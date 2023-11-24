Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 11

• Tyreek Hill continues his dominant year: Hill went over 140 receiving yards for the fifth time of the year, and it was his third game of the season with at least five explosive gains of 15 or more yards.
• Odell Beckham Jr. with a 100-yard game: Each of Beckham's catches went for an explosive gain, including a 51-yard gain on his final play of the night. Beckham Jr. averaged 6.82 yards per route run and generated a 101.8 passer rating when targeted. Baltimore is now 8-3 on the season.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills: Khalil Shakir (72.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|26
|4
|3
|115
|1
|2
The Bills avenged their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets with a decisive victory over their divisional rivals in Game 2 of the series. After being held catch-less in the Week 1 game, Khalil Shakir produced his first 100-yard game in Week 11, recording two receptions of 25-plus yards, including an 81-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He generated a 156.3 passer rating when targeted.
Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill (91.7)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|11
|10
|146
|1
|6
Tyreek Hill put on another dominant performance, finishing the week as the league's highest-graded receiver. He went over 140 receiving yards for the fifth time of the year, and it was his third game of the season with at least five explosive gains of 15 or more yards. The Dolphins pass-catcher averaged 5.03 yards per route run and finished with a 149.1 passer rating when targeted.
New England Patriots: BYE
New York Jets: Xavier Gipson (55.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|34
|2
|1
|7
|0
|1
Gipson couldn’t muster any magic this time, and the Jets could not get anything going. Breece Hall led the team with 50 yards receiving; Garrett Wilson was held to 9 receiving yards, and quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in the second half.
Gipson's lone target came on a fourth down late in the game. He gained only 7 yards, but he was able to move the chains. He has only four catches over the last three games, but each one has gone for a first down. The Jets have now lost three in a row.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens: Odell Beckham Jr. (90.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|17
|7
|4
|116
|0
|4
Baltimore swept Cincinnati last Thursday night, with Odell Beckham Jr. recording his first 100-yard game of the season. Each of his catches went for an explosive gain, including a 51-yard gain on his final play of the night. Beckham Jr. averaged 6.82 yards per route run and generated a 101.8 passer rating when targeted. Baltimore is now 8-3 on the season.
Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (62.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|40
|6
|2
|12
|1
|2
Ja’Marr Chase struggled against the Ravens this season. He caught five passes for 31 yards in the Week 2 matchup and put up a season-low 12 yards last Thursday. Cincinnati now sits at 5-5 and will lean on Chase even more in Joe Burrow’s absence. Chase ranks top-10 among receivers in targets (fifth), catches (seventh) and yards (ninth) this season.
Cleveland Browns: Elijah Moore (61.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|38
|7
|6
|60
|0
|3
Elijah Moore led the Browns in receiving, recording his second 50-plus-yard game of the year. He hauled in three receptions of 10-plus yards, including a 15-yard grab in the fourth quarter. Moore now has four explosive gains in five weeks and six total on the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens (62.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|5
|4
|38
|0
|1
George Pickens caught four of his five targets and produced two catches of 10-plus yards. The second-year receiver has been kept under 50 yards receiving in four straight games, and Pittsburgh now sits at 6-4 on the season. Nothing has come easy for the Steelers offense this season, and the team recently decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada with the playoff race heating up.
AFC South
Houston Texans: Tank Dell (91.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|34
|10
|8
|149
|1
|8
Dell finished Week 11 with a season-high 149 yards, leading all receivers with six explosive plays and eight first-down conversions. It marked his third 100-yard game of the season and his second in the last three games. He produced three catches of 20-plus yards, including a 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. The rookie receiver averaged 4.38 yards per route run and generated a 112.5 passer rating when targeted.
Indianapolis Colts: BYE
Jacksonville Jaguars: Calvin Ridley (84.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|9
|7
|103
|2
|6
Ridley led all receivers in the game and recorded his third 100-yard game of the season. He recorded 80 yards from passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield and scored two touchdowns on the day, his first scores since Week 4.
Tennessee Titans: DeAndre Hopkins (77.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|16
|5
|4
|59
|1
|2
DeAndre Hopkins led the Titans with 59 yards receiving and recorded a 43-yard touchdown catch at the end of the third quarter. Hopkins now has four touchdown catches and 17 explosive plays on the season. He continues to lead the Titans with 650 yards receiving. No other Titan has more than 240.
AFC West
Denver Broncos: Courtland Sutton (79.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|5
|4
|66
|1
|3
Courtland Sutton has yet to record a 100-yard game this season, but he continues to make big plays for this offense. He was able to secure a contested catch in the back of the end zone for his eighth touchdown catch of the season, and he recorded three catches of 10-plus yards, including two explosive gains for 48 yards. He finished the night with a perfect passer rating when targeted.
Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Watson (67.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|33
|11
|5
|53
|1
|4
Week 11 ended with a highly anticipated rematch between Kansas City and Philadelphia. Philly shut Kansas City out in the second half, handing the Chiefs their second loss in three weeks. Justin Watson led the Chiefs in receiving and recorded his first five-catch game of the season. He dropped two passes but also hauled in three third-down catches for 50 yards.
Las Vegas Raiders: Hunter Renfrow (64.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|20
|5
|5
|42
|0
|1
Vegas dropped to 5-6 following the loss to Miami in Week 11. Hunter Renfrow recorded a season-high in yards and produced a 31-yard play in the fourth quarter where he was able to force three missed tackles and pick up 24 yards after the catch. Renfrow has delivered an explosive gain of 15 or more yards in three of his last four games.
Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen (67.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|44
|15
|10
|116
|1
|4
Keenan Allen got off to a slow start at Lambeau Field. He finished the first half with two catches for 15 yards and two drops. Things turned around in the second half, as he caught eight passes for 101 yards.
Allen moved the chains three times in the fourth quarter, adding a 38-yard catch to open the quarter and a touchdown catch to give the Chargers the lead with just over five minutes to go. Despite his three drops, Allen finished with a 112.1 passer rating when targeted, but it wasn’t enough. The Chargers have now lost two straight and are 4-6 on the season.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys: Michael Gallup (75.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|19
|4
|3
|31
|0
|2
The Cowboys' passing game was not as explosive in Week 11 as in Week 10, but they were still able to pull away from the Panthers for their seventh win of the season. Michael Gallup gained two first downs on three catches, including a 19-yard reception late in the second quarter. Gallup has 164 yards over the past five games and is up to 344 yards on the season.
New York Giants: Darius Slayton (78.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|22
|5
|4
|81
|1
|3
Despite their struggles this season, the New York Giants completed a sweep over Washington and picked up their third win of the season. Tommy DeVito overcame nine sacks, and Darius Slayton was the leading receiver in the game, despite being held out in the second half. Slayton recorded two explosive gains for 64 yards on third-down plays, including a 40-yard touchdown catch. It was his first touchdown of the season, and he finished the game with a season-high in yards.
Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (79.3)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|8
|6
|99
|0
|4
Philadelphia picked up its eighth win of the season despite A.J. Brown being held to one catch. DeVonta Smith carried the offense with 99 receiving yards. It was his fifth game of the season with at least five catches, and he has 342 yards since Week 6. Smith tallied four catches of 10-plus yards in Week 11, including two grabs of 20-plus yards. He secured a 41-yard contested catch in the fourth quarter and was stopped one yard shy of his fifth touchdown of the season. Smith averaged 3.54 yards per route run and finished with a 116.1 passer rating when targeted.
Washington Commanders: Byron Pringle (65.9)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|3
|3
|22
|0
|1
Washington could not get out of its own way against the Giants in Week 11, committing six turnovers in a loss that dropped the team to 4-7 on the season. Byron Pringle played a limited number of snaps (15) but caught all three of his targets, headlined by two receptions of 10-plus yards in the fourth quarter. His last catch was a 14-yard gain to move the chains with Washington driving for a chance to take the lead late in the game. Pringle has played 75 receiving snaps this season and gained 129 yards. Six of his 11 catches have gone for first downs, and he has four explosive plays.
NFC North
Chicago Bears: D.J. Moore (81.4)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|9
|7
|96
|1
|5
Chicago put up a fight against Detroit but ultimately suffered its eighth loss of the season. Moore recorded four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 39-yard touchdown. It was his first since Week 5, and he now has six scores on the season. Moore also posted his highest receiving total since Week 5 (230). He finished the game with a 148.1 passer rating when targeted and is up to 21 explosive gains on the season.
Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown (81.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|37
|11
|8
|77
|1
|6
The Lions scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in Week 11 to put Chicago away and earn their eighth win of the season. St. Brown was held to less than 100 yards for the first time since Week 4, but he still finished the game with a 122.2 passer rating when targeted. St. Brown recorded his second straight eight-catch game and his fifth straight contest with at least five first-down grabs. He tallied three catches of 10-plus yards and has at least one explosive gain in every game this season. He also caught his fifth touchdown of the season.
Green Bay Packers: Dontayvion Wicks (76.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|15
|5
|3
|91
|0
|3
Dontayvion Wicks led Green Bay in receiving against the Chargers and now has 330 yards on the season. Each of his catches went for more than 25 yards, including a 35-yard gain where he was able to force four missed tackles. Wicks has an explosive gain in five straight games, bringing his season total to 10.
Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison (68.5)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|6
|3
|44
|0
|2
Minnesota’s five-game win streak came to an end Sunday night with a tough loss against Denver. Addison was held to 44 yards, but he recorded two explosive gains for 35 yards. The rookie is up to 646 yards on the season and has five straight games with at least two explosive catches.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons: BYE
Carolina Panthers: Adam Thielen (68.0)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|36
|11
|8
|74
|0
|5
Dallas handed Carolina its ninth loss of the season in Week 11. Adam Thielen led the Panthers with 74 receiving yards, his most since Week 8 (72). It was also his fifth game of the season with at least eight catches. Thielen recorded three catches of 10-plus yards and gained 61 yards on third- and fourth-down plays.
New Orleans Saints: BYE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans (69.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|40
|11
|5
|43
|1
|4
Evans fell well short of his 143 yards from Week 10, but he still made three catches of 10-plus yards and hauled in his seventh touchdown pass of the season late in the second quarter. Tampa Bay has lost five of its past six games and now sits at 4-6 on the season.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals: Greg Dortch (77.1)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|31
|7
|6
|76
|0
|4
Arizona narrowed the gap against the Texans in Week 11 but still lost its ninth game of the season. Greg Dortch had one catch for two yards coming into the game and led the Cardinals with 76 yards on the afternoon. He finished with four catches of 10-plus yards, including two explosive gains for 48 yards in the fourth quarter. He also forced four missed tackles.
Los Angeles Rams: Puka Nacua (84.8)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|28
|7
|5
|70
|1
|3
The Rams snapped their three-game skid with a narrow victory over Seattle. Puka Nacua led the team with 70 receiving yards, his most since Week 7 (154). He also caught his first touchdown pass since Week 5. It was his only catch of the day that did not go for more than 10 yards. Nacua was on the end of a 32-yard explosive play in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a 142.9 passer rating when targeted. Nacua is up to 897 yards on the season. He still ranks in the top 10 in yards (sixth) despite having only one 100-yard game since Week 5.
San Francisco 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk (87.6)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|29
|6
|5
|156
|1
|5
Brandon Aiyuk led all receivers this week with a season-high 156 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Each catch gained 10-plus yards, and he had three explosive plays — including a 76-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Aiyuk averaged 5.38 yards per route run and finished with a perfect passer rating when targeted for the second straight week.
Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett (80.2)
|Snaps
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|First Downs
|30
|7
|5
|51
|0
|4
The Seahawks' Week 11 game came down to the wire, and they missed a potential game-winning field goal with eight seconds left to drop to 6-4. Tyler Lockett finished with 51 yards and failed to record an explosive gain for the first time in seven games. He still gained four first downs and made three catches of 10-plus yards. Lockett is up to 545 yards on the season and has gained 31 first downs on 51 catches.