Highest-graded players from the 2024 NFL season at every position

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 players across the regular season and postseason at every position.

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings

Click here for the full rankings