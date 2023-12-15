Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 14

• Brandon Aiyuk records an elite 90.0 PFF grade: The Seahawks kept Aiyuk out of the endzone, but he still tallied five first downs and recorded three catches of 25-plus yards.
• Odell Beckham Jr. is proving to be a force in Baltimore: The veteran wideout earned an 87.2 overall grade in Week 14 after finding the endzone and nearly eclipsing 100 receiving yards.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Trent Sherfield (67.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|10
|2
|1
|9
|0
|1
Buffalo kept its playoff hopes alive with a narrow victory over Kansas City in Week 14. James Cook (83 yards) and Dawson Knox (36 yards) led the Bills in receiving, while Stefon Diggs was held to 24 yards.
Trent Sherfield gained nine yards from a screen pass in the second quarter. It was his first catch since Week 9 and his eighth of the season.
Miami Dolphins: Cedrick Wilson Jr. (86.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|19
|4
|2
|30
|0
|1
Miami watched a 14-point lead disappear in the final four minutes of the game to fall to 9-4 on the season. Cedrick Wilson Jr. made his first catch in three games by securing a 22-yard grab over Sean Murphy-Bunting in the third quarter. He finished the game with 30 yards receiving and now has 14 catches on the season.
New England Patriots: JuJu Smith-Schuster (75.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|6
|4
|90
|0
|3
JuJu Smith-Schuster had his best receiving outing of the season and helped New England snap a five-game losing streak. He recorded three explosive gains in the first half for 82 yards, including catches of 37 and 28 yards. Smith-Schuster finished the game averaging 7.5 yards after the catch per reception and 2.90 yards per route run. He now has 260 yards on the season.
New York Jets: Garrett Wilson (70.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|41
|14
|9
|108
|0
|5
The Jets scored all of their points in the second half and snapped a five-game losing streak with a decisive win over the Texans. Garrett Wilson recorded his second 100-yard game of the season. Five of his catches went for 10-plus yards, including three explosive gains for 57 yards. Wilson’s longest catch of the day was a 25-yard grab early in the third quarter to set up New York in the red zone. He now has four explosive gains in the past two weeks and 14 on the season.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. (87.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|9
|4
|97
|1
|4
Odell Beckham Jr. nabbed his third touchdown of the season in spectacular fashion, as he was able to get behind the defense for a 46-yard catch and slide into the endzone untouched. Each of his catches moved the chains, and he recorded three plays of 15-plus yards. Beckham now has 14 explosive gains on the season, and seven have come in his past three games.
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (68.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|26
|4
|3
|29
|0
|2
The Colts kept Ja’Marr Chase to 29 yards, but Cincinnati still scored 34 points in the victory. Chase tallied two separate receptions of 14 yards and has 10 first-down catches in his past three games.
Cleveland Browns: Amari Cooper (63.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|44
|13
|7
|77
|0
|2
Amari Cooper made five catches for 58 yards against Jacksonville in the first half and finished with his highest total in a game since Week 10. Cooper had four catches of 10-plus yards, including two grabs of 17 yards. He now has 876 yards on the season with 22 explosive gains.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson (63.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|7
|3
|57
|1
|2
Pittsburgh will look to get back on track against Indianapolis in Week 15 after suffering two disappointing losses in a row. Diontae Johnson led the Steelers on Thursday night in Week 14 with 57 yards and had two catches of 20-plus yards. He made a 25-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter and a 24-yard catch with 15 seconds left in the game. Johnson finished the night with a 111.3 passer rating when targeted. He has 475 yards and 11 explosive gains on the season.
AFC South
Houston Texans: John Metchie III (53.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|5
|1
|6
|0
|0
Injuries are beginning to mount for Houston’s offense. Wide receiver Nico Collins (1,004 yards) left early in Week 14 with a calf injury, and quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered a concussion late in the game. Houston gained just 96 passing yards against the Jets, and Brevin Jordan led the way with 36 receiving yards. John Metchie III had 12 catches for 138 yards coming into the game and made one catch for six yards against the Jets. His target rate (16 on the season) could go up if Collins is unable to play against Tennessee in Week 15.
Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr. (83.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|40
|11
|8
|98
|0
|6
Michael Pittman Jr. recorded eight catches for the sixth straight game. He stretched the field with five catches of 10-plus yards and gained six first downs. Pittman’s longest play of the day was a 31-yard grab in the fourth quarter. He now has 95 catches and 13 explosive gains on the season.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley (64.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|55
|11
|4
|53
|0
|4
Jacksonville’s receiving corps struggled against Cleveland. Calvin Ridley led the group with 53 yards, but although his total was low, he moved the chains with every catch and gained 37 of his yards in the second half. Three of his catches gained 10-plus yards, including two separate receptions of 16 yards. Ridley has eight explosive gains and 271 yards in his past four games.
Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins (86.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|12
|7
|124
|1
|5
DeAndre Hopkins recorded his first 100-yard game since Week 8 and made timely plays throughout the night. He had a 22-yard catch with 23 seconds left in the first half and followed it up with a 45-yard grab over Xavien Howard to set up a field goal attempt. He had a touchdown catch with 2:46 left in the game to bring the Titans within eight and a 36-yard reception to begin what became the game-winning drive. Hopkins gained five first downs and averaged 3.44 yards per route run. He now has three scores and nine explosive gains in his past four games.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (71.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|32
|3
|3
|62
|1
|2
Courtland Sutton made one of the best catches of the season when he secured a one-handed 46-yard touchdown over Michael Davis while his other arm was being held. Sutton had only three catches on the afternoon, but he grabbed every target and also had a 16-yard catch in the first quarter. Sutton earned a perfect passer rating when targeted for the day and has eight explosive gains and three scores in his last four games. He is currently tied for second among all receivers with 10 touchdowns on the year after having only four total in the past two seasons.
Kansas City Chiefs: Rashee Rice (70.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|10
|7
|72
|1
|3
Kansas City’s AFC West lead is officially in the balance after their heartbreaking loss to Buffalo. Rashee Rice continues to play well, finishing with seven catches for 72 yards. Five catches and 50 yards came in the second half. He had a touchdown grab late in the third quarter and secured a 19-yard pass over Taron Johnson with 1:50 remaining in the game and Kansas City down by three. Rice accounted for three explosive gains on the day and finished with a 123.8 passer rating when targeted.
Las Vegas Raiders: Jakobi Meyers (56.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|6
|5
|25
|0
|2
The Raiders' and Vikings' offenses struggled in this game, as each team was held to less than 200 passing yards. Jakobi Meyers was able to pick up two first downs and had three catches on the opening drive. His longest gain of the afternoon was a 12-yarder over Byron Murphy Jr. in the first quarter.
Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (77.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|46
|12
|6
|68
|0
|5
The Chargers’ disappointing season was dealt another blow as Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury. Keenan Allen got going in the second half with five catches for 65 yards. Four of his receptions gained 10-plus yards, including a 22-yarder late in the fourth quarter. Allen continues to shine for this team, as hs 1,245 receiving yards rank fourth among all receivers this season.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup (76.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|5
|3
|48
|1
|3
Dallas avenged its Week 9 loss to Philadelphia to move into first place in the NFC East. Michael Gallup moved the chains with each catch and caught his second touchdown pass of the year. Most of his yards came on a third-down play late in the fourth quarter where he was able to separate from Kelee Ringo for a 39-yard catch. Gallup finished the game with a 131.7 passer rating when targeted and now has 405 yards on the season.
New York Giants: Wan’Dale Robinson (84.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|22
|7
|6
|79
|0
|3
The Giants scored 17 points in the second half to edge the Green Bay Packers. Robinson led the way with 66 yards in the second half and finished the night with a season-high 79 yards. Robinson made three catches of 10-plus yards, including gains of 25 and 32 yards in the third quarter. He averaged 3.59 yards per route run for the game and finished with a 113.7 passer rating when targeted. The Giants have now won three in a row, and Robinson has 13 catches for 140 yards over that stretch.
Philadelphia Eagles: Olamide Zaccheaus (72.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|11
|1
|1
|28
|0
|1
Dallas clamped down on Philadelphia in Week 14, despite A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combining for 167 yards. Olamide Zaccheaus’ lone catch of the night came on a fake punt in the second quarter. He gained 28 yards and helped the Eagles regain some momentum, already down 10-0. Zaccheaus has only eight catches on the season, but he has gained six first downs, scored twice and recorded four gains of 15-plus yards.
Washington Commanders: BYE
NFC North
Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore (69.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|9
|6
|68
|1
|3
Chicago suffered a close loss to Detroit in Week 11 but pulled off the rematch upset in Week 14 for their third win in four games. All of Moore’s catches came in the second half, and he generated a 126.2 passer rating when targeted. He had a 38-yard catch late in the third quarter where he was able to outrace Jerry Jacobs to the endzone. Moore has two touchdowns in his past three games, both against Detroit.
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds (71.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|23
|4
|3
|44
|1
|2
Chicago limited Detroit to 161 yards through the air. Josh Reynolds led the Lions with 44 receiving yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was held to 21 yards on eight targets. Reynolds tallied 15 receiving yards for the first time since Week 7. He had a touchdown catch late in the second quarter and a 27-yarder late in the final frame. Reynolds finished the game with a 150.0 passer rating when targeted and now has 494 yards on the season.
Green Bay Packers: Samori Toure (66.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|11
|4
|2
|22
|0
|1
Green Bay’s receiving corps is limping into Week 15. Jayden Reed (540 yards) and Dontayvion Wicks (393 yards) were unable to finish the team's Week 14 contest due to injuries, and Christian Watson (422 yards) didn't suit up with a hamstring injury. Samori Toure saw his first targets since Week 7 and caught two passes for 22 yards. His longest play of the night was a 16-yard third-down catch in the third quarter. Toure has been inactive for much of the second half of the season, but injuries may push him back into the lineup.
Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison (53.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|46
|3
|2
|27
|0
|1
Excitement over Justin Jefferson’s return was shortlived, as a chest injury forced him out of the game in the first half. Minnesota kicked a field goal with two minutes left against the Raiders for the only score of the contest. Jordan Addison came through with a 20-yard catch on a third down earlier in the drive with 2:34 remaining in the game. That catch set up Minnesota at Las Vegas’ 22-yard line for an easier attempt. Addison has 712 yards on the season but has slowed down in recent weeks. He has 110 yards over his past three games but does not have a 50-yard game in that span.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London (84.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|11
|10
|172
|0
|7
Drake London bounced back from his eight-yard game against the Jets to lead all receivers in Week 14 with 172 yards (career high). The Buccaneers limited London to 54 yards in Week 7. This time around, they failed to keep up with him. London amassed 73 yards in the first half. He gained seven first downs on the day and had six explosive gains. Four of his catches went for 20-plus yards, including a 45-yarder in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay, however, stopped him when it mattered most. London caught a 28-yard Hail Mary attempt with four seconds left in the game but was stopped three yards shy of the endzone. London averaged 4.65 yards per route run and finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.
Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen (61.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|7
|5
|74
|0
|3
Adam Thielen tallied 70 yards in the second half, with 51 coming from two explosive gains in the third quarter. Thielen has not had a 100-yard game since Week 6, but he continues to lead Carolina with 827 yards on the season. No other Panther has more than 377 receiving yards.
New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave (66.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|24
|5
|4
|28
|1
|3
Olave didn't record as much yardage as in prior weeks, but he still finished the game with a 129.6 passer rating when targeted. Three of his catches gained first downs, and he caught a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter. That was his first score since Week 10. He has four touchdowns on the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin (63.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|11
|5
|53
|0
|2
Godwin’s biggest catch came with 1:16 left in the game when he was able to take a third-down reception for 32 yards on what became Tampa Bay’s game-winning touchdown drive. It was his only catch of the day that went for more than 10 yards. Godwin now has 16 explosive gains on the season, but he has also dropped a pass in three straight games.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: BYE
Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (76.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|42
|9
|8
|115
|1
|5
Cooper Kupp led all receivers in the Rams' Week 14 contest against Baltimore with his first 100-yard day since Week 6. Kupp caught a six-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and has now scored in two straight games. Five of his catches moved the chains, and he racked up 78 yards in the second half. He accounted for three explosive gains for 93 yards, including two catches for 30-plus yards in the second half. Kupp’s biggest reception came with 1:06 left in regulation when he secured a 34-yard pass over Marlon Humphrey with the Rams down by three.
San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk (90.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|8
|6
|126
|0
|5
San Francisco completed a season sweep over Seattle and moved to 10-3 on the season. Brandon Aiyuk gained 51 yards in the first half and finished with 126 yards on the afternoon. The Seahawks kept Aiyuk out of the endzone, but he still tallied five first downs and recorded three catches of 25-plus yards. Aiyuk gained 100 yards from explosive plays, adding to his league-leading total of 32 such plays this season.
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett (80.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|6
|6
|89
|0
|5
Tyler Lockett led Seattle in receiving and recorded his most yards in a game since Week 10. He caught every target and gained five first downs. He made two catches of 20-plus yards and racked up 60 yards from explosive gains. Lockett averaged 2.87 yards per route run and finished with a 118.8 passer rating when targeted. He has 19 catches for 217 yards in his past four games.