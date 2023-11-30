Five-round 2024 NFL mock drafts for all 32 teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. As more and more teams are eliminated from playoff contention, fans and front offices alike will move their focus from the glory of the Lombardi Trophy to the hope of a successful draft.

Over the last several weeks, PFF has started to map out the NFL draft landscape, mocking the first five rounds for a number of teams with the help of the PFF mock draft simulator. Click the links below to see your team's five-round mock draft.

Editor's note: The Draft order may have changed since the iterations below, but this still gives a good look into the players each franchise should be targeting.

• Round 1, Pick 4: *Trade* T Olu Fashanu, Penn State: The Cardinals should use the No. 1 pick this year to build around Kyler Murray in the form of acquiring more premium draft picks in the following offseasons.

• Round 1, Pick 15: Cb Nate Wiggins, Clemson: The Cardinals secondary has a few nice players, including Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark, both of whom can grow into starters (Clark as a slot). Nonetheless, they could still stand to make a big splash for a potential CB1.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 22: T JC Latham, Alabama: Latham is listed at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, ranking in the 61st and 98th percentiles, respectively.

• Round 3, Pick 86: DI T'Vondre Sweat, Texas: He currently has a 91.9 overall grade and a 90.9 run-defense grade, stemming from 21 solo stops in run defense and an average depth of tackle of 0.22 yards.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 13: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State: Fuaga burst onto the scene this year. He earned an 80.4 overall grade in 2022 before jumping to an 89.0-plus mark in 2023.

• Round 2, Pick 45: S Calen Bullock, USC: The Packers need an impact player in their secondary, especially at safety, and Bullock has some of the best ball production of any safety in college football.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 9: DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois: He earned an elite 91.5 run-defense grade in 2023 and has posted pass-rush grades above 82.0 in each of the past two seasons.

• Round 3, Pick 73: DI T'Vondre Sweat, Texas: His specialty is run defense, as evidenced by his 91.7 run-defense grade this season. But his imposing size and strength also help him push the pocket as a pass-rusher.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 3: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State — With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye now projected to go off the board early, New England takes the best non-quarterback in the draft.

• Round 2, Pick 35: QB Jayden Daniels, LSU — A quarterback change for the Patriots seems all but certain, and Daniels has earned an elite 91.2 passing grade in 2023.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 4: T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State — Fashanu is the top offensive tackle in the upcoming draft class and boasts elite size-movement skills. Drafting him to play opposite Andrew Thomas while kicking Neal inside could be the best vision for this New York offensive line.

• Round 4, Pick 104: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carlina — The Giants would be wise to invest in a developmental quarterback with the starting-caliber potential to play behind Daniel Jones next season — that is, of course, if they don’t take one in the first round to replace him immediately.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 11: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State: Fuaga might not have the fancy footwork of some of the other top offensive tackles in the class, but he makes do. He is a starting-caliber tackle and could help in New York's 2024 playoff push.

• Round 3, Pick 75: QB Michael Pratt, Tulane: He would be a great quarterback to draft and stash behind Rodgers for a season since it is very clear Zach Wilson is not the answer in that role.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 23: S Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Fla.):Kinchens has good size and athleticism and is an all-around type of defensive back, as evidenced by his diverse snap counts. He's played 203 snaps in the slot, 263 snaps as a box safety and 740 snaps as a free safety.

• Round 2, Pick 55: CB D.J. James, Auburn: James is a bit slender in his build at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, but his body control and movement skills are impressive and will suit man coverage. He has earned coverage grades of 85.7 and 89.2 over the past two seasons. He has the mentality and production of a guy who could be a Year 1 starter.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 26: CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia — Cornerback could be one of the top needs for the Niners next April. In fact, 51.1% of mock draft simulator users are picking a corner with the 49ers' first selection.

• Round 2, Pick 58: T Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma — At 6-foot-7, 328 pounds, Guyton’s massive frame is tough to get around. He then makes it even tougher due to how explosive and fluid he is in his movements.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 7: EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA — The Buccaneers' edge defender unit ranks 20th in sacks, 28th in pressures and 28th in pass-rush win percentage this season. Latu would quickly help change those figures.

• Round 2, Pick 39: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado — He doesn’t have top-tier arm talent, but it is good enough for him to be a starter in the NFL if he declares this year.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…

• Round 1, Pick 7: T Joe Alt, Notre Dame: The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Alt has an elite overall grade this season, thanks to an elite pass-blocking grade. He has given up only one sack and four total pressures all year.

• Round 2, Pick 36: EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State: The former five-star recruit already shows a good understanding of pass-rush moves. He knows the “why” of what moves to throw and creates pass-rush plans.

• Click here to view the full mock draft…