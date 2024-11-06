2024 NFL midseason report: Every team's best player, biggest surprise

• An unreal rookie season for Jayden Daniels: The Commanders star has been Washington's best player, and one of the league's best quarerbacks, right away.

• A breakout 2024 for Kerby Joseph: The Lions safety's 90.7 overall grade is 34 points higher than his 2023 mark, plus leads the position.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 20 minutes

Nine weeks of the NFL regular-season have officially flown by, leaving eight ahead. From a cluster of teams vying for the No. 1 overall pick to some surprising contenders in the NFC, it’s been another tremendously entertaining season thus far.

As teams finalize their rosters after the trade deadline and gear up for the second half of the year, PFF will take a look at each team’s performance thus far, including its highest-graded player, biggest surprise and a telltale statistic.

Click here to jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KAN | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WAS |

Highest-graded player: QB James Conner (81.7)

At age 29 and in a contract year, Conner has flourished. The running back ranks fifth in the NFL with an 86.2 PFF rushing grade, plus is top-four in both yards after contact (535) and missed tackles forced (47).

Biggest surprise: CB Garrett Williams

Williams has emerged as Arizona’s best all-around corner in his second season. The Syracuse product has built off of a 56.7 overall grade in 2023 and is now allowing only a 67.4 passer rating when targeted this year.

Stat to know: The Cardinals have two players with a top-14 overall grade in the fourth quarter —Paris Johnson Jr and Kyler Murray. Perhaps that explains why the team has three come-from-behind wins already.

Highest-graded player: RB Bijan Robinson (91.2)

Robinson’s 91.2 overall grade ranks second among running backs, as does his 90.6 rushing grade. His 3.55 yards after contact per carry also rank fifth (min. 100 carries), and his 90.3 receiving grade is second.

Biggest surprise: ILB Nate Landman

Landman has been stellar in his third year in the NFL, becoming a more full-fledged starter on Atlanta’s defense. His 77.7 coverage grade ranks fifth among qualifiers at the position.

Stat to know: The Falcons rank top-10 in both passing and rushing EPA per play, demonstrating the balanced nature of their high-powered offense.

Highest-graded player: QB Lamar Jackson (91.7)

The two-time MVP has ascended to another level this season, with his 91.7 overall grade a career-high. Jackson’s 90.8 passing grade is the best in the NFL, partially due to a career-low 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate. Jackson ranks in the 97th percentile in clean pocket grading and on positively graded throws.

Biggest surprise: Dl Travis Jones

Jones was solid in his second year, but he’s really turned heads in his third season. The former UConn Husky has posted a 78.9 overall grade — good for fourth on Baltimore — and a 10.6% pass-rush win rate.

Stat to know: The Ravens’ 742 rushing yards before contact not only lead the NFL, but are the most by over 200 full yards.

Highest-graded player: Edge Greg Rousseau (84.3)

Rousseau’s dominant 2023 has carried over to 2024. The former Miami star has improved his pass-rushing grade from 75.2 to 85.3 and his pass-rush win rate from 16% to 18.2%.

Biggest surprise: Edge Von Miller

The Bills’ pass rush has generally performed well this year, and Miller’s resurgence is a huge reason why. The future Hall-of-Famer has played only 114 snaps due to suspension, but his overall grade has jumped over 18 points from 2023 to 2024. His 14.1% pass-rush win rate is his best since 2022.

Stat to know: The Bills are top-10 in both offensive and defensive EPA per play. Talk about being well-rounded.

Highest-graded player: WR Jalen Coker (79.8)

Coker has been a very pleasant breakout on a Panthers team that hasn’t induced much optimism this season. The undrafted free agent has posted a 79.5 receiving grade, the third-highest of any rookie receiver and the best on Carolina.

Biggest surprise: C Brady Christensen

The Panthers’ biggest asset has been their offensive line, and Christensen has helped shore up the middle of it. The 28-year-old has notched a career-best 69.1 overall grade in 2024 after being under 62.0 in each of his previous three seasons.

Stat to know: The Panthers are no better than 30th in either offensive or defensive EPA per play.

Highest-graded player: S Kevin Byard (82.6)

The Bears’ big spending on Byard has verifiably paid dividends so far. The former Titans and Eagles safety ranks ninth in overall grade among all qualified safeties, posting a grade of 74.7 or better in run defense, tackling and coverage.

Biggest surprise: Edge Darrell Taylor

The Bears acquired Taylor for only a sixth-round pick in August, a move which hardly raised any eyebrows. But after landing in the Windy City, he’s turned in a career season. His 69.0 overall grade is his best by nearly 20 points, having recorded 19 pressures and 12 stops.

Stat to know: The Bears rank 29th in offensive sack percentage (9.2%).

Highest-graded player: QB Joe Burrow (91.1)

Boy, is it fun to watch a healthy Joe Burrow go to work again. The quarterback is the NFL’s second-highest-graded passer (90.7), all while boasting the lowest turnover-worthy play rate (1.1%) in the league. His 1.88 Wins Above Replacement lead the NFL.

Biggest surprise: Dl B.J. Hill

Hill has turned in a resurgent season at age 28. His 74.2 overall grade ranks 12th among all defensive linemen with 100 or more snaps, plus would be his best since 2019. His 12 pressures are tied for third on the Bengals, while his 11.5% pass-rush win rate is second.

Stat to know: The Bengals rank 28th in total first downs allowed (193).

Highest-graded player: Edge Myles Garrett (91.3)

Garrett’s unstoppable streak is in force yet again in 2024. The former first overall pick ranks second in pass-rushing grade (92.7), and his 41 pressures are also top-10 among all defenders.

Biggest surprise: Edge Isaiah McGuire

The Browns have disappointed on defense as a collective unit, but the team’s pass rush has generated pressure at a high level in the last few weeks. Much of that is because of the emergence of McGuire, who has totaled 12 pressures on only 83 pass-rushing snaps. McGuire has also been a force against the run, posting an 89.9 run defense grade with five stops.

Stat to know: The Browns rank last in offensive successful play percentage (29%).

Highest-graded player: Edge Micah Parsons (82.4)

Parsons has only played in four games due to a lingering ankle injury, but he’s still been a force. Even though his overall grade is 10 points lower than it was in 2023, he still ranks 13th in overall grade for edge rushers with 100 or more snaps, and his 82.8 pass-rushing grade is tied for 11th.

Biggest surprise: ILB Damone Clark

Dallas’ defense has underperformed in Mike Zimmer’s first year, but Clark has been a bright spot. His 77.1 overall grade is the best of his three-year pro career and second on the Cowboys. The former LSU Tiger has recorded grades of 74.9 or better in run defense, tackling and pass-rushing.

Stat to know: The Cowboys have the fewest rushing yards after contact in the NFL (455) and the second-fewest explosive rushing plays (15).

Highest-graded player: S Brandon Jones (85.2)

Jones has become a stud in 2024. His 85.2 overall grade ranks sixth among qualifying safeties, and his 85.1 coverage grade sits fourth. Jones has allowed only 78 yards on 20 targets this season.

Biggest surprise: ILB Justin Strnad

Vance Joseph’s Bronco defense has churned out several unsung players into game-wreckers, and nobody exemplifies that better than Strand. The 28-year-old entered the season having played only 319 defensive snaps but has become a full-fledged starter in the middle, posting a 73.4 overall grade. His 81.1 run defense grade is tied for 11th among qualifying linebackers.

Stat to know: No Broncos receiver has recorded a receiving grade above 72.0, and the team’s leading receiver — Courtland Sutton — has totaled only 499 yards.

Highest-graded player: Edge Aidan Hutchinson (94.9)

The impact that Hutchinson made in the Lions’ first five games can’t be overstated. Despite not playing in three weeks, his 45 pressures are still fourth, and his 95.0 pass-rushing grade is still the best in the NFL.

Biggest surprise: S Kerby Joseph

The Lions were anticipated to have one of the deeper secondaries in the NFL, and the unlikely Joseph has blossomed to make it a dominant unit at safety. His 90.7 overall grade is 34 points higher than his 2023 mark, plus leads the position. He’s allowed just a 31.6 passer rating when targeted.

Stat to know: The Lions lead the NFL in EPA per play on play action, running the concept on 37% of snaps (1st).

Highest-graded player: S Xavier McKinney (89.5)

Brian Gutekunst is sure happy he was able to lure McKinney to Green Bay. The high-prized free agent acquisition has been one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL thus far, securing a whopping six interceptions on only 12 targets while permitting only seven catches. The former Giant has also added five stops.

Biggest surprise: LB Eric Wilson

The Packers sit top-10 in defensive EPA per play, and the performance of linebackers like Wilson has fueled the unit’s turnaround. Wilson’s 78.4 overall grade is easily the best of his seven-year career and ranks 13th among qualifying linebackers. He’s allowed only nine catches for 95 yards thus far.

Stat to know: The Packers are one of three teams to rank top-10 in both offensive and defensive EPA per play, joining the Lions and Bills.

Highest-graded player: WR Nico Collins (92.1)

Collins was the NFL’s best receiver before being put on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. His 92.4 receiving grade paces the entire league, as do his 3.50 yards per route run. The star has dropped just one of his 44 targets.

Biggest surprise: ILB Neville Hewitt

After three straight seasons as a bench player, Hewitt has performed aptly since re-entering the Texans’ starting lineup. The 31-year-old has secured a 72.7 overall grade on 212 total snaps, which would be the best mark in his career. Likewise, Hewitt’s 75.3 coverage grade leads Houston (minimum four coverage snaps).

Stat to know: Houston ranks third in the NFL in plays with motion at 402.

Highest-graded player: OG Will Fries (86.9)

Fries was establishing himself as one of the better guards in football before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 5. His 86.9 overall grade ranks second among those at his position with 250 or more snaps, with Fries one of four guards to post a run- and a pass-blocking grade above 74.9.

Biggest surprise: I LB Jaylon Carlies

The Colts already possessed two strong linebackers in E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin, but they added another in the rookie Carlies. The fifth-round pick has hit the ground to full speed with a 75.3 overall grade, which ranks seventh among defensive rookies to play 100 or more snaps.

Stat to know: The Colts field the highest-graded offensive line in football (83.2), with no preliminary starter grading below 61.4 overall.

The Jaguars rewarded Hines-Allen with a $141 million extension before the season, and he’s maintained his ludicrous level of play. The Kentucky product ranks ninth among all defensive players with a 19.4% pass-rush win rate and leads Jacksonville in pressures with 37.

Biggest surprise: RB Tank Bigsby

Doug Pederson’s offense hasn’t flowed smoothly in 2024, but Bigsby has asserted himself as a powerful runner. The former Auburn Tiger has posted an 80.8 rushing grade on 85 carries, forcing 27 missed tackles (T-11th) and leading the league in yards after contact per attempt (4.40).

Stat to know: The Jaguars rank 31st in EPA per allowed on defense.

Highest-graded player: C Creed Humphrey (93.6)

The NFL’s last undefeated team gets its start up front with Humphrey, the best center in the league. His 93.6 overall grade is the best for any offensive lineman to play 200 or more snaps, marking the third year in four pro seasons where Humphrey has posted an 89.9 overall grade or better.

Biggest surprise: TE Noah Gray

The Chiefs’ leading receiver for grades among tight ends isn’t Travis Kelce — it’s actually Gray, whose 76.0 receiving grade is sixth among tight ends with 10-plus targets. The 25-year-old has upped his overall grade to a career-best 70.8, including by being an asset in pass protection with a 70.7 mark.

Stat to know: The Chiefs’ 24 trick plays lead the NFL. Andy Reid is always keeping things fresh.

Highest-graded player: TE Brock Bowers (86.7)

Not a whole lot has gone right for the Raiders offense, but Bowers is a verifiable building block. The first-round pick is the second-highest-graded tight end in football, and his 580 receiving yards lead the position. He’s dropped just one of his 70 targets.

Biggest surprise: OG Jordan Meredith

The Raiders’ quarterback play has been among the worst in the NFL, but its offensive line has generally done its job. Plaudits are in order for Meredith, who had just 134 career snaps entering 2024 but has emerged into Las Vegas’ primary right guard. Meredith’s 84.4 overall grade sits sixth among guards with 200 or more snaps this season.

Stat to know: The Raiders rank last in defensive missed tackles (102).

Highest-graded player: Edge Khalil Mack (91.8)

There’s no stopping Mack, even at age 33. His 91.8 overall grade ranks third among all edge rushers, and his 92.1 run defense mark is second.

Biggest surprise: S Elijah Molden

The Chargers have fielded the best defense in the NFL in Jesse Minter’s first year, and the emergence of unsung players like Molden is a big reason why. The former Titans safety has secured an 85.3 overall grade, including a 79.5 grade or better in run defense, tackling and coverage. Molden has allowed just nine catches for 78 yards all year when targeted.

Stat to know: The Chargers rank first in both defensive EPA per play and successful play percentage allowed.

Highest-graded player: Edge Jared Verse (83.0)

The Rams needed to replace Aaron Donald’s prodigious pass-rushing impact somehow, and Verse has certainly helped. The first-round pick has generated 39 pressures and a 21.9% pass-rush win rate, both of which are top-six among all edge rushers.

Biggest surprise: WR Jordan Whittington

The Rams were down both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for most of the year, but the team’s receiving corps was kept afloat by the rookie Whittington. His 76.7 overall grade is still the best on Sean McVay’s offense, in part because of his strong blocking. Whittington has secured a 78.9 pass-blocking and 69.2 run-blocking grade so far.

Stat to know: The Rams utilize shifts or motions on 82.% of snaps, the highest rate in the NFL.

Highest-graded player: OT Terron Armstead (91.1)

Able to stay healthy so far in 2024, Armstead has been at his zenith as one of the best tackles in football. He’s allowed only six pressures and zero sacks all year, and his 89.2 run-blocking grade would be his best since 2015.

Biggest surprise: C Aaron Brewer

The Dolphins brought in Brewer as an underrated offseason move, and he’s exceeded expectations thus far. The former Titan has posted an 85.2 overall grade, second among qualifying centers. He’s yielded only three pressures and been called for one penalty all season.

Stat to know: When Tua Tagovailoa has been under center, Miami ranks 14th in EPA per play. Without Tagovailoa, that figure sits 32nd.

Highest-graded player: WR Justin Jefferson (87.1)

Jefferson got off to a bit of a slow start after receiving his megadeal this offseason, but he’s rounded back into form as one of the best players in football. His 87.7 receiving grade and 3.09 yards per route run are the best in the league among receivers with 50-plus targets.

Biggest surprise: QB Sam Darnold

When the Vikings signed Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal this season, few anticipated anything more than replacement-level play under center. The former No. 3 overall pick has had some errant throws and bad decisions, but he’s generally been solid. Darnold’s 75.1 overall grade is the best of his career and is tied for 14th among qualifying QBs.

Stat to know: Minnesota’s 253 plays with a blitz are the most in the NFL. Better get your protection calls in order when facing Brian Flores.

Highest-graded player: S Jabrill Peppers (82.9)

Peppers hasn’t played since Week 4 due to being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he was stellar to start 2024. Across 241 snaps, Peppers secured an interception and pass breakup to go along with six stops and two pressures. His 83.6 coverage grade is fifth among safeties with 150-plus snaps.

Biggest surprise: Edge Anfernee Jennings

After the Patriots dealt Matthew Judon, a spot opened up at edge rusher. Jennings has filled that nicely, posting a career-high 72.4 overall grade. He’s missed only 7.1% of his tackles.

Stat to know: The Patriots are allowing pressure on 40.9% of passing plays, the worst mark in the league.

Highest-graded player: WR Chris Olave (82.4)

Olave has been mired in change under center but hasn’t let it affect his production. His 83.0 receiving grade ranks ninth among receivers with 40 or more targets. The former Ohio State star has refined his work as a contested catcher, securing 6-of-9 contested targets.

Biggest surprise: G Lucas Patrick

Like every position on the team, the Saints’ offensive line has been ravaged by injuries. But, Patrick has been a mainstay — and a relatively solid one. The former Bear has posted a career-high 71.1 overall grade. His 75.1 run-blocking grade ranks second among healthy New Orleans offensive linemen.

Stat to know: Since Week 2, the Saints are 28th in both offensive and defensive EPA per play.

Highest-graded player: Dl Dexter Lawrence (90.0)

Lawrence has been one of the saving graces for this 2-7 Giants squad. “Sexy Dexy” is the second-highest-graded defensive lineman in football, and his 33 pressures rank second at his position.

Biggest surprise: CB Andru Phillips

It’s not often that you can locate a long-term productive slot player in the third round, but the Giants appear to have done that with Phillips. His 76.8 coverage grade is the best among any Giants defensive back, and he’s added a 74.0 run defense grade. Altogether, Phillips’ 79.2 overall grade is ninth among qualifying corners.

Stat to know: The Giants are 31st in offensive touchdown drive percentage (13.8%).

Reed has been one of the more underrated defenders in the NFL his entire career, and he’s finally relished the spotlight this season. His 81.8 overall grade is the fourth-best among corners with 200 or more snaps. Reed has permitted only 16 catches on 32 targets.

Biggest surprise: ILB Jamien Sherwood

The Jets’ defensive factory has another piece ready to fix the puzzle. Sherwood, who had only played 357 snaps in his first three years, has already experienced 544 snaps in 2024. The results have been promising: his 76.9 overall grade ranks 12th among qualifying linebackers.

Stat to know: The Jets have faced the second-most deep passing attempts (56) but have allowed only 39 explosive passing plays (8th).

Brown missed three games due to a hamstring injury, but there’s been no slowing him down when on the field. His 90.4 receiving grade is second to only Collins, and his 129.9 passer rating when targeted is sixth.

Biggest surprise: ILB Zack Baun

The Eagles hadn’t found much resolve to their inside linebacker problem over the last few seasons, but Baun has looked like a terrific answer. The former Saint ranks second among qualifying Eagles defenders with an 81.6 overall grade. Baun’s 90.1 coverage grade is the second-best among all linebackers.

Stat to know: The Eagles lead the NFL in 4-minute plays, a reflection of them having late leads in every game.

Is this the year Watt locks up his second Defensive Player of the Year award? His candidacy is as good as anyone’s through nine games. Watt’s 93.7 overall grade is the best for any healthy defensive player. He’s secured 90.0-plus grades as both a pass-rusher and run defender.

Biggest surprise: C Zach Frazier

The Steelers had a glaring need at center, and the team may have gone from one of the worst centers in football to one of the best in just one offseason. As a rookie, the second-rounder Frazier ranks fourth with an 82.2 overall grade. Frazier has been the highest-graded rookie offensive lineman thus far, although he’s missed Pittsburgh’s last two games.

Stat to know: The Steelers defense is top-eight against both the pass and run.

Highest-graded player: ILB Fred Warner (91.6)

The 49ers, as usual, have several players worthy of this designation. So far in 2024, Warner has been their brightest star. Warner leads all linebackers in overall grade and coverage grade (91.8).

Biggest surprise: WR Jauan Jennings

San Francisco has been decimated by injuries, including to Jennings. But when on the field, the receiver has taken a major leap in 2024. Jennings’ 83.6 receiving grade is not only a career-best but also slots 12th among receivers with 20-plus targets.

Stat to know: The 49ers rank third in average yards per play (6.0).

Highest-graded player: OT Charles Cross (84.6)

After two decent seasons, Cross has transcended his play in 2024. The former ninth overall pick has been one of the premier tackles in football this year, ranking fifth in overall grade at his position. Cross’ pass- (80.4) and run-blocking grades (82.9) are both career highs.

Biggest surprise: Dl Jarran Reed

Seattle’s defense has been wildly inconsistent this year — a reflection of the entire team — but Reed has taken strides in Mike Macdonald’s first season. The 31-year-old has posted a 72.0 overall grade, his best in nine seasons. Reed is yet to miss a tackle, either.

Stat to know: Seattle is tied for 30th in offensive penalties (32).

Highest-graded player: CB Zyon McCollum (86.9)

McCollum’s 2024 play would not have been anticipated whatsoever, considering his first two seasons. The 25-year-old posted overall grades of 46.3 and 50.4 in his first two years but has skyrocketed to an 86.9 mark, the best among all cornerbacks. McCollum’s 88.2 coverage grade ranks fifth among qualified defenders.

Biggest surprise: Rb Bucky Irving

The Buccaneers had a bit of uncertainty surrounding the team's running back position, but Irivng has helped render it a three-headed monster. The Oregon product has posted an 82.5 overall grade, including an 80.0 rushing mark and an 84.8 receiving grade. Irving's receiving grade is the third-best among qualified running backs.

Stat to know: The Buccaneers rank 26th in defensive EPA per play against the pass and 27th against the run.

Highest-graded player: ILB Jack Gibbens (84.2)

Gibbens has only played 164 total snaps, but he’s been extremely impactful when on the field for Tennessee. The third-year linebacker is the fifth-highest-graded linebacker to play 150 or more snaps this year. Across the last two weeks, he’s been the fifth-best defender in football, accruing a 90.8 overall grade.

Biggest surprise: CB Darrell Baker Jr.

In spite of the team’s offensive futility, the Titans defense has quietly been effective. That’s due, in part, to Baker's breakout play. The third-year cornerback has stepped up in a big way, missing zero tackles and recording a 73.5 coverage grade. Baker has turned the page from a 2023 season in which he posted a 52.9 overall grade with the Colts.

Stat to know: The Titans’ 35 explosive passing plays are the second-fewest in the NFL.

Highest-graded player: QB Jayden Daniels (88.6)

What a magical rookie season it’s been for Daniels, the second overall pick in this year’s draft. Not only has he propelled Washington to a 7-2 record, but Daniels has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Daniels’ 88.6 overall grade ranks third and would be the best for a rookie gunslinger since Russell Wilson in 2012 (90.6).

Biggest surprise: Edge Dorance Armstrong

The Commanders defense isn’t on the level of their offense, but it’s gotten some standout play from guys like Armstrong. The former Cowboy has flourished while sticking with Dan Quinn: Armstrong’s 73.7 overall grade is the best of his career. The 27-year-old’s 81.9 pass-rushing grade is easily his highest since he entered the NFL in 2018.

Stat to know: The Commanders have run the most red-zone plays in the NFL (124).