Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 14

• Brandon Aiyuk records an elite 90.0 PFF grade: The Seahawks kept Aiyuk out of the endzone, but he still tallied five first downs and recorded three catches of 25-plus yards.

• Odell Beckham Jr. is proving to be a force in Baltimore: The veteran wideout earned an 87.2 overall grade in Week 14 after finding the endzone and nearly eclipsing 100 receiving yards.

• Dig into the numbers for yourself: PFF's Premium Stats is the most in-depth collection of NFL and NCAA player performance data. Subscribe today to get full access!

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

AFC East