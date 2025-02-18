Highest-graded running backs from the 2024 NFL season: Derrick Henry breaks PFF records with new team

Derrick Henry broke PFF records in 2024 : PFF’s Best Runner from the 2024 Season was not just prolific in regards to this past season, he was historically great. Henry’s 93.5 rushing grade this season was the highest ever recorded in the PFF era (since 2006).



Josh Jacobs joins elite company: Jacobs is leaving his mark on the game, now joining Adrian Peterson (2007 and 2012) and Derrick Henry (2020 and 2024) as the only backs to hold two seasons that have surpassed a 91.0 overall offensive grade since 2006.



2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2024 season was a monumental year for running backs, as three players cracked the top-five highest-graded seasons from a back in PFF history, while another joined the 2,000-yard club and set a new NFL milestone. From veterans to rookies, the state of the running game in the NFL is strong. So, let’s take a look at this incredible group.

Metrics taken from running backs with a minimum of 100 carries during a charted season, which includes the regular season and postseason.

PFF’s Best Runner from the 2024 Season was not just prolific in regards to this past season, he was historically great. Henry’s 93.5 rushing grade this season was the highest ever recorded in the PFF era (since 2006). Despite some expecting a dropoff at age 30, Henry’s motor is unceasing. The bruising back led all qualifying backs in yards per carry (6.0), first down rushes (105) and missed tackles forced on carries (88) – all of which land in the top eight in PFF history.

In just his second season as a professional, Robinson has already etched his name in PFF history. The Falcons back generated a phenomenal 92.8 PFF rushing grade, eclipsing Adrian Peterson’s 2012 campaign and landing Robinson in the top-three highest graded rushing seasons in the PFF era. Robinson was particularly adept in zone concepts, where he produced a 92.2 rushing grade – the highest ever recorded by PFF.

Jacobs is leaving his mark on the game, now joining Adrian Peterson (2007 and 2012) and Derrick Henry (2020 and 2024) as the only backs to hold two seasons that have surpassed a 91.0 overall offensive grade since 2006. However, only Henry and Jacobs have done so for two different franchises. While Jacobs was statistically better on the ground in 2022, it was his elevation as a receiver out of the backfield – and accompanying evasiveness – that set him apart, as he led the NFL in total missed tackles forced (102)

While the fourth-round pick may share the backfield with other talented names, he is far and away the most impactful of the bunch. Irving’s rookie campaign was historic, as he produced the fourth-highest overall offensive grade among qualifying first-year running backs. Even among players with years of experience, Irving’s talent as both a rusher and receiver has set him apart, becoming the first running back in the PFF era to eclipse a 90.0-plus grade in both facets (minimum 200 offensive snaps).

The Cardinals knew they couldn’t let Conner walk in free agency and follow suit with other backs that swapped teams just to have career years for another franchise. So, they locked him up to an extension in late November to keep him in Arizona through the 2026 season. Given Conner’s metrics, it was a smart move. The 29-year-old back set career marks for a second-straight season, setting a new highwater mark for rushing grade (90.6), rushing yardage (1,094) and explosive runs (36).

Gibbs encompasses the role of “Sonic” in this Lions backfield, and it's easy to see why given his incredible quickness and lethal burst. That ability allowed Gibbs to find open grass at an exceptional rate, finishing the year in the 98th percentile among qualifying backs in breakaway rate (0.1 per attempt). An effort that earned him the third-highest rushing grade (91.4) at the position.

Although Walker missed time due to a myriad of injuries, his talent is undeniable even behind a suspect blocking – 58.4 team run-blocking grade (24th in the NFL). The Seahawks running back had to do much of the work himself, racking up over 81% of his yardage on the ground after first contact, a top-five mark in the NFL this past season. While his overall production was down, it could have fallen much further had he not forced the highest missed tackle rate per attempt (0.4) in the PFF era.

While Allgeier is often overshadowed by his backfield mate, Bijan Robinson, he is a difference-maker in the running game. His 0.27 missed tackles forced per attempt allowed the Falcons back to rack up 3.6 yards after contact per attempt, both of which rank among the top-five qualifying running backs in 2024. That allowed Allgeier to keep this Falcons offense on schedule and move the sticks, as he gained a first down or touchdown on over 31% of his attempts – the highest at the running back position in 2024.

Cook's 2024 was a breakout year, one that will likely earn him a lucrative contract extension this offseason. The biggest strides in Cook’s game came with his growth as a runner in the Bills' gap-heavy scheme, where the third-year back saw a nearly 10-point increase on the grading scale over his performance in 2023. His 90.2 rushing grade in gap concepts tied for the fourth-highest in the NFL this past season.

As the “Knuckles” to Jahmyr Gibbs’ “Sonic,” Montgomery also features among the NFL’s elite backs, despite missing time due to an MCL injury – that was initially feared to be season-ending. The dynamic back was extremely productive despite splitting touches in the Lions’ backfield, as his 12 rushing touchdowns ranked ninth in the NFL. However, he stood as the only back to reach double-digit scores on under 200 carries.

A change of scenery to Philadelphia unlocked the massive potential that the former No.2 overall pick had hidden under the surface, resulting in a record-breaking campaign. Barkley not only became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season, he also broke Terrell Davis’ record for single-season rushing yardage (playoffs included), racking up 2,504 yards. The Eagles leaned on Barkley heavily on the path to winning Super Bowl 59, collecting 482 total touches – second-most by any player in PFF history.

Barkley also ran behind the NFL’s highest-ranked offensive line, which gave him ample space to work with and helped him to produce one of the most productive seasons from a back in NFL history. Barkley also became the first player in the PFF era to eclipse 1,000 yards before contact on the ground and land in the 92nd percentile in breakaway rate.

While this may seem like a surprise entry onto this list, anyone familiar with Wilson’s game will understand why he deserves the praise. Playing behind Josh Jacobs in the Packers’ backfield left few opportunities for the former undrafted back out of Fort Valley State. However, with the ball in his hands, Wilson exceeded all expectations. His 86.4 PFF rushing grade landed in the top-10 at the running back position this season – with his 106 carries just barely making it over the qualifying threshold. A credit to Wilson’s exceptional vision and contact balance, which allowed him to generate 0.26 missed tackles forced per attempt, tying Jahmyr Gibbs for seventh-most in the NFL last season.