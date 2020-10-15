Fantasy Football Week 6 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Baker Mayfield and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT
ARIZONA CARDINALS
N/A
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|75.3
|WR70
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|54.8
|TE9
|Back
|Questionable
|Russell Gage
|WR
|72.4
|WR40
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Jones reinjured his hamstring in Week 4. The typical timeline for a Grade 1 strain is two to three weeks. Jones missed Week 5 and did not practice on Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 6.
Hurst and Gage were limited participants in practice on Wednesday, I expect them both to play in Week 6.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
N/A
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|62.0
|TE27
|Calf
|Questionable
|John Brown
|WR
|67.3
|WR43
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zack Moss
|RB
|63.4
|RB58
|Toe
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Knox exited the Tuesday night game early with a calf injury. Further evaluation will be needed to determine the severity.
Brown was limited at practice for the majority of last week but did not play in Week 5. I believe he will be back in the lineup for Week 6.
Moss has missed the last three weeks with a turf toe injury. He was limited all last week, but I expect him to return in Week 6.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|76.6
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|65.0
|WR46
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: McCaffrey sustained a high ankle sprain during a TD run in the fourth quarter of his Week 2 game against the Buccaneers. He was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. McCaffrey's return-to-play timetable is around four to six weeks.
Samuel was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 6.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|A.J. Green
|WR
|58.5
|WR72
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Giovani Bernard
|RB
|63.6
|RB45
|Groin
|Questionable
|Auden Tate
|WR
|74.5
|WR86
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Green and Bernard were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect them to play in Week 6.
Tate did not practice on Wednesday, so his progress needs to be monitored as the week progresses. I am not optimistic that he plays in Week 6.
CHICAGO BEARS
N/A
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|66.7
|QB22
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|74.2
|WR30
|Ribs/Hip
|Questionable
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|77.6
|RB4
|Thigh
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Hunt and Mayfield were limited participants on Wednesday, though I expect them both to play in Week 6.
Landry did not practice on Wednesday. I do not believe his injury to be serious, but he needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during the third quarter of his Week 5 game against the Giants. A compound fracture means that the bone has gone through the skin. It is unclear if he suffered multiple fractures or ligament damage, which would create an instability. The Cowboys quarterback underwent surgery immediately because the risk of infection is high. Typically, patients are immobilized from four to eight weeks and start weight-bearing exercises and physical therapy at six to eight weeks.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|72.9
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Drew Lock
|QB
|42.7
|QB26
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|K.J. Hamler
|WR
|53.7
|WR96
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Noah Fant
|TE
|65.1
|TE29
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping and was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Lock suffered a severe rotator cuff strain on a sack in the first quarter of Week 2. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, and I believe he returns in Week 6.
Hamler reinjured his hamstring in Week 4. He missed Week 5. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Fant suffered a minor ankle injury in Week 4. He missed practice and the game in Week 5. He is considered week-to-week and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
DETROIT LIONS
N/A
GREEN BAY PACKERS
N/A
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jordan Akins
|TE
|72.4
|TE32
|Head
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Akins was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to be ready in Week 6.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jordan Wilkins
|RB
|74.9
|RB46
|Calf
|Questionable
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|91.3
|TE34
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Wilkins was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, but I expect him to play in Week 6.
Allie-Cox did not practice Wednesday. He needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|76.5
|WR68
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyler Eifert
|TE
|54.5
|TE31
|Neck
|Questionable
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|79.8
|WR28
|WR
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Chark, Eifert and Shenault did not practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|66.9
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Watkins injured his hamstring during the second quarter of his Week 5 game, though the severity is unclear. A Grade 1 strain typically requires one to two weeks to recover, and a Grade 2 strain takes three to six weeks to recover. I expect Watkins to miss a couple of weeks.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|70.6
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Week 3. He did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. He is considered week-to-week. Edwards needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|84.5
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|60.7
|N/A
|Chest
|Out
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|86.7
|N/A
|Back
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ekeler was carted off in the first quarter of Week 4. He hyperextended his knee at an awkward angle, immediately grabbed his hamstring and could not put any pressure on his left foot. Ekeler escaped with a Grade 2 hamstring tear; he will miss four to six weeks.
Taylor was shockingly pulled right before kickoff in Week 2 due to complications from a rib injury. He was given an intercostal nerve block by the team doctor pregame to help relieve pain, and the injection reportedly caused a complication known as pneumothorax — an air leak between the lung and chest wall. Essentially, a small hole can form if the needle goes too deep, thus causing an air leak. Pain is the determining factor as to when the player can return to play. The general timeline for a small pneumothorax is a minimum of two weeks. Now that Justin Herbert has been officially named as the team's starting quarterback, Taylor will take up backup duties once he is cleared to play.
Allen suffered back spasms during Week 5, but I expect him to be ready to play in Week 6.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
N/A
MIAMI DOLPHINS
N/A
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|54.5
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Cook suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of Sunday Night Football. A Grade 1 strain typically takes one to two weeks to recover. I expect Cooks to miss Week 6 and return in Week 8 after his bye.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|71.9
|WR32
|Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edelman was a limited participant on Wednesday, but he will play in Week 6.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
N/A
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|68.5
|N/A
|Toe
|IR
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|76.7
|WR26
|Foot
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Barkley sprained his MCL and tore his ACL and meniscus in the second quarter of Week 2. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Shepard has been on IR for a toe injury the past three weeks. He has a chance to return in Week 6.
Slayton was a limited participant on Wednesday, and I expect him to be ready for Week 6.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|58.7
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Out
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|56.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|56.3
|WR81
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Darnold injured his shoulder after getting slammed to the turf in the first quarter of the Week 4 clash against the Broncos. He went into the locker room and came back out to play. Most likely, his X-rays came back negative, and he received an injection in his shoulder. I believe he has a Grade 1 A/C sprain. Return-to-play can take up to three weeks. He did not play in Week 5 and is out for Week 6.
Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.
Perriman did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|69.8
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Alshon Jeffery
|WR
|–
|N/A
|Foot
|Out
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|62.4
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|54.4
|N/A
|Hand
|Out
Mario’s take: Goedert fractured his ankle in Week 3. Typically, bone takes six weeks to heal, so he will miss the next five to seven weeks.
Jeffery is recovering from a Lisfranc injury and returned to practice in a limited fashion. He is yet to play this season and is considered week-to-week. Jeffery practiced Wednesday and is trending towards making his season debut.
Jackson injured his hamstring in the second quarter. Jackson has a history of injury, and this is a concerning injury for a speedster WR. Jackson did not play in Week 4 or Week 5. Jackson was a limited participant on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Reagor tore the UCL in his thumb during the game in Week 2. This is the same injury that caused Drew Brees to miss five games last year. Reagor has been put on IR and will miss at least three weeks. I would expect Reagor to miss three to five weeks in total.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|73.4
|WR69
|Back
|Questionable
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|70.9
|WR25
|Knee
|Questionable
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|58.1
|TE11
|Hand
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Johnson, Smith-Schuster, and Ebron did not practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|55.5
|QB25
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|65.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Jordan Reed
|TE
|86.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Garoppolo was benched at halftime in Week 5 due to his high ankle sprain. He practiced on Wednesday, and I expect him to be active in Week 6.
Coleman suffered a knee sprain in Week 2. He did not play in Week 3, Week 4, or Week 5. Coleman was placed on IR and will miss at least one more week.
Reed left the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned in the second quarter. Later in the game, he was seen getting his knee checked out and was ruled out shortly after. Reed was placed on IR and will miss the next five to seven weeks.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|59.9
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Hyde missed Week 4 and Week 5 with a shoulder injury. I expect him to return in Week 7 after his bye.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|70.5
|WR71
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Mike Evans
|WR
|67.0
|WR7
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|68.2
|RB39
|Ankle
|Questionable
|LeSean McCoy
|RB
|53.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|80.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Scotty Miller
|WR
|65.6
|WR59
|Hip/Groin
|Questionable
|Rob Gronkowski
|TE
|66.3
|TE16
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Godwin, Fournette, Miller and Gronkowski were all limited participants on Wednesday. I expect them to all play in Week 6.
Evans did not practice on Wednesday, but he played through the injury in Week 5. If he doesn’t have a setback in practice this week, I expect him to play in Week 6.
McCoy suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Week 4 and did not return. He has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and missed Week 5. I expect McCoy to miss Week 6.
Howard ruptured his Achilles in Week 4. He was placed on IR and will miss the rest of the season.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|52.3
|RB70
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|60.5
|RB64
|Ribs
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Evans and McNichols were non-participants at practice on Wednesday. They need to be monitored as the week progresses.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Steven Sims Jr.
|WR
|62.9
|N/A
|Toe
|IR
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|74.4
|RB17
|Toe
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Sims was placed on IR with a toe injury, ruling him out for at least the next two games.
Gibson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to be ready for Week 6.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL level. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.