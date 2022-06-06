Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2022 NFL season

Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL? Who is the league's best pass-rusher? Is Tom Brady still the gold standard at the quarterback position, or has someone like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen closed the gap?

With the 2022 NFL season just 94 days away, PFF has answered those questions and then some by using the grades and data in PFF Premium Stats to rank the best players at every position.

OFFENSE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headlines the “Shooting Stars” tier in Seth Galina's 2022 NFL quarterback tiers, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the “Golden Oldies” group.

The top-20 running backs in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, which includes the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor taking the top spot.

PFF's wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2022 season, starting with Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp at the top.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tops PFF's tight end rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Ranking the 16 best centers in the NFL entering the 2022 NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers' Corey Linsley and the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

From Zack Martin and Quenton Nelson to Damien Lewis and Ezra Cleveland, here is how NFL guards shake out in tiers ahead of the 2022 season.

PFF's Ben Linsey reveals the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, which includes San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams taking the top spot.

DEFENSE

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt headlines the 2022 edge rusher rankings, followed by Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Aaron Donald unsurprisingly ranks as the top NFL interior defender entering the 2022 NFL season, but a few surprise names make their way into the top 25 — including the Miami Dolphins' Zach Sieler.

PFF's top linebackers ahead of the 2022 NFL season, headlined by Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts.

Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans tops the coverage free safety tier, while Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers leads the matchup slot tier.

Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts tops PFF's slot cornerback rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey and the Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander kick off PFF's outside cornerback rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.