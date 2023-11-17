Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 10

• Noah Brown becomes a top contributor for Texans: Brown tallied 172 yards and six explosive gains in Week 10.

• Keenan Allen helps ignite the Chargers' offense in a loss: Allen finished the game with a perfect passer rating when targeted and led all receivers this past week in receiving yards, touchdowns and first-down catches.

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 5 2 56 0 2

Turnovers and missed opportunities plagued Buffalo on Monday Night. Gabe Davis had two explosive gains, including a 38-yarder in the third quarter, but offensive woes continue to haunt the Bills. The loss to Denver was their third in four weeks, and they now sit at 5-5 on the season. Davis’ production has taken a hit during the slump. He had 18 catches for 320 yards through the first five games of the season, but since Week 6, he has only 170 yards. Buffalo has since opted to replace Ken Dorsey at offensive coordinator, a move they will hope provides a spark moving forward.

Miami Dolphins: BYE

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 9 6 84 0 2

New England suffered its third straight loss and now sits at 2-8 on the season. Demario Douglas recorded his third straight game with at least five catches and his second of at least 50 receiving yards. He gained 51 yards from two explosive gains, with the Patriots leaning on him more in Kendrick Bourne‘s absence. Douglas leads the Patriots with 22 targets since Bourne’s injury and has 164 yards in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 13 9 93 0 5

The Jets suffered their second straight loss, but Garrett Wilson has been heating up. He led all receivers in the game in catches and yards. He forced three missed tackles and now has six in his past three games. He also secured three contested catches and had a 41-yard gain in the first quarter. Wilson recorded his fourth straight game of at least seven catches and 80 receiving yards receiving, and he now has 363 yards in that span. He has not scored since Week 2, but 27 of his 55 catches this season have gained first downs.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 6 5 73 0 5

The Browns got the last laugh by snatching a victory with a last-second field goal and snapping the Ravens' four-game win streak. Flowers posted five catches in the game, with each one going for more than 10 yards. He had two explosive gains for 34 yards and recorded an average target depth of 15.7 yards. Flowers finished the game with a 117.4 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 43 6 5 124 1 3

Cincinnati went back and forth with Houston in a Week 10 contest that went down to the wire. Ja’Marr Chase was held to 21 yards in the first half, but he and Tyler Boyd went on to explode for 214 yards in the second half. Chase had three explosive plays in the second half, including a 64-yard touchdown and a 23-yard catch. He finished with 87 yards from passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield and generated a perfect passer rating when targeted (158.3).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 8 6 98 0 4

Amari Cooper made one catch for 16 yards in Week 4 against Baltimore. This time around, he led all receivers in the game with 98 yards and had four explosive gains. Two of his catches went for 25-plus yards, and he finished with a 115.6 passer rating when targeted. Cooper now has three straight games with at least five catches and 80 yards, and he ranks second among receivers in average target depth this season (15.2). Cleveland has won two in a row and four of its past five.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 4 3 45 0 3

George Pickens led Pittsburgh with 45 receiving yards and recorded his highest receiving total since Week 7 (107). His biggest play came when he secured a 28-yard catch over Carrington Valentine in the third quarter. Pickens now has 33 catches for 566 yards on the year, including 17 explosive plays and 23 first-down grabs.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 8 7 172 0 7

Nico Collins and Noah Brown are breathing new life into the Texans' offense with C.J. Stroud at the helm. Collins had 428 yards (fifth most) through his first four games of the season, and Brown now has 419 yards (seventh most) in his first four games back from injury. Brown tallied 172 yards and six explosive gains in Week 10. Each gain went for more than 20 yards, including a 22-yarder with 15 seconds left in the game. That catch set up Houston’s game-winning field goal attempt. Brown finished the game with 121 deep yards (most), and he leads all receivers with 258 deep yards since Week 6.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 12 3 2 40 0 2

Indianapolis closed out 2023’s International Series with a victory over New England. Josh Downs was hampered by a knee injury, but he was able to make key plays in his limited time on the field. He had a 12-yard fourth-down gain late in the second quarter to set up a field goal attempt with seven seconds left in the half. Downs also gained 28 yards on a third-down play in the fourth quarter with the Colts in position to ice the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 10 6 105 0 4

Christian Kirk recorded his second 100-yard game of the season in Jacksonville’s loss to San Francisco. It was also his fifth game this season with more than five catches. Kirk gained 97 yards from four explosive gains, including plays of 26 and 39 yards in the third quarter. Jacksonville’s loss ended a five-game win streak, and they are now 6-3 on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 20 5 3 61 0 3

Tampa Bay stifled Tennessee’s offense, but Kyle Philips did his best to provide a spark. Each of his catches moved the chains, and he had two 20-plus-yard gains in the fourth quarter. Philips generated a 102.9 passer rating when targeted. He has seven catches for 129 yards over the past two games.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 11 8 58 1 4

Denver closed out Week 10 with an upset win over Buffalo to improve to 4-5. Courtland Sutton led all receivers in the game with 58 yards. It was also his second eight-catch game of the season. Sutton made a 30-yard grab in the second quarter, but his best play was a toe-tap touchdown catch in the corner of the endzone. Sutton now has four straight games with a touchdown catch and seven on the season.

Kansas City Chiefs: BYE

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 11 6 86 0 3

The Raiders hung on for a 16-12 victory over the Jets and improved their record to 5-5. Josh Jacobs paced the offense with 116 rushing yards, while Davante Adams led the team with 86 receiving yards. All of Adams’ production came in the first half, with 60 of his yards stemming from explosive gains. It was his first game of 50-plus yards since Week 7 (57) and his highest receiving total since Week 4 (75).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 13 11 175 2 9

Keenan Allen followed up his record-setting Week 9 with a stellar performance against the Lions. It was his first 100-yard game since Week 3 (215) and his third straight game with at least eight catches. Allen tallied eight catches for 10 or more yards in this game, including three of 25-plus yards. He had 113 yards in the first half and made touchdown catches of 29 and 38 yards. Allen finished the game with a perfect passer rating when targeted and led all receivers this past week in receiving yards, touchdowns and first-down catches.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 10 9 173 1 6

The Giants' defense struggled all game long as CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks exploded for 20 catches and 324 yards. Cooks had his first 100-yard game of the season and finished as the week’s highest-graded receiver. He had five explosive plays for 144 yards, including four gains of 25-plus yards. Cooks finished the game averaging 6.92 yards per route run with a 152.1 passer rating when targeted. Dallas has won three of its past four games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 28 4 3 21 0 1

Daniel Bellinger led the Giants with 34 receiving yards. Darius Slayton finished the game with 21 yards and has seven catches for 80 yards over the past two weeks. Slayton continues to lead the Giants' receiving group with 337 yards on the season and has 16 first-down catches. The Giants have lost three straight and are now 2-8 on the season.

Philadelphia Eagles: BYE

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 10 2 2 41 1 2

Washington came up short in a tough battle against Seattle. Their running backs surprisingly led the passing attack, as Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined for 11 catches, 161 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dyami Brown recorded his first touchdown of the season with a 35-yard catch to tie the game up late in the fourth quarter. He also finished with a perfect passer rating when targeted. Brown has only 10 catches on the season, but four of them have gone for explosive gains.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 9 5 58 0 3

D.J. Moore had three catches of 10-plus yards in the first half of Week 10, including a 16-yard gain on the first play of the game. He averaged 6.8 yards after the catch, forced three missed tackles and finished with his fourth 50-yard game in the past five weeks.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 9 8 156 1 5

While Keenan Allen put on a show for the Chargers, St. Brown did the same for Detroit. St. Brown had six catches of 10-plus yards, including four explosive gains. He recorded a 46-yard gain in the first quarter and three explosive gains for 68 yards in the third. St. Brown took a screen play 20 yards for a touchdown and now has four touchdowns on the season. It was his fourth straight game with five or more first-down conversions. St. Brown finished the game averaging 5.03 yards per route run.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 5 5 84 1 3

Jayden Reed led all receivers in the game with a season-high 84 yards. He caught every target and gained 81 yards from passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. Reed was able to split double coverage for a 35-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and had a 46-yard gain in the fourth. He leads Green Bay with 417 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 41 7 4 69 0 2

The Vikings have now won five in a row, the longest current win streak in the NFL. Jordan Addison had two gains of 25-plus yards against New Orleans and now has four straight games with two explosive catches. He has 14 explosive plays on the season and is up to 602 yards receiving.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 22 4 3 36 0 3

Atlanta finished with only 94 passing yards, and Drake London was on the receiving end of 36. He made two catches of 10-plus yards in the fourth quarter and finished with a 102.1 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 9 6 42 0 2

Carolina’s loss to Chicago dropped them to 1-8 on the season, and Adam Thielen recorded 42 receiving yards, including two catches of 10-plus yards in the second half. Thielen has been held to under 100 yards in three straight games and now has 652 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 10 6 94 1 4

Chris Olave recorded his fifth straight game with at least five catches and his second straight game with a touchdown catch. All of his production came in the second half. He had four explosive gains for 78 yards and a 14-yard touchdown catch. Olave has 339 receiving yards over the past five weeks and is up to 657 yards on the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 10 6 143 1 6

Tampa Bay snapped its four-game skid with a decisive victory over Tennessee. Evans recorded his second 100-yard game of the season in dominant fashion. Each of his catches turned into an explosive gain, and four of his receptions went for more than 20 yards. He gained 108 yards on third- and fourth-down plays and finished with 92 yards in the second half.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 33 5 3 34 0 2

Arizona knocked off Atlanta in Kyler Murray’s season debut to pick up a second win of the season. Wilson had a 16-yard catch in the first quarter and now has 14 explosive gains on the year. He secured a 14-yard catch in the third quarter and was stopped one yard shy of scoring. He is up to 435 yards in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams: BYE

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 3 3 55 1 3

Brandon Aiyuk turned all three of his catches in Week 10 into big plays and generated a perfect passer rating when targeted. Aiyuk had two 21-yard catches and a 13-yard touchdown catch. He is up to 675 yards on the season and has six straight games with at least 50 receiving yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 46 11 7 98 0 6

D.K. Metcalf‘s 98 receiving yards led all receivers in the game. He had four explosive gains for 75 yards, including two pivotal plays on the final drive of the game — a 17-yard third-down catch with 33 seconds left and a 27-yard gain two plays later to set up Seattle’s game-winning field goal attempt. Metcalf finished the game with his highest receiving total since Week 3 (112) and now has 552 yards on the season.