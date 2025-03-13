Highest-graded safeties from the 2024 NFL season

Kerby Joseph's breakout season earns him the top spot: Joseph and Kyle Hamilton were the only safeties to earn 90.0-plus PFF overall grades through the postseason.

Xavier McKinney proved to be a worthy free-agent signing: The Packers handed McKinney a sizable contract last offseason, and he repaid them with a 90.2 PFF coverage grade and eight interceptions.

The Philadephia Eagles‘ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 safeties across the regular season and postseason.

After two seasons of middling production to start his career, Joseph had a massive breakout season in 2024, setting career highs in every PFF grading category except pass rushing (which he did only six times anyway) while leading the league with nine interceptions. His 91.1 PFF coverage grade led all safeties, while his 83.6 PFF run-defense grade placed 12th.

Barely missing out on the top spot on this list, Hamilton was one of the most well-rounded safeties in the league in 2024. He posted grades of at least 88.0 as a run defender (89.2), a pass-rusher (88.1) and in coverage (88.4). His versatility is evidenced by how often the Ravens liked to move him around: He played 407 snaps in the box, 355 as a free safety and 292 as a slot cornerback.

Highest PFF Run-Defense Grades Among Safeties in 2024

The Broncos' defense was much maligned heading into the 2024 season, especially after a 2023 campaign where the unit got torched left and right — including a game where they allowed 70 points to the Dolphins. Thanks to improvements from guys like Brandon Jones, though, Denver's defense surprised everyone by ranking ninth in team defense grade.

After spending four years in Miami, Jones took his game to new heights in Denver, almost doubling his career high in snaps (1,042) while also setting career highs in PFF overall grade, PFF tackling grade (75.5) and PFF coverage grade (89.8), the latter of which ranked third at the position.

McKinney was one of the big prizes in the 2024 free-agent class, and the Packers reaped the benefits after signing him to a four-year, $67 million contract. McKinney’s 90.2 PFF coverage grade and eight interceptions each trailed only Kerby Joseph among safeties. McKinney was also a sure tackler, as his 5.4% missed tackle rate ranked 12th best among 106 qualifying safeties.

5. Brian Branch, Detroit Lions (83.7)

Branch is a versatile safety who lined up all over the place in 2024, playing 329 snaps as a free safety, 316 as a slot cornerback and 235 in the box. Like Kyle Hamilton, he was productive regardless of his alignment.

Branch’s 90.8 PFF run-defense grade led all safeties, and he also excelled as a pass-rusher, generating 12 pressures on just 37 pass-rushing snaps to the tune of an 88.0 PFF pass-rush grade. His 77.8 PFF coverage grade is made all the more impressive by the fact that he was targeted 79 times, the most at the position. His 44 stops ranked second.

Due to some off-field issues, Peppers appeared in only six games for the Patriots this pst season. But his 372 snaps were enough to qualify for this list. He put up a 76.9 PFF run-defense grade, a 76.7 PFF tackling grade and an 81.7 PFF coverage grade. Peppers allowed only 44 yards into his coverage on seven receptions, a 6.3-yard average that ranked first among those featured on this list.

Love doesn’t get talked about enough as one of the better safeties in the league. He has put up back-to-back career years since joining the Seahawks ahead of the 2023 season. 2024 saw him set a career high in PFF overall grade, PFF run-defense grade (89.5, trailed only Brian Branch) and PFF tackling grade (84.6). Love also set a career high in pass breakups (seven).

Julian Love: Career PFF Grades

8. Ar'Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens (80.9)

Washington signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and struggled to see the field during his first three NFL seasons, playing 147 snaps during that stretch. His role significantly increased in 2024 after he earned the starting job over Marcus Williams mid-season.

On 830 snaps, Washington put up an 86.1 PFF coverage grade, primarily at deep safety. Despite his lack of size (listed at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds), Washington isn’t afraid to make plays near the line of scrimmage, recording 20 stops.

James continues to be among the best safeties in the game. He notched PFF grades of at least 75.0 in every category, including overall, run defense (87.9, a career-high), tackling (78.9), pass rush (75.2) and coverage (76.3). Only Josh Metellus blitzed more than James’ 79 times, and James led the position with six sacks.

Bates was a takeaway machine in 2024, intercepting four passes and forcing four fumbles. No other safety caused more than two fumbles. Bates’ versatility in coverage and as a run stuffer is evidenced by his 81.4 and 80.4 PFF grades in each facet, respectively. He has also been as durable as they come. Since entering the league in 2018, Bates has yet to play fewer than 1,000 snaps in a season.