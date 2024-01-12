Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver from Week 18

• Bills spreading the wealth: Three Bills finished with 80-plus receiving yards in Buffalo’s division-clinching win over Miami. Khalil Shakir caught all six of his targets, recording his best single-game yardage total since Week 11.

• Puka Nacua's incredible year: Nacua broke the NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and yards (1,486) in the Rams’ victory over San Francisco. He caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season in Week 18, generating a 125.7 passer rating when targeted.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 6 6 105 0 3

Three Bills finished with 80-plus receiving yards in Buffalo’s division-clinching win over Miami. Shakir caught all six of his targets, recording his best single-game yardage total since Week 11. He ripped off a 46-yard gain on a screen pass in the first quarter and recorded a 28-yard catch midway through the fourth with the game tied at 14. That play set up Buffalo at Miami’s 3-yard line and led to the game-winning score.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 13 7 82 1 4

Hill led the Dolphins with 82 yards receiving and caught five passes for 60 yards in the first half. He tallied three explosive gains on the night, including a 23-yard catch on a third down in the second quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 31 6 1 33 0 1

Weather conditions made an impact in this game, as both teams combined for 158 total yards passing. Reagor secured a 33-yard gain over D.J. Reed early in the second quarter for his lone catch of the afternoon. The former first-rounder caught seven passes for 138 yards in 2023.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 15 5 2 34 0 2

The Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak to New England, and Breece Hall finished with a career-high 178 rushing yards. Garrett Wilson caught two passes for 34 yards, leading all receivers in this game. Wilson caught 95 passes and tallied 19 explosive gains of 15 or more yards in 2023.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 5 5 39 0 3

Nelson Agholor tied his season-high in catches in Baltimore’s loss to Pittsburgh. All of his catches came in the second half, with four coming in the final period. The veteran came down with two catches of 10-plus yards and five chain-moving receptions in his last three games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 14 3 3 49 0 2

Cincinnati ended its season with a victory over Cleveland. Charlie Jones hauled in every pass that was thrown his way, including a 35-yard catch in the first quarter to put Cincinnati in the red zone. Jones was targeted nine times in 2023. He caught seven passes for 64 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 4 4 68 2 3

David Bell flashed in Cleveland’s regular-season finale and enjoyed his best outing of the year. He caught three passes for 66 yards in the second half, including touchdown catches of 31 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter. He averaged 2.27 yards per route run and generated a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 5 4 89 1 3

Pittsburgh punched their way into the playoffs with their victory over Baltimore. Diontae Johnson caught three passes in the first quarter and opened the fourth quarter with a 71-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 13-7 lead. He finished the night with a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted and now has eight catches for 165 yards in his last two games.

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 9 9 195 1 6

The Texans captured the South behind a monster performance from Nico Collins, who came down with four catches of 20-plus yards, including a 75-yard touchdown with his first catch of the game. The breakout wide receiver caught five passes for 129 yards in the first half and ended the night with 195 yards receiving. His 7.22 yards per route run ranked first at the position for Week 18, and he finished as the highest-graded receiver of the week.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 16 3 3 48 0 2

Downs’ longest catch of the day was a 28-yard gain late in the fourth quarter with 5:45 remaining. He slipped two tackles to gain an additional 23 yards after the catch and moved the Colts into Texans territory with the team trailing by 1. Downs generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted and finished his rookie season with 68 catches for 771 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 39 10 6 106 1 4

The Jaguars watched their playoff hopes slip away with their loss to Tennessee, ending the year by losing five of their final six games. Calvin Ridley caught four passes for 99 yards in the first half of Week 18, finishing with 106 yards on the afternoon. He hauled in four catches of 10-plus yards, including a 59-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 10 7 46 1 2

DeAndre Hopkins recorded his second consecutive seven-catch game in the Titans' win over Jacksonville. His longest catch of the day was a 16-yard gain in the second quarter — his 29th explosive gain of the season — and he caught a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Hopkins finishes the season with 75 catches for 1,057 yards and five touchdowns.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 20 4 4 88 0 4

Brandon Johnson recorded a season-high 88 yards in the Broncos' loss to Las Vegas. He moved the chains each time, with three of his catches gaining 20 or more yards. The second-year pass-catcher finishes the season with 19 catches for 284 yards and a 140.5 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 10 6 77 0 4

Mecole Hardman saw a season-high 10 targets in Kansas City’s Week 18 win over the Chargers. He dropped two passes but recorded six receptions for 77 yards. Four of his catches came in the second quarter, where he snagged two third-down conversions of 10-plus yards. His biggest catch of the day was a 37-yard gain midway through the period that took the Chiefs down to the Chargers' 4-yard line.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 5 5 79 0 3

Tucker led the Raiders with 79 yards receiving. He recorded four catches for 75 yards in the first half, including a 47-yard catch near the end of the second quarter. He averaged 3.04 yards per route run and generated a 118.8 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 10 1 1 18 0 0

Davis’ longest gain of the season came on an 18-yard catch with 32 seconds remaining in the game. Primarily a special teams returner (158 return snaps), Davis played only 73 receiving snaps all season. He was targeted 17 times over the year, catching 15 passes for 66 yards.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 13 13 98 2 7

The Commanders could not stop CeeDee Lamb, as he caught all 13 of his targets for seven first downs and two scores. Four of his catches gained 10 or more yards, and he finished with a 137.7 passer rating when targeted.

Week 18 marked Lamb’s second consecutive 13-catch game and his seventh 10-plus-catch game of the season. He has been the league's most-targeted receiver since December (60) and has seen 10 or more targets in six straight games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 6 5 85 0 4

Wan’Dale Robinson recorded a season-high of 85 yards in Week 18, with all of his catches coming in the first half. He generated three explosive gains on the day, with two of his catches going for 25-plus yards.

Robinson recorded 24 catches for 260 yards over the final month of the season and finished the year with 525 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 44 11 8 93 1 4

Quez Watkins has battled injuries all season and had only seven catches for 49 yards to his name entering Week 18. However, he racked up 93 yards on eight catches in Week 18, with two of his catches gaining 15-plus yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 4 2 15 0 0

Samuel produced two catches for 15 yards, both in the second quarter. The veteran finishes as Washington’s second-leading receiver, as he accounted for 62 catches for 613 yards over the campaign. It is his second consecutive year with 60-plus catches and 600-plus yards receiving.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 24 5 4 64 0 4

Moore recorded three catches for 53 yards in the first half. Each of his catches moved the chains, and he produced a 33-yard gain in the second quarter. Moore set career highs in catches (96) and yards (1,364) in 2023. He finished with eight scores and 33 catches of 15 or more yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 10 7 144 1 5

Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded his ninth 100-yard game of the season in the Lions’ victory over Minnesota. He gained five first downs and averaged a season-high 5.76 yards per route run. St. Brown enters the playoffs having caught a touchdown pass in four straight games.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 7 5 62 0 3

Green Bay clinched a wild-card spot with a victory over Chicago. Bo Melton caught five passes for 62 yards in the game, with two catches gaining 15-plus yards. He moved the chains three times and averaged 2.48 yards per route run. Melton recorded his third straight game with at least four catches and has 211 yards receiving in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 46 14 12 192 1 7

Jefferson closed the season with a bang. He caught 12 of his 14 targets for 192 yards and came away with five catches of 20-plus yards. Jefferson caught a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-down play at the end of the third quarter to cut Detroit’s lead to 8. He gained seven first downs and averaged 4.17 yards per route run.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 21 3 2 13 0 1

The Falcons end their season with their worst loss of the year. Van Jefferson recorded two catches for 13 yards on the final drive of the first half, his second catch a 6-yard gain to set up a field-goal attempt with 3 seconds remaining. Jefferson finishes the season with 20 catches for 209 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 21 4 2 46 0 0

Chark’s biggest play of the day was a 42-yard catch and fumble through the back of the end zone as he dove to cross the goal line. He ends his season with 35 catches for 525 yards, marking his second consecutive 500-yard season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 18 3 3 53 2 3

Perry generated a perfect passer rating when targeted in Week 18, scoring twice and notably securing a 29-yard catch on a third-down play in the third quarter.

Perry did not see the field until Week 8 but flashed his playmaking ability when he did get an opportunity. Nine of his 12 total catches went for 15-plus yards, and he generated a 149.9 passer rating when targeted.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 7 6 51 0 2

Chris Godwin crossed the 1,000-yard mark in the Bucs’ season finale and has recorded five or more catches in four of his last five games. He caught six of his seven targets against the Panthers, with three of his catches going for 10-plus yards.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 27 6 6 95 0 5

Arizona hung tough with Seattle but missed a game-winning field goal attempt as time expired. Michael Wilson led all receivers in the game with 95 yards. He caught every pass thrown his way and moved the chains five times. Wilson produced two catches of 20-plus yards and averaged 3.52 yards per route run. He finishes the season with 38 catches for 565 yards and 17 explosive gains.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 17 6 4 41 1 2

Puka Nacua broke the NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and yards (1,486) in the Rams’ victory over San Francisco. He caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season in Week 18, generating a 125.7 passer rating when targeted. The Rams enter the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the league, as they only have one loss since Week 11. Nacua has 41 catches for 659 yards in that span.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 8 4 3 25 0 2

Aiyuk caught three of his four targets for 25 yards and two first downs. His longest catch of the day was an 11-yard gain in the first quarter. He ended the regular season having secured his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and a new career-high in receiving yards (1,342).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 3 2 71 1 2

Tyler Lockett recorded two catches of 30-plus yards in the Seahawks' victory over Arizona, including a 34-yard touchdown with two minutes remaining in the game. Lockett finished the season with 894 receiving yards, snapping a streak of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He led Seattle with 79 catches and ranked second on the team in touchdowns (5) and first-down gains (47).