Pass-Protection Win Rate: Ranking the NFL's top pass-blockers after seven weeks

• Lane Johnson is still first among tackles: The longtime Eagles tackle has lost just three of his 140 pass-blocking snaps this season.

• Creed Humphrey is in a tier of his own at center: Humphrey has won 98.28% of his reps through seven weeks, the highest mark at the position.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A few weeks ago, we introduced a metric called “Pass-Protection Win Rate,” which measures how frequently an offensive lineman successfully completes a pass-blocking rep without being beaten (plays excluding screens, RPOs and spikes).

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through seven weeks of action.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES (Min. 75 snaps)

OFFENSIVE GUARDS (Min. 75 snaps)

CENTERS (Min. 75 snaps)