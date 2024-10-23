Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after seven weeks

• Lane Johnson is still first among tackles: The longtime Eagles tackle has lost just three of his 140 pass-blocking snaps this season.
• Creed Humphrey is in a tier of his own at center: Humphrey has won 98.28% of his reps through seven weeks, the highest mark at the position.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).
Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through seven weeks of action.
OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 75 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Losses
|Pass-blocking snaps
|Win rate
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|3
|140
|97.86%
|Taylor Moton
|Panthers
|6
|178
|96.63%
|Tristan Wirfs
|Buccaneers
|11
|291
|96.22%
|Jordan Mailata
|Eagles
|8
|185
|95.68%
|Laremy Tunsil
|Texans
|12
|277
|95.67%
|Rashawn Slater
|Chargers
|7
|156
|95.51%
|Penei Sewell
|Lions
|11
|205
|94.63%
|Brian O'Neill
|Vikings
|12
|217
|94.47%
|Ronnie Stanley
|Ravens
|14
|245
|94.29%
|Terron Armstead
|Dolphins
|9
|155
|94.19%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|Bengals
|15
|254
|94.09%
|Morgan Moses
|Jets
|11
|185
|94.05%
|Trent Brown
|Bengals
|6
|98
|93.88%
|Alex Palczewski
|Broncos
|6
|97
|93.81%
|Zach Tom
|Packers
|16
|254
|93.70%
|Garett Bolles
|Broncos
|19
|267
|92.88%
|Tytus Howard
|Texans
|19
|258
|92.64%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|Steelers
|18
|243
|92.59%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Giants
|23
|304
|92.43%
|Andrew Wylie
|Commanders
|20
|261
|92.34%
|Bernhard Raimann
|Colts
|19
|247
|92.31%
|Christian Darrisaw
|Vikings
|17
|216
|92.13%
|Tyron Smith
|Jets
|24
|303
|92.08%
|Spencer Brown
|Bills
|19
|238
|92.02%
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|Raiders
|7
|87
|91.95%
|Cornelius Lucas
|Commanders
|13
|161
|91.93%
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|22
|261
|91.57%
|Andrew Thomas
|Giants
|22
|261
|91.57%
|Jawaan Taylor
|Chiefs
|20
|232
|91.38%
|Vederian Lowe
|Patriots
|9
|104
|91.35%
|Austin Jackson
|Dolphins
|21
|240
|91.25%
|Kolton Miller
|Raiders
|27
|303
|91.09%
|Joe Alt
|Chargers
|15
|167
|91.02%
|Alaric Jackson
|Rams
|13
|143
|90.91%
|Matt Peart
|Broncos
|7
|77
|90.91%
|Mike McGlinchey
|Broncos
|12
|129
|90.70%
|Braden Smith
|Colts
|23
|247
|90.69%
|Taylor Decker
|Lions
|19
|204
|90.69%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|Panthers
|25
|268
|90.67%
|Darnell Wright
|Bears
|24
|257
|90.66%
|Luke Goedeke
|Buccaneers
|13
|137
|90.51%
|Kelvin Beachum
|Cardinals
|18
|184
|90.22%
|Mike Onwenu
|Patriots
|27
|274
|90.15%
|Yosh Nijman
|Panthers
|9
|90
|90.00%
|Rasheed Walker
|Packers
|26
|254
|89.76%
|Wanya Morris
|Chiefs
|17
|164
|89.63%
|Justin Skule
|Buccaneers
|16
|154
|89.61%
|Cam Robinson
|Jaguars
|25
|239
|89.54%
|Jake Matthews
|Falcons
|30
|282
|89.36%
|JC Latham
|Titans
|24
|225
|89.33%
|Colton McKivitz
|49ers
|29
|271
|89.30%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Cardinals
|27
|239
|88.70%
|Amarius Mims
|Bengals
|18
|159
|88.68%
|Charles Cross
|Seahawks
|40
|343
|88.34%
|Anton Harrison
|Jaguars
|28
|238
|88.24%
|Dion Dawkins
|Bills
|28
|235
|88.09%
|Rob Havenstein
|Rams
|21
|175
|88.00%
|Roger Rosengarten
|Ravens
|19
|156
|87.82%
|Kaleb McGary
|Falcons
|27
|216
|87.50%
|Trevor Penning
|Saints
|34
|260
|86.92%
|Dawand Jones
|Browns
|33
|242
|86.36%
|DJ Glaze
|Raiders
|31
|216
|85.65%
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|Browns
|24
|167
|85.63%
|Braxton Jones
|Bears
|37
|256
|85.55%
|Taliese Fuaga
|Saints
|38
|260
|85.38%
|Tyler Guyton
|Cowboys
|30
|198
|84.85%
|Olumuyiwa Fashanu
|Jets
|18
|118
|84.75%
|Brandon Coleman
|Commanders
|16
|101
|84.16%
|Terence Steele
|Cowboys
|48
|282
|82.98%
|James Hudson III
|Browns
|29
|159
|81.76%
|Broderick Jones
|Steelers
|40
|217
|81.57%
|Stone Forsythe
|Seahawks
|55
|298
|81.54%
|Warren McClendon Jr.
|Rams
|18
|85
|78.82%
|Demontrey Jacobs
|Patriots
|39
|184
|78.80%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|Titans
|39
|173
|77.46%
|Fred Johnson
|Eagles
|29
|99
|70.71%
OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 75 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Losses
|Pass-blocking snaps
|Win rate
|Jordan Meredith
|Raiders
|3
|82
|96.34%
|Cody Mauch
|Buccaneers
|12
|291
|95.88%
|Elgton Jenkins
|Packers
|11
|254
|95.67%
|Quenton Nelson
|Colts
|11
|247
|95.55%
|John Simpson
|Jets
|14
|303
|95.38%
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Jets
|13
|280
|95.36%
|Teven Jenkins
|Bears
|10
|206
|95.15%
|Damien Lewis
|Panthers
|11
|220
|95.00%
|Joe Thuney
|Chiefs
|12
|232
|94.83%
|Matt Pryor
|Bears
|9
|170
|94.71%
|Ezra Cleveland
|Jaguars
|14
|259
|94.59%
|Sean Rhyan
|Packers
|12
|208
|94.23%
|Brandon Scherff
|Jaguars
|15
|258
|94.19%
|Will Fries
|Colts
|9
|153
|94.12%
|Jonah Jackson
|Rams
|5
|85
|94.12%
|Tyler Smith
|Cowboys
|16
|271
|94.10%
|Robert Hunt
|Panthers
|16
|268
|94.03%
|Robert Jones
|Dolphins
|13
|216
|93.98%
|Quinn Meinerz
|Broncos
|17
|282
|93.97%
|Daniel Faalele
|Ravens
|15
|247
|93.93%
|Evan Brown
|Cardinals
|14
|225
|93.78%
|Blake Brandel
|Vikings
|14
|217
|93.55%
|Shaq Mason
|Texans
|20
|299
|93.31%
|Sam Cosmi
|Commanders
|18
|262
|93.13%
|Jon Runyan
|Giants
|21
|304
|93.09%
|Dominick Puni
|49ers
|19
|270
|92.96%
|Nick Allegretti
|Commanders
|19
|258
|92.64%
|Will Hernandez
|Cardinals
|12
|163
|92.64%
|Michael Jordan
|Patriots
|16
|214
|92.52%
|Dylan Parham
|Raiders
|15
|199
|92.46%
|James Daniels
|Steelers
|8
|105
|92.38%
|David Edwards
|Bills
|18
|236
|92.37%
|Matthew Bergeron
|Falcons
|20
|258
|92.25%
|Ben Powers
|Broncos
|22
|282
|92.20%
|Lucas Patrick
|Saints
|11
|140
|92.14%
|Andrew Vorhees
|Ravens
|9
|114
|92.11%
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|Bills
|19
|237
|91.98%
|Kevin Zeitler
|Lions
|14
|173
|91.91%
|Patrick Mekari
|Ravens
|18
|220
|91.82%
|Mason McCormick
|Steelers
|13
|158
|91.77%
|Kevin Dotson
|Rams
|19
|228
|91.67%
|Cordell Volson
|Bengals
|23
|270
|91.48%
|Nate Davis
|Bears
|8
|93
|91.40%
|Trey Smith
|Chiefs
|20
|232
|91.38%
|Mekhi Becton
|Eagles
|14
|162
|91.36%
|Wyatt Teller
|Browns
|11
|127
|91.34%
|Laken Tomlinson
|Seahawks
|30
|343
|91.25%
|Graham Glasgow
|Lions
|18
|205
|91.22%
|Dillon Radunz
|Titans
|19
|215
|91.16%
|Spencer Anderson
|Steelers
|12
|135
|91.11%
|Liam Eichenberg
|Dolphins
|22
|240
|90.83%
|Isaac Seumalo
|Steelers
|9
|98
|90.82%
|Greg Van Roten
|Giants
|28
|304
|90.79%
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|26
|281
|90.75%
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|24
|259
|90.73%
|Anthony Bradford
|Seahawks
|26
|275
|90.55%
|Dalton Tucker
|Colts
|9
|94
|90.43%
|Alex Cappa
|Bengals
|26
|270
|90.37%
|Aaron Banks
|49ers
|25
|258
|90.31%
|Zion Johnson
|Chargers
|20
|198
|89.90%
|Joel Bitonio
|Browns
|34
|333
|89.79%
|Peter Skoronski
|Titans
|24
|226
|89.38%
|Cody Whitehair
|Raiders
|13
|120
|89.17%
|Ben Bredeson
|Buccaneers
|33
|291
|88.66%
|Kenyon Green
|Texans
|34
|298
|88.59%
|Zak Zinter
|Browns
|17
|148
|88.51%
|Nick Saldiveri
|Saints
|11
|94
|88.30%
|Trey Pipkins III
|Chargers
|21
|178
|88.20%
|Landon Dickerson
|Eagles
|25
|211
|88.15%
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|Raiders
|22
|185
|88.11%
|Ed Ingram
|Vikings
|26
|217
|88.02%
|Michael Dunn
|Browns
|13
|95
|86.32%
|Layden Robinson
|Patriots
|22
|155
|85.81%
|Landon Young
|Saints
|28
|195
|85.64%
|Logan Bruss
|Rams
|17
|115
|85.22%
|T.J. Bass
|Cowboys
|14
|94
|85.11%
|Sidy Sow
|Patriots
|17
|78
|78.21%
CENTERS (Min. 75 snaps)
|Name
|Team
|Losses
|Pass-blocking snaps
|Win rate
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|4
|232
|98.28%
|Austin Corbett
|Panthers
|6
|187
|96.79%
|Ted Karras
|Bengals
|9
|270
|96.67%
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|5
|147
|96.60%
|Brady Christensen
|Panthers
|3
|81
|96.30%
|Aaron Brewer
|Dolphins
|9
|240
|96.25%
|Connor Williams
|Seahawks
|13
|343
|96.21%
|Tyler Biadasz
|Commanders
|11
|257
|95.72%
|Luke Wattenberg
|Broncos
|9
|199
|95.48%
|Coleman Shelton
|Bears
|12
|257
|95.33%
|Connor McGovern
|Saints
|6
|124
|95.16%
|Joe Tippmann
|Jets
|15
|303
|95.05%
|Tanor Bortolini
|Colts
|5
|100
|95.00%
|Mitch Morse
|Jaguars
|13
|259
|94.98%
|Hjalte Froholdt
|Cardinals
|12
|239
|94.98%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Ravens
|13
|247
|94.74%
|Juice Scruggs
|Texans
|14
|260
|94.62%
|Cooper Beebe
|Cowboys
|16
|282
|94.33%
|Zach Frazier
|Steelers
|13
|206
|93.69%
|Josh Myers
|Packers
|16
|250
|93.60%
|Jake Brendel
|49ers
|18
|271
|93.36%
|David Andrews
|Patriots
|7
|105
|93.33%
|Ryan Neuzil
|Falcons
|14
|204
|93.14%
|Andre James
|Raiders
|22
|303
|92.74%
|Cam Jurgens
|Eagles
|15
|206
|92.72%
|Connor McGovern
|Bills
|17
|229
|92.58%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|Titans
|17
|226
|92.48%
|Ben Brown
|Patriots
|7
|92
|92.39%
|Graham Barton
|Buccaneers
|20
|246
|91.87%
|Ethan Pocic
|Browns
|22
|265
|91.70%
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|Giants
|26
|304
|91.45%
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|16
|178
|91.01%
|Drew Dalman
|Falcons
|7
|77
|90.91%
|Alex Forsyth
|Broncos
|8
|83
|90.36%
|Bradley Bozeman
|Chargers
|20
|198
|89.90%
|Garrett Bradbury
|Vikings
|24
|217
|88.94%
|Beaux Limmer
|Rams
|24
|201
|88.06%
|Nick Leverett
|Patriots
|16
|77
|79.22%