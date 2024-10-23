32 NFL observations after Week 7: TJ Watt thrives against the run while DK Metcalf is peerless in contested-catch situations

• T.J. Watt dominates versus the run: The elite pass-rusher is actually the league's highest-graded run defender.

• D.K. Metcalf excels in contested-catch situations: He leads the league in terms of contested catches with 24.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner rumbled his way to 12 forced missed tackles as a runner, most of any player on the week. That took Conner to 35 on the year, which is also the most.

Only Geno Smith has thrown for more yards under pressure than Kirk Cousins‘ 559.

No defensive back has generated more pressure than Kyle Hamilton‘s eight.

With 11 total pressures on the week, nobody had more in Week 7 than Greg Rousseau.

Feleipe Franks has the highest grade on special teams of any player who was featured on at least 50 special teams snaps. His 91.4 is unmatched.

After posting a 48.3 grade in his first three NFL starts, Caleb Williams has responded in his next three with an 80.5 score.

Germaine Pratt leads all defenders with stops in pass coverage. He has 15 on the year and the next closest is at 12.

Nobody has more stops in the run game this year than Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (19).

Even with the Cowboys on a bye, CeeDee Lamb has retained his spot in terms of yards against man coverage (280).

Zach Allen extended his lead in terms of total pressures for interior defensive linemen. He’s up to 39, which would rank third regardless of position.

Jared Goff leads the league in passing yards when using play-action. He’s at 774 with second place coming in 139 yards lower via Lamar Jackson.

Packers lineman Zach Tom has the highest zone run-blocking grade of all offensive tackles with a 93.6 score.

Tackle Laremy Tunsil has allowed just six total pressures on the year. That’s the joint third-lowest amount of any tackle who has played at least 170 snaps in pass protection.

The Colts have the second and third-ranked offensive guards when it comes to zone run blocking. Will Fries (91.2) is second and Quenton Nelson (89.4) is third.

Ventrell Miller is behind only Ivan Pace Jr. in terms of run stop rate with a 14.9% mark.

Justin Reid has attempted the most tackles in pass coverage without missing one (18).

Rookie DJ Glaze had the highest run-blocking score of any player this week. His 90.1 was a career-best and inspired by some great work on zone concepts.

A losing effort, but Justin Herbert was on fire down the field this week. His four completions and 94.4 grade were the most of any quarterback who threw at least three passes 20 yards in the air.

The Rams still have the top two rookies in terms of pressures generated. Jared Verse leads the way at 27 with Braden Fiske behind him at 17.

With six defensive stops against the run, Calais Campbell had the most of any defender in Week 7.

An impressive Sunday for Jonathan Greenard. He ended up with the best pass-rushing win rate of any player at 47.4%.

Only four receivers have caught more balls without dropping one than Demario Douglas and his 26.

Only Denzel Ward has more forced incompletions than Paulson Adebo‘s 10.

Malik Nabers returned to action this week and continued to be the top-ranked rookie wide receiver grading-wise. His 81.5 grade is getting closed in on by Brian Thomas Jr. (79.6), though.

No wide receiver has forced more missed tackles after the catch than Garrett Wilson with 12.

No receiver has a higher grade against man coverage than A.J. Brown‘s 92.7.

No defender has a better grade defending the run than T.J. Watt‘s 93.6.

Only Aidan Hutchinson has more pressures on the year than Nick Bosa, who has 40.

D.K. Metcalf leads the league in terms of contested catches. He has 24 this season with the next best (Drake London) at 18.

A really tough blow for the Buccaneers losing Chris Godwin. He had the most yards from the slot (449) and the most receptions without a drop among all receivers.

When pressured, Will Levis sees his grade drop to a 25.4 passing grade, while when he is kept clean, it is at 61.0.

In addition to leading our play-action pass grading, Jayden Daniels also has the highest adjusted accuracy percentage of all passers at 80.7%.