32 NFL observations after Week 6: A.J. Brown thrives against man coverage while Joe Burrow slices through defenses when kept clean

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.
With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.
Arizona Cardinals
James Conner has joined Jordan Mason with the most forced missed tackles in 2024. They’re tied at 32.
Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Allgeier broke nine tackles this week while rushing, the most of any player.
Baltimore Ravens
No wide receiver has more yards from screens than Zay Flowers. He’s the first to surpass 100 yards and now up to 106.
Buffalo Bills
Just 11.3% of the pressure Josh Allen has faced has turned into a sack, the third-lowest number in the league.
Carolina Panthers
Nobody is getting rid of the ball quicker than Andy Dalton (besides Baker Mayfield). His average time to throw is 2.39 seconds per dropback.
Chicago Bears
Nobody had a higher passing grade this week than first-overall pick Caleb Williams. His 82.8 led the way.
Cincinnati Bengals
When kept clean, Joe Burrow has the highest grade of any quarterback at 90.9.
Cleveland Browns
No player has forced more missed tackles after the catch than Jerome Ford‘s 11.
Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has 53 more yards than any other player against man coverage. His 280 yards give him the lead.
Denver Broncos
With a 93.0 grade in man coverage, Levi Wallace has the highest grade of all cornerbacks in this regard.
Detroit Lions
The Lions are going to need Alim McNeill even more going forward. He had the most pressures of any defensive interior lineman this week with seven.
Green Bay Packers
Evan Williams has the highest grade of all rookie defenders with his 91.4 effort.
Houston Texans
Nobody has thrown for more yards under pressure than C.J. Stroud‘s 508.
Indianapolis Colts
Alongside George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf, Alec Pierce has the most deep ball receptions with six. Pierce also has the highest deep ball grade (99.2).
Jacksonville Jaguars
Alongside Davon Godchaux, Ventrell Miller picked up the most defensive stops against the run this week with six.
Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Jones leads the grading way when it comes to pass-rushing interior defensive linemen. His 92.1 keeps him at the top, coinciding with his league-leading 21.7% win rate.
Las Vegas Raiders
With 12 defensive stops in coverage, Robert Spillane has the most of any player.
Los Angeles Chargers
Only three edge defenders in the league have run defense grades over 90.0, T.J. Watt and two Chargers in Joey Bosa (92.6) and Khalil Mack (92.0).
Los Angeles Rams
Despite the Rams being on a bye, Jared Verse remains the rookie with the most pressures on the year (20).
Miami Dolphins
Tackle Terron Armstead has the highest run-blocking grade of all tackles who have at least 90 run-blocking snaps. His 91.5 keeps him ahead of Charles Cross.
Minnesota Vikings
Ivan Pace Jr. has turned 23.8% of his defensive snaps against the run into a defensive stop, the highest number of all players.
New England Patriots
With 18 defensive stops against the run, Davon Godchaux has the most of any player.
New Orleans Saints
Cornerback Paulson Adebo leads the league in forced incompletions with 10.
New York Giants
Of interior defensive linemen, only Cameron Heyward and Chris Jones have a higher grade than Dexter Lawrence‘s 89.6.
New York Jets
Allen Lazard is one of four players to have three touchdowns against man coverage. He is joined at the top by Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin and Chris Godwin.
Philadelphia Eagles
With a 93.7 grade, A.J. Brown has the best grade of all wide receivers against man coverage.
Pittsburgh Steelers
James Daniels remains the top-ranked guard in the league this year. This is largely powered by his run blocking, but his 92.9 grade has him ahead of Quenton Nelson.
San Francisco 49ers
A monster day for Nick Bosa on Thursday Night. His 14 total pressures were the most of any player in Week 6, and double the amount of the next player.
Seattle Seahawks
With a 94.2 man run-blocking grade, Charles Cross has the highest of all offensive linemen.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin has jumped back to the top of the slot yardage rankings. He’s up to 413, putting him 46 yards ahead of Jayden Reed.
Tennessee Titans
Of all rookie cornerbacks, none has a higher coverage grade than Jarvis Brownlee Jr.‘s 80.7.
Washington Commanders
With a 92.3 grade when using play action, Jayden Daniels has the best grade of all quarterbacks in this situation.