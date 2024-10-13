NFL International Games 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears — live updates from PFF's in-game grading

London, U.K. — The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, kicking off the second of the NFL’s three games in the English capital this season.

SECOND QUARTER

Key overall grades

Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

Chicago Bears Defense

Chicago Bears Offense

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

Story of the quarter

The Bears offense got rolling, generating some long drives in the second quarter. They entered the half up 14-3 despite one of those drives ending in an interception from safety Andre Cisco.

Williams ended the first half 12-of-15 for 128 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. That interception saw Cisco end the half as the Jaguars' highest-graded player on defense.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence finished the first half 9-of-12 for 82 yards. Evan Engram was his favorite target in the first half, with four targets resulting in four receptions for 40 yards.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon allowed three receptions on three throws into his coverage, but they totaled just 28 yards.

FIRST QUARTER

Key overall grades

Jacksonville Jaguars Offense

QB Trevor Lawrence: 90.8

G Brandon Scherff: 81.7

TE Evan Engram: 72.7

Chicago Bears Defense

EDGE Montez Sweat: 80.7

CB Kyler Gordon: 79.2

S Elijah Hicks: 75.0

Chicago Bears Offense

G Teven Jenkins: 73.1

T Braxton Jones: 69.6

C Coleman Shelton: 60.2

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense

LB Ventrell Miller: 90.4

LB Devin Lloyd: 74.1

LB Chad Muma: 73.2

Story of the quarter

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the game well, going 7-for-9 for 79 yards with no big-time throws or turnover-worthy plays. Returning tight end Evan Engram saw three targets in the quarter, catching all three for 39 yards.

Edge defender Montez Sweat made the most noise for the Chicago defense, recording a sack and another pass-rush win that didn't result in pressure.

The Bears offense was on the field for just six plays in the opening quarter, so it's about as limited a sample size as possible to open the game. After Chicago's three quick three-and-outs, the top-graded players on the Jaguars defense are all linebackers.

