Fantasy Football Week 8: 3 WR/CB matchups to target and 3 to avoid

2Y4N4RM Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney plays during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Nic Bodiford

• WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons vs. CB Tyrek Funderburk, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mooney will deliver an explosive Week 8 performance.

• WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. S Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans: Downs has multiple factors working against him.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Identifying advantageous and disadvantageous cornerback matchups is a critical facet of fantasy football’s lineup-setting process.

This article details three wide receivers who can be started with confidence and three wide receivers who should be avoided, thanks in part to their primary defensive counterparts in Week 8.

WR/CB Matchups to Target

WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons vs. CB Tyrek Funderburk, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mooney is set to face undrafted free agent and fill-in starting cornerback Tyrek Funderburk in Week 8. Mooney’s 67.7 PFF perimeter receiving grade ranks 38th among 65 wide receivers with at least 85 perimeter receiving snaps, and Funderburk’s 66.9 PFF perimeter coverage grade ties for 34th among 79 cornerbacks with at least 65 perimeter coverage snaps.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay's No. 1 cornerback and third-highest-graded coverage defender (73.6 PFF coverage grade), was placed on injured reserve this week, leading to Funderburk's increased role.

