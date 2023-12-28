Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 16

• Amari Cooper with a record-breaking game: Amari Cooper torched Houston’s secondary for a career-best 265 yards and six explosive gains of 15 or more yards, setting the Browns' franchise record for the most receiving yards in a game.

• Gabe Davis coming in clutch for the Bills: Davis finished top-five in yards per route run (6.84) and average depth of target (19.7) for the week, generating a 149.3 passer rating when targeted.

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 6 4 130 1 4

Gabe Davis recorded a season-high 130 yards against the Chargers in Week 16. Each of his catches went for 15 or more yards, and he produced a 57-yard touchdown. Davis finished top-five in yards per route run (6.84) and average depth of target (19.7) for the week and generated a 149.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 14 9 99 0 6

Tyreek Hill returned to the field after missing Week 15 with an ankle injury. He led the Dolphins with 99 yards receiving and gained six first downs. Five of his catches went for 10-plus yards. Hill averaged 2.68 yards per route run and has now moved the chains at least five times in 10 games this season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 8 5 74 0 3

New England held on to upset Denver for its fourth win of the season. Douglas led the way with 74 yards receiving. He brought in three catches of 10-plus yards, including a 41-yard falling grab over Ja’Quan McMillian early in the third quarter. He finished the night averaging 2.24 yards per route run and now has 12 explosive receptions of 15 or more yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 51 16 9 76 0 4

The Jets survived Washington’s comeback bid to improve to 6-9. Wilson was targeted a season-high 16 times and caught nine passes for 76 yards. He was able to force six missed tackles and now has two nine-catch games in the last three weeks.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 13 9 72 1 6

Zay Flowers gained a season-best six first downs against the 49ers. He was able to force two missed tackles and secure two contested catches, though he did drop two passes for the third time this season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 8 5 140 1 4

Tee Higgins hauled in four catches for 117 yards in the third quarter and finished the game with a season-high 140 yards. He produced three explosive gains, including an 80-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and finished the afternoon with a 145.8 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 15 11 265 2 11

Amari Cooper torched Houston’s secondary for a career-best 265 yards and six explosive gains of 15 or more yards. He split double coverage downfield for a 53-yard catch on the first play of the game and came down with a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. He added three more catches of 20-plus yards in the game, caught a second touchdown pass and moved the chains with every reception.

Cooper ultimately broke the Browns' franchise record for most receiving yards in a game previously held by Josh Gordon (261). He finished the contest with a 127.1 passer rating when targeted and was the highest-graded receiver for Week 16.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 6 4 195 2 3

George Pickens went off for a career-high 195 yards against the Bengals and found the end zone for the first time since Week 8. Pickens managed only three catches for 58 yards in his Week 12 matchup against Cincinnati. This time around, he had three catches of 40-plus yards, including touchdown catches of 86 and 66 yards.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 6 4 18 1 2

Collins returned to the field after missing Week 15 with a calf injury. Each of his catches came on third-down plays. His final catch of the day was a 5-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining in the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 45 7 3 30 0 2

Michael Pittman Jr. was dearly missed, as the receiving corps combined for just 77 yards in Week 16. Alec Pierce caught three of his seven targets for 30 yards and two first downs. His longest catch of the day was a 16-yard grab over Clark Phillips III with 41 seconds left in the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 50 10 6 90 2 5

Calvin Ridley had his best receiving day since Week 11, but the Jags still dropped their fourth game in a row. All of Ridley’s production came in the second half. Five of his catches gained first downs, and he had two 20-plus yard catches in the third quarter.

The veteran wideout caught his first touchdown pass since Week 12 and finished with two on the day. He now has six explosive gains in his last four games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 3 2 25 0 2

Treylon Burks led the Titans receiving corps with 25 yards. Both of his catches came in the fourth quarter and gained over 10 yards. Burks has five catches for 87 yards in his last two games and is up to 210 yards for the season.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 5 3 47 1 3

Denver’s offense took a hit after losing Courtland Sutton in the first quarter (concussion). The passing attack struggled in his absence, as Marvin Mims was the only wideout to catch a pass in the first half.

Brandon Johnson stepped up to the plate, tallying three catches for 47 yards. All of his catches moved the chains, and he generated a 130.8 passer rating when targeted. His last catch of the night was a 21-yard touchdown that helped Denver tie New England with 2:59 remaining in the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 3 3 54 0 2

Kansas City has now lost three of its last four games. Richie James finished with season-highs in catches and yards. He caught every target and averaged 2.84 yards per route run. His longest catch of the day was a 45-yard gain with 4:16 remaining in the game and his team down by 14.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 20 5 3 42 0 2

Jakobi Meyers was responsible for 42 of Las Vegas’ 62 passing yards against Kansas City, and all his catches came in the first quarter. He had two catches of 10-plus yards, including a 21-yard gain on a screen play late in the quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 22 2 2 36 0 2

The Chargers kept it close but were unable to upset the Buffalo Bills. Both of Erickson’s catches came in the second half, and he moved the chains each time. He had a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter to set up the Chargers deep in Bills territory and now has three explosive gains on the season.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 10 6 118 1 4

CeeDee Lamb started hot, catching four passes for 93 yards in the first quarter. He averaged 3.28 yards per route run and finished with a 134.6 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 3 3 90 1 3

Darius Slayton recorded a season-high 90 yards against Philadelphia. He came down with two catches of 10-plus yards, including a 69-yard touchdown to bring the Giants within six points late in the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 5 4 79 1 3

The Eagles held on to defeat the Giants and snap their three-game losing streak. DeVonta Smith recorded three explosive gains for 72 yards in the first half, including a 36-yard touchdown. He averaged 12.8 odds after the catch per reception and finished the day with a perfect passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 5 3 50 0 2

Jacoby Brissett relieved Sam Howell for the second week in a row and led the Commanders to 21 points in the second half. Terry McLaurin led the offense with 50 receiving yards.

He had two catches of 10-plus yards, including a 29-yard catch in the fourth quarter, where he forced two missed tackles and gained 22 yards after the catch. McLaurin leads the Commanders with 22 explosive gains on the season.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 4 2 5 0 1

The Bears gained 250 yards on the ground in their win over Arizona. Cole Kmet led the offense with 107 yards receiving, while D.J. Moore and Darnell Mooney combined for 23 yards. Mooney’s longest catch of the day was a 6-yard grab late in the first quarter to move the chains on third down.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 14 12 106 1 8

The Detroit Lions clinched the NFC North for the first time since 1993 with their victory over Minnesota. Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded his second straight game with at least seven catches and 100 yards.

St. Brown tallied five catches of 10-plus yards, including three explosive gains for 55 yards. St. Brown caught his eighth touchdown of the season and finished with a 122.0 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 14 6 4 44 0 3

Green Bay’s playoff hopes remain alive after a narrow victory over Carolina. Bo Melton came down with three catches of 10-plus yards, including a 17-yard catch in the first quarter. He averaged 3.14 yards per route run for the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 10 6 141 1 5

Justin Jefferson produced five catches of 20-plus yards in Week 16. He caught a 26-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and gained 117 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield. He now has 823 yards on the season.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 4 3 39 0 2

Following the 29-10 victory over Indianapolis, Atlanta remains in the playoff hunt. Drake London had two explosive gains for 35 yards in total, generating a 105.2 passer rating when targeted. Since his career day in Week 14 (172 yards), London has just five catches for 63 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 8 6 98 2 6

Carolina fought until the end but couldn’t pull off the upset against Green Bay. Chark arguably had his best game of the season, as each of his catches gained over 10 yards, and he tallied four explosive gains for 77 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 13 9 123 0 7

New Orleans’ fourth-quarter rally (15 points) fell short, but they remain alive in the NFC race. Chris Olave finished with a season-high nine catches for 123 yards. He produced six catches of 10-plus yards and gained seven first downs. Olave generated three explosive gains for 62 yards in total and averaged 3.15 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 7 7 86 2 6

Tampa Bay has now won four in a row and remains atop the NFC South. Mike Evans caught every target and tallied six catches for 76 yards in the first half. Evans finished the day with two touchdown catches and generated a 157.4 passer rating when targeted.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 3 2 30 0 2

Rondale Moore gained first downs with both of his catches. He caught an 8-yard pass to convert a third down in the second quarter and caught a 22-yard pass late in the half. Moore now has 295 yards and six explosive gains on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 11 9 164 1 8

Nacua recorded his third 150-yard game of the season and ranked third at his position in receiving yards for the week. Nacua moved the chains eight times, caught his fifth touchdown of the season and produced three catches of 20-plus yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 49 7 6 113 0 4

Brandon Aiyuk forced five missed tackles and had four explosive gains on the night. Three of his catches gained 20-plus yards, and he caught five passes for 95 yards in the fourth quarter. He averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception and finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 11 8 81 0 5

Tyler Lockett recorded his second 80-yard game in the last three weeks. He had five catches for 67 yards in the second half and moved the chains each time. Lockett had two explosive gains for 40 yards in the third quarter and averaged 2.31 yards per route run.