Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 11

• Tyreek Hill continues his dominant year: Hill went over 140 receiving yards for the fifth time of the year, and it was his third game of the season with at least five explosive gains of 15 or more yards.

• Odell Beckham Jr. with a 100-yard game: Each of Beckham's catches went for an explosive gain, including a 51-yard gain on his final play of the night. Beckham Jr. averaged 6.82 yards per route run and generated a 101.8 passer rating when targeted. Baltimore is now 8-3 on the season.

AFC East