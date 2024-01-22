2024 NFL Salary Cap Tracker: All 32 NFL teams ranked by cap space

The salary cap for the 2024 season is yet to be set, but last year the cap was set at $224.8 million, representing a near-$20 million increase over 2022.

Here is how all 32 NFL teams currently stand, keeping in mind that cap space is a constantly changing number as teams maneuver throughout the offseason. Salary sap data comes courtesy of our friends at OverTheCap.

Last updated: Monday, Jan. 22, 11:30 am EST