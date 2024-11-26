One move each AFC team wishes it had made prior to the 2024 NFL season

• The Dolphins needed better backup quarterback options: None of Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle and Skylar Thompson posted a PFF passing grade higher than 57.5 in relief this season. The triumvirate combined for just one big-time throw and eight turnover-worthy plays.

• The Patriots‘ offensive line is a mess: New England tried to get Drake Maye receivers but didn't properly address its protection.

Now that 12 weeks of the 2024 NFL season have elapsed, we have more than enough data to analyze how every team has performed this year. Much of that reflects upon the moves that front offices decided to make — or not make — during the offseason.

From quizzical draft choices organizations would like back to making more of a free-agent upgrade, below is one move each team would love to retrospectively redo, knowing how this year has played out.

Baltimore Ravens: Add a different free-agent safety

The Ravens' defense hasn’t been nearly as sharp as anticipated in the team’s first year without Mike Macdonald, and much of that is the fault of its secondary. While Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton have played at All-Pro levels, the rest of the unit has experienced regular coverage busts. Baltimore has allowed the most explosive passes in the NFL by a wide margin, and its 91.2 passer rating allowed sits 19th.

Brandon Stephens (52.7 PFF overall grade) has struggled mightily at cornerback, but the Ravens (theoretically) addressed that by drafting Nate Wiggins in the first round. Baltimore could have found a better way to replace Geno Stone, though. Marcus Williams and Eddie Jackson have posted PFF coverage grades below 50.0 in Stone’s stead, and the team has since released Jackson and demoted Williams. Adding a player like Xavier McKinney (89.9 PFF coverage grade) or a cheaper option like Elijah Molden (75.9 PFF coverage grade) would have paid dividends.

Like the Ravens, the Bills have experienced woes at safety all year, with Buffalo’s players at the position ranking 26th in PFF overall grade. Part of that is natural after losing Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, but the early results indicate the Bills would probably like a do-over on their safety draft pick.

The jury is still out on second-rounder Cole Bishop, who has played only 138 snaps, but he’s posted a low 51.6 PFF overall grade while missing a staggering 28.6% of tackles. Meanwhile, Packers rookie Evan Williams — not taken until the fourth round — has been superb, notching an 81.5 PFF overall grade and a 79.7 PFF coverage grade. Even adding Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (76.6 PFF overall grade on 172 snaps) may have made a difference in a win-now year.

Cincinnati Bengals: Add an offensive guard

The Bengals definitely wish they had more depth at cornerback, given a rash of injuries at the position — not to mention the team’s defense struggling for most of 2024. But part of Cincinnati’s woes come from issues at guard, where both Cordell Volson and Alex Cappa have posted no higher than a 58.4 overall grade — and where Cincinnati ranks 30th in team grade. Cappa’s play has regressed from his 64.9 overall mark last year, but Volson is largely on par with what he’s shown throughout his career.

Cincinnati elected to try to land a long-term tackle with its first draft pick, but opting for some type of guard depth with later options would not have hurt. That could have included Dominick Puni, who has recorded a stellar 78.4 PFF overall grade so far.

Cleveland Browns: Draft an offensive lineman earlier

The Browns’ quarterback quandary has been fleshed out, but Jameis Winston (77.3 PFF passing grade) has proven a viable backup in lieu of Deshaun Watson. The other massive problems on Cleveland’s offense stem from an offensive line that ranks 30th in PFF overall grade. Injuries at left tackle and declining play from Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been critical.

Cleveland didn’t pick until No. 54 overall, but it still missed out on options like the versatile Tanor Bortolini (65.1 PFF overall grade). Instead, third-round pick Zak Zinter has not been effective, posting a dismal 43.9 overall mark with a 35.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Denver Broncos: Add a wide receiver

The Broncos probably didn’t expect Bo Nix to be this good this fast, with the No. 12 overall pick slotting sixth in PFF passing grade since Week 8. In retrospect, having another weapon for Nix would have been shrewd, as only two Denver pass-catchers — rookie Devaughn Vele and veteran Courtland Sutton — have secured PFF receiving grades above 70.0.

Even without a second-round pick, the Broncos could have landed Jalen Coker (78.0 PFF receiving grade) or Jordan Whittington (74.6 PFF receiving grade). Plus, free agents like Darnell Mooney (75.0 PFF receiving grade) could have helped in light of the fact that Josh Reynolds has dealt with injuries.

Houston Texans: Upgrade the interior offensive line

The Texans’ tackles have performed aptly, but their interior offensive line has been among the worst in football — slotting 28th in PFF pass-blocking grade and 30th in PFF run-blocking grade. Many of those woes have contributed to an offense that hasn’t hit its stride.

With Kenyon Green returning from a year-long hiatus and Juice Scruggs struggling in his first season, there was more room for general manager Nick Caserio to bolster this unit instead of relying on internal options. Possible remedies could have included drafting Dominick Puni or signing a free agent like Kevin Zeitler (88.1 PFF overall grade).

Indianapolis Colts: Add defensive line depth

Despite some early struggles, the Colts rank 16th in defensive EPA per play. That’s an impressive mark when factoring in some significant injuries, including to DeForest Buckner (only 317 snaps) and Samson Ebukam (injured before the season). With those two out for major periods of time, Indianapolis ranks only 25th in pressure percentage.

Laiatu Latu has been solid in his first year, posting a 74.2 PFF pass-rushing grade. But the Colts may have wanted to add more depth along their interior, given that Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis have been ineffective. Selecting a player like T’Vondre Sweat (72.2 PFF overall grade) or adding Leonard Taylor III (75.5 PFF pass-rushing grade) may have been worthwhile.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Upgrade the secondary (even more)

The Jaguars had the Brinks truck basically stationed at EverBank Stadium every day this offseason, doling out massive contracts left and right. One was to safety Darnell Savage, who hasn’t been nearly as good as expected (55.0 PFF coverage grade). Other problems in the secondary have been Andre Cisco (56.7 PFF overall grade), Antonio Johnson (38.7 PFF coverage grade) and Ronald Darby (58.8 PFF coverage grade).

To general manager Trent Baalke’s credit, he did attempt to remedy the backend, which lost Darious Williams and Tre Herndon, by signing Savage and drafting Jarrian Jones, who has been solid. But looking back, Jacksonville may have wanted someone like Andru Phillips (82.1 PFF overall grade), Williams or Renardo Green (69.2 PFF overall grade) instead of drafting Maason Smith (just 136 snaps).

Kansas City Chiefs: Rethink the choice of first-round receiver

To be clear, the Chiefs assembled a roster with very few weaknesses entering 2024, so this is nitpicking. It’s not as if Kansas City was out of line for adding a wide receiver in the first round, a move that looks especially prudent due to the team’s slew of injuries at the position.

But, other rookie wide receivers have indeed played better than Xavier Worthy so far. Among 21 rookie wideouts with 10 or more targets, Worthy’s 58.2 PFF receiving grade ranks 15th. Instead, Kansas City may have preferred someone like Ladd McConkey (80.9 PFF receiving grade, second among rookies) or even Keon Coleman (70.0 receiving grade).

Las Vegas Raiders: Overhaul the quarterback room

The Raiders opted to stick with Aidan O’Connell and sign Gardner Minshew this offseason instead of pursuing a player like Sam Darnold (79.2 PFF passing grade) or even Russell Wilson (74.7 PFF passing grade). The results have been as disastrous as projected, with Las Vegas ranking 31st in team passing grade.

While none of the top-flight quarterbacks were available at Las Vegas' first-round pick, the team simply should have signed at least one player with more talent than Minshew, who has recorded just a 61.7 PFF passing grade and only five big-time throws relative to nine turnover-worthy plays.

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has already proven a solid addition for Justin Herbert, and tight end Will Dissly has enjoyed a strong season — posting a 73.6 PFF receiving grade. The problem, though, is that no Chargers receiver has proven to be a dynamic, dominant option, which Los Angeles had in the past with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

In addition to selecting McConkey in the second round, the Chargers could have pursued a free agent like Mooney or Jonnu Smith, whose 83.3 receiving grade ranks fourth among qualifying tight ends.

Miami Dolphins: Have a more viable backup quarterback

With Tua Tagovailoa under center, the Dolphins have largely performed as anticipated on offense. Since the quarterback’s return in Week 8, Miami sits fourth in EPA per play — a far cry from 32nd without No. 1. The problem, however, is that the Dolphins didn’t have a legitimate backup option when he was sidelined.

Across 151 passing attempts, the trio of Tyler Huntley, Tim Boyle and Skylar Thompson were all ineffective. None posted a passing grade higher than 57.5, and the triumvirate combined for just one big-time throw and eight turnover-worthy plays. The Dolphins could still make the playoffs, but 2024 is shaping up to be a “what if” season.

New England Patriots: Draft offensive linemen earlier

First-round quarterback Drake Maye has already turned heads, securing a 71.3 PFF overall grade — which ranks third among qualified rookie quarterbacks this year. The Patriots opted to gift Maye some young weaponry, but that hasn’t panned out. Instead, the team’s offensive line is in shambles. New England ranks 31st in pressure percentage and 26th in sack percentage, with only one starter (Mike Onwenu) compiling a PFF overall grade above 60.0.

Again, the decision to load up at receiver seemed fine. But Ja’Lynn Polk (46.2 PFF receiving grade) has not found success, and Javon Baker has been targeted just once. Plus, Day 2-3 rookies Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson have compiled sub-60.0 PFF overall grades. Accordingly, the Patriots need to massively overhaul their offensive line and still land more impact wideouts.

The Jets’ problems have run amok this year, thanks to a slew of bizarre executive-level decisions and major defensive regression. One change that co-owner Woody Johnson would certainly relish having back is keeping Franklin-Myers.

This year, the Jets rank just 18th in pass-rush win rate from the team’s defensive line and edge rushers. Not having high-profile addition Haason Reddick play until Week 8 didn’t do the team any favors, either. Meanwhile, Franklin-Myers has made a sizable impact in Denver, amassing 31 pressures and a 76.9 PFF overall grade. The edge rusher would be New York’s highest-graded defender, regardless of position.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Land a complementary receiver

When the Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in March, they opened up a can of worms in their receiver room, leaving no proven, viable option next to George Pickens. While Omar Khan drafted Roman Wilson in the third round, the rookie has played only five snaps. At the same time, Pickens is the lone Steelers wideout with a PFF receiving grade above 65.0.

Khan bypassed impressive rookies like Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey and Keon Coleman and instead made a trade deadline move for rental Mike Williams, who has played only 53 snaps in three games with the Steelers. As a result, Pittsburgh still has a wide receiver issue going into next year.

Tennessee Titans: Don’t splurge on so many free agents

The Titans tried to load up in Brian Callahan’s first season, spending significant money on players like Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Tony Pollard, Chidobe Awuzie and Kenneth Murray. The problem is that virtually none of those players have gelled as expected, with only Pollard posting a PFF overall grade above 73.0.

In turn, the Titans sit just 3-8. In retrospect, it probably didn’t make any sense to spend so much on a team that clearly had questions across the board, one that wasn’t close to competing with a rookie head coach. Now, general manager Ran Carthon must sort through which of his big-ticket adds are worth keeping in the long haul — all while simultaneously trying to fix positions like quarterback and offensive line.