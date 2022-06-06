NFL News & Analysis

Ranking the best players at every position ahead of the 2022 NFL season

By PFF.com
Jun 6, 2022

Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL? Who is the league's best pass-rusher? Is Tom Brady still the gold standard at the quarterback position, or has someone like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen closed the gap?

With the 2022 NFL season just 94 days away, PFF has answered those questions and then some by using the grades and data in PFF Premium Stats to rank the best players at every position.

OFFENSE

Quarterback tiers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headlines the “Shooting Stars” tier in Seth Galina's 2022 NFL quarterback tiers, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads the “Golden Oldies” group.

Running back rankings and tiers

The top-20 running backs in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, which includes the Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor taking the top spot.

Wide receiver rankings and tiers

PFF's wide receiver rankings ahead of the 2022 season, starting with Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp at the top.

Tight end rankings and tiers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tops PFF's tight end rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Center rankings and tiers

Ranking the 16 best centers in the NFL entering the 2022 NFL season, including the Los Angeles Chargers' Corey Linsley and the Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.

Offensive guard rankings and tiers

From Zack Martin and Quenton Nelson to Damien Lewis and Ezra Cleveland, here is how NFL guards shake out in tiers ahead of the 2022 season.

Offensive tackle rankings and tiers

PFF's Ben Linsey reveals the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL heading into the 2022 season, which includes San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams taking the top spot.

DEFENSE

Edge rusher rankings and tiers

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt headlines the 2022 edge rusher rankings, followed by Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Interior defensive line rankings and tiers

Aaron Donald unsurprisingly ranks as the top NFL interior defender entering the 2022 NFL season, but a few surprise names make their way into the top 25 — including the Miami Dolphins' Zach Sieler.

Linebacker rankings and tiers

PFF's top linebackers ahead of the 2022 NFL season, headlined by Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Darius Leonard of the Indianapolis Colts.

Safety rankings and tiers

Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans tops the coverage free safety tier, while Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers leads the matchup slot tier.

Slot cornerback rankings

Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts tops PFF's slot cornerback rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Outside cornerback rankings and tiers

The Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey and the Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander kick off PFF's outside cornerback rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

