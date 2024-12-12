Fantasy Football WR Report: Man, zone coverage performance ahead of NFL Week 15

• Drake London finds himself in a great spot to deliver WR1 production: After a relatively quiet Week 14, London draws a much better matchup to come through for his fantasy managers in the first week of the fantasy football playoffs.

• A.J. Brown faces a man-heavy defense: Brown has disappointed in recent weeks, though his elite success versus man coverage points to him getting back on track this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 24 minutes

This fantasy football wide receiver report will build on PFF's wide receiver grades against man and zone coverages.

By providing additional fantasy-related details, including opponent coverage tendencies, we’ll look to find one more edge to help us dominate our fantasy leagues this season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 15 opponent: New England Patriots

Man coverage rate: 39.9% (2)

Zone coverage rate: 54.6% (31)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Patriots have played man coverage at the second-highest rate this season and rank among the 10 best man defenses in yards allowed per coverage target (6.7) and completion rate allowed (57.1%).

Marvin Harrison Jr.’s involvement in the Cardinals' passing game has not quite been what most fantasy managers have hoped for, though his target rate and production versus man coverage provide some optimism for this week. He owns a 29.5% target rate and ranks sixth in fantasy points per route run among 33 wide receivers with at least 100 routes versus man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

Man coverage rate: 28.7% (12)

Zone coverage rate: 61.2% (26)

Versus man

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR KhaDarel Hodge 16 3 72 18.8% 16.2 1.01 Ray-Ray McCloud III 105 9 113 15.2% 20.3 0.19 Darnell Mooney 107 14 277 22.4% 53.7 0.50 Drake London 96 22 239 31.3% 69.9 0.73 Casey Washington 1 0 0 0.0% 0.0 0.00

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR KhaDarel Hodge 47 2 26 4.3% 4.6 0.10 Ray-Ray McCloud III 328 44 461 15.2% 96.1 0.29 Darnell Mooney 332 43 596 19.6% 120.6 0.36 Drake London 328 53 627 24.1% 127.7 0.39 Casey Washington 2 1 14 100.0% 2.4 1.20

The Raiders have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season but rank dead last in team coverage grade from both looks.

After a relatively quiet game in Week 13, Drake London is in an ideal spot to bounce back in Week 14, as he ranks seventh among 118 qualifying wide receivers (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run, thanks to an elite 31.3% target rate.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: New York Giants

Man coverage rate: 28.6% (13)

Zone coverage rate: 62.7% (24)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Giants play man coverage at an above-average rate and rank 30th in yards allowed per reception (14.9) and 26th in team coverage grade (47.6) from man.

Zay Flowers has near-identical usage and fantasy success against both coverages this season and draws a nice matchup to continue as a starting fantasy option.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Detroit Lions

Man coverage rate: 42.4% (1)

Zone coverage rate: 53.2% (32)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Lions play man coverage at the highest rate in the NFL and rank in the top three in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (33.7%) and defensive success rate (61.9%) from man looks.

Khalil Shakir has been the Bills’ go-to option versus zone coverages, but that hasn’t been the case against man. He’s seen close to a 12-percentage-point drop-off in target rate, which has led to less success. Shakir may be a player to avoid this week in a difficult matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Dallas Cowboys

Man coverage rate: 24.5% (20)

Zone coverage rate: 70.1% (13)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cowboys have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They have allowed 14.2 yards per reception while in man (29th) and 11.3 yards per reception while in zone (23rd), and they rank below average in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed in both coverages.

Adam Thielen’s role and production as of late have him in consideration as the Panthers' clear top receiving option. His 21% target rate and 0.45 fantasy points per route run versus zone are team-best marks (minimum 100 routes), giving him a great shot to keep it rolling in a favorable matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Minnesota Vikings

Man coverage rate: 16.2% (30)

Zone coverage rate: 76.9% (3)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Vikings play zone coverage at a top-five rate in the NFL and rank in the top 10 in defensive success rate (48.9%) and completion rate allowed (72.7%) from those looks.

DJ Moore owns a higher target rate versus zone coverage than man, though his overall fantasy production is slightly below average. He’s still likely on the fringe of starting territory this week and should be in for a better game than last week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Tennessee Titans

Man coverage rate: 25.8% (16)

Zone coverage rate: 68.1% (16)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Titans have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 11th in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.63) from man and place third in the league in that regard from zone (5.68).

Ja’Marr Chase paces the Bengals in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus zone, while Tee Higgins leads the team in those facets versus man. Both Bengals receivers remain starting options this week, and this is a nice spot for Higgins to bounce back after his quiet Week 14.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

Man coverage rate: 32.1% (8)

Zone coverage rate: 59.8% (28)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chiefs have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season but now rank below average in man coverage metrics, including 21st in yards allowed per coverage target (7.8) and 19th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (42.1%).

Cedric Tillman leads the Browns in fantasy points per route run versus man, while Elijah Moore leads the way in target rate. Tillman has missed the past two games but could be back this week, which makes him a potential deep-league option in a game where the Browns should have to pass often.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Carolina Panthers

Man coverage rate: 19.9% (26)

Zone coverage rate: 72.4% (8)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Panthers have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season but slot in at 27th in yards allowed per reception (11.4) and 30th in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.40) from those looks.

CeeDee Lamb is in for more strong production, even though he ranks just 50th in fantasy points per route run versus zone. The star wideout owns a 25% target rate against zone and is in a great matchup this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Man coverage rate: 13.7% (32)

Zone coverage rate: 80.0% (1)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Colts are the NFL's zone-heaviest defense but have also allowed a 40.0% first down-plus-touchdown rate, 7.29 yards per coverage snap and 8.8 yards per coverage target from those looks — all of which are bottom-10 marks.

Devaughn Vele stands out as a potential deep-league option as the Broncos' leader in target rate (22%) against zone. He ranks 17th (minimum 100 routes) in the NFL in fantasy points per route run versus zone.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Buffalo Bills

Man coverage rate: 21.4% (23)

Zone coverage rate: 72.0% (9)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bills have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season and rank seventh in yards per target allowed (7.4) and tied for first in yards allowed per reception (9.8) from those looks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has found top-10 success in fantasy points per route run versus zone coverage, despite just a 20% target rate. He’s still a lock for fantasy starting lineups in a tougher matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Seattle Seahawks

Man coverage rate: 25.1% (18)

Zone coverage rate: 66.9% (18)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Seahawks play man and zone coverages at league-average rates. Their strength is in man, from which they rank second in team coverage grade (74.4) and sixth in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.89).

Jayden Reed was highlighted last week as a player for which to temper expectations against a tougher man coverage opponent, and he was unable to record even one reception. While this matchup is slightly better, there’s still some reason to be wary about Reed against the Seahawks' man coverage unit.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Miami Dolphins

Man coverage rate: 26.3% (15)

Zone coverage rate: 67.8% (17)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Dolphins have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 30th in team coverage grade in zone (46.8) and 20th in man (57.8).

Nico Collins leads the Texans in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus both man and zone coverages, and he leads all NFL wide receivers (minimum 100 routes) in those categories versus zone, making him a clear top-12 option this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Denver Broncos

Man coverage rate: 34.0% (5)

Zone coverage rate: 61.5% (25)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Broncos run man coverage at a high clip but rank just 30th in defensive success rate (47.8%) and have allowed the highest completion rate (70.8%) and the sixth-highest first down-plus-touchdown rate (46.7%) while in man.

It’s unclear whether Josh Downs will return this week, but if he does, he’s in a great spot to produce. Against man coverage, he owns a strong 24% target rate and ranks 14th in fantasy points per route run (minimum 40 routes).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: New York Jets

Man coverage rate: 31.0% (9)

Zone coverage rate: 63.1% (23)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jets have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season. They rank around the league average in most team coverage metrics from man, including yards per reception allowed (15th) and defensive success rate (19th).

Brian Thomas Jr. should be in a good spot to deliver WR2 production again in a favorable matchup. He owns a 27.5% target rate and leads the Jaguars in fantasy success against man.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Cleveland Browns

Man coverage rate: 37.8% (3)

Zone coverage rate: 56.3% (30)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Browns play man coverage at a top-five rate and rank 22nd in yards allowed per coverage target (7.9) and 25th in yards allowed per reception (13.2) from those looks.

DeAndre Hopkins holds WR3 value in a decent matchup this week as the Chiefs' leader in target rate (23%) and fantasy points per route run versus man coverage (minimum 40 routes).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Man coverage rank: 14.6% (31)

Zone coverage rank: 77.2% (2)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Falcons' defense plays zone coverage at a top-two rate but has recorded below-average marks in key zone coverage metrics, including yards allowed per target (8.4) and yards allowed per coverage snap (7.01).

Jakobi Meyers has been more effective against man coverage than zone, though he is still the Raiders' clear leader in target rate (20%) and fantasy success, making him a fine deeper-league option in a favorable matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Man coverage rate: 21.3% (24)

Zone coverage rate: 73.3% (6)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Buccaneers have run zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season. The unit ranks in the top 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.14), first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (34.3%) and explosive pass play rate allowed (12.5%).

Ladd McConkey, an excellent receiver against man coverage, has enjoyed less success versus zone but still ranks above average in that regard. Temper your expectations for McConkey this week, if he plays, due to the combination of coming off injury and a tough zone-heavy matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Man coverage rate: 24.8% (19)

Zone coverage rate: 69.3% (14)

Versus man

Versus zone

The 49ers have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season, with their weakness being man coverage. The defense ranks in the bottom 10 in yards per reception (13.0) and first-down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (43.5%) while in man.

Puka Nacua leads all wide receivers (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run while commanding an absurd 47% target rate. Cooper Kupp isn’t far behind, with a 29% target rate and a 21st-raneked fantasy points per route run figure. Both Nacua and Kupp are locked-in options this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Houston Texans

Man coverage rate: 23.6% (22)

Zone coverage rate: 72.0% (9)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Texans have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season, and they rank in the top five in yards allowed per coverage snap (5.62), defensive success rate (51.8%) and team coverage grade (76.5) from zone.

As the Dolphins' leader in target rate and fantasy points per route run versus zone, Tyreek Hill has started to get hot as of late and is in a great spot, as expected, to deliver against Houston's zone coverage unit.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Chicago Bears

Man coverage rate: 21.0% (25)

Zone coverage rate: 71.4% (11)

Versus man

Versus zone

Player Routes run Receptions Receiving yards Target rate PPR points FF PTS/RR Trent Sherfield 40 6 66 17.5% 18.6 0.47 Brandon Powell 86 3 30 4.7% 6.0 0.07 Justin Jefferson 355 63 861 23.4% 167.1 0.47 Jalen Nailor 215 11 165 9.8% 45.5 0.21 Jordan Addison 275 37 617 18.9% 140.7 0.51

The Bears are deploying zone coverage at an above-average rate this season yet rank in the bottom 10 in yards allowed per coverage snap (7.11), yards allowed per reception (12.0) and explosive play rate allowed (18.1%) from zone.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are poised to put up big stat lines again, as both rank inside the top 20 in fantasy points per route run versus zone. In the Vikings‘ first matchup with the Bears, Addison delivered an overall PPR WR1 finish. He should be locked into fantasy lineups again.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Arizona Cardinals

Man coverage rate: 19.7% (27)

Zone coverage rate: 73.2% (7)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Cardinals have played zone coverage at a top-10 rate this season but rank 31st in defensive success rate (38.8%) and 28th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (40.8%) from those looks.

Demario Douglas leads the Patriots in target rate and fantasy points per route run when facing zone coverage, making him the best bet to produce in a favorable matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Washington Commanders

Man coverage rate: 25.6% (17)

Zone coverage rate: 69.2% (15)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Commanders play man and zone coverages at league-average rates while allowing the third-highest first down-plus-touchdown rate (49.1%) from man and the 19th-highest rate (34.9%) from zone.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is basically the last man standing in the Saints' receiving corps. He would only be a desperation play in a decent matchup this week. Plus, the backup quarterback situation takes away from his fantasy viability.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Baltimore Ravens

Man coverage rate: 29.8% (10)

Zone coverage rate: 64.1% (21)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Ravens play man coverage at an above-average rate while ranking 20th in yards allowed per coverage snap (6.09) and 26th in first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (44.8%) from man, but they’ve steadily improved in recent weeks.

We highlighted Malik Nabers last week because of his high-end success versus man, but the Giants' quarterback play was so poor that he was unable to deliver, making him a risky option going forward. Those quarterback issues likely won't improve, especially against the Ravens this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Man coverage rate: 36.8% (4)

Zone coverage rate: 56.7% (29)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Jaguars play man coverage at a top-five rate but are a bottom-three man defense in completion rate allowed (68.5%), defensive success rate (47.4%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (7.16).

Davante Adams has earned a dominant target rate versus man coverage (34%) and, as a result, has returned strong fantasy production against those looks. That should continue this week in a great matchup.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

Man coverage rate: 33.3% (6)

Zone coverage rate: 63.3% (22)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Steelers have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season and rank in the top 10 in most man coverage metrics, including yards allowed per reception (11.2), first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (36.2%) and yards allowed per coverage snap (5.50).

A.J. Brown has not delivered high-end fantasy production as of late, though he still ranks second overall in fantasy points per route run against man coverage (minimum 40 routes), doing so with an ideal 33% target rate. This should be a matchup where he can get closer to the production fantasy managers expect of him.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Philadelphia Eagles

Man coverage rate: 29.5% (11)

Zone coverage rate: 66.5% (19)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Eagles are playing man coverage at an above-average rate this season. They rank in the top five in yards allowed per coverage snap (4.43), yards allowed per coverage target (5.7) and explosive play rate allowed (7.5%) from man.

With George Pickens out this week, fantasy managers should avoid the Steelers' wide receivers. None rank in the top 80 (minimum 40 routes) in fantasy points per route run or own even a 15% target rate.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Rams

Man coverage rate: 18.9% (28)

Zone coverage rate: 76.8% (4)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Rams have played zone coverage at a top-five rate this season but rank 22nd in defensive success rate (41.8%) and in the bottom five in yards allowed per reception (11.9), yards allowed per coverage snap (7.29), yards allowed per coverage target (8.9) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (41.4%) from those looks.

Jauan Jennings is far and away the 49ers' leader in fantasy points per route run among wide receivers. He ranks sixth overall (minimum 100 routes) in that regard while earning a team-leading 26% target rate, making him the team's top option this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Green Bay Packers

Man coverage rate: 24.1% (21)

Zone coverage rate: 71.0% (12)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Packers play zone and man coverages at average rates. They have earned a 78.1 team coverage grade from zone (fourth) and a 50.1 team coverage grade from man (25th).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba paces the Seahawks in fantasy points per route run against man and zone, though he still ranks outside the top 30 wide receivers overall in both cases. Smith-Njigba should still be in starting consideration, though this doesn’t necessarily stand out as an opportunity for him to achieve a top-15 wide receiver finish.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Los Angeles Chargers

Man coverage rate: 17.8% (29)

Zone coverage rate: 76.7% (5)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Chargers play zone coverage at a top-five rate and rank as a top-five zone coverage unit in defensive success rate (50.2%) and first down-plus-touchdown rate allowed (30.7%).

Mike Evans has the ability to overcome this difficult matchup, as he leads the Buccaneers' active wide receivers in target rate (21%) and ranks in the top 25 in fantasy points per route run versus zone (minimum 100 routes).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

Man coverage rate: 26.5% (14)

Zone coverage rate: 65.5% (20)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Bengals have played man and zone coverages at league-average rates this season. They rank 27th in team coverage grade while in zone (49.4) and 13th while in man (64.1).

Calvin Ridley has been much more involved and, in turn, effective against man coverage this season. His 30% target rate versus man is an elite figure, though his 0.50 fantasy points per route run mark ranks just outside the top 30 (minimum 40 routes) in that regard. He should still be a fine starting option this week.

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

Week 15 opponent: New Orleans Saints

Man coverage rate: 32.5% (7)

Zone coverage rate: 60.7% (27)

Versus man

Versus zone

The Saints have played man coverage at a top-10 rate this season and have allowed the second-most yards per reception (15.4), the fifth-most yards per coverage snap (6.92) and the fifth-most yards per coverage target (8.7) in those looks.

Terry McLaurin should be able to take advantage of this favorable matchup, as he leads the Commanders in target rate (23%) and ranks 20th in fantasy points per route run among 118 qualifying wide receivers (minimum 40 routes).

Click here for even more insight into receiver performance against man and zone coverages

[/am4show]