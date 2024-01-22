2024 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

The salary cap for the 2024 season is yet to be set, but last year the cap was set at $224.8 million, representing a near-$20 million increase over 2022.
Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason. Salary sap data comes courtesy of our friends at OverTheCap.
Last updated: Monday, Jan. 22, 11:30 am EST
|Team
|Cap Space
|Effective Cap Space*
|Active Cap Spending
|Dead Money
|Commanders
|$73,649,626
|$62,595,334
|$168,947,131
|$7,133,514
|Titans
|$71,872,077
|$65,758,121
|$163,570,913
|$13,766,360
|Texans
|$69,959,976
|$59,382,313
|$171,091,928
|$1,879,652
|Patriots
|$66,102,006
|$57,325,547
|$167,936,688
|$7,983,623
|Colts
|$62,757,573
|$58,535,486
|$177,289,345
|$8,363,623
|Bengals
|$59,436,373
|$53,189,822
|$190,115,359
|$1,775,689
|Lions
|$58,618,386
|$45,320,841
|$184,386,768
|$1,431,310
|Buccaneers
|$47,156,102
|$35,283,295
|$197,342,011
|$203,678
|Bears
|$46,876,157
|$34,741,422
|$197,753,987
|$859,071
|Cardinals
|$42,183,130
|$30,989,080
|$195,693,003
|$14,151,579
|Raiders
|$36,048,311
|$31,434,823
|$198,980,709
|$13,562,160
|Panthers
|$28,599,402
|$26,539,136
|$212,268,200
|$4,894,998
|Chiefs
|$28,455,296
|$19,135,461
|$214,614,299
|$457,017
|Rams
|$27,699,574
|$24,056,666
|$217,549,945
|$752,765
|Falcons
|$25,849,508
|$20,051,337
|$220,248,701
|$523,102
|Vikings
|$24,918,132
|$19,772,740
|$219,749,496
|$3,508,541
|Giants
|$22,037,691
|$14,204,144
|$211,409,571
|$11,054,516
|Eagles
|$20,284,984
|$16,158,450
|$219,527,445
|$4,210,900
|Jaguars
|$14,498,293
|$10,319,286
|$233,811,342
|$806,259
|Ravens
|$13,658,828
|$5,239,655
|$229,690,545
|$788,530
|Jets
|$4,972,122
|$366,852
|$239,315,404
|$2,458,968
|Packers
|$7,359
|($6,916,019)
|$243,108,510
|$5,638,132
|49ers
|($2,925,835)
|($11,788,558)
|$275,258,487
|$6,062,613
|Seahawks
|($4,435,353)
|($9,508,500)
|$251,872,087
|$237,492
|Steelers
|($15,661,486)
|($19,377,318)
|$259,700,564
|$301,114
|Browns
|($19,502,046)
|($20,680,595)
|$277,774,769
|$14,972,782
|Cowboys
|($19,740,700)
|($22,805,299)
|$259,376,592
|$7,266,496
|Broncos
|($23,540,508)
|($27,318,717)
|$257,324,261
|$9,693,124
|Bills
|($43,732,359)
|($52,559,303)
|$286,684,665
|$586,633
|Chargers
|($45,806,935)
|($55,391,443)
|$270,788,020
|$24,556,666
|Dolphins
|($51,898,226)
|($58,869,079)
|$284,734,330
|$10,309,238
|Saints
|($83,683,454)
|($87,759,582)
|$325,270,803
|$2,840,956
*Represents the maximum cap space a team will have when it signs at least 51 players to its roster for that season.