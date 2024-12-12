All
Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 15

By Jonathon Macri

Drake London finds himself in a great spot to deliver WR1 production: After a relatively quiet Week 14, London draws a much better matchup to come through for his fantasy managers in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs.

A.J. Brown faces a man-heavy defense: Brown has disappointed in recent weeks, though his elite success versus man coverage points to him getting back on track this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 24 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHICIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals

Week 15 opponent: New England Patriots
  • Man coverage rate: 39.9% (2)
  • Zone coverage rate: 54.6% (31)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Moore2000.0%0.00.00
Zay Jones261133.9%2.30.09
Zach Pascal5000.0%0.00.00
Greg Dortch5952517.0%13.50.23
Michael Wilson1031114420.4%37.40.36
Xavier Weaver60016.7%0.00.00
Marvin Harrison Jr.1051719029.5%54.00.51
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Moore6000.0%0.00.00
Zay Jones63134.8%1.30.02
Zach Pascal10000.0%0.00.00
Greg Dortch1662117315.1%38.30.23
Michael Wilson2832832913.1%72.90.26
Xavier Weaver21000.0%0.00.00
Marvin Harrison Jr.2852846518.6%98.50.35

The Patriots have played man coverage at the second-highest rate this season and rank among the 10 best man defenses in yards allowed per coverage target (6.7) and completion rate allowed (57.1%).

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s involvement in the Cardinals' passing game has not quite been what most fantasy managers have hoped for, though his target rate and production versus man coverage provide some optimism for this week. He owns a 29.5% target rate and ranks sixth in fantasy points per route run among 33 wide receivers with at least 100 routes versus man.

Atlanta Falcons

Week 15 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders
  • Man coverage rate: 28.7% (12)
  • Zone coverage rate: 61.2% (26)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
KhaDarel Hodge1637218.8%16.21.01
Ray-Ray McCloud III105911315.2%20.30.19
Darnell Mooney1071427722.4%53.70.50
Drake London962223931.3%69.90.73
Casey Washington1000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
KhaDarel Hodge472264.3%4.60.10
Ray-Ray McCloud III3284446115.2%96.10.29
Darnell Mooney3324359619.6%120.60.36
Drake London3285362724.1%127.70.39
Casey Washington2114100.0%2.41.20

The Raiders have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season but rank dead last in team coverage grade from both looks.

After a relatively quiet game in Week 13, Drake London is in an ideal spot to bounce back in Week 14, as he ranks seventh among 118 qualifying wide receivers (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run, thanks to an elite 31.3% target rate.

Baltimore Ravens

Week 15 opponent: New York Giants
  • Man coverage rate: 28.6% (13)
  • Zone coverage rate: 62.7% (24)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Nelson Agholor5421716.7%15.70.29
Diontae Johnson681316338.2%35.30.52
Tylan Wallace16411625.0%21.61.35
Rashod Bateman1021114915.7%37.90.37
Deonte Harty1000.0%0.00.00
Zay Flowers1091723522.9%46.50.43
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Nelson Agholor1421118812.7%29.80.21
Diontae Johnson1631820022.1%50.00.31
Tylan Wallace515679.8%11.70.23
Rashod Bateman2522442513.9%84.50.34
Deonte Harty1000.0%0.00.00
Zay Flowers2854362822.8%123.80.43
Devontez Walker1000.0%0.00.00

The Giants play man coverage at an above-average rate and rank 30th in yards allowed per reception (14.9) and 26th in team coverage grade (47.6) from man.

Zay Flowers has near-identical usage and fantasy success against both coverages this season and draws a nice matchup to continue as a starting fantasy option.

Buffalo Bills

Week 15 opponent: Detroit Lions
  • Man coverage rate: 42.4% (1)
  • Zone coverage rate: 53.2% (32)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Amari Cooper951317527.4%48.50.51
Curtis Samuel5289321.2%23.30.45
Mack Hollins9475811.7%36.80.39
Jalen Virgil3000.0%0.00.00
Tyrell Shavers4000.0%0.00.00
Khalil Shakir881215617.1%39.60.45
Keon Coleman70819425.7%39.40.56
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Amari Cooper2362730621.6%57.60.24
Curtis Samuel1351510717.0%25.70.19
Mack Hollins2191623011.9%45.00.21
Jalen Virgil4000.0%0.00.00
Tyrell Shavers9000.0%0.00.00
Khalil Shakir2185357928.9%116.90.54
Keon Coleman1511422311.9%42.30.28

The Lions play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL and rank in the top three in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.7%) and defensive success rate (61.9%) from man looks.

Khalil Shakir has been the Bills’ go-to option versus zone coverages, but that hasn’t been the case against man. He’s seen close to a 12-percentage-point drop-off in target rate, which has led to less success. Shakir may be a player to avoid this week in a difficult matchup.

Carolina Panthers

Week 15 opponent: Dallas Cowboys
  • Man coverage rate: 24.5% (20)
  • Zone coverage rate: 70.1% (13)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Adam Thielen59915420.3%24.40.41
David Moore891012019.1%28.00.31
Dan Chisena3000.0%0.00.00
Deven Thompkins8000.0%0.00.00
Xavier Legette1181716620.3%51.60.44
Jalen Coker4048622.5%12.60.32
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Adam Thielen1161921320.7%52.30.45
David Moore1651614717.0%30.70.19
Dan Chisena41625.0%1.60.40
Deven Thompkins1642025.0%6.00.38
Xavier Legette2432226616.5%54.60.22
Jalen Coker1101317715.5%36.70.33

The Cowboys have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They have allowed 14.2 yards per reception while in man (29th) and 11.3 yards per reception while in zone (23rd), and they rank below average in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed in both coverages.

Adam Thielen’s role and production as of late have him in consideration as the Panthers' clear top receiving option. His 21% target rate and 0.45 fantasy points per route run versus zone are team-best marks (minimum 100 routes), giving him a great shot to keep it rolling in a favorable matchup.

Chicago Bears

Week 15 opponent: Minnesota Vikings
  • Man coverage rate: 16.2% (30)
  • Zone coverage rate: 76.9% (3)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Keenan Allen1301914224.6%51.20.39
DeAndre Carter24008.3%0.00.00
Collin Johnson1000.0%0.00.00
DJ Moore1551315918.1%40.90.26
Rome Odunze1481216015.5%34.00.23
Tyler Scott1000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Keenan Allen2662832918.4%72.90.27
DeAndre Carter5997220.3%16.20.27
Collin Johnson41625.0%1.60.40
DJ Moore3615555320.2%128.30.36
Rome Odunze3343342516.2%87.50.26
Tyler Scott2000.0%0.00.00

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-five rate in the NFL and rank in the top 10 in defensive success rate (48.9%) and completion rate allowed (72.7%) from those looks.

DJ Moore owns a higher target rate versus zone coverage than man, though his overall fantasy production is slightly below average. He’s still likely on the fringe of starting territory this week and should be in for a better game than last week.

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15 opponent: Tennessee Titans
  • Man coverage rate: 25.8% (16)
  • Zone coverage rate: 68.1% (16)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kendric Pryor5000.0%0.00.00
Trenton Irwin281414.3%1.40.05
Charlie Jones4000.0%0.00.00
Tee Higgins871519329.9%52.30.60
Ja'Marr Chase1642827125.6%91.10.56
Andrei Iosivas1451114013.8%43.00.30
Jermaine Burton250020.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kendric Pryor51920.0%1.90.38
Trenton Irwin4221111.9%3.10.07
Charlie Jones13157.7%1.50.12
Tee Higgins2133038821.1%80.80.38
Ja'Marr Chase36665104822.4%223.80.61
Isaiah Williams32666.7%2.60.87
Andrei Iosivas280162108.9%49.00.18
Jermaine Burton61410714.8%14.70.24

The Titans have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 11th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) from man and place third in the league in that regard from zone (5.68).

Ja’Marr Chase paces the Bengals in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus zone, while Tee Higgins leads the team in those facets versus man. Both Bengals receivers remain starting options this week, and this is a nice spot for Higgins to bounce back after his quiet Week 14.

Cleveland Browns

Week 15 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs
  • Man coverage rate: 32.1% (8)
  • Zone coverage rate: 59.8% (28)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Jerry Jeudy1581524215.2%51.20.32
Jaelon Darden41625.0%1.60.40
Michael Woods II3011410.0%2.40.08
Elijah Moore1342020821.6%40.80.30
Cedric Tillman681012019.1%28.00.41
Jamari Thrash9000.0%0.00.00
David Bell321566.7%3.51.17
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
James Proche II832137.5%5.10.64
Jerry Jeudy3934470217.8%126.20.32
Kadarius Toney60016.7%0.00.00
Jaelon Darden10000.0%0.00.00
Michael Woods II563418.9%7.10.13
Elijah Moore3243327315.4%66.30.20
Cedric Tillman2091921915.3%52.90.25
Jamari Thrash1832216.7%5.20.29
David Bell211250.0%2.21.10

The Chiefs have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season but now rank below average in man coverage metrics, including 21st in yards allowed per coverage target (7.8) and 19th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (42.1%).

Cedric Tillman leads the Browns in fantasy points per route run versus man, while Elijah Moore leads the way in target rate. Tillman has missed the past two games but could be back this week, which makes him a potential deep-league option in a game where the Browns should have to pass often.

Dallas Cowboys

Week 15 opponent: Carolina Panthers

  • Man coverage rate: 19.9% (26)
  • Zone coverage rate: 72.4% (8)

Versus man

PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Brandin Cooks6053718.3%14.70.25
KaVontae Turpin43617230.2%35.20.82
CeeDee Lamb1372650330.7%100.30.73
Jalen Tolbert132816411.4%30.40.23
Jalen Cropper1000.0%0.00.00
Jonathan Mingo6742614.9%6.60.10
Jalen Brooks5826527.6%8.50.15
Ryan Flournoy131127.7%2.20.17

Versus zone

PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Brandin Cooks12187314.1%27.30.23
KaVontae Turpin962017226.0%37.20.39
CeeDee Lamb3365947024.7%112.00.33
Jalen Tolbert3463128712.7%77.70.22
Jalen Cropper6000.0%0.00.00
Jonathan Mingo1591010517.0%20.50.13
Jalen Brooks1408838.6%16.30.12
Ryan Flournoy5833210.3%6.20.11

The Panthers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season but slot in at 27th in yards allowed per reception (11.4) and 30th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.40) from those looks.

CeeDee Lamb is in for more strong production, even though he ranks just 50th in fantasy points per route run versus zone. The star wideout owns a 25% target rate against zone and is in a great matchup this week.

Denver Broncos

Week 15 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

  • Man coverage rate: 13.7% (32)
  • Zone coverage rate: 80.0% (1)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Josh Reynolds2725622.2%7.60.28
Lil'Jordan Humphrey6955318.8%10.30.15
Courtland Sutton1222230327.1%76.30.63
Devaughn Vele7142215.5%6.20.09
Marvin Mims Jr.3344924.2%8.90.27
Troy Franklin5487231.5%21.20.39
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Josh Reynolds1011012712.9%28.70.28
Lil'Jordan Humphrey1722421415.7%51.40.30
Courtland Sutton3204154321.6%101.30.32
Devaughn Vele1492935522.2%70.50.47
Marvin Mims Jr.971521821.7%48.80.50
Troy Franklin1421314614.8%33.60.24

The Colts are the NFL's zone-heaviest defense but have also allowed a 40.0% first down-plus-touchdown rate, 7.29 yards per coverage snap and 8.8 yards per coverage target from those looks — all of which are bottom-10 marks.

Devaughn Vele stands out as a potential deep-league option as the Broncos' leader in target rate (22%) against zone. He ranks 17th (minimum 100 routes) in the NFL in fantasy points per route run versus zone.

Detroit Lions

Week 15 opponent: Buffalo Bills
  • Man coverage rate: 21.4% (23)
  • Zone coverage rate: 72.0% (9)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Allen Robinson II92933.3%2.90.32
Kalif Raymond3079126.7%22.10.74
Tim Patrick4934610.2%19.60.40
Amon-Ra St. Brown751213720.0%49.70.66
Isaiah Williams100100.0%0.00.00
Jameson Williams55817518.2%31.50.57
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Allen Robinson II23008.7%0.00.00
Kalif Raymond95911312.6%26.30.28
Tim Patrick1712430317.0%54.30.32
Amon-Ra St. Brown3216972625.6%171.60.53
Tom Kennedy80012.5%0.00.00
Jameson Williams2673153519.5%102.50.38

The Bills have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and rank seventh in yards per target allowed (7.4) and tied for first in yards allowed per reception (9.8) from those looks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has found top-10 success in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage, despite just a 20% target rate. He’s still a lock for fantasy starting lineups in a tougher matchup.

Green Bay Packers

Week 15 opponent: Seattle Seahawks
  • Man coverage rate: 25.1% (18)
  • Zone coverage rate: 66.9% (18)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Bo Melton1623118.8%5.10.32
Christian Watson721326633.3%45.60.63
Jayden Reed8789718.4%23.70.27
Romeo Doubs73811316.4%31.30.43
Dontayvion Wicks5553034.6%14.00.25
Malik Heath1532220.0%11.20.75
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Bo Melton4734217.0%7.20.15
Christian Watson1611329811.8%48.80.30
Jayden Reed2143659620.1%125.60.59
Romeo Doubs2072637019.3%63.00.30
Dontayvion Wicks1622026622.2%64.60.40
Malik Heath2631911.5%4.90.19

The Seahawks play man and zone coverages at league-average rates. Their strength is in man, from which they rank second in team coverage grade (74.4) and sixth in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.89).

Jayden Reed was highlighted last week as a player for which to temper expectations against a tougher man coverage opponent, and he was unable to record even one reception. While this matchup is slightly better, there’s still some reason to be wary about Reed against the Seahawks' man coverage unit.

Houston Texans

Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins
  • Man coverage rate: 26.3% (15)
  • Zone coverage rate: 67.8% (17)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Robert Woods23118.7%1.10.05
Stefon Diggs63119823.8%20.80.33
Steven Sims2000.0%0.00.00
Nico Collins43814530.2%22.50.52
Tank Dell1021421023.5%47.00.46
John Metchie III5141911.8%5.90.12
Jared Wayne2000.0%0.00.00
Xavier Hutchinson5631910.7%4.90.09
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Robert Woods1021011114.7%21.10.21
Stefon Diggs2063639822.8%93.80.46
Steven Sims4000.0%0.00.00
Nico Collins2024168728.7%133.70.66
Tank Dell2952933316.3%62.30.21
John Metchie III1221114612.3%31.60.26
Jared Wayne4000.0%0.00.00
Xavier Hutchinson1314517.6%9.10.07

The Dolphins have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 30th in team coverage grade in zone (46.8) and 20th in man (57.8).

Nico Collins leads the Texans in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus both man and zone coverages, and he leads all NFL wide receivers (minimum 100 routes) in those categories versus zone, making him a clear top-12 option this week.

Indianapolis Colts

Week 15 opponent: Denver Broncos
  • Man coverage rate: 34.0% (5)
  • Zone coverage rate: 61.5% (25)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Laquon Treadwell2000.0%0.00.00
Michael Pittman Jr.102117817.7%30.80.30
Alec Pierce97818614.4%26.60.27
Ashton Dulin13007.7%0.00.00
Josh Downs721218323.6%42.30.59
Adonai Mitchell51912639.2%21.60.42
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Laquon Treadwell2000.0%0.00.00
Michael Pittman Jr.2413547223.7%82.20.34
Alec Pierce2592145915.1%96.90.37
Ashton Dulin4526715.6%14.70.33
Anthony Gould3000.0%0.00.00
Josh Downs1794141131.8%94.10.53
Adonai Mitchell1111112819.8%23.80.21

The Broncos run man coverage at a high clip but rank just 30th in defensive success rate (47.8%) and have allowed the highest completion rate (70.8%) and the sixth-highest first down-plus-touchdown rate (46.7%) while in man.

It’s unclear whether Josh Downs will return this week, but if he does, he’s in a great spot to produce. Against man coverage, he owns a strong 24% target rate and ranks 14th in fantasy points per route run (minimum 40 routes).

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15 opponent: New York Jets
  • Man coverage rate: 31.0% (9)
  • Zone coverage rate: 63.1% (23)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Devin Duvernay291510.3%1.50.05
Christian Kirk5789424.6%17.40.31
Austin Trammell612216.7%3.20.53
Gabe Davis6223314.5%5.30.09
Elijah Cooks2000.0%0.00.00
Tim Jones1311015.4%2.00.15
Parker Washington7734416.9%13.40.17
Brian Thomas Jr.1021320927.5%45.90.45
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Devin Duvernay4852514.6%7.50.16
Christian Kirk1621928520.4%53.50.33
Austin Trammell1711811.8%2.80.16
Gabe Davis1891820617.5%50.60.27
Elijah Cooks4000.0%0.00.00
Tim Jones381205.3%3.00.08
Joshua Cephus4000.0%0.00.00
Parker Washington1591519212.0%34.20.22
Brian Thomas Jr.2724164219.9%129.20.48

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season. They rank around the league average in most team coverage metrics from man, including yards per reception allowed (15th) and defensive success rate (19th).

Brian Thomas Jr. should be in a good spot to deliver WR2 production again in a favorable matchup. He owns a 27.5% target rate and leads the Jaguars in fantasy success against man.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 opponent: Cleveland Browns
  • Man coverage rate: 37.8% (3)
  • Zone coverage rate: 56.3% (30)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
DeAndre Hopkins821214823.2%38.80.47
JuJu Smith-Schuster552637.3%14.30.26
Mecole Hardman Jr.2043930.0%7.90.40
Montrell Washington1000.0%0.00.00
Justin Watson982213.1%4.10.04
Justyn Ross4000.0%0.00.00
Skyy Moore8000.0%0.00.00
Rashee Rice2975831.0%18.80.65
Xavier Worthy1191417721.9%37.70.32
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
DeAndre Hopkins2043338222.1%89.20.44
JuJu Smith-Schuster1241213911.3%25.90.21
Mecole Hardman Jr.5085116.0%13.10.26
Montrell Washington1000.0%0.00.00
Justin Watson222172039.9%43.30.20
Justyn Ross80012.5%0.00.00
Skyy Moore21009.5%0.00.00
Rashee Rice621723032.3%46.00.74
Xavier Worthy2842427113.0%69.10.24

The Browns play man coverage at a top-five rate and rank 22nd in yards allowed per coverage target (7.9) and 25th in yards allowed per reception (13.2) from those looks.

DeAndre Hopkins holds WR3 value in a decent matchup this week as the Chiefs' leader in target rate (23%) and fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (minimum 40 routes).

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 15 opponent: Atlanta Falcons
  • Man coverage rank: 14.6% (31)
  • Zone coverage rank: 77.2% (2)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kristian Wilkerson21950.0%7.93.95
Jakobi Meyers1001516926.0%37.90.38
DJ Turner5955415.3%16.40.28
Alex Bachman14000.0%0.00.00
Terrace Marshall Jr.7000.0%0.00.00
Ramel Keyton11000.0%0.00.00
Tre Tucker1171216817.1%40.80.35
Tyreik McAllister1000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kristian Wilkerson23198.7%1.90.08
Jakobi Meyers3275157419.9%114.40.35
DJ Turner1761110410.8%21.40.12
Alex Bachman323319.4%6.10.19
Terrace Marshall Jr.161612.5%1.60.10
Ramel Keyton151720.0%1.70.11
Tre Tucker3712626410.5%52.40.14

The Falcons' defense plays zone coverage at a top-two rate but has recorded below-average marks in key zone coverage metrics, including yards allowed per target (8.4) and yards allowed per coverage snap (7.01).

Jakobi Meyers has been more effective against man coverage than zone, though he is still the Raiders' clear leader in target rate (20%) and fantasy success, making him a fine deeper-league option in a favorable matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 15 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Man coverage rate: 21.3% (24)
  • Zone coverage rate: 73.3% (6)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
DJ Chark Jr.4000.0%0.00.00
Jalen Reagor2444420.8%8.40.35
Joshua Palmer95912519.0%21.50.23
Derius Davis70014.3%0.00.00
Simi Fehoko290013.8%0.00.00
Quentin Johnston7063332.9%9.30.13
Ladd McConkey942032027.7%64.00.68
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
DJ Chark Jr.91911.1%1.90.21
Jalen Reagor623569.7%8.60.14
Joshua Palmer2162136713.9%63.70.29
Derius Davis4384720.9%12.70.30
Simi Fehoko96610612.5%16.60.17
Quentin Johnston2022338114.9%103.10.51
Ladd McConkey2473849521.9%99.50.40
Brenden Rice2000.0%0.00.00

The Buccaneers have run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season. The unit ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.14), first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.3%) and explosive pass play rate allowed (12.5%).

Ladd McConkey, an excellent receiver against man coverage, has enjoyed less success versus zone but still ranks above average in that regard. Temper your expectations for McConkey this week, if he plays, due to the combination of coming off injury and a tough zone-heavy matchup.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 15 opponent: San Francisco 49ers
  • Man coverage rate: 24.8% (19)
  • Zone coverage rate: 69.3% (14)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Demarcus Robinson1291315519.4%64.50.50
Cooper Kupp971920328.9%51.30.53
Tyler Johnson59410313.6%14.30.24
Tutu Atwell64911428.1%20.40.32
Jordan Whittington2646823.1%10.80.42
Puka Nacua641927646.9%58.60.92
Xavier Smith1000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Demarcus Robinson269152789.7%48.80.18
Cooper Kupp1914445431.4%113.40.59
Tyler Johnson1041815323.1%33.30.32
Tutu Atwell1402639322.1%65.30.47
Jordan Whittington711413323.9%27.30.38
Puka Nacua1373543232.1%84.20.61
Xavier Smith62633.3%2.60.43

The 49ers have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season, with their weakness being man coverage. The defense ranks in the bottom 10 in yards per reception (13.0) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (43.5%) while in man.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run while commanding an absurd 47% target rate. Cooper Kupp isn’t far behind, with a 29% target rate and a 21st-raneked fantasy points per route run figure. Both Nacua and Kupp are locked-in options this week.

Miami Dolphins

Week 15 opponent: Houston Texans
  • Man coverage rate: 23.6% (22)
  • Zone coverage rate: 72.0% (9)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Odell Beckham Jr.3721416.2%3.40.09
Tyreek Hill921317630.4%48.60.53
Robbie Chosen90011.1%0.00.00
D'Wayne Eskridge1000.0%0.00.00
River Cracraft2000.0%0.00.00
Braxton Berrios200015.0%0.00.00
Jaylen Waddle931620718.3%36.70.39
Malik Washington170011.8%0.00.00
Grant DuBose90011.1%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Odell Beckham Jr.6974117.4%11.10.16
Tyreek Hill3285259320.4%123.30.38
Robbie Chosen121525.0%1.50.13
D'Wayne Eskridge1723611.8%5.60.33
River Cracraft14000.0%0.00.00
Braxton Berrios59001.7%0.00.00
Erik Ezukanma70028.6%0.00.00
Jaylen Waddle3283849316.8%99.30.30
Malik Washington113105412.4%15.40.14
Grant DuBose1711311.8%2.30.14

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season, and they rank in the top five in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.62), defensive success rate (51.8%) and team coverage grade (76.5) from zone.

As the Dolphins' leader in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus zone, Tyreek Hill has started to get hot as of late and is in a great spot, as expected, to deliver against Houston's zone coverage unit.

Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 opponent: Chicago Bears
  • Man coverage rate: 21.0% (25)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.4% (11)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Trishton Jackson2000.0%0.00.00
Trent Sherfield911111.1%2.10.23
Brandon Powell2332921.7%5.90.26
Justin Jefferson871230926.4%66.90.77
Jalen Nailor63710514.3%29.50.47
Jordan Addison6779116.4%16.10.24
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Trent Sherfield4066617.5%18.60.47
Brandon Powell863304.7%6.00.07
Justin Jefferson3556386123.4%167.10.47
Jalen Nailor215111659.8%45.50.21
Jordan Addison2753761718.9%140.70.51

The Bears are deploying zone coverage at an above-average rate this season yet rank in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.11), yards allowed per reception (12.0) and explosive play rate allowed (18.1%) from zone.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are poised to put up big stat lines again, as both rank inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run versus zone. In the Vikings first matchup with the Bears, Addison delivered an overall PPR WR1 finish. He should be locked into fantasy lineups again.

New England Patriots

Week 15 opponent: Arizona Cardinals
  • Man coverage rate: 19.7% (27)
  • Zone coverage rate: 73.2% (7)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kendrick Bourne4233214.3%6.20.15
K.J. Osborn421711.9%1.70.04
Tyquan Thornton24004.2%0.00.00
Demario Douglas911212118.7%30.10.33
Ja'Lynn Polk7431512.2%10.50.14
Javon Baker60016.7%0.00.00
Kayshon Boutte841318520.2%37.50.45
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Kendrick Bourne1611617713.0%39.70.25
K.J. Osborn8465014.3%17.00.20
Tyquan Thornton4144717.1%8.70.21
Demario Douglas2494037620.1%77.60.31
Ja'Lynn Polk15997213.2%22.20.14
Javon Baker7000.0%0.00.00
Kayshon Boutte2601214510.0%26.50.10

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season but rank 31st in defensive success rate (38.8%) and 28th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (40.8%) from those looks.

Demario Douglas leads the Patriots in target rate and fantasy points per route run when facing zone coverage, making him the best bet to produce in a favorable matchup.

New Orleans Saints

Week 15 opponent: Washington Commanders
  • Man coverage rate: 25.6% (17)
  • Zone coverage rate: 69.2% (15)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4756714.9%23.70.50
Equanimeous St. Brown4000.0%0.00.00
Dante Pettis41925.0%1.90.48
Cedrick Wilson Jr.3645813.9%15.80.44
Rashid Shaheed3723221.6%5.20.14
Kevin Austin Jr.100010.0%0.00.00
Chris Olave4065022.5%17.00.43
Bub Means2045925.0%9.90.50
Mason Tipton47008.5%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Marquez Valdes-Scantling142924713.4%45.70.32
Equanimeous St. Brown17000.0%0.00.00
Dante Pettis2121319.1%3.30.16
Cedrick Wilson Jr.96910111.5%19.10.20
Rashid Shaheed1341831723.9%67.70.51
Kevin Austin Jr.6579015.4%16.00.25
Chris Olave1482635023.0%61.00.41
Bub Means7055914.3%16.90.24
Mason Tipton171149911.7%23.90.14

The Commanders play man and zone coverages at league-average rates while allowing the third-highest first down-plus-touchdown rate (49.1%) from man and the 19th-highest rate (34.9%) from zone.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is basically the last man standing in the Saints' receiving corps. He would only be a desperation play in a decent matchup this week. Plus, the backup quarterback situation takes away from his fantasy viability.

New York Giants

Week 15 opponent: Baltimore Ravens
  • Man coverage rate: 29.8% (10)
  • Zone coverage rate: 64.1% (21)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Darius Slayton118714013.6%27.00.23
Isaiah Hodgins9000.0%0.00.00
Wan'Dale Robinson1261813020.6%43.00.34
Jalin Hyatt40197.5%1.90.05
Malik Nabers1082222434.3%56.40.52
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Darius Slayton3012936415.6%65.40.22
Isaiah Hodgins1721211.8%3.20.19
Ihmir Smith-Marsette1000.0%0.00.00
Wan'Dale Robinson3294935521.0%84.50.26
Jalin Hyatt1406449.3%10.40.07
Malik Nabers3185859526.4%123.50.39

The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate while ranking 20th in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.09) and 26th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (44.8%) from man, but they’ve steadily improved in recent weeks.

We highlighted Malik Nabers last week because of his high-end success versus man, but the Giants' quarterback play was so poor that he was unable to deliver, making him a risky option going forward. Those quarterback issues likely won't improve, especially against the Ravens this week.

New York Jets

Week 15 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Man coverage rate: 36.8% (4)
  • Zone coverage rate: 56.7% (29)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Davante Adams861315033.7%46.00.53
Irvin Charles1000.0%0.00.00
Allen Lazard961321617.7%52.60.55
Malachi Corley1021220.0%3.20.32
Garrett Wilson1572634526.8%72.50.46
Xavier Gipson28117.1%7.10.25
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Davante Adams2894551221.5%102.20.35
Irvin Charles3000.0%0.00.00
Allen Lazard1921821414.1%51.40.27
Malachi Corley371410.8%1.40.04
Garrett Wilson3445553224.4%126.20.37
Xavier Gipson905388.9%8.80.10

The Jaguars play man coverage at a top-five rate but are a bottom-three man defense in completion rate allowed (68.5%), defensive success rate (47.4%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (7.16).

Davante Adams has earned a dominant target rate versus man coverage (34%) and, as a result, has returned strong fantasy production against those looks. That should continue this week in a great matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Man coverage rate: 33.3% (6)
  • Zone coverage rate: 63.3% (22)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Britain Covey822025.0%4.00.50
Parris Campbell21000.0%0.00.00
A.J. Brown731832632.9%62.60.86
DeVonta Smith851314322.4%39.30.46
Johnny Wilson271511.1%7.50.28
Jahan Dotson853665.9%9.60.11
Ainias Smith2000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
John Ross101620.0%1.60.16
Britain Covey2451425.0%6.40.27
Parris Campbell5663010.7%15.00.27
A.J. Brown1913051021.5%93.00.49
DeVonta Smith2163241019.0%91.00.42
Johnny Wilson72198.3%1.90.03
Jahan Dotson2089567.2%14.60.07
Ainias Smith93633.3%3.60.40

The Steelers have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season and rank in the top 10 in most man coverage metrics, including yards allowed per reception (11.2), first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.2%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.50).

A.J. Brown has not delivered high-end fantasy production as of late, though he still ranks second overall in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (minimum 40 routes), doing so with an ideal 33% target rate. This should be a matchup where he can get closer to the production fantasy managers expect of him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Man coverage rate: 29.5% (11)
  • Zone coverage rate: 66.5% (19)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Mike Williams99812814.1%26.80.27
Ben Skowronek10000.0%0.00.00
Brandon Johnson119100.0%1.91.90
Van Jefferson9666614.6%18.60.19
Scott Miller1722917.7%4.90.29
Calvin Austin III8559714.1%20.70.24
George Pickens1071835130.8%53.10.50
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Mike Williams17481067.5%18.60.11
Ben Skowronek222279.1%4.70.21
Brandon Johnson8000.0%0.00.00
Van Jefferson187121658.6%34.50.18
Scott Miller4534011.1%7.00.16
Calvin Austin III1681829017.3%65.00.39
George Pickens2493749921.7%104.90.42
Roman Wilson1000.0%0.00.00

The Eagles are playing man coverage at an above-average rate this season. They rank in the top five in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.43), yards allowed per coverage target (5.7) and explosive play rate allowed (7.5%) from man.

With George Pickens out this week, fantasy managers should avoid the Steelers' wide receivers. None rank in the top 80 (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run or own even a 15% target rate.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Rams
  • Man coverage rate: 18.9% (28)
  • Zone coverage rate: 76.8% (4)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Conley25004.0%0.00.00
Jauan Jennings811518225.9%45.20.56
Deebo Samuel861114724.4%25.70.30
Brandon Aiyuk65710623.1%17.60.27
Ronnie Bell220013.6%0.00.00
Ricky Pearsall4554217.8%9.20.20
Jacob Cowing5000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Chris Conley62149.7%1.40.02
Trent Taylor2000.0%0.00.00
Jauan Jennings2164259225.9%125.20.58
Deebo Samuel2312940618.2%75.60.33
Brandon Aiyuk1501826820.0%44.80.30
Ronnie Bell462224.4%4.20.09
Ricky Pearsall1227959.0%22.50.18
Jacob Cowing1425021.4%7.00.50

The Rams have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season but rank 22nd in defensive success rate (41.8%) and in the bottom five in yards allowed per reception (11.9), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.29), yards allowed per coverage target (8.9) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (41.4%) from those looks.

Jauan Jennings is far and away the 49ers' leader in fantasy points per route run among wide receivers. He ranks sixth overall (minimum 100 routes) in that regard while earning a team-leading 26% target rate, making him the team's top option this week.

Seattle Seahawks

Week 15 opponent: Green Bay Packers

  • Man coverage rate: 24.1% (21)
  • Zone coverage rate: 71.0% (12)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Tyler Lockett1001217819.0%29.80.30
D.K. Metcalf931419526.9%39.50.42
Laviska Shenault Jr.711014.3%2.00.29
Cody White70014.3%0.00.00
Jake Bobo2021310.0%3.30.17
Dareke Young30033.3%0.00.00
Jaxon Smith-Njigba1102231028.2%53.00.48
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Tyler Lockett3342933312.0%74.30.22
D.K. Metcalf3184061720.4%113.70.36
Laviska Shenault Jr.1542626.7%6.60.44
Cody White222449.1%6.40.29
Jake Bobo10187611.9%15.60.15
Dareke Young2000.0%0.00.00
Jaxon Smith-Njigba3735360118.2%143.10.38

The Packers play zone and man coverages at average rates. They have earned a 78.1 team coverage grade from zone (fourth) and a 50.1 team coverage grade from man (25th).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba paces the Seahawks in fantasy points per route run against man and zone, though he still ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers overall in both cases. Smith-Njigba should still be in starting consideration, though this doesn’t necessarily stand out as an opportunity for him to achieve a top-15 wide receiver finish.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
  • Man coverage rate: 17.8% (29)
  • Zone coverage rate: 76.7% (5)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Mike Evans891720027.0%61.00.69
Sterling Shepard72109820.8%25.80.36
Chris Godwin781715825.6%50.80.65
Ryan Miller2124014.3%12.00.57
Trey Palmer3212512.5%3.50.11
Rakim Jarrett22000.0%0.00.00
Jalen McMillan7447314.9%23.30.31
Kameron Johnson4000.0%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Mike Evans1922639021.4%83.00.43
Sterling Shepard2061918913.6%37.90.18
Chris Godwin1663341824.1%86.80.52
Marquez Callaway2000.0%0.00.00
Cody Thompson2000.0%0.00.00
Ryan Miller6254416.1%9.40.15
Trey Palmer123911610.6%26.60.22
Rakim Jarrett65710713.9%17.70.27
Jalen McMillan1791313112.9%32.10.18
Kameron Johnson13007.7%0.00.00

The Chargers play zone coverage at a top-five rate and rank as a top-five zone coverage unit in defensive success rate (50.2%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (30.7%).

Mike Evans has the ability to overcome this difficult matchup, as he leads the Buccaneers' active wide receivers in target rate (21%) and ranks in the top 25 in fantasy points per route run versus zone (minimum 100 routes).

Tennessee Titans

Week 15 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Man coverage rate: 26.5% (14)
  • Zone coverage rate: 65.5% (20)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Tyler Boyd9266414.1%12.40.13
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine87611218.4%29.20.34
Calvin Ridley1141931929.8%56.90.50
Bryce Oliver1133100.0%4.34.30
Treylon Burks1422214.3%4.20.30
Jha'Quan Jackson60016.7%0.00.00
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Tyler Boyd2492725313.7%52.30.21
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2081527210.6%78.20.38
Calvin Ridley3073141918.9%84.90.28
Bryce Oliver833937.5%6.90.86
Treylon Burks652129.2%3.20.05
Jha'Quan Jackson111818.2%1.80.16

The Bengals have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 27th in team coverage grade while in zone (49.4) and 13th while in man (64.1).

Calvin Ridley has been much more involved and, in turn, effective against man coverage this season. His 30% target rate versus man is an elite figure, though his 0.50 fantasy points per route run mark ranks just outside the top 30 (minimum 40 routes) in that regard. He should still be a fine starting option this week.

Washington Commanders

Week 15 opponent: New Orleans Saints
  • Man coverage rate: 32.5% (7)
  • Zone coverage rate: 60.7% (27)
Versus man
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Jamison Crowder3000.0%0.00.00
Noah Brown8566516.5%12.50.15
Olamide Zaccheaus6185519.7%13.50.22
Terry McLaurin1181921322.9%64.30.54
Dyami Brown54813518.5%27.50.51
Brycen Tremayne21-250.0%0.80.40
Luke McCaffrey7365112.3%11.10.15
Versus zone
PlayerRoutes runReceptionsReceiving yardsTarget ratePPR pointsFF PTS/RR
Jamison Crowder61516.7%1.50.25
Noah Brown1922938820.8%73.80.38
Olamide Zaccheaus1171920921.4%39.90.34
Terry McLaurin2744268320.1%140.30.51
Dyami Brown118127113.6%19.10.16
Luke McCaffrey136101049.6%20.40.15

The Saints have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have allowed the second-most yards per reception (15.4), the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (6.92) and the fifth-most yards per coverage target (8.7) in those looks.

Terry McLaurin should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup, as he leads the Commanders in target rate (23%) and ranks 20th in fantasy points per route run among 118 qualifying wide receivers (minimum 40 routes).

