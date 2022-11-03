2022 NFL Midseason Injury Report: Injury outlooks and updates for all 32 teams

With the 2022 NFL season almost at its midway point, PFF ranks the teams that have lost the most WAR through injury and suspension and checks in on the return-to-play timelines for the injured players.

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

• David Njoku: High-ankle sprain, Week 7. Typical return-to-play is four-to-six weeks — possibly Weeks 11-13.

• Elijah Mitchell: MCL sprain, Week 1. Reportedly, he will miss around eight weeks, meaning he suffered a Grade 3 MCL sprain. Expect his return to possibly be Week 10.

• Trey Lance: Fractured ankle, Week 2. He had surgery and should be ready for the 2023 season.

• Jason Verrett: Torn ACL, Week 1 of 2021. Typical return-to-play is around 10 months and players don’t return to their pre-injury self until Year 2. It is concerning that he hasn't played, but he has been reactivated and has 21 days to be added to the active roster.

• Deebo Samuel: Hamstring strain, Week 7. He missed Week 8 and the typical return-to-play is one-to-three weeks for a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Expect him to return in Week 10.

• Javon Kinlaw: Knee, Week 4. He missed two games and then was placed on injured reserve (IR) in Week 6. Expect him to be back in Week 10 or 11.

• Emmanuel Moseley: Torn ACL, Week 5. He should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Trent Williams: High-ankle sprain, Week 3. He returned to play in Week 7.

• Arik Armstead: Foot, Week 2. He has yet to return to action but I believe he will be back in the next week or two.

• Tre’Davious White: Torn ACL, Week 12 2021. It has been close to a year since his injury. He was just activated off of IR, so I expect his return any week.

• Xavier Rhodes: Hamstring strain, Week 4. He was just activated off of IR, so I expect him to return to the practice squad right away, but he may take some time to be elevated to the active roster.

• Micah Hyde: Herniated disc in the neck, Week 2. He underwent surgery and should be ready for the 2023 season.

• Jamison Crowder: Broken ankle, Week 4. It takes at least six weeks for the bones to heal before the player must ramp up properly. I don’t expect Crowder to be back until Week 14 or later.

• James Conner: Ribs, Week 5. He has played since and torn rib cartilage typically takes two-to-four weeks. I expect Conner back this week or next.

• Rodney Hudson: Knee, Week 4. He has not played since the injury, and I do not expect him back for multiple weeks.

• Marquise Brown: Fractured foot, Week 6. He went on IR, but his season is not lost. I do not expect him back until at least Week 14.

• Rashaad Penny: Tibia, Week 5. He will likely be ready for the 2023 season.

• Tre Brown: Patellar Tendon, Week 11 2021. Typical return-to-play is six-to-12 months. He was recently activated off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Brown has less than 21 days to be elevated to the active roster.

• Kenneth Walker III: Hernia, preseason. The rookie only missed one game after undergoing surgery for a hernia.

• Kayvon Thibodeaux: Knee, preseason. He missed two games.

• Kenny Golladay: Knee, Week 4. I expect Golladay to have a shot at returning in Week 10.

• Daniel Bellinger: Fractured eye socket and septum, Week 7. He will miss four-to-six weeks and is expected to return in Weeks 11-13.

• Evan Neal: MCL sprain, Week 7. The typical return-to-play timeline for a Grade 2 MCL sprain is four-to-six weeks. I do not expect Neal back until Week 10 or 11.

• TJ Watt: Torn pec, Week 1. I expect Watt to return in the next week or two.

• Calvin Austin III: Foot, preseason. He returned to practice in Week 5 and quickly reinjured his foot. He is out for the rest of the season but will be ready for the start of 2023.

• Russell Wilson: Partially torn lat and hamstring, Weeks 4 and 7. Wilson only missed one game due to his hamstring injury.

• Greg Dulcich: Hamstring strain, preseason. Dulcich had a Grade 2 hamstring strain that caused him to miss the first five games of the season.

• Javonte Williams: Torn ACL, Week 4. He underwent surgery and should be ready to go for 2023.

• Mike Boone: High-ankle sprain, Week 7. Typical return-to-play is four-to-six weeks, so he can possibly return in Weeks 11-13.

• Ronald Darby: Torn ACL, Week 5. He should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Keenan Allen: Hamstring strain, Week 1. Allen suffered a setback during his recovery but was able to come back in Week 7. It was reported that he suffered yet another setback during the Chargers' Week 8 bye. I believe he is going to miss multiple weeks.

• Joshua Palmer: Concussion, Week 6. Palmer missed Week 7 due to a concussion but is likely to return in Week 9.

• J.C. Jackson: Ruptured patella tendon, Week 7. He underwent surgery and the return-to-play timeline is typically 12 months to be completely healed. He may never be the same player again, as the return to preinjury levels is just 50%.

• Mike Williams: High-ankle sprain, Week 7. Typical return-to-play timeline is four-to-six weeks. Williams can potentially return in Weeks 11-13.

• Jalen Guyton: Torn ACL, Week 3. He underwent surgery and is likely to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Joshua Kelley: MCL sprain, Week 6. He has been placed on IR, leading me to believe he is dealing with a Grade 2 sprain — return-to-play four-to-six weeks.

• Ryan Tannehill: Ankle sprain, Week 7. He missed Week 8, but I do not believe it is a significant sprain. Tannehill will likely be back in the next week or two.

• Kyle Philips: Hamstring strain, Week 7. He has been placed on IR and will miss at least the next four weeks. I believe he is dealing with a Grade 2 strain, return-to-play four to eight weeks.

• Treylon Burks: Turf toe, Week 4. He was placed on IR and is yet to return. The typical return-to-play timeline is 28 days. Due to the severity of his injury I don’t believe he will be back until at least Week 10 and possibly as long as Week 13.

• Taylor Lewan: Knee, Week 2. He suffered a knee injury in the same knee he had previously torn his ACL. Lewan has been shut down for the season.

• Sam Darnold: High-ankle sprain, preseason. Darnold was designated to return last week, so the Panthers have about two weeks to activate him.

• Baker Mayfield: High-ankle sprain, Week 5. Mayfield returned in Week 8 but lost his starting job during the two games he sat out.

• Jeremy Chinn: Hamstring strain, Week 4. He was placed on IR, but I believe he will return in Week 10 or 11.

• Matt Corral: Lisfranc, preseason. He underwent surgery but should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Jaycee Horn: Ribs, Week 6. He missed two games due to the injury but is expected back this week.

• Chuba Hubbard: Ankle sprain, Week 7. He missed last week, but the sprain is considered minor. I expect Hubbard back this week or next.

• Logan Thomas: Calf strain, Week 4. He missed three games and returned in Week 8.

• Chase Young: Torn ACL, Week 10 2021. Young has returned to practice for the first time, but I believe the Commanders will use every bit of their 21-day window before activating him.

• Carson Wentz: Fractured finger, Week 6. He was placed on IR and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks. I believe he could return in weeks 11-13.

• Jahan Dotson: Hamstring strain, Week 4. Dotson suffered a setback during his recovery. I believe the earliest he could return is Week 10.

• Cordarrelle Patterson: Knee, Week 4. After Week 4, Patterson underwent a minor procedure on his knee and was placed on IR. He is set to return in Week 9.

• Casey Hayward: Shoulder, Week 6. He was placed on IR and cannot return until Week 11.

• Damien Williams: Ribs, Week 1. He was placed on IR and has yet to return. It was abnormal to sit out this long for a rib injury.

• Dak Prescott: Thumb, Week 1. He underwent surgery and returned to action in Week 7.

• Dalton Schultz: PCL sprain, Week 2. He missed Week 3 and then returned in Week 4. Schultz aggravated the injury in Week 5, causing him to miss Week 6, but he returned in Week 7.

• Michael Gallup: Torn ACL, Week 17 2022. He made his season debut in Week 4.

• Ezekiel Elliott: Knee, Week 7. He sat out Week 8, but I believe he will be ready after the Cowboys' Week 9 bye.

• Noah Brown: Foot, Week 7. He missed Week 8, but I do not believe the injury is major and expect him to be back in Week 10.

• James Washington: Jones fracture, preseason. I expect him back sometime in the middle to end of November.

• Tyron Smith: Knee, preseason. He suffered an avulsion fracture in his knee, and I do not expect him back until sometime in December.

• Chris Godwin: Torn ACL, Week 15 of 2021. Godwin played Week 1 but suffered a hamstring strain and missed two games.

• Julio Jones: Knee, Week 1. He has been dealing with knee issues all year. Jones has missed a total of five games this season and is likely to have to manage the issue all season long.

• Sean Murphy-Bunting: Quad, Week 5. He has missed the last three games, but I expect him to return in Week 9.

• Akiem Hicks: Foot, Week 2. I expect Hicks to return to action in Week 9.

• Carlton Davis: Hip, Week 6. He has missed the past two games, but I believe he will be ready for Week 9.

• Cameron Brate: Concussion and neck, Weeks 4 and 6. Brate missed Week 5 due to a concussion, and he has missed the last two games. I believe he will return this week or next.

• Russell Gage: Hamstring strain, Week 7. He missed Week 8. A Grade 1 strain return-to-play timeline is typically one-to-three weeks.

• Antoine Winfield Jr.: Concussion, Week 7. He missed Week 8, but I am optimistic he can pass the five-step protocol for Week 9.

• Shaquil Barrett: Achilles, Week 8. He will undergo surgery and could potentially be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Logan Ryan: Jones fracture, Week 4. He did not undergo surgery until the middle of October because he was trying to heal it naturally. The goal is for him to make it back for a playoff run.

• Ryan Jensen: Knee, preseason. Jensen needs the Bucs to make the playoffs to have a chance at playing this year.

• Trent McDuffie: Hamstring strain, Week 1. He was just activated from injured reserve, so I expect his return to be this week or next.

• Gus Edwards: Torn ACL, preseason 2021. He made his season debut in Week 7. Edwards suffered a hamstring strain in Week 8, but it is not serious. Grade 1 return-to-play typically one to three weeks.

• J.K. Dobbins: Torn ACL, preseason 2021. Dobbins' season debut came in Week 3 but he aggravated his injury in Week 6. He was put on IR and cannot return until at least Week 11.

• Rashod Bateman: Mid-foot sprain, Week 4. He missed two games, returned for two games and then aggravated the injury. Bateman will miss multiple weeks.

• Mark Andrews: Shoulder, Week 8. Andrews is banged up and with how well Rookie TE Isaiah Likely played, I would not be shocked to see the Ravens sit Andrews for Week 9, especially because they have a bye in Week 10.

• Kyle Fuller: Torn ACL, Week 1. He underwent surgery and should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

N/A



• Cooper Kupp: Ankle, Week 8. Kupp avoided the dreaded high-ankle sprain. I believe he will be ready to play in Week 9.

• Kyren Williams: High-ankle sprain, Week 1. He underwent surgery but is likely to return this week or next.

• Zach Wilson: Knee, preseason. He missed the first three weeks after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus.

• Breece Hall: Torn ACL, Week 7. He underwent surgery and should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Corey Davis: MCL sprain, Week 7. He missed Week 8, but it is considered a minor injury. Grade 1 return-to-play is typically one-to-three weeks.

• Alijah Vera-Tucker: Torn tricep, Week 7. Tucker will miss the rest of the season and will be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Mekhi Becton: Fractured patella, Week 1. He will miss the 2022 season, but he will be ready for 2023.

• D’Andre Swift: Ankle and shoulder, Week 3. He missed four games but returned in Week 8.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown: Ankle, Week 3. He missed one game and returned after the Lions' Week 6 bye.

• Tua Tagovailoa: Concussion, Week 4. His scary concussion in Week 4 was controversial due to many believing he also suffered one in Week 3. He missed two games and returned in Week 7.

• Ja’Marr Chase: Fractured hip and torn labrum, Week 7. He will likely miss four-to-six weeks and possibly need surgery in the offseason.

• Chidobe Awuzie: Torn ACL, Week 8. He will undergo surgery and should be ready for the start of the 2023 season.

• Darren Waller: Hamstring strain, Week 5. I believe Waller will make his return this week or next.

• Nico Collins: Groin, Week 7. He missed Week 8 and will miss Week 9. Grade 1 strain return-to-play is typically two to three weeks.

• Mac Jones: High-ankle sprain, Week 3. He missed three weeks and returned in Week 7.

• Damien Harris: Hamstring strain, Week 5. It was initially reported that his hamstring injury was major, meaning he'd miss several weeks, but Harris only ended up missing one game.

• Brian Hoyer: Concussion, Week 4. He was put on IR and could return any week now.

• Ty Montgomery: Knee, Week 1. He was put on IR and is yet to play. I am unsure of his injury's severity and when he could potentially return.

• David Bakhtiari: Torn ACL, Week 17 of 2020. He has been in and out of the lineup all year due to knee issues from his previously repaired ACL.

• Randall Cobb: High-ankle sprain, Week 6. He was put on IR. The typical return-to-play timeline is four-to-six weeks.

• Sammy Watkins: Hamstring strain, Week 2. He missed four games but returned in Week 7.

• Christian Watson: Hamstring strain and concussion, Week 2. Watson missed Week 3 and then aggravated the injury in Week 5, causing him to miss two games. He suffered a concussion in Week 8, and I am pessimistic he makes it through the five-step protocol in time to play in Week 9.

• David Montgomery: Ankle and knee, Week 3. He only missed one game and returned in Week 5.

• Irv Smith Jr.: High-ankle sprain, Week 8. He was placed on IR and will miss the next eight to ten weeks.

• Jonathan Taylor: Ankle sprain, Week 4. He suffered a lateral ankle sprain and missed two games. He aggravated it in Week 8, so I would not be shocked to see him miss another game.

• Jarvis Landry: High-ankle sprain, Week 4. He has missed the last four games. The typical return-to-play timeline is four-to-six weeks. I am optimistic about Landry's chances of playing in Week 9.

• Michael Thomas: Turf toe, Week 3. He has missed the last five games, but I expect him to return this week or next.

• Marshon Lattimore: Abdominal, Week 4. I expect Lattimore to have a good shot at returning this week or next.

• Adam Trautman: Ankle, Week 6. He has missed the last two weeks, but I am optimistic he returns this week.

• Mark Ingram II: MCL sprain, Week 8. Ingram will likely miss the next three to four weeks.

• Jameis Winston: Fractured back and ankle sprain, Week 4. He has not played since, but Andy Dalton has stolen the job from Winston. Health is not stopping him from getting on the field.

• Bradley Roby: Ankle, Week 7. He has been placed on IR and will miss at least four weeks.