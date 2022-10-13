Fantasy Football: Week 6 key wide receiver questions and tight end analysis

• Arizona Cardinals WR Rondale Moore has taken over the Cardinals' slot role and is set up brilliantly against a Seahawks Seahawks secondary that struggles to defend against slot receivers.

• Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb has commanded targets on a higher rate of his routes than any player in the NFL this season, making his matchup with Eagles CB Darius Slay more winnable than one might think.

• Both Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin look capable of producing solid evenings at the office ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Bears.

Week 6 is here! It’s truly a great day to be great.

What follows is a fantasy football-themed breakdown of each and every wide receiver and tight end group. The following seven categories will be analyzed for all 32 teams:

Week 6 WR Fantasy Rankings: Where the wide receiver falls in my fantasy ranks. Updated ranks can be found throughout the week on PFF.com as well as the new PFF app.

WR Usage: Every team’s top-three wide receivers in terms of last week’s route rate alongside their season-long marks in targets per route run and yards per route run.

Week 6 Matchup: Opponent’s rank in PPR points allowed to opposing wide receivers as well as their team PFF coverage grade. Higher numbers are better for wide receivers — “32” illustrates the worst defense in a given category, and “1” is the best.

Shadow Matchups: Denotes whether or not any wide receivers are expected to be “shadowed” by a specific cornerback.

Week 6 TE Fantasy Rankings: Where the tight end falls in my fantasy ranks. Updated ranks can be found throughout the week on PFF.com as well as the new PFF app.

TE Usage: Every team’s top-two tight ends in terms of last week’s route rate alongside their season-long marks in targets per route run and yards per route run.

Key Question: One key question that is on my mind.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | GB | IND | JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | WSH

• Week 6 WR Fantasy Rankings: Marquise Brown (WR7), Rondale Moore (WR35), A.J. Green (WR72)

• WR Usage: Marquise Brown (98% routes, 0.23 targets per route run, 1.84 yards per route run), Rondale Moore (91%, 0.18, 1.07), A.J. Green (76%, 0.13, 0.37)

• Week 6 WR Matchup: SEA: 4 in PPR per game to WR, 31 in PFF coverage grade

• WR/CB Shadow Matchups: None.

• Week 6 TE Fantasy Rankings: Zach Ertz (TE4)



• TE Usage: Zach Ertz (91% routes, 0.2 targets per route run, 1.13 yards per route run), Trey McBride (20%, 0.16, 1.26)

Key question: Can we finally trust Rondale Moore as a legit fantasy WR3?

Hard yes. Moore’s elite 91% route rate came with A.J. Green back in the lineup. Greg Dortch was still the offense’s primary slot receiver in Week 5, and he played just two total snaps last week.

This leaves Moore as a top-three passing-game option in an offense that might have to throw more than ever with both James Conner (rib) and Darrel Williams (knee) banged up. Last week’s 7-68-0 receiving line came on a lowly 2.3-yard average target depth; Moore could carry an awfully high floor in full-PPR scoring despite the up-and-down nature of the league’s 18th-ranked scoring offense in a similar manner to what Curtis Samuel has managed to do in Washington.

Furthermore, the Seahawks have been exposed by slot receivers through five weeks of action:

Numbers from opposing wide receivers aligned in the slot

Yards per attempt allowed: 11.5 (No. 31)

Passing touchdown rate allowed: 10.7% (No. 32)

QB rating allowed: 139.3 (No. 31)

Explosive pass-play rate allowed: 35.7% (No. 32)

I’ll be giving Moore the nod in most close start/sit questions ahead of this week’s smash spot before most likely doing the opposite in Week 7 with DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension.

• Week 6 WR Fantasy Rankings: Drake London (WR26), Olamide Zaccheaus (WR71), KhaDarel Hodge (WR82)

• WR Usage: Olamide Zaccheaus (79% routes, 0.16 targets per route run, 2.37 yards per route run), Drake London (68%, 0.32, 2.22), Damiere Byrd (32%, 0.17, 0)

• Week 6 WR Matchup: SF: 10 in PPR per game to WR, 1 in PFF coverage grade

• WR/CB Shadow Matchups: None.

• Week 6 TE Fantasy Rankings: Kyle Pitts (TE6)

• TE Usage: Parker Hesse (35% routes, 0.09 targets per route run, 0.77 yards per route run), Anthony Firkser (29%, 0.13, 1.22)

Key question: Can we rely on anybody for consistent production in this passing game?

It’s not looking good. Rookie WR Drake London peeled off three straight top-36 finishes to start the season before back-to-back busts outside the top 50. You already know how 2022 has been going for Kyle Pitts (hamstring). At least the 2021 NFL Draft’s No. 4 overall pick is back at practice and expects to suit up Sunday.

Ultimately, the Falcons join the Bears as the NFL’s only two offenses with a sub-50% pass-play rate in non-garbage time situations. Their two best pass-catchers aren’t overly featured for whatever reason. Seriously. Olamide Zaccheaus had a higher route rate than London last week. QB Marcus Mariota has four touchdowns this season and is averaging a brutal 185 passing yards per game.

Through it all, Atlanta is somehow home to the league’s 10th-ranked scoring offense. The problem with expecting that to continue is this week’s date against the league-best 49ers scoring defense. The Falcons are implied to score a lowly 19.5 points; don’t expect London or Pitts to flirt with an upper-end outcome in this game, even though you more than likely won’t have much better options to plug and pray.