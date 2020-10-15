Fantasy Football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julio Jones WR 75.3 WR70 Hamstring Questionable Hayden Hurst TE 54.8 TE9 Back Questionable Russell Gage WR 72.4 WR40 Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones reinjured his hamstring in Week 4. The typical timeline for a Grade 1 strain is two to three weeks. Jones missed Week 5 and did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 6.

Hurst and Gage were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, I expect them both to play in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dawson Knox TE 62.0 TE27 Calf Questionable John Brown WR 67.3 WR43 Knee Questionable Zack Moss RB 63.4 RB58 Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Knox exited the Tuesday night game early with a calf injury. Further evaluation will be needed to determine the severity.

Brown was limited at practice for the majority of last week but did not play in Week 5. I believe he will be back in the lineup for Week 6.

Moss has missed the last three weeks with a turf toe injury. He was limited all last week, but I expect him to return in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 76.6 N/A Ankle Questionable Curtis Samuel WR 65.0 WR46 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks.

Samuel was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status A.J. Green WR 58.5 WR72 Hamstring Questionable Giovani Bernard RB 63.6 RB45 Groin Questionable Auden Tate WR 74.5 WR86 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Green and Bernard were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect them to play in Week 6.

Tate did not practice on Wednesday, so his progress needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I am not optimistic that he plays in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Baker Mayfield QB 66.7 QB22 Ribs Questionable Jarvis Landry WR 74.2 WR30 Ribs/Hip Questionable Kareem Hunt RB 77.6 RB4 Thigh Questionable

Mario’s take: Hunt and Mayfield were limited participants on Wednesday, though I expect them both to play in Week 6.

Landry did not practice on Wednesday. I do not believe his injury to be serious, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during the third quarter of his Week 5 game against the Giants. A compound fracture means that the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create an instability. The Cowboys quarterback underwent surgery immediately because the risk of infection is high. Typically, patients are immobilized from four to eight weeks and start weight-bearing exercises and physical therapy at six to eight weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Drew Lock QB 42.7 QB26 Shoulder Questionable K.J. Hamler WR 53.7 WR96 Hamstring Questionable Noah Fant TE 65.1 TE29 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain on a sack in the first quarter of Week 2. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I believe he returns in Week 6.

Hamler reinjured his hamstring in Week 4. He missed Week 5. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Fant suffered a minor ankle injury in Week 4. He missed practice and the game in Week 5. He is considered week-to-week and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jordan Akins TE 72.4 TE32 Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Akins was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to be ready in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jordan Wilkins RB 74.9 RB46 Calf Questionable Mo Alie-Cox TE 91.3 TE34 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Wilkins was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 6.

Allie-Cox did not practice Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status D.J. Chark WR 76.5 WR68 Ankle Questionable Tyler Eifert TE 54.5 TE31 Neck Questionable Laviska Shenault Jr. WR 79.8 WR28 WR Questionable

Mario’s take: Chark, Eifert and Shenault did not practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Sammy Watkins WR 66.9 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Watkins injured his hamstring during the second quarter of his Week 5 game, though the severity is unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover. I expect Watkins to miss a couple of weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bryan Edwards WR 70.6 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Week 3. He did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. He is considered week-to-week. Edwards needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB 84.5 N/A Knee IR Tyrod Taylor QB 60.7 N/A Chest Out Keenan Allen WR 86.7 N/A Back Questionable

Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off in the first quarter of Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear; he will miss four to six weeks.

Taylor was shockingly pulled right before kickoff in Week 2 due to complications from a rib injury. He was given an intercostal nerve block by the team doctor pregame to help relieve pain, and the injection reportedly caused a complication known as pneumothorax — an air leak between the lung and chest wall. Essentially, a small hole can form if the needle goes too deep, thus causing an air leak. Pain is the determining factor as to when the player can return to play. The general timeline for a small pneumothorax is a minimum of two weeks. Now that Justin Herbert has been officially named as the team's starting quarterback, Taylor will take up backup duties once he is cleared to play.

Allen suffered back spasms during Week 5, but I expect him to be ready to play in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dalvin Cook RB 54.5 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Cook suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of Sunday Night Football. A Grade 1 strain typically takes one to two weeks to recover. I expect Cooks to miss Week 6 and return in Week 8 after his bye.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julian Edelman WR 71.9 WR32 Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Edelman was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he will play in Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR Sterling Shepard WR 68.5 N/A Toe IR Darius Slayton WR 76.7 WR26 Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Shepard has been on IR for a toe injury the past three weeks. He has a chance to return in Week 6.

Slayton was a limited participant on Wednesday, and I expect him to be ready for Week 6.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Sam Darnold QB 58.7 N/A Shoulder Out Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR Breshad Perriman WR 56.3 WR81 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Darnold injured his shoulder after getting slammed to the turf in the first quarter of the Week 4 clash against the Broncos. He went into the locker room and came back out to play. Most likely, his X-rays came back negative, and he received an injection in his shoulder. I believe he has a Grade 1 A/C sprain. Return-to-play can take up to three weeks. He did not play in Week 5 and is out for Week 6.

Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Perriman did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dallas Goedert TE 69.8 N/A Ankle IR Alshon Jeffery WR – N/A Foot Out DeSean Jackson WR 62.4 N/A Hamstring Out Jalen Reagor WR 54.4 N/A Hand Out

Mario’s take: Goedert fractured his ankle in Week 3. Typically, bone takes six weeks to heal, so he will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and returned to practice in a limited fashion. He is yet to play this season and is considered week-to-week. Jeffery practiced Wednesday and is trending towards making his season debut.

Jackson injured his hamstring in the second quarter. Jackson has a history of injury, and this is a concerning injury for a speedster WR. Jackson did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. Jackson was a limited participant on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during the game in Week 2. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR 73.4 WR69 Back Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR 70.9 WR25 Knee Questionable Eric Ebron TE 58.1 TE11 Hand Questionable

Mario’s take: Johnson, Smith-Schuster, and Ebron did not practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB 55.5 QB25 Ankle Questionable Tevin Coleman RB 65.8 N/A Knee IR Jordan Reed TE 86.9 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Garoppolo was benched at halftime in Week 5 due to his high ankle sprain. He practiced on Wednesday, and I expect him to be active in Week 6.

Coleman suffered a knee sprain in Week 2. He did not play in Week 3, Week 4, or Week 5. Coleman was placed on IR and will miss at least one more week.

Reed left the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter. Later in the game, he was seen getting his knee checked out and was ruled out shortly after. Reed was placed on IR and will miss the next five to seven weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Carlos Hyde RB 59.9 N/A Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Hyde missed Week 4 and Week 5 with a shoulder injury. I expect him to return in Week 7 after his bye.

Mario’s take: Godwin, Fournette, Miller and Gronkowski were all limited participants on Wednesday. I expect them to all play in Week 6.

Evans did not practice on Wednesday, but he played through the injury in Week 5. If he doesn’t have a setback in practice this week, I expect him to play in Week 6.

McCoy suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Week 4 and did not return. He has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and missed Week 5. I expect McCoy to miss Week 6.

Howard ruptured his Achilles in Week 4. He was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Darrynton Evans RB 52.3 RB70 Hamstring Questionable Jeremy McNichols RB 60.5 RB64 Ribs Questionable

Mario’s take: Evans and McNichols were non-participants at practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Steven Sims Jr. WR 62.9 N/A Toe IR Antonio Gibson RB 74.4 RB17 Toe Questionable

Mario’s take: Sims was placed on IR with a toe injury, ruling him out for at least the next two games.

Gibson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to be ready for Week 6.

