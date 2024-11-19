All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Week 11 Monday Night Football Statistical Review: Texans capitalize on Cowboys' woes

2YKMTFT Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown with John Metchie III (8) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

By Timo Riske

• Texans' defense shows up against a lackluster Cowboys offense: Houston's unit forced multiple turnovers and held Cooper Rush's unit to just 10 points.

• CeeDee Lamb gets back on track but doesn't find the endzone: Lamb topped 90 receiving yards after finishing below 50 in his previous two outings.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Houston Texans took care of business, winning 34-10 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the game was as lopsided as the final score. It’s clear the Texans dominated it with their defense, as the Cowboys could hardly move the ball and turned it over multiple times.

Passing Summary

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.