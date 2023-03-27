Addressing all 32 NFL teams' post-free agency needs with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator

Many NFL teams chose to address their biggest needs through the first wave of 2023 free agency. But with that now in the rearview mirror, the 2023 NFL Draft is the most lucrative offseason event to fill glaring roster holes. And that's exactly what we'll be doing in this exercise, guided by both Trevor Sikkema's updated offseason needs for all 32 teams and PFF's Mock Draft Simulator.

Note: To keep things varied and realistic, none of the players here were drafted to more than one team.

Anderson was our pick for the Cardinals prior to free agency, and he remains so after the first wave of moves. He racked up 207 pressures across three seasons at Alabama and would help bolster a defensive line even more severely lacking talent after Zach Allen‘s departure.

It's hard to say if Wilson will fall this far down the order, but if he does get to Atlanta, it should be a no-brainer. He is the second-ranked edge defender on PFF's board, trailing only Will Anderson Jr. The Falcons chose not to address the edge position in free agency outside of re-signing Lorenzo Carter, making this an easy decision.

The Ravens have taken their fair share of first-round shots on wide receivers in recent drafts, including Rashod Bateman in 2021 and Marquise Brown in 2019. We're operating under the assumption that they will attack the position later on in 2023, so they go with local cornerback Deonte Banks, who pairs with Marlon Humphrey to fill a hole left by Marcus Peters‘ ongoing free agency. Trevor Sikkema has the Ravens selecting Banks in his post-free agency mock draft.

Torrence transferred to Florida for the 2022 season after spending the previous three years at Louisiana, and he didn't lose a step. PFF's top guard prospect earned an 88.0 overall grade and let up all of eight pressures across 355 pass-blocking snaps. Trevor Sikkema has the Bills selecting Torrence in his post-free agency mock draft.

Carolina's quarterback situation hasn't changed much since free agency opened, although they did sign Andy Dalton. And now that the Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick, it's all but certain that either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud will be leading the team's offense in 2023. We had Carolina selecting Florida's Anthony Richardson at No. 9 in our pre-free agency edition, but they now have their pick of the litter at the top spot.

Skoronski is a popular mock pick for the Bears following their trade-down with the Panthers. The team made numerous shrewd moves in free agency but was unable to secure the services of an acclaimed offensive tackle. They address that here by selecting PFF's OT1, a player who allowed just six pressures in 2022 and earned the highest pass-blocking grade (93.0) in college football.

The Bengals' tight end room is all but barren following Hayden Hurst leaving in free agency. They did address their offensive line once again in free agency, and so they are able to capitalize here on Mayer, who was the FBS' highest-graded tight end in 2022 (92.5).

While some believe Smith could be a first-round pick when all is said and done, he falls to the Browns here at No. 42. Three of Cleveland's four interior defenders who played at least 200 snaps in 2022 earned an overall grade of 41.6 or worse. And that makes Smith, who racked up 46 pressures across the past two seasons, an excellent target for the Browns with their first draft pick.

The Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott and franchise-tagged Tony Pollard since the first version of this exercise, making them a prime candidate to take the Texas standout. It's not a popular pick, but it's one that would make some sense. Robinson was Trevor Sikkema's pick for Dallas in his post-free agency mock draft.

Denver is in a tough spot, with their first 2023 draft pick coming in the third round. They are rumored to be shopping both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, so their wide receiver room could be in tatters by the time the draft arrives. Tank Dell's size may concern some prospective teams, but his upside is worth Denver taking a shot on in Round 3.

Jalen Carter's slide ends at the No. 6 pick. Detroit capitalizes on his fall and shores up an interior defensive line lacking proven talent. The magnitude of Carter's actual descent down draft boards is uncertain amid his legal situation and shaky pro day, but his talent isn't: His 92.3 overall grade in 2022 led the Power Five.

Johnston slips here well beyond where many expect him to go off the board. The irony of the Packers drafting a wide receiver in the first round for the first time since 2002 in presumably Aaron Rodgers‘ first season away from the team is also at play. The 6-foot-4 Johnston averaged 18.8 yards per reception during his TCU career and would be a massive weapon for Jordan Love, Green Bay's expected starting quarterback in 2023.

Whoever of the top two quarterbacks the Panthers don't draft will likely be on a first-class flight to Houston shortly thereafter. In this case, it's Stroud, whose 7.0% big-time throw rate in 2022 ranked fifth among Power Five passers. Houston may also choose to pair their top quarterback with an elite wide receiver at No. 12.

The Colts will almost certainly have their pick between Will Levis and Anthony Richardson should they choose not to trade up or down. Levis, PFF's QB2 in the draft class, is not everyone's cup of tea as a top quarterback prospect. Still, he averaged 9.2 yards per attempt on 82 pressured pass attempts in 2022 and finished 2021 as the Power Five's 10th-highest-graded signal-caller.

The Jaguars lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency and now have a glaring lack of reliability at right tackle. Jones has been a big riser in the pre-draft process, particularly at the Senior Bowl. He is “built to play right tackle,” writes lead draft analyst Mike Renner in the PFF Draft Guide. The secondary is still a need for Jacksonville, but it would be hard to pass up an immediate replacement for Taylor.

Although Kansas City spent one of its two 2022 first-round picks on an edge rusher, their release of Frank Clark this offseason makes it a position of need — even after they signed Charles Omenihu in free agency. McDonald has risen up draft boards through the pre-draft process and earned a 92.6 pass-rushing grade against true pass sets in 2022.

Quarterback was once a pressing need here, but considering the massive contract the Raiders' front office handed to Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, it seems less likely that the team will draft a signal-caller in the first round. Their cornerback room is in desperate need of a playmaker, with Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. currently projected as starters, so they select PFF's CB1 in this updated exercise following free agency.

The Chargers finished 2022 with the third-worst team run-defense grade, and none of their interior defenders earned a 60.0-plus individual grade in that regard. Kancey's primary impact comes as a pass rusher, but he's no slouch in run defense. He earned a 75.0-plus run-defense grade in all three seasons at Pittsburgh and added 111 combined quarterback pressures. Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Kancey would be a scary trio.

Where do the Rams go from here? It's been an offseason of subtraction for them, and a lack of a first-round draft pick isn't ideal. After releasing edge defender Leonard Floyd and linebacker Bobby Wagner, then trading away cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles is set to field a shell of its former defense.

Anudike-Uzomah would mark the start of a rebuild for that unit. His bottom line in the PFF Draft Guide reads, “Anudike-Uzomah has really easy tape to project to the next level. He's one of the higher-floor pass rushers in the class.”

Luke Wypler is a common pick for the Dolphins at No. 51, but with Connor Williams already in place at center, a guard seems like the better bet. While Avila may not be available at this point, Miami would be ecstatic to use their first pick on a player who gave up no sacks and only 11 quarterback pressures in 2022.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison sounds like a problematic wide receiver duo in the best way. The Vikings released Adam Thielen, so wideout becomes an even bigger need in the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison's combine performance did him no favors, but it allows the Vikings to snag him here at No. 23. The former Biletnikoff Award winner earned 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past two seasons.

Porter continues to be mocked all over the first round through the pre-draft process, from the Falcons at No. 8 to the Patriots here at No. 14 to the Steelers or Ravens further down the order. The re-signed Jonathan Jones is locked into one starting cornerback spot for New England, but the other side is set to be manned by an unproven youngster. Porter is exactly that, but his upside is clear after he allowed just 68 yards on 106 snaps in press coverage last season.

The Saints' 2023 defensive line will be without Shy Tuttle, David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport from their 2022 unit, so beefing up the trenches is an immediate need. Bresee, although he comes with an injury history, brings plenty of pass-rush upside to help with that retooling.

Much has been made about the Giants' wide receiver room, a group led by Darius Slayton, Richie James Jr. and Isaiah Hodgins in 2022. The team re-signed Sterling Shepard, added Parris Campbell and traded for Darren Waller this offseason, so things are looking up. And the Giants continue to attack that need here with Flowers, who recorded five or more receptions on targets 20-plus yards downfield in all four of his college seasons.

PFF lead draft analyst Mike Renner notes that Johnson “could flip over to right tackle” but that it would be his third position switch in three years. Mekhi Becton switched over to the right side for 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury, so Johnson slotting in on the left and Becton again playing right tackle could work. The Jets didn't sign a tackle in free agency and are currently left with Becton and promising 2022 rookie Max Mitchell as starters.

This feels awfully early to select Murphy, who has slipped down the PFF board a bit during the pre-draft process. In any case, the Eagles are in a position to pick the best player available due to having two first-round picks. They don't necessarily need another edge rusher this early on after re-signing Brandon Graham, but no team values beefing up its defensive line like Philadelphia.

The run on tackles will be fascinating to watch in the first round. Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones or Peter Skoronski could be the first tackle off the board, and once that happens, expect the other two to go quickly. Here, the Steelers select Jones, who allowed just two sacks and 17 total quarterback pressures in his college career.

As things stand, Williams is projected to go in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft — putting him out of San Francisco's range. He fell to the 49ers here, though. They lost Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward in free agency, so addressing the secondary will be paramount once San Francisco is on the clock in Round 3.

This feels early for Gonzalez, who is CB2 on PFF's board, but the Seahawks could use another lockdown cornerback next to Tariq Woolen — whether at No. 5 or No. 20. The more likely pick is an edge rusher, such as Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson. Still, Gonzalez had an excellent combine and will be off the board sooner rather than later come late April.

The Buccaneers dumped tackle Donovan Smith and traded guard Shaq Mason, leaving them with a patchwork offensive line outside of tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen. Assuming the three other top tackles have been selected already (they have in this exercise), the Buccaneers are left with Harrison — a player who gave up only one knockdown (sack or hit) on 425 pass-blocking snaps in 2022.

Smith-Njigba as WR1? It could happen. He is primed to be a premier slot receiver at the next level, and that's a position Tennessee could stand to upgrade. Although he did miss most of the 2022 season due to injury, his 91.7 PFF grade in 2021 ranked second among FBS wide receivers.

The expected early run on quarterbacks will prevent Washington from drafting Richardson at No. 16 as things stand. So, they trade up here to acquire their franchise signal-caller. The team signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency but should still be looking to add talent to a quarterback room in need of a starter. Richardson came in at No. 11 on PFF's postseason draft board but has since moved up to No. 6 after displaying his freaky athleticism at the combine.