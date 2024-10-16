32 NFL observations after Week 6: A.J. Brown thrives against man coverage while Joe Burrow slices through defenses when kept clean

• A.J. Brown thrives against single coverage: The Philadelphia Eagles receiver has the highest grade of all receivers against man coverage.

• Keep Joe Burrow clean: He leads the way in terms of passing grade from a clean pocket.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

James Conner has joined Jordan Mason with the most forced missed tackles in 2024. They’re tied at 32.

Tyler Allgeier broke nine tackles this week while rushing, the most of any player.

No wide receiver has more yards from screens than Zay Flowers. He’s the first to surpass 100 yards and now up to 106.

Just 11.3% of the pressure Josh Allen has faced has turned into a sack, the third-lowest number in the league.

Nobody is getting rid of the ball quicker than Andy Dalton (besides Baker Mayfield). His average time to throw is 2.39 seconds per dropback.

Nobody had a higher passing grade this week than first-overall pick Caleb Williams. His 82.8 led the way.

When kept clean, Joe Burrow has the highest grade of any quarterback at 90.9.

No player has forced more missed tackles after the catch than Jerome Ford‘s 11.

CeeDee Lamb has 53 more yards than any other player against man coverage. His 280 yards give him the lead.

With a 93.0 grade in man coverage, Levi Wallace has the highest grade of all cornerbacks in this regard.

The Lions are going to need Alim McNeill even more going forward. He had the most pressures of any defensive interior lineman this week with seven.

Evan Williams has the highest grade of all rookie defenders with his 91.4 effort.

Nobody has thrown for more yards under pressure than C.J. Stroud‘s 508.

Alongside George Pickens and D.K. Metcalf, Alec Pierce has the most deep ball receptions with six. Pierce also has the highest deep ball grade (99.2).

Alongside Davon Godchaux, Ventrell Miller picked up the most defensive stops against the run this week with six.

Chris Jones leads the grading way when it comes to pass-rushing interior defensive linemen. His 92.1 keeps him at the top, coinciding with his league-leading 21.7% win rate.

With 12 defensive stops in coverage, Robert Spillane has the most of any player.

Only three edge defenders in the league have run defense grades over 90.0, T.J. Watt and two Chargers in Joey Bosa (92.6) and Khalil Mack (92.0).

Despite the Rams being on a bye, Jared Verse remains the rookie with the most pressures on the year (20).

Tackle Terron Armstead has the highest run-blocking grade of all tackles who have at least 90 run-blocking snaps. His 91.5 keeps him ahead of Charles Cross.

Ivan Pace Jr. has turned 23.8% of his defensive snaps against the run into a defensive stop, the highest number of all players.

With 18 defensive stops against the run, Davon Godchaux has the most of any player.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo leads the league in forced incompletions with 10.

Of interior defensive linemen, only Cameron Heyward and Chris Jones have a higher grade than Dexter Lawrence‘s 89.6.

Allen Lazard is one of four players to have three touchdowns against man coverage. He is joined at the top by Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin and Chris Godwin.

With a 93.7 grade, A.J. Brown has the best grade of all wide receivers against man coverage.

James Daniels remains the top-ranked guard in the league this year. This is largely powered by his run blocking, but his 92.9 grade has him ahead of Quenton Nelson.

A monster day for Nick Bosa on Thursday Night. His 14 total pressures were the most of any player in Week 6, and double the amount of the next player.

With a 94.2 man run-blocking grade, Charles Cross has the highest of all offensive linemen.

Chris Godwin has jumped back to the top of the slot yardage rankings. He’s up to 413, putting him 46 yards ahead of Jayden Reed.

Of all rookie cornerbacks, none has a higher coverage grade than Jarvis Brownlee Jr.‘s 80.7.

With a 92.3 grade when using play action, Jayden Daniels has the best grade of all quarterbacks in this situation.