 95.67%
Quenton Nelson Colts 11 247 95.55%
John Simpson Jets 14 303 95.38%
Alijah Vera-Tucker Jets 13 280 95.36%
Teven Jenkins Bears 10 206 95.15%
Damien Lewis Panthers 11 220 95.00%
Joe Thuney Chiefs 12 232 94.83%
Matt Pryor Bears 9 170 94.71%
Ezra Cleveland Jaguars 14 259 94.59%
Sean Rhyan Packers 12 208 94.23%
Brandon Scherff Jaguars 15 258 94.19%
Will Fries Colts 9 153 94.12%
Jonah Jackson Rams 5 85 94.12%
Tyler Smith Cowboys 16 271 94.10%
Robert Hunt Panthers 16 268 94.03%
Robert Jones Dolphins 13 216 93.98%
Quinn Meinerz Broncos 17 282 93.97%
Daniel Faalele Ravens 15 247 93.93%
Evan Brown Cardinals 14 225 93.78%
Blake Brandel Vikings 14 217 93.55%
Shaq Mason Texans 20 299 93.31%
Sam Cosmi Commanders 18 262 93.13%
Jon Runyan Giants 21 304 93.09%
Dominick Puni 49ers 19 270 92.96%
Nick Allegretti Commanders 19 258 92.64%
Will Hernandez Cardinals 12 163 92.64%
Michael Jordan Patriots 16 214 92.52%
Dylan Parham Raiders 15 199 92.46%
James Daniels Steelers 8 105 92.38%
David Edwards Bills 18 236 92.37%
Matthew Bergeron Falcons 20 258 92.25%
Ben Powers Broncos 22 282 92.20%
Lucas Patrick Saints 11 140 92.14%
Andrew Vorhees Ravens 9 114 92.11%
O'Cyrus Torrence Bills 19 237 91.98%
Kevin Zeitler Lions 14 173 91.91%
Patrick Mekari Ravens 18 220 91.82%
Mason McCormick Steelers 13 158 91.77%
Kevin Dotson Rams 19 228 91.67%
Cordell Volson Bengals 23 270 91.48%
Nate Davis Bears 8 93 91.40%
Trey Smith Chiefs 20 232 91.38%
Mekhi Becton Eagles 14 162 91.36%
Wyatt Teller Browns 11 127 91.34%
Laken Tomlinson Seahawks 30 343 91.25%
Graham Glasgow Lions 18 205 91.22%
Dillon Radunz Titans 19 215 91.16%
Spencer Anderson Steelers 12 135 91.11%
Liam Eichenberg Dolphins 22 240 90.83%
Isaac Seumalo Steelers 9 98 90.82%
Greg Van Roten Giants 28 304 90.79%
Chris Lindstrom Falcons 26 281 90.75%
Zack Martin Cowboys 24 259 90.73%
Anthony Bradford Seahawks 26 275 90.55%
Dalton Tucker Colts 9 94 90.43%
Alex Cappa Bengals 26 270 90.37%
Aaron Banks 49ers 25 258 90.31%
Zion Johnson Chargers 20 198 89.90%
Joel Bitonio Browns 34 333 89.79%
Peter Skoronski Titans 24 226 89.38%
Cody Whitehair Raiders 13 120 89.17%
Ben Bredeson Buccaneers 33 291 88.66%
Kenyon Green Texans 34 298 88.59%
Zak Zinter Browns 17 148 88.51%
Nick Saldiveri Saints 11 94 88.30%
Trey Pipkins III Chargers 21 178 88.20%
Landon Dickerson Eagles 25 211 88.15%
Jackson Powers-Johnson Raiders 22 185 88.11%
Ed Ingram Vikings 26 217 88.02%
Michael Dunn Browns 13 95 86.32%
Layden Robinson Patriots 22 155 85.81%
Landon Young Saints 28 195 85.64%
Logan Bruss Rams 17 115 85.22%
T.J. Bass Cowboys 14 94 85.11%
Sidy Sow Patriots 17 78 78.21%

CENTERS (Min. 75 snaps)

Name Team Losses Pass-blocking snaps Win rate
Creed Humphrey Chiefs 4 232 98.28%
Austin Corbett Panthers 6 187 96.79%
Ted Karras Bengals 9 270 96.67%
Ryan Kelly Colts 5 147 96.60%
Brady Christensen Panthers 3 81 96.30%
Aaron Brewer Dolphins 9 240 96.25%
Connor Williams Seahawks 13 343 96.21%
Tyler Biadasz Commanders 11 257 95.72%
Luke Wattenberg Broncos 9 199 95.48%
Coleman Shelton Bears 12 257 95.33%
Connor McGovern Saints 6 124 95.16%
Joe Tippmann Jets 15 303 95.05%
Tanor Bortolini Colts 5 100 95.00%
Mitch Morse Jaguars 13 259 94.98%
Hjalte Froholdt Cardinals 12 239 94.98%
Tyler Linderbaum Ravens 13 247 94.74%
Juice Scruggs Texans 14 260 94.62%
Cooper Beebe Cowboys 16 282 94.33%
Zach Frazier Steelers 13 206 93.69%
Josh Myers Packers 16 250 93.60%
Jake Brendel 49ers 18 271 93.36%
David Andrews Patriots 7 105 93.33%
Ryan Neuzil Falcons 14 204 93.14%
Andre James Raiders 22 303 92.74%
Cam Jurgens Eagles 15 206 92.72%
Connor McGovern Bills 17 229 92.58%
Lloyd Cushenberry III Titans 17 226 92.48%
Ben Brown Patriots 7 92 92.39%
Graham Barton Buccaneers 20 246 91.87%
Ethan Pocic Browns 22 265 91.70%
John Michael Schmitz Jr. Giants 26 304 91.45%
Frank Ragnow Lions 16 178 91.01%
Drew Dalman Falcons 7 77 90.91%
Alex Forsyth Broncos 8 83 90.36%
Bradley Bozeman Chargers 20 198 89.90%
Garrett Bradbury Vikings 24 217 88.94%
Beaux Limmer Rams 24 201 88.06%
Nick Leverett Patriots 16 77 79.22%

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.