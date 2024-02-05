2024 NFL Offseason Blueprint: Miami Dolphins

For 31 NFL teams, the offseason is about constructing a roster worthy of a Super Bowl trophy. For one franchise, it's about keeping things together in the hopes of a repeat. Free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft are upon us, and we'll be going team by team to see where things stand for each squad.
Here is the 2024 offseason blueprint for the Miami Dolphins.
FREE AGENCY
TOP FREE AGENTS
- DI Christian Wilkins (No. 7 in PFF's free agent rankings)
- G Robert Hunt (No. 27 in PFF's free agent rankings)
- C Connor Williams (No. 37 in PFF's free agent rankings)
ONE FREE AGENT TO PURSUE
- C Andre James (No. 44 in PFF's free agent rankings)
ONE FREE AGENT TO RETAIN
- DI Christian Wilkins
EFFECTIVE SALARY CAP SPACE
- -$58,869,079
2024 NFL DRAFT
BIGGEST POSITIONAL NEED
- Biggest Need: Offensive Tackle
PERFECT 2024 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT
- T Amarius Mims, Georgia
FIVE-ROUND MOCK
Editor's note: The draft order may have changed since this mock draft was published, but this still gives a good look into the players each franchise should be targeting.
- Round 1: OT JC Latham, Alabama
- Round 2: IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Click here to view the full five-round mock
LOOKING AHEAD TO 2024
EARLY 2024 BREAKOUT CANDIDATE
- RB De'Von Achane
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER IN 2023
- S Jevon Holland
SECRET SUPERSTAR
- EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel