Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 5

2M1HPM0 Inglewood, California, USA. 11th Dec, 2022. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Lauren Gray
Oct 13, 2023

• Cooper Kupp returns to lead Rams: He recorded 56 yards after the catch (fourth), 31 yards after contact (second) and two forced missed tackles.

• Tyreek Hill racks up 183 receiving yards: He ranked first in yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run while generating a 155.8 passer rating when targeted.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: Gabe Davis (81.0)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
39 8 6 100 1 4

Gabe Davis recorded his highest receiving yardage total of the season in Buffalo’s loss to Jacksonville. Davis picked up first downs on four of his six catches and secured three contested catches (tied for first). He recorded three explosive gains on the day (tied for third), two of which gained 20-plus yards, and generated a 156.3 passer rating when targeted (third)

Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (93.3)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
18 9 8 181 1 5

The New York Giants surrendered 181 yards to Tyreek Hill, including two straight plays of 60-plus yards. Hill recorded his third 150-plus-yard game of the season and finished as the week’s highest-graded receiver. He ranked first in yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run while recording a 155.8 passer rating when targeted (fourth).

New England Patriots: Kendrick Bourne (61.7)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
30 6 2 43 0 2

Kendrick Bourne recorded 43 yards against the Saints. Both of his catches went for explosive gains, including a 28-yard play early in the third quarter. Bourne leads the Patriots in receiving through Week 5 (218) and has recorded eight explosive gains, but the offense continues to struggle. They were shut out by New Orleans (34-0) and have failed to score 20 points in four straight games.

New York Jets: Garrett Wilson (64.5)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
32 7 3 54 0 3

Garrett Wilson recorded 54 yards in the Jets' win over the Broncos, including a 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Wilson led all Jets receivers in yards and gained a first down on all three of his catches.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: Nelson Agholor (63.6)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
27 5 4 64 0 3

Baltimore’s receivers dropped seven passes in a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nelson Agholor had a 30-yard play late in the third quarter and finished with 64 yards on the day. He caught four of his five targets and picked up three first downs. Agholor had a huge drop late in the third quarter that could have either gone six or set up Baltimore in the red zone.

Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (92.6)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
49 19 15 192 3 14

Ja’Marr Chase made play after play against Arizona. He led all receivers with 15 catches on the day and moved the chains on all but one play. For the week, Chase tied for first in touchdown catches, ranked second in receiving yards and did not record a drop or fumble in the game. He had two explosive gains, including a 63-yard touchdown catch, and averaged 3.92 yards per route run (seventh).

Cleveland Browns: BYE

Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens (90.1)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
36 10 6 130 1 6

Week 5 marked quite the turnaround for George Pickens. He went from a season-low 25-yard performance against Houston to a season-best 130-yard day against Baltimore. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. Baltimore fielded the top-ranked coverage defense (89.9) heading into this matchup, but Pickens accounted for four plays of 20-plus yards, including a 41-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He finished second in average target depth (21.1 yards) and generated 3.61 yards per route run.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Tank Dell (78.8)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
14 4 3 57 0 2

The Falcons kept Nico Collins in check (three catches, 39 yards), but they surrendered two explosive plays to Tank Dell. The rookie recorded 51 of his 57 yards on those plays and finished the game as the Texans' leading wide receiver.

Indianapolis Colts: Josh Downs (84.8)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
23 6 6 97 0 4

Josh Downs posted a season-high 97 yards against Tennessee and led the Colts in receiving. He had three explosive plays, including two catches of 25-plus yards in the second quarter. Downs averaged 7.8 yards after the catch per reception and 4.22 yards per route run (fifth). He is the Colts' second-leading receiver through Week 5 (255 yards) and has picked up 11 first downs on 23 catches.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley (76.9)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
43 8 7 122 0 7

Calvin Ridley recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 1 in Jacksonville’s upset win over Buffalo. He tied for second in first-down catches for the week and recorded four explosive plays. Ridley was targeted seven times on passes thrown 10-19 yards downfield, catching six for 90 yards (first). He finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.

Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins (84.6)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
36 11 8 140 0 7

DeAndre Hopkins had his best game as a Titan in their loss to Indianapolis. He recorded his first 100-yard game of the season — and his first since Week 8 of last season. He also recorded season highs in explosive plays (four), first-down catches (seven) and yards per route run (3.78). Hopkins has nine explosive plays through Week 5 and has gradually improved his yards per route run figure each week.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy (61.5)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
39 8 6 50 0 3

Denver suffered a tough loss against the New York Jets. Jeudy led all Denver receivers with 50 yards, 43 of which came on two explosive gains in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (84.3)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
10 5 4 33 1 3

Rashee Rice did not generate many yards against Minnesota, but he did make the most of his opportunities. Rice recorded three first downs on four catches, including an eight-yard touchdown grab. Rice leads all Kansas City receivers with 11 first-down catches and 2.62 yards per route run this season.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers (71.0)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
33 10 7 75 1 6

Jakobi Meyers paced the Raiders in receiving Monday night and recorded his first touchdown since Week 1. Meyers averaged 2.27 yards per route run and had back-to-back explosive gains late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles Chargers: BYE

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (58.8)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
26 5 4 49 0 1

San Francisco entered Week 5 tied for first with Dallas in defensive grade (88.4), and they were able to hold the Cowboys' offense to 189 total yards. CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with 49 receiving yards, 29 of which came from an explosive gain early in the third quarter. Lamb was held to less than 50 yards receiving for the second straight game and has only one 100-yard receiving game this season entering Week 6.

New York Giants: Darius Slayton (65.9)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
34 3 2 35 0 2

Darius Slayton led all Giants receivers with 35 yards and turned both of his catches into explosive plays. The Giants enter Week 6 with the worst offensive grade in the league (52.7). Slayton has only one game with more than 50 receiving yards this season. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones‘ Week 6 status is unknown after he suffered a neck injury last week.

Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (85.0)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
42 8 6 127 0 6

The matchup between the Eagles and the Rams featured two of the hottest receivers in the league in A.J. Brown (88.7) and Puka Nacua (89.5). Brown continued his hot streak with 127 yards on the day (sixth). He did not score or force a missed tackle but recorded three catches of 24-plus yards. Brown was targeted three times in the 10-19-yard range and caught all of them for 74 yards (second).

Washington Commanders: Curtis Samuel (70.1)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
40 7 6 65 1 3

Washington went from a valiant effort against an undefeated Philadelphia team to an embarrassing loss against a winless Chicago team in a span of five days. Curtis Samuel had a season-high 65 yards, with five of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. Samuel recorded two explosive plays during that span and also caught his first touchdown pass of the season.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore (93.2)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
32 10 8 230 3 6

D.J. Moore had his way with Washington’s secondary. Chicago snapped its 14-game losing streak thanks to Moore’s career night (230 yards). He led all receivers in receiving yards and yards after contact (54) and tied for first in touchdown catches. Six of his eight catches gained first downs, and he finished second in yards after the catch per reception (17.6) and yards per route run (7.19). Moore led all receivers with five explosive plays, including three in the first quarter.

Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds (91.3)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
13 5 4 76 1 4

Josh Reynolds continued his impressive first-down streak against Carolina. All four of his catches moved the chains, giving him a first down on every catch he’s made this season (16). Reynolds led Detroit in receiving and had three plays of 20-plus yards. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception and 5.85 yards per route run (third).

Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson (62.3)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
29 7 3 91 0 1

Monday night was a rough one for Green Bay’s offense. No Packer other than Christian Watson recorded more than 34 yards receiving and the team dropped three passes. Most of Watson's yardage came from a 77-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.

Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Powell (72.0)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
17 6 4 43 0 3

Minnesota suffered a tough blow as Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter that landed him on injured reserve. The Vikings will likely lean on T.J. Hockenson (254 receiving yards) and Jordan Addison (249 receiving yards), and they will need more solid performances from Brandon Powell. He finished with only 43 yards, but three of his catches gained first downs and he recorded a 26-yard catch late in the game.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Drake London (74.4)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
37 9 6 78 0 5

Atlanta scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and defeated Houston with a walk-off field goal. Drake London had his highest receiving total of the season and recorded five first downs on six catches. London tallied two explosive gains of 20-plus yards in the fourth quarter and averaged 2.11 yards per route run.

Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen (85.8)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
41 13 11 107 1 7

Carolina remains winless entering Week 6 but continues to get solid production from Adam Thielen. Thielen recorded his second 100-yard game in three weeks and had a 30-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Thielen has been Carolina’s most reliable offensive threat. He ranks seventh in first-down catches (25) and 11th in receiving yards (394) this season.

New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas (71.8)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
28 7 4 65 0 4

Michael Thomas led the Saints in receiving for the second week in a row. He was able to secure two contested targets for 39 yards and two first downs, one of which was a 26-yard gain over Jalen Mills. Thomas made three third-down catches for 53 yards (third).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: BYE

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals: Marquise Brown (71.0)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
32 11 4 61 1 3

Arizona suffered its fourth loss of the season against Cincinnati. Marquise Brown led the Cardinals in receiving yards and first-down catches. He recorded two explosive gains, including a 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Brown averaged only 1.91 yards per route run, but he generated 10.0 yards after the catch per reception (fourth).

Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (82.3)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
41 13 8 118 0 7

Cooper Kupp made a splash in his return to the field. He finished the day ranked in the top 10 in yards (ninth), catches (tied for third) and first downs (tied for second). He recorded 56 yards after the catch (fourth), 31 yards after contact (second) and two forced missed tackles. Kupp had three explosive gains, including a 39-yard catch over Darius Slay, and averaged 2.88 yards per route run.

San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk (82.4)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs
24 6 4 58 0 3

San Francisco dominated Dallas, with the team's offense gaining 451 yards. Brandon Aiyuk led the receiving corps in yards and first-down catches. Aiyuk recorded 38 yards on two explosive plays and averaged 2.42 yards per route run. San Francisco enters Week 6 with a perfect record and ranks second in offense grade and first in defense grade.

Seattle Seahawks: BYE

