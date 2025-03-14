Highest-graded players from the 2024 NFL season at every position

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 players across the regular season and postseason at every position.
Quarterback
- 1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (94.9)
- …
- 10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (82.4)
Click here for the full rankings
Running Back
- 1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (94.2)
- …
- 10. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions (85.9)
Click here for the full rankings
Wide Receiver
- 1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (92.5)
- …
- 10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (85.8)
Click here for the full rankings
Tight End
- 1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (92.1)
- …
- 10. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (72.6)
Click here for the full rankings
Offensive Tackle
- 1. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles (95.1)
- …
- T-9. Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks (82.5)
Click here for the full rankings
Offensive Guard
- 1. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons (93.5)
- …
- T-9. Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams (77.7)
Click here for the full rankings
Center
- 1. Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints (94.2)
- …
- 10. Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills (69.5)
Click here for the full rankings
Interior Defensive Line
- 1. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (90.2)
- …
- 10. Alim McNeill, Detroit Lions (79.6)
Click here for the full rankings
Edge Defender
- 1. Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions (94.9)
- …
- 10. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (88.1)
Click here for the full rankings
Linebacker
- 1. Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles (90.1)
- …
- 10. Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions (78.7)
Click here for the full rankings
Cornerback
- 1. Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles (86.3)
- …
- 10. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins (76.9)
Click here for the full rankings
Safety
- 1. Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions (90.4)
- …
- 10. Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons (80.2)