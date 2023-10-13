Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 5

• Cooper Kupp returns to lead Rams: He recorded 56 yards after the catch (fourth), 31 yards after contact (second) and two forced missed tackles.
Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes
JUMP TO A TEAM:
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Gabe Davis (81.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|39
|8
|6
|100
|1
|4
Gabe Davis recorded his highest receiving yardage total of the season in Buffalo’s loss to Jacksonville. Davis picked up first downs on four of his six catches and secured three contested catches (tied for first). He recorded three explosive gains on the day (tied for third), two of which gained 20-plus yards, and generated a 156.3 passer rating when targeted (third)
Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (93.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|18
|9
|8
|181
|1
|5
The New York Giants surrendered 181 yards to Tyreek Hill, including two straight plays of 60-plus yards. Hill recorded his third 150-plus-yard game of the season and finished as the week’s highest-graded receiver. He ranked first in yards after the catch per reception and yards per route run while recording a 155.8 passer rating when targeted (fourth).
New England Patriots: Kendrick Bourne (61.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|6
|2
|43
|0
|2
Kendrick Bourne recorded 43 yards against the Saints. Both of his catches went for explosive gains, including a 28-yard play early in the third quarter. Bourne leads the Patriots in receiving through Week 5 (218) and has recorded eight explosive gains, but the offense continues to struggle. They were shut out by New Orleans (34-0) and have failed to score 20 points in four straight games.
New York Jets: Garrett Wilson (64.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|7
|3
|54
|0
|3
Garrett Wilson recorded 54 yards in the Jets' win over the Broncos, including a 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Wilson led all Jets receivers in yards and gained a first down on all three of his catches.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Nelson Agholor (63.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|27
|5
|4
|64
|0
|3
Baltimore’s receivers dropped seven passes in a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Nelson Agholor had a 30-yard play late in the third quarter and finished with 64 yards on the day. He caught four of his five targets and picked up three first downs. Agholor had a huge drop late in the third quarter that could have either gone six or set up Baltimore in the red zone.
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (92.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|49
|19
|15
|192
|3
|14
Ja’Marr Chase made play after play against Arizona. He led all receivers with 15 catches on the day and moved the chains on all but one play. For the week, Chase tied for first in touchdown catches, ranked second in receiving yards and did not record a drop or fumble in the game. He had two explosive gains, including a 63-yard touchdown catch, and averaged 3.92 yards per route run (seventh).
Cleveland Browns: BYE
Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens (90.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|10
|6
|130
|1
|6
Week 5 marked quite the turnaround for George Pickens. He went from a season-low 25-yard performance against Houston to a season-best 130-yard day against Baltimore. It was his second 100-yard game of the season. Baltimore fielded the top-ranked coverage defense (89.9) heading into this matchup, but Pickens accounted for four plays of 20-plus yards, including a 41-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He finished second in average target depth (21.1 yards) and generated 3.61 yards per route run.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Tank Dell (78.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|14
|4
|3
|57
|0
|2
The Falcons kept Nico Collins in check (three catches, 39 yards), but they surrendered two explosive plays to Tank Dell. The rookie recorded 51 of his 57 yards on those plays and finished the game as the Texans' leading wide receiver.
Indianapolis Colts: Josh Downs (84.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|6
|6
|97
|0
|4
Josh Downs posted a season-high 97 yards against Tennessee and led the Colts in receiving. He had three explosive plays, including two catches of 25-plus yards in the second quarter. Downs averaged 7.8 yards after the catch per reception and 4.22 yards per route run (fifth). He is the Colts' second-leading receiver through Week 5 (255 yards) and has picked up 11 first downs on 23 catches.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley (76.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|43
|8
|7
|122
|0
|7
Calvin Ridley recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 1 in Jacksonville’s upset win over Buffalo. He tied for second in first-down catches for the week and recorded four explosive plays. Ridley was targeted seven times on passes thrown 10-19 yards downfield, catching six for 90 yards (first). He finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.
Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins (84.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|11
|8
|140
|0
|7
DeAndre Hopkins had his best game as a Titan in their loss to Indianapolis. He recorded his first 100-yard game of the season — and his first since Week 8 of last season. He also recorded season highs in explosive plays (four), first-down catches (seven) and yards per route run (3.78). Hopkins has nine explosive plays through Week 5 and has gradually improved his yards per route run figure each week.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy (61.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|39
|8
|6
|50
|0
|3
Denver suffered a tough loss against the New York Jets. Jeudy led all Denver receivers with 50 yards, 43 of which came on two explosive gains in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (84.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|10
|5
|4
|33
|1
|3
Rashee Rice did not generate many yards against Minnesota, but he did make the most of his opportunities. Rice recorded three first downs on four catches, including an eight-yard touchdown grab. Rice leads all Kansas City receivers with 11 first-down catches and 2.62 yards per route run this season.
Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers (71.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|10
|7
|75
|1
|6
Jakobi Meyers paced the Raiders in receiving Monday night and recorded his first touchdown since Week 1. Meyers averaged 2.27 yards per route run and had back-to-back explosive gains late in the second quarter.
Los Angeles Chargers: BYE
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb (58.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|26
|5
|4
|49
|0
|1
San Francisco entered Week 5 tied for first with Dallas in defensive grade (88.4), and they were able to hold the Cowboys' offense to 189 total yards. CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with 49 receiving yards, 29 of which came from an explosive gain early in the third quarter. Lamb was held to less than 50 yards receiving for the second straight game and has only one 100-yard receiving game this season entering Week 6.
New York Giants: Darius Slayton (65.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|34
|3
|2
|35
|0
|2
Darius Slayton led all Giants receivers with 35 yards and turned both of his catches into explosive plays. The Giants enter Week 6 with the worst offensive grade in the league (52.7). Slayton has only one game with more than 50 receiving yards this season. Meanwhile, quarterback Daniel Jones‘ Week 6 status is unknown after he suffered a neck injury last week.
Philadelphia Eagles: A.J. Brown (85.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|42
|8
|6
|127
|0
|6
The matchup between the Eagles and the Rams featured two of the hottest receivers in the league in A.J. Brown (88.7) and Puka Nacua (89.5). Brown continued his hot streak with 127 yards on the day (sixth). He did not score or force a missed tackle but recorded three catches of 24-plus yards. Brown was targeted three times in the 10-19-yard range and caught all of them for 74 yards (second).
Washington Commanders: Curtis Samuel (70.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|40
|7
|6
|65
|1
|3
Washington went from a valiant effort against an undefeated Philadelphia team to an embarrassing loss against a winless Chicago team in a span of five days. Curtis Samuel had a season-high 65 yards, with five of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. Samuel recorded two explosive plays during that span and also caught his first touchdown pass of the season.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore (93.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|10
|8
|230
|3
|6
D.J. Moore had his way with Washington’s secondary. Chicago snapped its 14-game losing streak thanks to Moore’s career night (230 yards). He led all receivers in receiving yards and yards after contact (54) and tied for first in touchdown catches. Six of his eight catches gained first downs, and he finished second in yards after the catch per reception (17.6) and yards per route run (7.19). Moore led all receivers with five explosive plays, including three in the first quarter.
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds (91.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|13
|5
|4
|76
|1
|4
Josh Reynolds continued his impressive first-down streak against Carolina. All four of his catches moved the chains, giving him a first down on every catch he’s made this season (16). Reynolds led Detroit in receiving and had three plays of 20-plus yards. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch per reception and 5.85 yards per route run (third).
Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson (62.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|7
|3
|91
|0
|1
Monday night was a rough one for Green Bay’s offense. No Packer other than Christian Watson recorded more than 34 yards receiving and the team dropped three passes. Most of Watson's yardage came from a 77-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter.
Minnesota Vikings: Brandon Powell (72.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|17
|6
|4
|43
|0
|3
Minnesota suffered a tough blow as Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter that landed him on injured reserve. The Vikings will likely lean on T.J. Hockenson (254 receiving yards) and Jordan Addison (249 receiving yards), and they will need more solid performances from Brandon Powell. He finished with only 43 yards, but three of his catches gained first downs and he recorded a 26-yard catch late in the game.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London (74.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|9
|6
|78
|0
|5
Atlanta scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and defeated Houston with a walk-off field goal. Drake London had his highest receiving total of the season and recorded five first downs on six catches. London tallied two explosive gains of 20-plus yards in the fourth quarter and averaged 2.11 yards per route run.
Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen (85.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|41
|13
|11
|107
|1
|7
Carolina remains winless entering Week 6 but continues to get solid production from Adam Thielen. Thielen recorded his second 100-yard game in three weeks and had a 30-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Thielen has been Carolina’s most reliable offensive threat. He ranks seventh in first-down catches (25) and 11th in receiving yards (394) this season.
New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas (71.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|7
|4
|65
|0
|4
Michael Thomas led the Saints in receiving for the second week in a row. He was able to secure two contested targets for 39 yards and two first downs, one of which was a 26-yard gain over Jalen Mills. Thomas made three third-down catches for 53 yards (third).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: BYE
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Marquise Brown (71.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|11
|4
|61
|1
|3
Arizona suffered its fourth loss of the season against Cincinnati. Marquise Brown led the Cardinals in receiving yards and first-down catches. He recorded two explosive gains, including a 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Brown averaged only 1.91 yards per route run, but he generated 10.0 yards after the catch per reception (fourth).
Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (82.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|41
|13
|8
|118
|0
|7
Cooper Kupp made a splash in his return to the field. He finished the day ranked in the top 10 in yards (ninth), catches (tied for third) and first downs (tied for second). He recorded 56 yards after the catch (fourth), 31 yards after contact (second) and two forced missed tackles. Kupp had three explosive gains, including a 39-yard catch over Darius Slay, and averaged 2.88 yards per route run.
San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk (82.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|24
|6
|4
|58
|0
|3
San Francisco dominated Dallas, with the team's offense gaining 451 yards. Brandon Aiyuk led the receiving corps in yards and first-down catches. Aiyuk recorded 38 yards on two explosive plays and averaged 2.42 yards per route run. San Francisco enters Week 6 with a perfect record and ranks second in offense grade and first in defense grade.