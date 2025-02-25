Highest-graded offensive tackles from the 2024 NFL season

The Eagles' elite tackle duo kept Jalen Hurts upright in 2024: Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson both placed in the top five in PFF overall grade among offensive tackles.

Zach Tom and Bernhard Raimann remain underrated: Each has improved to a point where they are among the NFL's best offensive tackles, with Tom even earning a first-team nod on PFF's All-Pro list.

The Philadephia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 offensive tackles across the regular season and postseason.

Despite having been a rugby player who never played a down of college football, Jordan Mailata has blossomed into one of the game’s most dominant players. His 95.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 led all NFL players, regardless of position, and he was the only offensive tackle to post 90.0-plus PFF grades in run blocking and pass blocking.

Slater's age-25 season was his best, as his 90.9 PFF overall grade and 89.9 PFF pass-blocking grade were both career highs. Slater was particularly dominant during the second half of the season. After allowing two sacks against the Browns in Week 9, he didn’t surrender any more over the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

Rashawn Slater: Career PFF Grades

When he’s not being incorporated into bizarre trick plays, Penei Sewell is the best right tackle in football. He only allowed one sack this past season, but run blocking was his main specialty, as he was the only right tackle to record a 90.0-plus PFF grade (91.5) in that regard.

Long considered a free-agent miss by the Dolphins due to his inability to stay healthy, Armstead played nearly a full season's worth of snaps in a Dolphins uniform, and the results were outstanding. His 821 snaps in 2024 were his most in a season since 2020, and he earned the third-best PFF overall grade of his career. Armstead’s grade could have been much higher had he not played his two worst games in the final two weeks of the season, a 53.2 showing against the Browns and a 52.9 mark against the Jets. Removing those outings, Armstead’s PFF overall grade jumps to 92.2, which would’ve bumped him to second place on this list.

5. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (88.9)

Despite it being his age-34 season, Johnson continued to defy Father Time and helped the Eagles win their second Super Bowl. His pass blocking was superb in 2024, as he never had a game with a PFF pass-blocking grade below 71.7. Even more impressive is that he didn’t allow a sack until the Super Bowl — and even that one was trivial, as Jalen Hurts held on to the ball for more than 4 seconds on the play.

Firmly entrenched as the Packers’ starting right tackle, Tom set career highs across the board in 2024. His PFF overall grade (85.8), PFF run-blocking grade (87.8) and PFF pass-blocking grade (81.0) were all personal bests. That run-blocking mark trailed only Jordan Mailata and Penei Sewell among offensive tackles. Tom isn’t often discussed as one of the best tackles in the league, but his 2024 performance should change that.

Williams, the oldest player on this list (turns 37 in August), showed in 2024 that he has plenty left in the tank. His 81.4 PFF run-blocking grade and 84.5 PFF pass-blocking grade were both top-10 marks, and he allowed only one sack — a common occurrence for the star. Williams hasn’t surrendered multiple sacks in a season since 2020. Unfortunately, he was lost for the season following Week 11 due to an ankle injury, though the 49ers do not expect it to impact his availability for 2025, which is huge news for a team whose season was heavily influenced by injuries.

Like Zach Tom, Bernhard Raimann is not a name that comes up often when discussing the best offensive tackles in football, despite his consistent improvement since his selection in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan. In 2024, Raimann set career highs in PFF overall grade (85.1), PFF run-blocking grade (80.7) and PFF pass-blocking grade (82.0) while also allowing career lows in sacks (four), quarterbacks hits (two) and overall pressures (20).

Nobody’s blindside was protected better than Baker Mayfield’s in 2024. Wirfs didn’t allow a sack on 664 pass-blocking snaps and led the league with a 94.1 PFF pass-blocking grade. Only Kendall Lamm allowed fewer pressures (12) than Wirfs’ 13 among qualifying tackles, and Wirfs almost doubled Lamm’s snap count. Wirfs' lower ranking here is the result of his run blocking leaving something to be desired. His 62.8 figure in that department is, by far, the lowest on this list and tied Abraham Lucas for 49th out of 85 qualifying tackles.

A top-10 draft pick by the Seahawks in 2022, Cross had his breakout year in 2024 after two seasons of average play. His 82.5 PFF overall grade, 77.9 PFF run-blocking grade and 81.3 PFF pass-blocking grade all smashed his previous career bests. He was particularly dominant in Week 1 against the Broncos, against whom he earned a 94.8 PFF overall grade and an incredible 96.1 PFF run-blocking grade while allowing zero pressures. While he surrendered 47 pressures over the course of the season, that total is heavily inflated by one bad game against the Lions (10 pressures on 73 pass-blocking snaps when Aidan Hutchinson was still healthy). Removing that game, his PFF overall grade jumps to 86.4, which would rank sixth overall.