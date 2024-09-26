All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 4

2Y5T0RW Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Jonathon Macri

Drake London should continue to produce in a favorable matchup: London has been among the most efficient wide receivers against man coverage and draws an ideal matchup in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

The Houston Texans wide receivers have had split success against man coverage: Nico Collins has excelled against man, while Tank Dell has been quiet. They face the most man-heavy defense in the league this week, so fantasy managers should expect more of the same from these two.

Estimated Reading Time: 25 minutes

JUMP TO A TEAM:

Arizona Cardinals

Week 4 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rate: 23.2% (20)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.3% (14)
Versus man
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 15 1 8 33.3% 1.8 0.12
Michael Wilson 21 1 3 9.5% 1.3 0.06
Marvin Harrison Jr. 21 3 40 28.6% 13.0 0.62
Versus zone
Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR
Chris Moore 3 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Zach Pascal 2 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00
Greg Dortch 52 10 85 21.2% 18.5 0.36
Michael Wilson 67 10 97 16.4% 25.7 0.38
Marvin Harrison Jr. 74 7 158 20.3% 34.8 0.47

The Commanders have run a slightly above-average rate of zone coverage while ranking among the 10 worst teams in defensive success rate (41.3%) from zone. They are also among the five worst zone defenses in explosive play rate allowed (17.5%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (40.0%).

Week 4 waiver wire target Michael Wilson has been much better against zone coverage this season, to the point where he has seen just one reception against man compared to 10 versus zone, accounting for 95% of his total fantasy production this season. He should be in a nice spot to produce against the Commanders' defense, especially if Trey McBride (concussion) is unable to go for Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons

