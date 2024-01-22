Use code 30MDS for 30% OFF PFF+ Annual

2024 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

2T8RKJR Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) high fives teammates against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

By PFF.com
Jan 22, 2024

The salary cap for the 2024 season is yet to be set, but last year the cap was set at $224.8 million, representing a near-$20 million increase over 2022.

Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason. Salary sap data comes courtesy of our friends at OverTheCap.

Last updated: Monday, Jan. 22, 11:30 am EST

Team Cap Space Effective Cap Space* Active Cap Spending Dead Money
Commanders $73,649,626 $62,595,334 $168,947,131 $7,133,514
Titans $71,872,077 $65,758,121 $163,570,913 $13,766,360
Texans $69,959,976 $59,382,313 $171,091,928 $1,879,652
Patriots $66,102,006 $57,325,547 $167,936,688 $7,983,623
Colts $62,757,573 $58,535,486 $177,289,345 $8,363,623
Bengals $59,436,373 $53,189,822 $190,115,359 $1,775,689
Lions $58,618,386 $45,320,841 $184,386,768 $1,431,310
Buccaneers $47,156,102 $35,283,295 $197,342,011 $203,678
Bears $46,876,157 $34,741,422 $197,753,987 $859,071
Cardinals $42,183,130 $30,989,080 $195,693,003 $14,151,579
Raiders $36,048,311 $31,434,823 $198,980,709 $13,562,160
Panthers $28,599,402 $26,539,136 $212,268,200 $4,894,998
Chiefs $28,455,296 $19,135,461 $214,614,299 $457,017
Rams $27,699,574 $24,056,666 $217,549,945 $752,765
Falcons $25,849,508 $20,051,337 $220,248,701 $523,102
Vikings $24,918,132 $19,772,740 $219,749,496 $3,508,541
Giants $22,037,691 $14,204,144 $211,409,571 $11,054,516
Eagles $20,284,984 $16,158,450 $219,527,445 $4,210,900
Jaguars $14,498,293 $10,319,286 $233,811,342 $806,259
Ravens $13,658,828 $5,239,655 $229,690,545 $788,530
Jets $4,972,122 $366,852 $239,315,404 $2,458,968
Packers $7,359 ($6,916,019) $243,108,510 $5,638,132
49ers ($2,925,835) ($11,788,558) $275,258,487 $6,062,613
Seahawks ($4,435,353) ($9,508,500) $251,872,087 $237,492
Steelers ($15,661,486) ($19,377,318) $259,700,564 $301,114
Browns ($19,502,046) ($20,680,595) $277,774,769 $14,972,782
Cowboys ($19,740,700) ($22,805,299) $259,376,592 $7,266,496
Broncos ($23,540,508) ($27,318,717) $257,324,261 $9,693,124
Bills ($43,732,359) ($52,559,303) $286,684,665 $586,633
Chargers ($45,806,935) ($55,391,443) $270,788,020 $24,556,666
Dolphins ($51,898,226) ($58,869,079) $284,734,330 $10,309,238
Saints ($83,683,454) ($87,759,582) $325,270,803 $2,840,956

*Represents the maximum cap space a team will have when it signs at least 51 players to its roster for that season.

