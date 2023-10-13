Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 5

• Cooper Kupp returns to lead Rams: He recorded 56 yards after the catch (fourth), 31 yards after contact (second) and two forced missed tackles.

• Tyreek Hill racks up 183 receiving yards: He ranked first in yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run while generating a 155.8 passer rating when targeted.

AFC East