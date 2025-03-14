All
Highest-graded players from the 2024 NFL season at every position

2S2CWYY Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By Jim Wyman

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 players across the regular season and postseason at every position.

Quarterback

Click here for the full rankings

Running Back

Click here for the full rankings

Wide Receiver

Click here for the full rankings

Tight End

Click here for the full rankings

Offensive Tackle

Click here for the full rankings

Offensive Guard

Click here for the full rankings

Center

Click here for the full rankings

Interior Defensive Line

Click here for the full rankings

Edge Defender

Click here for the full rankings

Linebacker

Click here for the full rankings

Cornerback

Click here for the full rankings

Safety

Click here for the full rankings

