Highest-graded wide receivers from the 2024 NFL season

Puka Nacua finishes with his second straight elite PFF grade: The Rams star led the league in yards per route run (3.23) by a significant margin.

Drops drop Ja'Marr Chase to 10th: Despite a historic season in which he won the receiving triple crown, Chase earned just the 10th-best PFF overall grade due to dropping 10 passes.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The Philadephia Eagles' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 put a bow on the 2024 NFL season — and PFF's grades. Here were the top 10 wide receivers across the regular season and postseason.

Nacua missed Weeks 2-7 due to injury yet, somehow, still managed to catch 90 passes for 1,131 yards and three touchdowns, postseason included. He was a menace after the catch, forcing the fourth-most missed tackles (23) among wide receivers. Nacua also led the league with 3.23 yards per route run as the only qualifying receiver to surpass 3.0.

Like Nacua, Collins missed time due to injury and still managed to put up elite numbers, catching 80 passes for 1,209 yards and eight scores. His 2.86 yards per route run average trailed only Nacua, as did his 92.3 PFF receiving grade.

3. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (90.4)

Evans made history this past season by going over 1,000 receiving yards for the 11th consecutive season to start his career. Despite his age (32 in August), Evans showed no signs of slowing down in 2024. His 90.4 PFF overall grade was the second best of his career, trailing only his 2016 campaign (91.7).

Mike Evans: Career PFF Grades

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

A key contributor for the Super Bowl 59 champions, Brown was a force for the Eagles’ offense. He caught 79 balls for 1,242 yards and nine scores, one of which came in the Super Bowl. Brown has posted 90.0-plus PFF overall and receiving grades in two out of three seasons since being acquired by the Eagles ahead of the 2022 campaign.

St. Brown’s emergence as one of the deadliest receivers in the game is built on his work from the slot. He is the only receiver on this list who played more than 50% of his snaps there in 2024. Despite St. Brown catching 123 passes for 1,400 yards and 12 scores in 2024, perhaps his most impressive stat from this past season is that he dropped only two passes on 148 targets. He was also a chain-mover for the Lions, as his 78 first-down receptions led the league.

6. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (88.2)

Higgins could be the NFL’s most eligible bachelor heading into the 2025 free agency after playing on the franchise tag last year. The Bengals may also tag him once more. Higgins is the only receiver on this list not to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this past season, mainly because of injuries that cost him five games. He was dominant when healthy, catching 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 scores despite the limited game sample size. Cincinnati would be wise to do whatever it takes to keep him in the fold as the team attempts to return to the Super Bowl.

London flies under the radar but is one of the league’s rising stars. 2024 served as a breakout year for the third-year man out of USC. He caught 100 passes for 1,271 yards and nine scores en route to a 90.1 PFF receiving grade. London used his 6-foot-4, 213-pound frame to his advantage, trailing only Terry McLaurin in contested catches (22).

The Giants made the rookie Nabers a focal point of their offense from the start, targeting him a whopping 165 times in 2024. That trailed only Ja'Marr Chase’s 171 targets — and Nabers missed two games due to injury. He made the most of his opportunity, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. Opposing defenses seemed to key in on the fact that Nabers was the Giants’ top offensive weapon, and potentially as a result, he saw the second-most contested targets in the NFL (39).

Highest-Graded Rookie Wide Receivers in 2024

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

It was another banner year for Justin Jefferson, who continued a historic start to his career. He finished second in the league in receiving yards (1,591) with 108 receptions and 10 scores. Jefferson also racked up 64 first-down receptions, the fifth most. His 2024 performance was actually his lowest-graded year since entering the league in 2020, marking the first time he’s ever earned a PFF overall grade or PFF receiving grade below 90.0.

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (85.8)

Chris Godwin (86.3) technically beat out Chase, but Godwin appeared in only seven games and saw only 60 targets before his season was cut short. Meanwhile, Chase accomplished the receiving triple crown. It was one of the most statistically dominant seasons by a receiver in NFL history, but drops plagued his PFF overall grade. Chase dropped 10 passes in 2024, trailing only Courtland Sutton and Ceedee Lamb. With drops removed for all wideouts, Chase would have tied for fourth in PFF overall grade.