PFF's Mock Draft Simulator: Biggest need for all 32 NFL teams

• Five teams need quarterbacks: The Falcons, Bears, Raiders, Vikings and Patriots will be in the market for their quarterback of the future.

• Bears begin to reload on offense: Chicago resets on offense with the top quarterback and wide receiver prospects at Nos. 1 and 2 in Trevor Sikkema's latest mock draft.

• Try PFF's mock draft simulator: You can trade picks and players and draft up to five rounds for your favorite NFL team.

Every month, PFF analyzes thousands of picks from the mock draft simulator to identify trends we might see come the 2024 NFL Draft.

With our best-in-class mock draft simulator, you can experience the thrill of the draft like never before. Our simulator comes loaded with advanced settings, such as pick and player trades. It also allows you to identify draft risers and fallers, every team's most picked player and team needs for all 32 NFL franchises.

Here is the biggest need for all 32 NFL teams, along with an ideal pick.

Biggest Need : Edge defender

Edge defender The Pick: Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Big board analysis: Latu has the best pass-rush profile of any edge rusher in the 2024 class. His hand usage, reaction time and first-step athleticism are first-round caliber in all categories.

Biggest Need : Quarterback

Quarterback The Pick: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Big board analysis: Penix is a bit of a college football journeyman but is lighting up the scoreboard in 2023. His combination of experience and high-end arm talent is propelling him. He has a bit of an unorthodox throwing style — from his lower body mechanics to his throwing motion — but can sling it.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Kalen King, Penn State

Big board analysis: King is an elite athlete who brings a ton of confidence and closing speed to the cornerback position. He has the mentality and talent to play in various coverage schemes.

Biggest Need : Offensive Tackle

Offensive Tackle The Pick: T Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Big board analysis: Morgan could have been a draft pick last year but tore his ACL in November. He has starting-caliber movement skills in pass protection but could stand to be a more impactful run-blocker.

Biggest Need : Wide receiver

Wide receiver The Pick: WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

Big board analysis: The NFL will always covet speed, which is why we know the NFL will covet Xavier Worthy. He's a former track star who has some of the best getaway speed in the country when it comes to adding in yards after the catch. He's also getting more reliable using that speed to stretch the field before he gets the ball in his hands.

Biggest Need : Quarterback

Quarterback The Pick: QB Caleb Williams, USC

Big board analysis: Williams has been one of college football's top playmakers for three years. He is always a threat to advance the football with his arms and legs. The NFL covets quarterbacks who can create on their own, make good decisions and stay accurate when forced to go off script. No one does that better than Caleb Williams.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T Amarius Mims, Georgia

Big board analysis: Take one look at Mims, and the immediate takeaway will be, “They don't make many like this dude.” He has a massive frame, but he's athletic with it, too. His flexibility allows him to get a wide base while keeping his back flat to generate a ton of power and more leverage than one would expect. He's light on experience but will be coveted come draft time.

Biggest Need : Interior defensive line

Interior defensive line The Pick: DI Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Big board analysis: Nicknamed “The Godfather,” Corleone has been one of the best run defenders in college football over the last two seasons. Though he lacks length, his violent hands make him a viable pass-rusher.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Big board analysis: Wiggins has legit ball skills and shutdown athletic abilities. He needs to be more consistent in run defense and with the overall strength parts of his game, but he might be at the top of the list of corners you'd want to tell, “Go make sure that receiver doesn't catch the ball.”

Biggest Need : Wide receiver

Wide receiver The Pick: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Big board analysis: Imagine if former Colts legend Marvin Harrison Sr. was 4 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier. That's a good way to explain his son as a prospect. MHJ's technique is beyond his years. He has elite body control, reliable hands and WR1 athletic ability.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Big board analysis: Lassiter has been a starting outside corner for Georgia for two seasons, but he wasn't given the opportunity to take hold of the CB1 role until this season. He's been up to the challenge, showcasing good physicality for man coverage and forced incompletions at the catch point.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame



Big board analysis: At 6-foot-8, Alt brings elite size to offensive tackle. He's been even better this year at using that size and length to his advantage, yet he maintains technique with leverage to mitigate any natural weaknesses.

Biggest Need : Wide receiver

Wide receiver The Pick: WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Big board analysis: Odunze brings top-tier size, speed and strength to the receiver position. He has consistently dominated at the catch point this season and can reportedly run 4.3-4.4 at around 215 pounds.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Big board analysis: McKinstry has shutdown CB1 potential. For schemes that rely on more man coverage, he's very comfortable playing in press and with his back to the ball. Plus, he has one of the highest forced incompletion totals in the country over the past two seasons.

Biggest Need : Interior offensive line

Biggest Need : Wide receiver

Wide receiver The Pick: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Big board analysis: Egbuka is a smooth route-runner who can operate from the slot or on the outside. His game is very well-rounded, as he can separate vertically and find a soft spot versus zone.

Biggest Need : Quarterback

Quarterback The Pick: QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Big board analysis: McCarthy has the arm to succeed at the NFL level. He can hit the “Sunday throws” with both distance and velocity and is improving his touch in 2023. He has a slender build but will be a passer the league covets.

Biggest Need : Interior defensive line

Interior defensive line The Pick: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Big board analysis: Newton, an all-around interior defensive lineman, is productive as both a run-blocker and a pass-rusher. His overall size is on the smaller side, but his first step and elite hand speed allow him to live in backfields.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T JC Latham, Alabama

Big board analysis: Latham is a super-sized offensive tackle at 6-foot-6, 360 pounds, but he moves much better than one would expect for a player his size. Consistency with his hand placement is still a work in progress, but he is a physically gifted big man to mold.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T Patrick Paul, Houston

Big board analysis: The massive 6-foot-7 Paul has earned elite pass-blocking grades the past two seasons, thanks to his elite length and nimble feet. He hasn't graded nearly as well as a run-blocker, but his improved posture and core strength have yielded his career-best results this season.

Biggest Need : Quarterback

Quarterback The Pick: QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Big board analysis: Maye possesses ideal NFL arm talent. He can hit just about any throw asked of him at the pro level with velocity and ball placement. He still puts the ball in harm's way with more turnovers than you'd like, but the magnitude of the good he can do as a passer far outweighs the bad.

Biggest Need : Quarterback

Quarterback The Pick: QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Big board analysis: The underwhelming Bo Nix we knew from Auburn seems long gone. Nowadays, Nix is seen as a good dual-threat athlete with a legit NFL arm. Most importantly, he's playing much better under pressure, even if he isn't pressured as often.

Biggest Need : Edge defender

Edge defender The Pick: Edge Jared Verse, Florida State

Big board analysis: No player in college football has elevated their stock more over the past two seasons than Verse, who went from the FCS to a first-round talent. He's a weight-room warrior who forces offensive linemen to use all their strength to stay in front of him.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Big board analysis: Olu Fashanu is one of the smoothest movers we've seen in pass protection since Tyron Smith and Joe Thomas. His tenacity in the run game could be better, but he's a dream offensive tackle prospect for what he can do as a pass-blocker.

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Offensive tackle The Pick: T Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Big board analysis: Fuaga is a true mauler of an offensive tackle. His dominance in the run game catches your eye first, as he displaces opponents and finishes them from the play. But he's also well-versed in hand usage in pass protection, making for a well-rounded prospect.

Biggest Need : Wide receiver

Wide receiver The Pick: WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Big board analysis: Legette has been one of the biggest risers in this draft class. Seen as a Day 3 prospect before the season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound receiver has dominated at the catch point while showing rare yards-after-catch ability for a player of his size.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Big board analysis: DeJean is one of the most well-rounded athletes in college football. He can play outside cornerback, slot cornerback and even safety due to his size (6-foot-1 and 205 pounds) and speed combo. He also has some of the best ball skills of any defensive back in the class. He's one of the draft's top playmakers.

Biggest Need : Cornerback

Cornerback The Pick: CB Josh Newton, TCU

Big board analysis: Tre Tomlinson got most of the hype in the TCU secondary last season, but Newton was the better prospect of the two. Newton has legit man-coverage size and ability and has starting NFL potential.

Biggest Need : Interior defensive line

Interior defensive line The Pick: DI Leonard Taylor III, Miami Fla.

Big board analysis: Big men don't often get the athlete label as a prospect, but at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, that's what Taylor is. His pass-rush win rate is one of the highest at his position, making him one of the best — perhaps the best — pass-rushing defensive tackles in the class.

Biggest Need : Interior offensive line

Biggest Need : Offensive tackle

Biggest Need : Tight end

Tight end The Pick: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

Big board analysis: Bowers has been the best tight end in college football over the past two seasons. He might not get picked as early as Kyle Pitts, but many will think he's a better prospect because of what he can do as a blocker in addition to his receiving ability.