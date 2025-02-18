Highest-graded quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL season

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow finish neck and neck: The playoffs helped Jackson separate from Burrow, who put together an incredible regular season despite the Bengals' disappointing record.

Jayden Daniels earns an elite mark in his first NFL season: The Commanders' rookie quarterback ranked fifth in PFF overall grade on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The Philadephia Eagles‘ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 quarterbacks across the regular season and postseason.

Despite not winning his third NFL MVP award this season, Lamar Jackson was more than worthy, leading the NFL with 45 passing touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. He also garnered the highest PFF passing grade (93.3), thanks in large part to 35 big-time throws and just 10 turnover-worthy plays. Jackson was not only elite as a passer but also as a runner, posting a 90.4 PFF rushing grade.

A 9-8 season shouldn’t diminish what Joe Burrow accomplished in 2024. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year led the league in passing yards (4,918) and threw for 43 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. His 92.8 PFF passing grade trailed only Lamar Jackson.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Josh Allen secured his first NFL MVP award in 2024, leading the league with 43 big-time throws — six more than second place. Allen threw for 4,367 yards, 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Like Jackson, he was very dynamic on the ground, leading the position with a 93.6 PFF rushing grade behind 636 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Although Justin Herbert's weapons dissipated in the offseason, he didn’t miss a beat in 2024, finishing third in PFF passing grade (90.2) while throwing for 4,112 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He managed that despite 31 of his passes being dropped, a total eclipsed by only Aaron Rodgers’ 39.

It’s hard to have a better two-year stretch than what Jayden Daniels put together between his last year of college at LSU and his rookie year with the Commanders. He followed up his Heisman-winning senior season with an Offensive Rookie of the Year performance in which he led Washington to its first NFC Championship game appearance in 33 years. Daniels threw for 4,390 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while adding 1,026 yards and seven scores on the ground through the postseason.

Baker Mayfield's career resurgence is in full swing. He led an impressive Buccaneers offense with 4,685 passing yards and 43 touchdowns as the team won the NFC South for the fourth straight season. Mayfield was a little erratic at times, though, as his 16 interceptions tied with Kirk Cousins for the most in the NFL. He also had more turnover-worthy plays (24) than big-time throws (22). Nonetheless, the good very much outweighed the bad for Mayfield in 2024.

Probably the most surprising entry on this list, Carr had by far the smallest sample size in this group, having played in only 10 games due to injury. But when he was on the field, he was as reliable as ever, throwing 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions while also making 16 big-time throws and just eight turnover-worthy plays. The Saints will hope to have Carr fully healthy in 2025 as they attempt to regain their footing in the NFC South.

It may be surprising to see Mahomes rank this low, but the three-time Super Bowl champion wasn’t nearly as explosive in 2024 as in years past. While he did put up big numbers, including 4,607 passing yards with 31 touchdowns, he also had a big-time throw-to-turnover-worthy play ratio of just 24-20. He also wasn’t taking very many shots, as his 7.0-yard average depth of target tied Andy Dalton for the third lowest in the league, with only Tua Tagovailoa (6.1) and Gardner Minshew (6.2) recording lower marks.

Patrick Mahomes: Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Geno Smith continues to get better with age, as he was one of just five quarterbacks to complete at least 70% of his passes this season. He also threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Pressure was an issue for Smith, though, as he took 50 sacks this past season. He wasn’t bothered too much by it when he was able to get the ball off, earning a sixth-ranked 61.8 PFF passing grade under pressure.

Like Derek Carr, Brock Purdy missed some time due to injury but was very efficient when healthy. Purdy completed 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding a 90.2 PFF rushing grade. Purdy was hampered by a lot of his star receivers missing time due to injury, including Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, preventing his numbers from reaching their full potential.