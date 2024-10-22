Week 7 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Ravens pour it on, Cardinals engineer game-winning drive

• Ravens claim a shootout with Buccaneers: The two high-scoring offenses battled it out, but Baltimore was the clear winner despite Tampa Bay racking up yards and points with the game out of hand in the fourth quarter.

Mistakes plague Chargers: Between crucial drops in scoring range and fumbles near the goal line, they couldn't score enough points to turn Justin Herbert's performance into a victory.

The Baltimore Ravens blew out the Tampa Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 7, winning 41-31 in an offensive spectacle.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the game indeed features two very high-scoring offenses, even though most of the Buccaneers' production came in the fourth quarter when the game was already lost. The biggest difference between the two teams was that the Ravens generated far more explosive plays than the Buccaneers.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

New coach, same old problems. The Los Angeles Chargers lost 15-17 in the second leg of the Monday Night Football doubleheader against the Arizona Cardinals.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Los Angeles Chargers could have won the game, but between crucial drops in scoring range and fumbles near the goal line, they couldn’t score enough points to turn Justin Herbert’s performance into a victory.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary