Fantasy Football: Week 9 IDP rankings & tiers

• Josh Hines-Allen is the perfect example of why sacks are an unstable metric: Hines-Allen is still posting elite pass-rush metrics but is far from his 2023 pace of 17.5 sacks. He draws a great matchup this week to make up some ground.

• Julian Love is set for a bounce-back week: After a down performance in Week 8, Love looks to be in as good of a spot as any in Week 9 to prove why he’s been one of the top IDP safeties this season.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

We’re getting into a crucial point of the fantasy football season where the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders, which makes Week 9 lineup decisions all the more important.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

LINEBACKER