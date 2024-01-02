Perfect 2024 NFL Draft prospect for all 32 teams: Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Cardinals, Bo Nix to the Broncos and more

• Marvin Harrison Jr. would thrive in Arizona: He would immediately be quarterback Kyler Murray's WR1, propelling the Cardinals' offense to new heights.

• The Broncos can reset at quarterback with Oregon's Bo Nix: Russell Wilson is on his way out of Denver, and Nix has legit NFL arm strength in both distance and velocity, as well as added mobility with his legs.

With one more week left in the 2023-2024 college football season, we wanted to take a look at some ideal draft situations for each franchise.

The 2024 NFL Draft class is becoming more and more solidified with most of the college football tape in the books, so here is one perfect 2024 NFL Draft prospect for each of the 32 NFL teams.

The Cardinals bringing Kyler Murray back as early as they did in the season was an early sign that they were going to stay committed to him even while being in striking distance for a top quarterback pick. Harrison would be perfect for Arizona as the immediate WR1 to support Murray.

By going back and forth between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke this season, the Falcons have made it clear they know what their biggest need is. They likely won’t be picking high enough for Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, but the electric dual-threat Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, could be just as good of a fit. His rushing ability (elite rushing grade in 2023) would give the Falcons another electric ground game weapon.

Though the Ravens might have more pressing needs elsewhere, investing in the offensive line could be ideal. Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses will both be over 30 years old next season. Moses (33) will be entering the final year of his deal. That could be the perfect situation to draft a player such as Amrius Mims. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound former five-star offensive tackle doesn’t have a ton of starting experience to his name. But he’s young, very athletic and when he has been on the field, has looked the part. He could be the ideal investment for Baltimore.

Outside of Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver room in Buffalo has been lacking. A big piece that is missing is another deep threat element to the Bills' passing game given how unreliable Gabe Davis has been. With Davis a pending free agent, they will likely look to replace him. Franklin would be the perfect player to do just that. He registered 37 receptions of 15 yards or more this season with a 23.4% deep target percentage and a 94.3 receiving grade on passes beyond 20 yards.

The Panthers just need someone – anyone – who can be a reliable target in the receiving game. Egbuka could be available to pick at the top of the second round. He can play a variety of positions as a receiver (X, flanker, slot) and could be the perfect high-volume rookie receiver for them to jump-start that passing attack.

Fields is playing some of his best ball right now. I won’t deny that, but I still believe resetting the QB contract timeline with a starting-caliber franchise quarterback as a rookie is the best course of action for the Bears. Caleb Wiliams, while not perfect, does so many things well, and he even does what feels like the impossible, at times. For what he can do for that franchise on a rookie contract, he could be perfect for the Bears.

The Bengals lack tight end production – 28th in team tight end receiving grade and 23rd in team tight end receiving yards. Getting their hands on a player of Bowers’ caliber, who earned elite PFF grades in all three seasons he played for the Bulldogs, would be perfect.

The Browns don’t pick until the second round, so picking a perfect prospect for them is a bit tricky, but when I look at their offense, they have a go-to receiver in Amari Cooper, an explosive tight end in David Njoku, and a good slot option in Elijah Moore. Therefore, they need a deep-threat receiver. Over the last two years at Kent State and North Carolina, Tez Walker’s 16.8-yard average depth of target ranked in the 96th percentile, and his 78.3% separation percentage is in the 87th percentile.

Barton has been the left tackle for the Blue Devils for the past few seasons but limited arm length could push him into an interior spot at the next level. Dallas drafting Barton gives them a ton of flexibility with Tyler Smith as well, who can play both tackle and guard. This allows Dallas to build its offensive line in a flexible way over the next few years.

With Russell Wilson now on the bench and on his way out of Denver, the Broncos need a new quarterback. The problem is, I can’t in all good conscience put Caleb Williams or Drake Maye here knowing how much it would take to move up that high in the draft. If they stay in the middle of the first round, where they are projected to pick, Nix would be an ideal option. Nix has legit NFL arm strength in both distance and velocity, as well as added mobility with his legs. He’s also the most experienced college quarterback of all time with 60 games as a starter. He and Sean Payton could work well together.

If it weren’t for injuries, maybe this need wouldn’t be as high, but the Lions still need to get better on the defensive side of the ball. A lockdown CB1 type of cornerback feels like their perfect fit given where they’ll be drafting. Arnold has serious ball skills with five interceptions and 13 forced incompletions this season.

The Packers have secondary needs, both at safety and cornerback. Thankfully, there is a player in this class who could fill either need. DeJean, listed at 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, has played outside corner for the Hawkeyes over the last two seasons, doing so very well. I would certainly start him there in the NFL. He’s recorded seven interceptions and 13 forced incompletions over the past two seasons and is one of the best secondary playmakers in the class.

The Texans look like they hit a home run with quarterback C.J. Stroud. The next step is continuing to build the receiver corps to dominate the passing game. Odunze has the talent to be WR1 in other draft classes. The way he can run routes at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds is so impressive. Plus, his contested catch numbers got even better in 2023. He and Stroud would truly be a perfect QB-WR connection.

Wiggins might be the top cornerback in this draft for defensive coordinators to point to a receiver and say, “Don't let them catch the ball.” At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Wiggins has the length to handle receivers of all shapes and sizes. The Colts are young at cornerback, but they still need a premium CB1 type. That can be Wiggins.

Morgan played offensive tackle for the Wildcats, but he has some nice position flexibility as a guard or tackle. The Jags have a more pressing need on the interior, and Morgan could start there while giving them the option to flex him to a tackle position in the future, if needed.

Look, I’m not breaking any news here saying the Chiefs have to improve at receiver this offseason. They have a good young receiver in Rashee Rice to be a nice slot/after-the-catch guy. Now, they need a bigger, taller receiver who can dominate in the red zone. That’s what the 6-foot-4, 200-pound AD Mitchell can be. He has 10 touchdowns this season as one of the best route-running big receivers in the class.

Raiders could certainly be in the quarterback conversation, but with many of the first-rounders spoken for in this exercise, we instead look to the defense. Just because Newton doesn’t play quarterback doesn’t make him any less perfect for the Raiders, who desperately need a difference-maker on the interior in the run and pass game. Newton is one of the few (maybe only) first-round caliber interior defensive linemen.

The Chargers just drafted a first-round receiver in Quentin Johnston last offseason, but he has struggled mightily to show he could have the caliber of a WR1 for that team. I don’t think his presence keeps the Chargers from getting a talent like Nabers, especially with a new regime that didn't draft Johnston coming in.

The Rams had one of the worst rosters on paper to enter the season, but thanks to Matthew Stafford and that offense, they’re headed to the playoffs. They made do with the offensive line they currently have, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t use some upgrades, specifically at offensive tackle. Latham is a super-sized offensive tackle prospect at 360 pounds, but he moves so well for a player of his size.

When healthy, there aren’t a ton of needs on this Miami team, but a talented offensive lineman feels like the right move for them. Mims is green on experience, but the 6-foot-5 and 330-pounder has elite movement skills and tools to be a long-term starter at tackle. Mims opposite Terron Armstead would be ideal.

The Vikings have been on the quarterback carousel since Kirk Cousins went down for the season. Cousins is set to become a free agent this offseason, so if he’s not brought back, a young quarterback becomes paramount for them. To me, Nix would be perfect with his tools, dual-threat ability and experience to work with Kevin O’Connell.

This one is pretty simple. Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones are not the long-term answers in New England. Maye could be. Flip a coin between him and Caleb Williams — since we don’t really have a “fit” to help decide between them with speculations of a new coaching staff.

After what has been one of the more disappointing seasons in the NFL this season, the Saints could still end up winning the division, but that doesn’t take away how frustrating things have been for them, specifically at quarterback. Derek Carr will be their quarterback in 2024 due to his contract, but the year after that his contract gets flexible. Drafting a talent like Daniels in the first round to get the fifth-year option while not putting him in a situation where he has to start right away — not to mention the LSU-New Orleans connection — could be perfect.

For as bad as it looked with Daniel Jones to start this season, if the Giants have a chance to draft Drake Maye, I’d do it. Maye had by far the most big-time throws of any quarterback in the FBS over the last two seasons and would be the perfect new investment for Brian Daboll’s offense.

We’ve said it a million times this season, but the 2024 offseason is truly an all-in approach for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers healthy again at quarterback. Offensive line in the first round is the best way to do that. Alt has been a three-year starter for the Fighting Irish and has the snaps under his belt to step in right away at left tackle for the Jets. The reason I have him as the choice over Penn State’s Olu Fashanu is I think Fashanu will have a learning curve due to the strength needed for the professional game. I don't have that concern with Alt.

The Eagles retained both of their starting cornerbacks last offseason, but Mitchell still feels like the perfect investment for them at that position. Over the past two years, he has earned elite coverage grades with an astounding 35 forced incompletions, six interceptions and even eight more dropped picks.

The Steelers did the right thing by investing in a future starting cornerback in 2023, selecting Joey Porter Jr., but they need to continue to do so, even with a first-round pick this year. Their secondary is aging fast beyond Porter, and Mckinstry is one of the most experienced press-man cornerbacks in the draft. The soon-to-be Alabama product has forced 28 incompletions over the past two seasons.

The Niners are a near-complete team, well in contention for a Super Bowl. When you’re at that point, one of the best investments you can make is along the trenches. Fautanu has started at left tackle for Washington over the past two seasons, but his long-term home in the NFL might be at guard. He’s a highly competitive offensive lineman whose pride and passion for the game allow him to succeed at tackle despite his lack of physical tools, specifically length. That’s the kind of depth trench player you want on a competing team.

The Seahawks could use more pass-rush talent, and Turner has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the country by pressures generated this season. He also recorded a 20%-plus pass-rush win rate in 2023.

No edge rusher in college football has been more productive than Laiatu over the past two seasons. Latu has generated 128 quarterback pressures with a 22.3% pass-rush win percentage over that span. The Buccaneers need more consistent backfield production from their edge players, and Latu would be an ideal candidate to provide that.

The Titans have not gotten good enough play from their offensive tackles. Fuaga is a highly competitive prospect who plays with a mean streak that Mike Vrabel teams are built on. He has earned a 90.5 run-blocking grade over the past two seasons.

The Commanders are now within striking distance of one of the top two quarterbacks in this class. Truth be told, Williams or Maye would be perfect for them, but Williams being from Washington, D.C., makes him the perfect prospect for this franchise with a bit of a homecoming element to it.