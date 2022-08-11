NFL Preseason 2022: Which NFL teams plan to play starters in Week 1?

NYG @ NE | TEN @ BAL | ATL @ DET | CLE @ JAX | ARZ @ CIN |

NYJ @ PHI | GB @ SF | KC @ CIN | CAR @ WSH | IND @ BUF |

SEA @ PIT | MIA @ TB | NO @ HOU | DAL @ DEN | LAR @ LAC | MIN @ LV

GIANTS: Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters he anticipates that most of the projected starters will play, including quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

PATRIOTS: Quarterback Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 34.5.

TITANS: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is unlikely to play in the preseason opener. Third-round rookie signal-caller Malik Willis and fellow backup Logan Woodside are expected to play roughly a half each. Running back Derrick Henry is not expected to play during the preseason.

RAVENS: Head coach John Harbaugh announced that QB Lamar Jackson would not take any snaps in the preseason opener. Tight end Mark Andrews will also not see any action.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 32.5.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed earlier in the week that he and Falcons coach Arthur Smith spoke and agreed to play their “starters” early in the game — “maybe a quarter.”

The Over/Under for this game is currently 35.

BROWNS: Quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the game for Cleveland. Watson is eligible to play in the preseason unless his suspension is raised to a full season.

JAGUARS: Head coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game, but that will change against Cleveland. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne will play “a couple of series.” Running back James Robinson, recovering from an Achilles tear, will not play.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 37.5.

CARDINALS: Neither Kyler Murray nor Colt McCoy will play in this one. Third-string QB Trace McSorley will get the start.

BENGALS: Starting QB Joe Burrow had his appendix removed two weeks ago so won’t play in this one. Head coach Zac Taylor won't play most of his starters, but first-round pick Dax Hill will get the nod at free safety as Jessie Bates III remains away from the team.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 31.

EAGLES: The Eagles starters, including QB Jalen Hurts, are expected to start and play one or two series. All-Pro center Jason Kelce underwent elbow surgery and will miss the entire preseason.

JETS: Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is scheduled for “one or two” series with the starters, according to coach Robert Saleh, before the team transitions to backups Joe Flacco and Mike White — in that order.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 35.5.

49ERS: Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that QB Trey Lance and some of the 49ers' offensive starters would get playing time. However, do not expect George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams to participate. The 49ers play their three preseason games in 12 days, so expect the starters to be limited overall.

PACKERS: Head coach Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers would not play against the 49ers or in the second preseason game against the Saints. Jordan Love will get the starting nod.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 33.

CHIEFS: Head coach Andy Reid said all his starters would play in this one, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Reid said the plan is to have every quarterback playing an entire quarter, so Mahomes is slated to play the entire first, followed by Chad Henne and the second team in the second quarter. Shane Buechele and Dustin Crum will split the third and fourth.

BEARS: Head coach Matt Eberflus said his plan is for the starters to play 15 to 20 snaps. This will be the first time second-year quarterback Justin Fields will run the offense under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 37.5.

COMMANDERS: Coach Ron Rivera said the starters, including quarterback Carson Wentz, will play between 15-20 snaps. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who missed most of last season with a nagging groin injury, is also expected to play.

PANTHERS: Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are both expected to play, but the reps haven’t been decided, according to head coach Matt Rhule.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 37.

COLTS: Matt Ryan will make his Colts debut in this one and “play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” according to head coach Frank Reich.

BILLS: QB Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills' key players are not expected to play.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 35.

STEELERS: Mitchell Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers' first preseason game. The expectation is that he will likely play one quarter along with other members of the first-team offense. Mason Rudolph is expected to be the second quarterback and will likely play through the third quarter. Rookie first-round selection Kenny Pickett is expected to play the fourth quarter, but head coach Mike Tomlin said his “template” could change based on game circumstances.

SEAHAWKS: Geno Smith has been leading the QB competition since OTAs and will get the starting nod in this one. Drew Lock has steadily improved throughout camp and will replace him.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 36.

DOLPHINS: Head coach Mike McDaniel said he is “encouraged about the idea” of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not playing in the preseason opener. Tagovailoa has been going against Tampa Bay’s first-team defense in joint practices this week, so McDaniel may feel comfortable enough that he doesn’t need to see more in a game.

BUCCANEERS: Quarterback Tom Brady is away from the team due to personal reasons and won’t play. Tampa’s top receivers, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman, are all not expected to play.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 31.

SAINTS: Jameis Winston has been dealing with a foot sprain and will be sidelined for this one. The injury is not considered concerning. Andy Dalton will get the start. It’s also considered a long shot for WR Michael Thomas to play.

TEXANS: No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. will be sidelined in this one as the team continues to ease him in from his Lisfranc injury. Davis Mills will get the start at QB, but the first-team offense won’t be out there for long.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 33.5.

COWBOYS: Dallas will sit all their key starters in this one and will instead play all their young players. Coach Mike McCarthy has said he believes they can get more quality work done in joint practice with starters than they would by playing them for a series or two in the preseason.

BRONCOS: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he doesn’t think they need to see Russell Wilson in any preseason action. They are still working to determine whether they’ll give other starters playing time.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 31.5.

Both the Rams under Sean McVay and Chargers under Brandon Staley have historically not played any key starters in preseason games.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 30.

VIKINGS: Kirk Cousins was ill on Thursday and did not participate in practice. It’s unlikely that he’ll play in this one. Head coach Kevin O’Connell did not answer if key players such as RB Dalvin Cook and WR Justin Jefferson would play.

RAIDERS: The Raiders allowed RB Josh Jacobs to play in the Hall of Fame Game, which surprised many. There’s been no word yet on if they’ll play more starters this week.

The Over/Under for this game is currently 34.