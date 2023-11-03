Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 8

• Saints' Rashid Shaheed leads the way: He was the highest-graded receiver in the NFL in Week 8. He set a career high in yards and caught his second touchdown of the season.

• Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb goes off: Lamb stuffed the stat sheet with 12 catches for 158 yards and two scores on his way to a 90.0-plus overall grade.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 45 12 9 87 1 5

Buffalo kicked off Week 8 with a win at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gabe Davis recorded his third game of the season with more than 80 receiving yards — and his highest total since Week 5 (100). He made four catches of 10-plus yards, including an explosive gain of 16 yards with Jamel Dean in coverage. Davis exploited his matchups against Dean, catching four passes for 41 yards with him as the primary defender. Davis finished the night with a 122.6 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 13 8 112 1 6

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went off against the New England Patriots. They combined for four drops, but they also racked up 15 catches for 233 yards. Hill had two explosive gains of 20-plus yards, including a 42-yard touchdown play in the first quarter. Hill generated 2.55 yards per route run and recorded his third 100-yard game in the past four weeks. Tyreek Hill has 544 yards in the past four games (1st) and ranks fifth in passer rating when targeted (134.7).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 13 2 1 14 0 1

New England struggled to get anything going against Miami’s defense. Parker’s lone catch came on a second-down play in the second quarter with Eli Apple in coverage. Sunday marked Parker’s third straight game with one reception. He has just one game with more than two catches and only three games with over 20 receiving yards this season

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 13 7 100 0 4

The Jets toppled the Giants in overtime and improved their record to 4-3. Garrett Wilson had his way with rookie cornerback Deonte Banks. He led all receivers in the game with 13 targets and 100 receiving yards, and all of his production came with Banks in coverage. It was Wilson’s first 100-yard game of 2023 and his first since Week 13 of last season. Wilson recorded four catches of 10-plus yards, including two explosive gains for 46 yards in the fourth quarter. It was his second straight game with two explosive gains, and he now has five in the past three games. The Jets have won three straight.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 20 2 2 34 0 1

The Ravens won their third straight game to improve to 6-2 and recorded their second straight 30-point performance. Rashod Bateman’s highlight of the game came in the first quarter in a matchup against Marco Wilson. Bateman was able to adjust to an underthrown pass and secure the catch with Wilson in position to pick it off. Had Lamar Jackson placed the ball in a better spot, the play could have gone for six points. Bateman now has 14 catches for 152 yards on the season, with an explosive play in two straight games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 12 10 100 1 5

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the 49ers for their third straight victory behind another solid performance from Ja’Marr Chase. He recorded his third 100-yard game of the season — all since Week 3. Two of Chase’s three explosive gains came in the fourth quarter, including a 17-yard touchdown. He finished the game averaging 4.7 yards after the catch per reception and 2.78 yards per route run. Chase is now up to 656 yards on the season. He ranks fourth in targets (83) and third in first-down gains (40).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 11 6 89 0 4

Amari Cooper rebounded from a 22-yard game last week to record three explosive plays for 66 yards in the first half against Seattle. Cooper tallied 71 yards in the first half (tied for sixth) and averaged 2.87 yards per route run for the game. Cooper now has 482 yards on the season and 12 explosive gains.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 49 14 8 85 0 6

Diontae Johnson recorded season highs in catches and yards in Pittsburgh’s loss to Jacksonville. Johnson had two drops in this game (tied for second most), but he still secured first-down catches (tied for third). Five of his catches went for 10-plus yards, including a 16-yarder in the second quarter. Johnson has 13 receptions for 164 yards in his first two games back from injury, and has an explosive gain in every game he’s played in this season.

AFC South

Houston Texas: Noah Brown (85.9)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 4 3 57 0 3

Noah Brown recorded three catches for 57 yards in Houston’s loss to Carolina. He had two explosive gains for 54 yards and finished with a 116.7 passer rating when targeted. Brown suffered a groin injury against the Ravens in Week 1 and has played in three games this season, leading to only 114 receiving yards on the year, but his yardage has gradually increased in each outing.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 9 7 72 0 4

Josh Downs hauled in five passes for 55 yards in the first half against the Saints, including a 17-yard third-down gain in the second quarter. Downs finished the game with four catches of 10-plus yards. He has the highest passer rating when targeted (114.7) among the Colts’ receiving group and ranks ninth in receiving yards since Week 5 (315). Downs has caught five or more passes in four straight games and has seven explosive gains in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 10 6 83 0 2

Calvin Ridley has been up and down this season, but he had a solid day against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He recorded his most receiving yards since Week 5 (122) and had his third game of the season with 80-plus yards. Ridley accounted for two plays of 25-plus yards in the first half and averaged 2.59 yards per route run for the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 5 4 128 3 3

DeAndre Hopkins took off in his first game with Will Levis at quarterback. He torched Atlanta’s secondary for 124 explosive yards and three touchdowns. Hopkins recorded his second 100-yard game of the season and caught his first touchdown pass since Week 12 of 2022. He finished the game with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 23 5 2 50 1 2

Jerry Jeudy posted only 14 receiving yards in the Broncos' Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs, but he rebounded with 50 yards this time around, including two key plays in the first half. He caught a 39-yard contested target over Justin Reid to set Denver up at Kansas City’s 11-yard line and hauled in a touchdown pass two plays later. Jeudy has seven catches for 114 yards over his past two games and is up to 336 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 3 2 42 0 2

Kansas City had won its past six games entering Week 8, a streak that ended at the Broncos' hands. The offense struggled to get anything going and was shut out in the second half. Justin Watson had explosive gains on both of his catches and is now up to nine explosive plays on the season. He was on the end of a 27-yard third-down gain in the first quarter and a 15-yard catch in the second half. Watson now has 242 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 1 1 19 0 1

The Raiders suffered a 12-point loss on Monday night in a game that never felt close. Las Vegas’ receivers were shut out in the first half, with zero catches and three targets. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers each made one catch and combined for 30 yards by the final whistle. Meyers’ catch came in the fourth quarter. Not only did he finish with a season low in yards, but it was the second straight game in which he was held to fewer than five catches. Vegas has dropped two straight.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 6 5 50 0 4

Quentin Johnston had his best game of the season Sunday night. He forced three missed tackles and made three catches of 10-plus yards. Three of his first-down gains came within the last two minutes of the second quarter, and he recorded an 18-yard third-down catch in the fourth quarter. Johnston finished the game with a 101.4 passer rating when targeted and has three explosive gains in his past four games.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 14 12 158 2 7

Dallas got off to a fast start against the Rams with a 17-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. CeeDee Lamb had a monster day. He led all receivers in Week 8 in yards (158), missed tackles forced (six) and explosive gains. He tied for first in first-down gains (seven) and accounted for four plays of 20-plus yards. Lamb finished the first half with nine catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He has 19 catches for 270 yards over his past two games. He also has 14 first-down gains and 11 explosive plays in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs – – – – – –

The Giants found themselves in a tough situation after a rib injury forced Tyrod Taylor to leave the game in the second quarter. Tommy DeVito finished the game, and the Giants relied on their rushing attack for the rest of the day. They went into halftime with -8 passing yards and attempted just one pass in the second half, to Darius Slayton. Daniel Jones continues to recover from his neck injury, and Tyrod Taylor is listed as day-to-day. The Giants signed Matt Barkley on Tuesday to provide depth to their ailing quarterback group.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 8 8 130 2 7

A.J. Brown once again looked like a man amongst boys against Washington’s secondary. He caught every target and recorded five explosive gains. Two of those plays went for touchdowns. Brown finished third in yards this week and forced two missed tackles. He leads all receivers with 13 missed tackles forced this season. Brown finishes his 2023 matchups against Washington with 17 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He made history by recording his sixth straight game with at least 125 receiving yards and has 21 explosive gains during that span (tied for first). He enters Week 9 ranked second in receiving yards (939) and PFF grade (91.9) among wide receivers.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 7 7 95 1 5

Jamison Crowder has primarily served as Washington's punt returner in his first season back with the team (nine receiving snaps entering Week 8), but he saw his volume increase with 19 receiving snaps against the Eagles. Crowder responded with his best receiving day since Week 8 of 2021 (84 yards). He caught each of his targets and gained five first downs. Crowder had three explosive gains, including a 26-yard touchdown catch over James Bradberry with 1:08 remaining in the game and Washington down by eight. Crowder averaged 5.00 yards per route run and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 6 4 55 0 3

D.J. Moore did his best to stretch the Chargers' defense with 36 explosive yards and an 11-yard third-down gain in the second quarter. He now has five straight games with at least four catches and 50 receiving yards. He also has seven straight games with explosive plays but has not found the end zone since Week 5 against Washington.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 8 6 108 0 5

Jahmyr Gibbs stole the show with 152 rushing yards, and St. Brown led the Lions with 108 receiving yards. It was St. Brown's third straight game with at least 100 yards and five first-down catches. He finished with 53 yards after the catch (third) and recorded two 20-plus-yard gains in the second quarter. He had five catches for 94 yards in the first half (second) and averaged 3.09 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 4 2 28 0 2

Dontayvion Wicks recorded his first multi-catch game since Week 3 against New Orleans (four). Both of his receptions came in the fourth quarter. He gained 11 yards on a third-down play and 17 yards later in the quarter. Wicks has only 10 catches on the season but has made the most of his opportunities with eight first-down gains and four explosive plays.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 8 7 82 1 4

Jordan Addison continued his strong play of late with five catches of 10-plus yards, including a 20-yard touchdown reception over Jaire Alexander. That marked his second 20-yard play of the game. Minnesota’s win against Green Bay came at a high cost, as Kirk Cousins was lost for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles. Addison has performed well in Justin Jefferson’s absence, with 23 catches for 297 yards since Week 5. He has five touchdowns, 15 first-down catches and seven explosive plays in that span. All of his Week 8 production came before Cousins’ injury.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 3 3 75 0 2

DeAndre Hopkins stole the show in this game, but KhaDarel Hodge added his own highlight with a 52-yard gain in the third quarter. He forced five missed tackles on the play (second) before finally going down just outside of the red zone. It was the most yards he has gained in a game all season, and he finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted for the second straight week.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 11 8 72 0 2

Adam Thielen continued to shine in Carolina’s first win of the season. He recorded a 31-yard gain on a deep crossing route in the second quarter and now has 13 explosive gains on the season. Thielen's 70 targets in 2023 ranks 11th among receivers, and he has generated a 120.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 16 3 3 153 1 3

Rashid Shaheed was the highest-graded receiver in the NFL in Week 8. He set a career high in yards (second) and caught his second touchdown of the season. All of his production came from 20-plus yards downfield, and he finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted for the second time this season. Shaheed now has 23 catches, 10 explosive gains and 16 first-down catches this season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 8 5 54 1 3

The Buccaneers struggled for most of the night, although they cut Buffalo’s lead to six points in the fourth quarter. Chris Godwin was Tampa Bay’s most-targeted receiver. He notched his first touchdown of the season by securing a contested catch over Taron Johnson. He also gained 31 yards from a busted coverage on a third-down play. Godwin finished with a 121.9 passer rating when targeted and has amassed 50 receiving yards in six of his past seven games.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 6 4 58 0 4

Arizona has dropped five straight games but has to be pleased with rookie Michael Wilson. He ranks fifth among first-year receivers with 401 yards on the season and leads the team with 13 explosive plays. Wilson paced the Cardinals’ receiving group in Arizona’s loss to Baltimore. All of his catches went for first downs, and he recorded a 29-yard gain in the fourth quarter. Arizona traded Joshua Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday with Kyler Murray set to make his 2023 debut soon. A quick connection with Murray could go a long way in unlocking Arizona’s passing game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 6 3 43 0 2

The Rams suffered their worst loss of the season in Dallas and have now lost two straight. Cooper Kupp was held to less than 30 yards for the second straight game. Puka Nacua led the Rams’ receiving group with 43 yards, including a 22-yard third-down gain in the first quarter. Nacua had a big game in Week 7 but has been held to less than 50 receiving yards in two of the past three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 9 5 109 0 5

Aiyuk and George Kittle combined for nine explosive gains in Week 8, but San Francisco still dropped its third straight game. Aiyuk recorded his second straight outing with five catches, and each one went for 15-plus yards. He had two plays of 20-plus yards and finished the game with an average target depth of 16.1 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 9 8 81 1 5

Seattle improved to 5-2 on the year with a victory over the Cleveland Browns. Tyler Lockett led the team with 81 receiving yards and finished with a season-high 141.2 passer rating when targeted. Lockett caught a 12-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, giving him three for the season. He also had a 17-yard gain in the first quarter and finished the first half with six catches for 71 yards.