NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Oct 5, 2021

The first-round rookie quarterback class bounced back in Week 4, with each finally showing a little bit of what made them such enticing prospects. Trevor Lawrence had an excellent game on Thursday night, while Justin Fields looked far different than in his Week 3 outing against Cleveland. Zach Wilson flashed big-time throws, and even Trey Lance got in on the action after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a calf injury.

Note: Ranks are among all rookies at each position, and some grades are vulnerable to small sample sizes early in the season.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

PICK NO. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall Rookie Grade: 54.0 (Rank: 4/6)
Week 4 Grade: 79.1

For the first time this season, Lawrence was largely mistake-free in a game. We saw a couple of special throws, too, and they came without the disastrous errors that punctuated his first three outings. Lawrence came very close to leading the Jaguars to an upset win against Cincinnati on the road and seemed to be playing far closer in rhythm within the offense. He is still tied for the lead in turnover-worthy plays, but he didn’t add to the total. Now the question becomes whether that was just a good game or if he has really turned a corner in his rookie season.

PICK NO. 2: QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Overall Rookie Grade: 61.4 (Rank: 2/6)
Week 4 Grade: 71.3

Wilson joined Trevor Lawrence by having his best NFL game this week. Unlike Lawrence, the primary difference between this game and Wilson's previous outings was not cutting down on major mistakes, as he still had three turnover-worthy plays. Still, Wilson made four big-time throws, which more than exceeded his total for the previous three games combined. He hit one of the throws of the week, connecting on a deep bomb to Corey Davis as he ran outside of the pocket. The BYU product also averaged 8.7 yards per attempt — 1.7 more than his previous high.

PICK NO. 3: QB Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers

Overall Rookie Grade: 50.1 (Rank: 5/6)
Week 4 Grade: 52.1

Lance had seven snaps to his name entering Week 4, and his role likely wouldn’t have increased if it wasn’t for Jimmy Garoppolo‘s game-ending calf injury. That left Lance as the focal point, and he played 39 snaps, 24 of which were dropbacks. His accuracy was erratic — he completed just 50% of his attempts and recorded a 62.5% adjusted completion rate. The former North Dakota State star finished with 8.7 yards per attempt, but 76 of his yards came on a complete coverage bust to Deebo Samuel, which warps Lance's statistics. He flashed some ability, but it won’t necessarily be smooth sailing with him at quarterback.

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 5 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.